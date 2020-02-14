Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)
Q4 2019 Results Conference Call
February 13, 2020 04:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Michael Senno - VP, IR
Barry Diller - Chairman
Peter Kern - Vice Chairman
Eric Hart - Acting CFO
Conference Call Participants
Eric Sheridan - UBS
Mark Mahaney - RBC
Justin Post - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Justin Patterson - Raymond James
Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley
Deepak Mathivanan - Barclays
Chris Kuntarich - Deutsche Bank
Deepak Mathivanan - Barclays
Kevin Kopelman - Cowen and Company
Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer
