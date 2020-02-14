Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (CNGO) CEO Michael Hansen on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTC:CNGO) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Veith - Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Michael Hansen - Chief Executive Officer

Bob Munro - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mary Gilbert - Imperial Capital

David Farber - Credit Suisse

Matt Swope - Baird

Ben Briggs - International FCStone

Todd Morgan - Jefferies

Matthew Walker - Credit Suisse

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce Richard Veith. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Veith

Good morning and welcome to Cengage's fiscal 2020 third quarter investor update. A copy of the slide presentation for today's call has been posted to the company's website at cengage.com/investor. The following discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Such forward-looking statements relate to future results and events and they are based on Cengage's current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected and are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2019 Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2019, the special note regarding forward-looking statements section of the same report and the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2020 third quarter report for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019.

The company disclaims any duty or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This presentation, including the appendix, contains disclosures of adjusted revenue, adjusted cash revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less Prepub and adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub on a quarterly and year-to-date basis, and free cash flow and levered cash flow on a year-to-date basis, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted revenues and adjusted EBITDA measures are on a constant currency basis.

Definitions, rationale for the use of these measures and reconciliations of each to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the appendix for today's slide deck. We may also discuss digital product sales, which represent gross sales less actual returns of digital stand-alone products and bundled print and digital products.

And now we can turn to Slide 3 for today's agenda. Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the business; followed by Bob Munro, Chief Financial Officer who will take you through the details of our financial results, before we open the call for questions.

Let me now introduce the Chief Executive Officer of Cengage, Michael Hansen.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, Richard, and good morning, everyone. At our last update in November, we focused on the performance of the higher education business through the back-to-school season, including the actions we implemented to respond to emerging trends in the business as we saw a weaker than expected market.

I will share progress on these initiatives as I provide an update on the performance of the business and the outlook for the full-year. I will also update you on the progress of our merger with McGraw-Hill. Bob will then take you through the financials in more detail before we open the line for questions.

Turning first to the financial headlines. Cengage delivered a solid third quarter performance. Our adjusted cash revenues in the quarter were 1% ahead of the prior quarter. And as we approach the half way mark in the final quarter of the year, the business is firmly on track to deliver our full-year guidance, which remains unchanged.

Our year-to-date adjusted cash revenue reached $1.031 billion. Revenues now trail the prior period by 6%. This is a 2 percentage point improvement compared to the half year mark. Adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub was $214 million, which is 2% behind the prior year. This represents a significant narrowing of the GAAP to the prior year compared to the half year.

The successful mitigation of the EBITDA impact of the revenue declined and the positive trajectory of EBTIDA reflects the continued simplification of our cost structure enabled by our Cengage unlimited business model in U.S. higher ed, as well as overall strong cost discipline across the business.

Since we believe that the market conditions are unlikely to materially improve or stabilize in the near term, we are pleased that we have taken early and decisive action to simplify our business model and lower our cost structure. The results are tangible and clear. We will reduce our cost base by 10% in the current fiscal year.

In addition, we will see meaningful benefits in fiscal year 2021 from the full-year effect of these actions. Within the learning segment, the higher education and skills business is the key driver of the year-to-date adjusted cash revenue decline, specifically the core non-profit sector of the market. Looking through the whole academic cycle to the end of the fiscal year, we confidently expect underlying net sales in the higher education non-profit business to be down mid-single digits.

In the trailing 12 months to the end of December 2019, industry net sales as measured by MPI were down more than 10% year-over-year. Against this, Cengage net sales were down around 5%. Cengage has outperformed the other industry peers in this benchmark by over 5 percentage points. And we have gained around 1.6% in market share over the past 12 months.

It is notable that over the three years period prior to the launch of Unlimited, Cengage underperformed against the rest of the industry peer group according to the MPI data. This was caused by our greater exposure to soft side disciplines, resulting lower digital penetration and our legacy of high price points.

With the introduction of the Cengage Unlimited subscription model, we have reversed this trajectory. In fact, since the launch of Cengage Unlimited in 2018, Cengage has gained around 1.8% share and has consistently outperformed. These net share gains translate into around $50 million of revenue gains. The changing the trajectory of the business provides clear evidence that our strategy is working.

In addition, we are building strong and sustainable direct relationships with faculty and students alike. We sold almost 900,000 Cengage Unlimited subscriptions in the fiscal year to the end of December, which is an increase of 50% over the prior period. This number of subscriptions sold has increased to around 1.3 million savings students well over 65 million in the current academic year-to-date.

Since launching, August 2018, we have sold well over 2 million subscriptions, are on track to save students $160 million since launch. While these savings are clearly beneficial to students, our focus on affordability is also a clear competitive advantage with faculty. The vast majority of faculty are very conscious of the financial pressures on their students and cite affordability as one of their principle concerns when deciding what product to use.

Our focus on faculty and the broader student faculty network effects are driving increasing penetration across Cengage Unlimited accounts. High Cengage Unlimited penetration accounts typically see double digit sales growth. In addition, we are seeing increased momentum in direct-to-institution Cengage Unlimited deals, which are often multi-year committed contracts.

These trends are driving improvements in the overall revenue profile of our higher education business, while also building and deepening our direct relationship with students. While Cengage Unlimited is clearly working, our insights from the fall season made clear that we need to continue to innovate to meet the overall market challenges.

Our U.S. higher education revenues will fall again this year as print declines outweigh the strong momentum in digital driven by Cengage Unlimited. To address these challenges and optimize the potential of the unlimited subscription we continue to evolve our go-to market strategy and product offerings.

Turning to the next slide. The fall season performance and market trends further underscore the imperative to keep affordability at the core of our strategy. We continue to see customers and students shift to more affordable options with Cengage Unlimited being the clear winner. The fall season also highlighted two other important facts.

First, concerns about affordability are putting pressure on courseware growth. In fact, many faculties say that affordability is their biggest concern when they consider the adoption of courseware solutions. This came through a lower rates of faculty requiring the use of digital courseware in the class room, instead making digital optional.

Second, there remained significant barriers to digital courseware adoption in large segments of the market, which are still dominated by print. In these segments, digital courseware penetration is increasing very slowly. And we saw higher rates of reversion back to print and share loss to smaller low cost print focused publishers.

In response to the trends, we continue to innovate and introduce new products quickly and at scale. For example, in January, we were announced our plan to offer an E-textbook option with Cengage Unlimited. This option will be available in August 2020. This new option targets those segments of the market, which remain print focused and where digital adoption is low and only slowly growing.

Cengage Unlimited E-textbooks further demonstrates our commitment to offering affordable options that best fit our customer needs. The announcement has been well received by customers and faculty and is generating good sales momentum ahead of the fall season. The pricing and design of the offering reflects detailed course level segmentation and analysis. In addition, the offering reflects our focus on building the direct relationship with students.

In addition, to the launch of Cengage Unlimited E-textbooks in Q3 we reorganized our sales force to an account based model. These initiatives will have some benefit in the spring season. However, they are principally focused on the upcoming fall season to further accelerate the good momentum we see in the broader digital business. This is summarized on Slide 7.

The strong momentum of Cengage Unlimited is reflected in the continuing robust progression in courseware activation and the proportion of the higher education business represented by recurring units. Cengage Unlimited net sales reached $124 million in the year to date, which is 44% ahead of prior year. Recurring units comprising rental, core digital, and e-books were percentage points to 83% of the total in year-to-date, compared to 79% in the same period last year.

Courseware activations were up 14%, which reflect continued strong momentum through the back-to-school season. In fall 2019, 24% more students activated Cengage courseware than two years ago. Before I turn to the merger, let me summarize our full-year guidance for fiscal 2020, this is shown on Slide 8.

Subject to certain risk associated with the evolving coronavirus situation in China, our full-year guidance is unchanged. This is underpinned by the solid third quarter and a better spring season performance in higher education where we are on track. Before any potential shortfall in China, we expect Cengage total adjusted cash revenues to decline by around 5%. Excluding the impact of the large non-recurring software license sale in fiscal 2019, the full year underlying decline moderates to minus 4%.

We are on track to deliver strong margin expansion and adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub of 305 million. This growth is driven by the structural simplification and rationalization of the cost base. The decisive action taken in fiscal 2020 and the benefits of our new operating model will deliver around 10% reduction in operating costs year-over-year. Before merger cost, we expect positive leverage free cash flow and the leverage ratio of around 6.2 times to 6.3 times by March 31, 2020.

Our full-year outlook includes about $20 million of revenue to be closed in China in the balance of the year. Of this, around $10 million of revenue is at risk of slipping into fiscal 2021 as a result of the unfolding coronavirus situation. The related risk to adjusted EBITDA less Prepub is estimated at about $7 million. This risk is principally focused in Gale where we have our strongest ever pipeline of institutional deals with universities in China.

Our ability to close these deals is being impacted by extended closures of institutions in Mainland China and travel restrictions to the region. At this stage, to the extent, we are unable to close deals this year. We expect them to slip to the next fiscal year. A prolonged and or worsening crisis however would put these deals at further risk. With a strong earnings growth, continuing outperformance of the industry and the momentum of Cengage Unlimited, the business is positioned well for both fiscal 2021 and for the merger with McGraw-Hill.

And now let me turn to an update on the merger, which is covered on Slide 9. We continue to make good progress on the merger with McGraw-Hill. However, the regulatory process will require more time and as a result, we now expect to close the merger in mid-2020. Therefore, and by mutual agreements, Cengage and McGraw-Hill recently extended the outside date for regulatory approval for the merger agreements to May 1, 2020.

The merger agreements also allows for the further extension of the outside date by mutual agreement to August 1. This updated timeline reflects our reassessment of the time required to complete the U.S. regulatory approval process. Although we have made good progress, the number of courses, which are being reviewed, poses a workload challenge for all parties. We continue to work diligently and collaboratively with the DOJ to expedite the process as effectively as possible.

Outside of the United States, we are similarly working closely with the authorities in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. These processes are on track and are expected to be completed within the same overall timeline. The ongoing detailed course level assessment is expected to result in a requirement to divest titles across to Cengage and McGraw-Hill portfolio. We are not yet able to quantify the impact of such remedies.

We remain confident we can reach a mutually acceptable agreement with the DOJ and other authorities. To expedite the overall process, we are already engaged with prospective purchasers of courses and/or titles in parallel with the regulatory review. On the financing amendment, we will align the amend and extend process for the first lien credit agreement tightly to the transaction close.

We will bring the transaction back to market when the timeline to close at the impact of any required title divestments is better understood. We do not expect the financing amendment to affect the timing of the merger closing. Given the most recent industry developments and ongoing affordability pressures, the rational for the merger remains strong. The core objectives of the merger to improve affordability extend choice and deliver high quality products will deliver significant benefits to faculty, institutions, and importantly students.

Let me now hand over to Bob who will take you through the third quarter and year-to-date financial performance in more detail.

Bob Munro

Thank you, Michael and good morning. Turning to Slide 11 and the financial headlines for the third quarter. The business delivered a solid third quarter. Adjusted cash revenue was $260 million, 1% ahead of the prior period. Adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub was $11 million. This represents a $23 million uplift over the prior period. The growth in adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub was driven by structural cost reductions.

Our Q3 costs have been reduced by $22 million to $184 million. This has been achieved through the elimination of fiscal 2019 onetime costs, and the simplification of the operating model in both fiscal 2019 and 2020. In October and November, we further rationalized and simplified our business to lower our ongoing cost to serve in view of the pressures in higher education.

Given the timing of these actions, the full impact of savings come through in the fourth quarter run rate. As a result, Q4 year-on-year cost savings as said to be meaningfully higher than in Q3. The Q3 adjusted cash revenue performance is driven by strong performance in international and an improving trajectory in higher education as we expected.

International revenues were up 17%, reflecting over 20% growth in both international higher education and the English language teaching business. This is largely driven by order facing, compared to the fiscal 2019 quarter. In U.S. higher education and skills, the district cash revenues were down 5% in the quarter, compared to a 14% decline for the half year. The marked improvement in the trajectory of the higher education business reflects the following trends in the key non-profit sector.

First, the partial reversal of adverse channel purchasing and the effects of returns timing, which depressed the first half performance. These will fully normalize in Q4. And second the normal restocking by channel partners ahead of the spring season. Net sales in the non-profit sector where up on an underlying basis by around 20% in the third quarter as a result.

The third quarter represents an important inflection point in the higher education performance in the current year. It further illustrates the importance of looking across the academic year rather than quarter-to-quarter given the cyclicality in facing impacts in our business.

Now, let’s turn to the year-to-date performance on Slide 12 and what this means by business for the full-year outlook. As Michael addressed, with a solid third quarter, the year-to-date performance and trajectory of the business has demonstrably moved into alignment with the full-year guidance. Adjusted cash revenues for the third quarter were $1.031 billion.

Revenues are $67 million lower or 6% down, compared to the prior period. This is 2% better than the 8% decline at the half year. Adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub for the year-to-date was $214 million. The shortfall to the prior period has also narrowed to 2% or $5 million. The impact of the year-to-date revenue decline, which stabilized over the third quarter, has now been largely mitigated by realized cost savings.

Year-to-date costs have been reduced by $53 million. This represents an 8% reduction in the cost base. Before any impact of China, the business is on track to deliver low single digit revenue declines in the fourth quarter. This will further moderate the full-year adjusted cash revenue decline to around 5%. Adjusted cash EBITDA before pre-pub is expected to be $305 million. The acceleration of run rate savings in Q4 will deliver full-year cost reductions of around 10% and underpins the profit outlook.

As Michael covered, we foresee revenue risk of around $10 million related to China, which translates to a $7 million of profit risk. Aside from China, the full-year outlook is dependent on the performance of higher education in the current spring season, which I will come on to. A few comments first on the performance and outlook for Gale and international. Gale year-to-date adjusted cash revenue was $156 million, which is 3% or $4 million behind the prior period.

The shortfall to the prior period is driven by the U.S. business, which accounts for around 80% of revenues. The U.S. library market continues to face funding pressures, depressing transactional sales of archives and e-books. Against this backdrop, it is encouraging that subscription renewals continue to track well above 90% and are around 4% higher than the prior period.

In the international segments of Gale, adjusted cash revenues are marginally behind at this stage. Before the coronavirus impacted China, the international business was on track to deliver another year of good growth, backed by a strong pipeline. At this stage, it is difficult to assess the extent to which the 10 million of revenue at risk will crystallize given the unfolding situation in China.

China aside, given the pressures in U.S. market for the full-year, Gale is not expected to recover the year-to-date shortfall. International adjusted cash revenues reached $202 million year-to-date, up $12 million or 6% on the prior period. All businesses that’s international higher education, English language teaching, and the Australia school business contributing meaningfully to year-to-date growth.

For the full-year, we expect year-to-date growth to reverse and revenues to be broadly flat. This is driven by the Australia school business, which benefited from $17 million export order in Q4 of fiscal 2019 in relation to the Texas English language reading adoption. With this order in the fiscal 2019 full-year comparative, Australia school revenues will be around $10 million lower in fiscal 2020. This wholly reflects the year-on-year decline in revenues in relation to the Texas reading adoption. This school decline masks solid growth in the international higher education and English language businesses.

Revenues in English language teaching are up 7% year-to-date. The business is on track for another year of mid-single-digit revenue growth with full-year adjusted cash revenues said to exceed $100 million. This is driven by continuing growth in China and the Middle East. In international higher education, the business picked a momentum in Q3, which is being maintained in the fourth quarter. Year-to-date adjusted cash revenues were up 4%, and we're expecting low-to-mid single digit growth for the full-year. This growth is being driven by Europe, India, and Latin America.

On Slide 14, the learning segment is further broken down into school and the higher education and skills business. In school, year-to-date adjusted cash revenues were $144 million, down 5% on the prior period. The K-8 business has delivered solid growth with net sales of mid-single-digit year-to-date. This is a result of strong performance in the California social studies adoption, where we estimate that the school business secured over 10% share.

However, the growth in K-8 is outweighed by weakness in the high school segment when net sales of advanced placement and career technical products are together down 9%. We’re focused on stabilizing these segments going into the next academic year through product upgrades and improved go to market capabilities. The school business is largely through its selling season with the fourth quarter representing only a little over 10% of annual sales.

As such, the year-to-date shortfall to the prior period of $8 million is expected to carry into the full-year output. In higher education and skills, year-to-date adjusted cash revenues reached $518 million, which is 12% lower than the prior period. The overall revenue performance is driven by the higher education nonprofit sector. The skills businesses, which include Ed2Go and Milady, are together up 7% year-to-date and are both on track to deliver mid-single-digit growth for the full-year.

The profit sector is marginally behind the prior period with declines continuing to moderate. As highlighted, the revenue trajectory of the higher education business positively shifted in the third quarter. The fall season and first half performance of higher education non-profit was significantly impacted by the timing of channel orders and returns and by channel shift to direct-to-consumer and institutional deals.

Our expectation was that these effects would reverse over the third and fourth quarters. The net sales performance in the third quarter and fourth quarter to date is firmly in-line with these expectations. In the third quarter, our underlying net sales in higher education non-profit were ahead by 20%. Within this, our returns were down $22 million or 30%.

The overall decline in adjusted cash revenues for the higher education and skills business is expected to further moderate in the full-year to 10% or less. This includes the drag from the large software license deal closed in Q4 last year and lower net revenues from ordinary course content licensing deals in the year.

The non-profit business is expected to decline mid-single digits on an underlying net sales basis. This decline is largely being driven by pricing as customers and students continue to shift to more affordable options, mainly Cengage Unlimited, rental, and E-textbook's.

To conclude on higher education, I would like to provide some further insight into the outlook for the fourth quarter. We turn to Slide 15. The non-profit segment is on track for another quarter of strong growth in net sales. This reflects the further unwinding of order and returns timing differences and a solid spring season to date. This slide sets out the gross product sales mix between product types that have low rates or no rate of return and those of high rates, which are principally sold through bookstores.

The prior year-on-your decline in gross sales reflects the combination of the underlying trading decline and changes in ordering patterns and channel shift. The proportion of returnable products in the channel is progressively falling, which reflects products in channel shifts, as a result of this that we saw significantly lower returns in the third quarter and year to date.

We expect this similar trend in the fourth quarter. This is further supported by the product sales mix and inventory levels at our major channel partners, which remained relatively low despite restocking for the spring season. Recognizing that February is also key to spring season, to date our net sales are tracking in-line with expectations.

In January last year, our underlying net sales were between $90 million and $100 million. Underlying net sales this year are marginally better and this is carried into February to date. In summary, all key indicators continue to support our fourth quarter and full-year expectations to higher education.

Turning now to the adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub on Slide 16. This slide details the cost actions which have largely mitigated the year-to-date EBITDA impact of revenue shortfalls. The $67 million decline in adjusted cash revenues translates to a $57 million gross margin impact. Against this, total year-to-date cost reductions are $53 million on an adjusted cash basis. This includes the elimination of $20 million of one-time initiative costs incurred in 2019. These costs were incurred largely in relation to the launch of Cengage Unlimited.

Beyond the elimination of one-time costs, savings have been driven by the progressive simplification and rationalization of our operating model. The combination of the Cengage 2.0 initiative in fiscal 2019 and actions taken in the third quarter of this year have reduced cost by $21 million. The operating model changes included revised product life cycles, which together with supply chain initiatives have driven savings and prepublication costs.

Slide 17 sets out the quarterly cost profile and the strong progression in trajectory of savings in the year. Through the end of December, operating costs were $574 million. This reflects the $53 million in savings on a cash basis and 8% reduction. For the full-year we are firmly on track to deliver cost reductions of around 10% against the fiscal year 2019 baseline of $828 million.

In addition to this, we expect to reduce total capital expenditure before the fit out of the new Boston office by around 5% year-on-year. This full-year expectation reflects further improvement in the run rate savings in Q4, which is driven principally by the actions taken in October and November. This program is on track to deliver targeted incremental savings of $18 million in the current fiscal year.

The business incurred an additional one-time restructuring charge of $14 million in the third quarter related to this. It’s worth reemphasizing that the actions taken will generate full-year annualized savings of around $36 million in fiscal 2021.

Turning to Slide 18, the summary of cash flows. From the normal seasonal low point in the annual cash cycle at the end of the first quarter, the business generates cash in each subsequent quarter. In the third quarter, the business generated $64 million of levered free cash flow compared to $47 million in the same period last year.

Year-to-date level levered free cash flow was an outflow of $31 million. This resulted in a total cash outflow of $49 million, after 19 million of debt repayments and equity payments. The year-to-date levered free cash flow is $42 million lower than the prior period. Beneath this, the underlying cash flow profile of the business is continuing to be improved. The transition to digital and initiatives across the supply chain and go to market functions are driving working capital efficiencies with 54 million released from working capital in the year-to-date.

These benefits are being driven by improved cash collections and reduced inventory levels. These benefits are being offset in fiscal 2020 by one-off expenditures. First, merger-related payments, which to date is $30 million. Second, higher capital expenditures driven by the one-time fit-out cost of the new Boston office. Consistent with the prior year, we expect the business to generate positive levered free cash flow over the remaining quarter.

For the full-year, levered free cash flow would be positive and broadly in-line with fiscal year 2019 after the one-time Boston office spend, but before merger-related costs. Merger-related costs are now expected to be up to $40 million for the fiscal year, reflecting the revised timeline. As a result of the Boston office, full-year cash CapEx will be a little over $60 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to a normalized run rate of $45 million to $50 million.

The changing dynamics of the business presents further opportunity to improve the cash profile of the business going forward. This will further enhance the strong liquidity position, which is set out on the final slide. The liquidity position continues to be strong and is expected to remain so going forward. The total liquidity was $382 million at the end of December, including availability under the revolving credit facility.

The business is not drawn on the revolving credit facility in fiscal year 2020 or prior years and does not anticipate doing so. Net leverage at December 31 rebounded to 6.9 times from 7.8 times at the end of September. This was driven by the $24 million improvement in the Q3 profit performance, compared to the prior period.

As a result, the trailing 12-month adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub was lifted to $282 million, marginally behind the fiscal year 2019 full-year results. The further progression in profits over Q4 to our guidance of $305 million together with some margin improvement in the net debt position will further improve the leverage position.

Before associated with China, we expect the net leverage on March 31, 2020 to be around 6.3 to 6.4 times. Adjusting for our share of merger cost, estimated at up to $40 million, reduces leverage by [0.1 times]. The risk that China represents to adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub, which is $7 million, has the potential to increase leverage by [0.1 times]. As a reminder, other than the mandatory annual amortization payments of $17 million on the term loan, we are not anticipating any repurchases or early redemption of deaths prior to the merger and the merger agreement precludes us from buying back equity.

Let me hand briefly back to Michael for concluding remarks before we turn to questions.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, Bob. In closing, I want to leave you with a few key points. First, our higher education affordability strategy, centered around Cengage Unlimited is working. We are meaningfully outperforming the industry for a second year, driving both share gains and profit improvements against the backdrop of a declining industry. We are focused on continuing this performance trajectory.

Second, we continue to innovate and act more quickly than our competitors leveraging our ability to introduce new products and business model quickly and at scale. And finally, the business is well-positioned going into fiscal year 2021, and it is well-positioned for the merger with McGraw-Hill. We remain confident in the rationale for the merger and are committed to completing the regulatory process, as quickly as practical.

Let me now open the floor for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mary Gilbert with Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Mary Gilbert

Yes. Good morning. Cengage Unlimited continues to grow very strong, however what do you estimate the growth would have been had select institutions and professors decided to wait until after the merger, in other words, the opportunity to have grabbed some of the McGraw-Hill business? And then also, given the delay in the closing of the merger, will that impact the go-to market for fall and being able to gain with McGraw-Hill let’s say with the Cengage Unlimited model? And then also, if you could talk about the reversal and trend that you are seeing? You started to see that there was a trend towards print and away from enforcing digital, and if you could talk about those aspects, although it sounds like because of your business model you are not seeing as much of the impact if you could please go over that as well? Thank you.

Michael Hansen

Sure. This is Michael. Hi, Mary, how are you? So, let me take those in turn. With regard to the performance of Cengage Unlimited you’re right; we're very pleased with the continued trajectory. It’s very hard to quantify what the impact of the merger announcement on that growth rate is. It is safe to say that we have seen some impacts because, obviously a faculty that is currently a McGraw-Hill faculty, you know it’s considering why don't I just wait until the completion of the merger. I don't have to switch content and I still get the benefit of the unlimited model.

So, yes there was an impact. Had to quantify exactly what it is, but we certainly have seen that as a headwind for us. In terms of the delay of the merger, yes, the delay will have an impact on our ability to jointly go to market. We believe it is not going to be material, you know very well how cyclical and how seasonal our business is. So, the real question I think is, will we be in a position to jointly go to market for the full 21 back-to-school season and as we said in our announcement we are confident that we can do this. And then in terms of the overall trends, print and enforcing digital.

We see those trends and frankly you saw those trends already in a much smaller scale earlier on and this was part of the reason that we introduced Unlimited and as you correctly stated that makes you less vulnerable, not completely immune to be clear, but less vulnerable to this and gets “the faculty over the hurdle of adopting digital” which they see very much as a price driven hurdle rather than do I see the benefits of digital. So, those were the three answers.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Farber with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

David Farber

Hi guys, good morning.

Michael Hansen

Good morning, David.

David Farber

I appreciate your prepared remarks and especially with respect to maintaining the guidance. My question is related to the merger and maybe this is best for Michael, I don't know, but are there scenarios in my mind where you are potentially asked to divest too many assets to the dynamics of the merger, perhaps don't make as much sense for students or for you guys just some thoughts there as you continue to sort of describe to us how the merger is going, I wanted to ask? Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Yes, thanks David. I would say, generally speaking yes there is obviously scenarios that you contained where the logic for the merger no longer holds, but as I said in my prepared remarks, we are continuing in very constructive and thoughtful discussions and frankly we would not have entered the agreement if we thought that that would be a big possibility. So, we don't see this as a real big scenario at this point, but the situation is fluid. We continue in discussions with the DOJ and we will see.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matt Swope with Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Swope

Hi, Michael. Just continuing on the regulatory question, have you run into resistance that you didn’t expect, can you talk about what’s making this take a little longer to David's question, are you going to maybe have to divest little more than you thought, sort of anything that’s different from what you guys expected when you entered this process?

Michael Hansen

Yes. Hi, Matt, how are you? It’s a very good question. I think what the fundamental difference is that we have we are appreciating better the tremendous workload on both sides to work through the large number of courses. Each one essentially is being looked at right. So, if you think about the number of courses, with the large courses, but you also get to very, very small courses, you know of appreciation is a very small course.

Introduction to psychology is a very large course. So, you got to walk through them. You got to produce evidence for each one of those courses and as you may know, in each one of those courses, the competition is very intense and very valid as there are lots of smaller publishers that are focusing only on certain areas, there is obviously the preponderance and the growing influence of OER in many of those larger courses.

So, every course is somewhat different. So, in a nutshell the biggest difference is this simple workload of producing the evidence and for the DOJ and the staff at the DOJ to evaluate the evidence. We don't see any trajectory, any change in trajectory of our fundamental assumptions going into the merger.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ben Briggs with International FCStone. Please proceed with your question.

Ben Briggs

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Just one from me. So, obviously a big advantage of shift to digital and Cengage Unlimited is the elimination of the secondary text book market that you guys don't get – don't see any revenue from. Where are we in the process of eliminating that secondary text book market and kind of just if you could provide some general commentary on I guess what inning we’re in that process, I would appreciate it? Thanks guys.

Michael Hansen

Yes, Ben this is Michael. I would say the word eliminating is probably somewhat optimistic. I believe that based on the fact that many courses are and will be continued to be taught with print material. The secondary market will be alive and for a long, long time and it cannot be completely eliminated, but what is true is Cengage Unlimited is effectively competing with this market, and say you don't need this; you have an alternative digitally to actually get all your materials for all the courses that are Cengage courses in your institution.

So, we are vigorously competing with the second hand market, it continues to be a major force in the market that we don't think it is going to go away by any stretch of imagination, but we feel that competitively we are well-positioned not to compete only with our traditional competitors, but also with OER and with the second hand market.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Todd Morgan with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Todd Morgan

Thank you. Kind of related – Cengage Unlimited it’s been out for awhile, can you talk at all about the level of kind of penetration repeat usage, in other words, how many students that are currently accessing the system are looking at it for duplicative courses during the same semester, and similarly the kind of renewal students who are going back and using the sort of prior year materials in their current classes to kind of – continue it exactly the way you say, is there any way to talk about the magnitude of the student based in that category? And then I guess just secondly, you talk about the large print segments that are still dominated by brand, is there any way you can help kind of help understand – help us understand kind of what those segments are and why? It would seem to me that there is an increasing cost advantage to the digital format and why there’s some persist in print? Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Yes. Todd, let me, and I’ll ask Bob to chime in on this as well. So, let me take that in order. In terms of the number of courses on average that a Cengage Unlimited subscriber takes is around 1.4 courses at this point on average, and that is a gradual, but meaningful progression from where we started. In terms of the repeat of the subscription, as you know, depending on whether you have a two or four year institution, you are likely to be a customer only for about two or four years depending on what types of courses you take. What is important for us and what we are looking at is more the seat repetition.

So think about it, as seat of a freshman student in introduction to chemistry with Professor Walker, is that seat going to stay a Cengage Unlimited seat? And there, we're seeing very, very high renewal rate of that “seat”. It is not that same student in that seat, but the seat renews. And then lastly with regard to the print segment, so the print segment – these are typically courses that are taught and there is a large number of them that are taught where the fundamental premise of the faculty is I can teach this course without putting and unto financial burden on the student, and my best option frankly for that is to give them the opportunity to buy print and to buy print in the secondary market, you know to get a used copy of a book, get a rental or whatever.

So, that’s why I said in my prepared remarks, the affordability continues to be a hurdle for people to go to digital and what we want to do with Cengage Unlimited and have done successfully is lower that hurdle. So that Unlimited for your second course becomes effectively zero incremental cost for the student and that compares very favorably to even the rental book for like 20 bucks, right, and it is truly that level of cost concern that faculty and students share.

So, it is something that we’re focused on. It is something that we are vigorously competing with, but as I said earlier, we don't think that is a market that is going to go away anytime soon.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Walker with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Walker

Thanks very much for taking the question. First question is, one of your competitors have talked about a market or a performance of minus 12 for the current year and higher Ed, how do you see the market performing versus that number? Second question is you've seen some issues for Pearson around MyLab. They have a massive market share in MyLab, do you see that a sort of a source of revenue to you where you can share in that area even when it goes on to global learning platform? Thank you.

Michael Hansen

Yes, thanks Matthew. So, again let me take this in order. I think the number that you cited is a public number from one of our competitors. We believe that the market as we mentioned is more on track for a 10% decline about there, you know it's notoriously difficult to get reliable market data. MPI only reports for the six largest traditional publishers. They do not report OER growth, which is substantial. They do not report the smaller publishers and so on.

So, it’s hard to put a fine number on it, but we believe it’s – definitely the market decline definitely is around double digit percentage decline. And then with regard to our ability to grow share, you know, we have seen this really happen across the entire spectrum of competitiveness that we have. We talked about used and rental is a competitor as we see it and we're gaining share against that. We’re gaining share against our traditional competitors and frankly that has been the source of our underlying performance. I wouldn't single anybody out in particular. We’re not singling competitors out, but we’re going off the share where we can get it.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of follow-up question-and-answer session. I’ll now turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

Michael Hansen

Yes. Thanks everybody. We're looking forward to updating you with our final fiscal year results in late spring and thanks for your questions.

