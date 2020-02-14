Datadog Inc (DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) Q4 2019 Results Conference Call February 13, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon my name is Jerald and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone for the Datadog Q4 2019 Earnings Call.

Mr. AJ Ljubich. You may begin your conference.

AJ Ljubich

Thank you, Jerald. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review Datadog’s fourth quarter of 2019 financial results, which we announced in our press release issued after the close of market today. Joining me on the call today are Olivier Pomel, Datadog’s Co-Founder and CEO; and David Obstler, Datadog’s CFO.

During this call, we will make statements related to our business that are Forward-Looking under Federal Securities Laws and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Including statements related to our future financial performance, including our outlook for the first quarter and for the full-year of 2020, our strategy, benefits of our products, the potential contribution of customers with ARR of 100,000 or greater, R&D and go to market investments, expected capital expenditures and the size of our market opportunity.

The words anticipate, believe, continue, estimate, expect, intend, will and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and not as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019 filed with the SEC on November 30, 2019, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

A replay of this call will be available there for a limited time. Additional information will be made available in our annual report on Form 10-Q for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. Please refer to the tables in our earnings release, which you can find on the Investor Relations portion of our website for reconciliation of those measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Olivier.

Olivier Pomel

Thank you, AJ. And thank you all for joining us today to review our Q4 and full-year 2019 results. Q4 was a great finish which has been a milestone year for us. For those who are driven by broad based trends across customer segments and geographies and supported by the continued traction of our integrity platform.

To summarize Q4, revenue was one in $114 million and close to 85% increase year-over-year and above the high end of our guidance. We ended the year with 858 customers with annual run rate or ARR of $100,000, or more which is an increase of 89% year-over-year.

The majority or about 60% of our customers are now using two or more of our products as of the end of the year. As in back quarters or dollar base net retention rates was over 130% as customers increase their usage, ended up to the newer products. We also continue to be capital efficient with a free cash flow of $11 million and [indiscernible] that is still around the ULS.

For the full-year we generated revenue of $363 million and 83% increase year-over-year, which was above the high end of our guidance, and free cash flow was approximately a breakeven or around $800,000 for the year.

To step back a little bit. Our results clearly indicate that the market wants a unified observability platform for dev and ops teams, which is becoming more important, never but also more difficult to accomplish in a world that is paltforming to cloud and a similar architectures.

Our performance in 2019 shows that Adobe's a winner in this conversion world, and our success is driven by our origins as an integration platform that collects many disparate sources of data across teams and titles by all ubiquity seeing as we put everywhere and used by everyone and by the efficient adoption we get from [indiscernible] monitoring product.

As a result and today more than ever that a Datadog is the monitoring amenities platform and for dev, ops and business users in the cloud age. We provide clarity and actionable insights into application in IT infrastructure already in real time and we do so to enable customers to deliver better innovation and consistently provide an exceptional user experience.

With that in mind, let's review our Q4 performance. First of all, we are very pleased with our results. Strength was broad based driven by both robust [indiscernible] additions and well as continued growth of existing customers. We added approximately 1000 net new customers in Q4 which is a record for the company and almost twice the number we added in the same quarter a year ago.

For the year approximately 40% of our growth came from new customers with our new logo ARR demonstrating very strong growth while net retention of existing customers perform just as well. And our platform strategy is clearly resonating including strong uptake of our newer products.

From an R&D perspective, we accelerated our pace of innovation with multiple exciting developments in Q4. After the launch of synthetics earlier in the year, we extended our suite of user experience monitoring products with the launch of Real User Monitoring or RUM to monitor the journey of actual users within an application.

And continuing in our vision for full [indiscernible], we launched Network Performance Monitoring or NPM to monitor network traffic flows across public and private clouds as well as on premise environments.

We more recently implemented a monitoring offering with the [indiscernible] integration, which connects the physical network devices and extends B2B and B2C customers with meaningful on premise networks.

We are pleased with the initial uptick of NPM and RUN, which demonstrates our opportunity to drive additional value for our customers and create future revenue drivers for our business.

In Q4, we also announced the security monitoring, as a first step to apply the power of a platform via [indiscernible] use cases. We envision the future where silos could be the break down [indiscernible] an extended security teams as it becomes clear that securing applications in the cloud world needs to involve all three. We also believe that by harnessing the massive amount of data already collected across metric [indiscernible] and log, we can help our customers better operationalize IT security.

In 2018 Datadog became the first to unify the three pillars of [indiscernible] with the launch of our last product. In 2019 we believe we have proven ourselves to be a most comprehensive [indiscernible] platform. And this is evident by our customer adoption.

As of the end of the year the majority or about 60% of our customers are using two or more products, which is an increase from about 25% a year ago. This means that today over 6,000 of our customers are using multiple products, which is more than some point solution vendors have today.

We also know that the penetration is relatively even across the enterprise, mid market and SMB segments. Additionally, as of the end of the year, approximately 25% of our customers are using all three pillars of observability, combining infrastructure, APN and log, which is up from 5% a year ago.

This is especially impressive considering that our third pillar log has been in the market for less than two years and this makes it clear that customers are finding value by adopting our platform in full and benefit from correlations and workflows that can cross boundaries between teams and system.

Finally, one of the greatest surprises to us this year has been the success of newer product and initial [indiscernible]. In 2019 approximately 65% of our new logo deals had two or more products up from only about 25% in 2018. These demonstrate the pent up demand for integrity platform and our ability to add value from the very start of a customer relationship.

To summarize, we believe we have a very significant opportunity to further expand product portfolio and increase our wallet share with customers. We are a product driven company and investing innovation is a core part of our business strategy.

Now let's move on to the go-to-market staring with a look at our approach. We have been expanding coverage in both commercial and enterprise channels to capture the opportunity across company sizes.

While continuing rapid growth in North America, we are also expanding in new and existing territories internationally. Additionally, we have been expanding in new markets such as building a government focus team and finally we are investing in the partner channel as announced in January with the launch of the Datadog [apartment] (Ph) network. We are excited about the opportunity with channel partners and plan for continued investment.

Turning to our Q4 sales, we saw strong new logo additions as well as expansion from existing customers. As of the end of the fourth quarter, we had approximately 10,500 customers up from 7,700 a year ago. As I mentioned earlier, we added approximately 1000 customers in Q4, which is a record for the company.

We ended Q4 with 858 customers with ARR of $1000 or more up 89% from a year ago, and an increase of more than 113 in Q4. Given that more than 70% of our ARR is generated from customers over $100,000. We expect this cohort of customers to be a last driver of our the future growth. We also ended the year with 50 customers with ARR of $1 million or more, which is up from 29 a year ago and only 12 two years ago.

Now let's review some of our key wins in the quarter. First, we had a multimillion dollar up sale with the global financial information services company. This customers started with Datadog in 2017 and has since increased spend by a factor of 20, adopting all three pillars. With Datadog these customer has unified disparate teams on a single view and reduce tools protocols by point solutions.

Second, we had another seven figure up sale to a large ecommerce retailer, this customer first came to Datadog in 2017 after experiencing large amounts of possibility [Indiscernible] right before Black Friday. Today they had increased their spend by a factor of 15 and adapted infrastructure, APM, synthetics and more recently network performance monitoring.

Third, we had an exciting land this quarter from a large U.S. based global airline. As a company embarked on their customers initiative, it realized that its lack of cluster monitoring was causing a significant risk. Datadog has enabled improved time to markets and a move to [indiscernible] and as a six figure initial deal we see ample room for growth overtime.

Fourth, one of Europe's largest national railways had a seven figure up sale after using over 20 different monitoring tools. These organization has [indiscernible] Datadog as a single source of truth across metrics and [Indiscernible] and logs in its current environment. This deal was also launched to a public procurement process, which demonstrate our potential in the public sector.

We can’t go over every deal we made, but there were many other exciting deals in a six or seven figure range. Such as the traditional U.S. bank, 100 years old [Indiscernible] company, an Asia based public sector organization, a manufacturer of industrial [indiscernible] equipment, the fortune 500 insurance company and a professional services firm with over 50,000 employees.

We believe these examples demonstrate a domestic [indiscernible] platforming driven by some migration is happening globally and to organization that span all industries. Datadog today is a strategic partner to a diverse set of customers across both cognitive and traditional enterprises.

As a conclusion we are in the early stages of what we think is a tremendous market opportunity which we believe we are well positioned to capture. We have been performing at a very high level and our focus is on doubling down on what has made us successful to-date.

So in 2020, we plan to continue to invest in hiring great engineers and delivering innovation to our existing and new customers. We also remain committed to investing in our go-to-market, expanding our sales capacity globally across all geographies, as well as investing in new opportunities such as a partner channel and public sector.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to our chief financial officer, David Obstler.

David Obstler

Thanks Olivier. As mentioned, we are very pleased with our fourth quarter results which capped off an exceptional year for Datadog. I will now review Q4 results in detail. Revenue was $113.6 million up 85% year-over-year.

As Olivier mentioned the quarter strength was broad based, driven by new and existing customers, success across segments and geo as well as driven by strong platform adoption to provide some more context.

In Q4, we saw strong new logo additions with contributions across sales channels and regions. This was a record quarter for new logo ARR, demonstrating very strong growth year-over-year. Additionally, we saw strong continued expansion of existing customers. In the fourth quarter, our dollar based net retention was above 130% for the 10th consecutive quarter.

Our robust retention rate is primarily driven by the increased usage of existing products as well as cross selling to newer products. We continue to see robust and frictionless expansion as customers continue their cloud migrations. The cross selling of newer products is a more recent driver of our net retention rates.

Next, we would note strength across segments with robust growth across enterprise, mid-market, and SMB segments. This demonstrates the power of - simple but not simplistic platform, which is powerful enough, but the largest of organizations and also easy to deploy and use for the smallest.

I'm happy to report that the average ARR of our enterprise customers at the end of 2019 was about $230,000 an increased from $160,000 at the end of 2018. And our average ARR of our mid-market customers at the end of 2019 was about $170,000 an increase from 110,000 at the end of 2018. We believe there remains ample room for continued penetration of each of these segments.

Lastly, we had a very strong quarter internationally in Q4 with both AMEA and APAC performing well. Q4 saw record international ARR adds and strong momentum with international growth outpacing that of the [indiscernible] business. I note that many of these teams in these regions are still rapping.

Turning to calculated billings defined as revenue plus a sequential change in deferred revenue, which was $130.3 million up 77% year-over-year. Adjusting for the timing of a large invoice that changed its timing that we discussed last quarter calculated billings growth would have been 85% in Q4 in-line with revenue growth.

As discussed previously, we strongly discourage the use of billings as a gauge of momentum as it does not accurately portray the growth of our business. Revenue is a better indicator of growth given the mix of monthly and annual billing terms amongst our customers and the tight relationship between revenue and ARR.

Now let's review the income statement in more detail. As a reminder, unless otherwise noted, all metrics are non-GAAP. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financials in our earnings release.

Gross profit in the quarter was $88.4 million, representing a gross margin of 78% this compares to gross margin of 76% last quarter and 75% in the year ago period. Improvement in gross margin was driven by efficient use of our cloud hosting spend.

As we have discussed previously, we are focused primarily on product development and innovation as well as the build out of cloud data centers in newer geographies. Therefore, our gross margins may fluctuate within certain ranges as we prioritize product innovation over resource optimization.

R&D expense was 31.6 million or 28% of revenue consistent with the year ago period. We continue to benefit from product led adoption and have made extensive investments in our platform. This is evidenced by the launch of network and ROM products in Q4, as well as the announcement of security monitoring.

We continue to see a meaningful opportunity to innovate and expand our platform and therefore plan to continue to make investments in R&D. Sales and marketing expense was 39.3 million or 35% of revenue down from 46% in the year ago period. The change in Q4 was pronounced partly due to the outperformance on the revenue line.

Furthermore, we note the greatest leverage came from marketing expenses, which grew at a lower rate year-over-year versus sales expenses, which could grew closer to the rate of revenue. We plan to continue to invest aggressively to expand our go-to-market globally.

G&A expense was 10.4 million or 9% of revenues slightly higher than 8% a year ago, given some public company related expenses. Operating income was $7 million or 6% operating margin compared to an operating loss of $4.3 million and a negative 7% margin in the year ago period.

Net income in the quarter was a 10.1 million or $0.03 per share on 327 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Profitability out-performance was driven primarily by the revenue outperformance. We have a highly efficient business model and have experienced a high return on our investments in sales and marketing and in R&D.

While we have operated around breakeven to slightly profitable and outperformed on profitability in Q4 we see ample opportunities to continue to invest in the large market opportunity ahead of us.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, we ended the quarter with $778 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities. Cash flow from operations was a positive $17.4 million in the quarter and a positive 24.2 million for the full-year.

After taking into consideration capital expenditures and capitalized software, free cash flow was positive 10.9 million in the quarter and approximately breakeven or around $800,000 for the full-year.

I would now like to turn to our outlook for the first quarter and the full-year of 2020. Beginning with the first quarter, we expect revenue to be in the range of 117 million to $119 million which represents a year-over-year growth of 68.5% at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of negative five million to negative seven million. Non-gap net loss per share is expected to be negative $0.01 to negative $0.02 per share based on approximately 296 million weighted average shares outstanding.

For the full-year of 2020, revenue is expected to be in the range of $535 million to $545 million, which represents 49% year-over-year growth at its midpoint. Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of negative 20 million to negative 30 million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of negative $0.03 per share to negative $0.07 per share based on approximately 302 million weighted average shares outstanding.

A few things to take into consideration in this guidance. First, while we saw strong efficiencies in our gross margin in the fourth quarter, we continue to focus on product development and diversification of our cloud hosting vendors and regions. Therefore, our gross margins may fluctuate within a certain range as we prioritize innovation over resource optimization.

Second, we had some important corporate events including ourselves kick off. Next our intention remains to invest much of our recent outperformance, including aggressive hiring targets in R&D and sales and marketing.

Then some notes below the operating loss line. We expect approximately $10 million to $13 million of interest income for the full-year based on our cash and marketable security investments.

Second, we do not expect to be a federal tax payer but have a tax provision related to our international entities. For the full-year we expect a tax provision of $1 million to $2 million. Note that our share count forecast for Q1 and 2020 reflects our basic share counts since we are forecasting a loss in each period.

To summarize, we are very pleased with the business performance in the fourth quarter as well as the full-year. We have growth at scale that you can match and have demonstrated efficiency in our model, we are making continued investments for growth for the foreseeable future.

We believe we are at the very early stages of a multibillion dollar market opportunity and we feel very good about our ability to build a large and successful company overtime.

With that, we will now open the call for questions. Operator, let's begin the Q&A.

Sanjit Singh of Morgan Stanley

Sanjit Singh

Hi and thank you for taking the question and congrats on a really exceptional 2019. Really strong performance across the board. I wanted to follow-up on a point, Olivier that you made in your script. About 25% of customers are adopting all three pillars, could you give a better sense of sort of the market momentum in terms of going towards these unified platforms like Datadog. Where are you in that journey in terms of the different customer segments, whether it is mid-market, which it seems like they are moving pretty aggressively, but also sort of the enterprise and who are you sort of displacing as customers consolidate and standardize more on the Datadog platform?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So the momentum is the same actually in each and every one of the segments, whether you talk about SMB mid market or the price that we see the same momentum. And in no cases by enlarge we are going to enter to a net new deployment in cloud environments. So we typically don’t discuss anything from day one. What we are going to displace is going to be [indiscernible] homegrown open source systems. That is when we land these multiple customers.

Overtime, we will display for some of the customers that have spent more time in some environments and already having a repeater with a separate vendor will be split that, but that is not the majority of the deployments we have.

Sanjit Singh

Understood. And as my follow-up. It is sort of related to some of the [indiscernible] cost product. So if I look at the product portfolio, it looks like three buckets. Poor infrastructure monitoring to the products that you have released in 2017, 2018 that would be [indiscernible] logging, and then sort of the 2019 cohort you know what we were talking about.

Network Performance Monitoring ROM that we only use for monitoring and synthetics. Could you sort of give us a sense about the customer attraction across those three buckets. They are obviously going to vary, but just want to get a sense of what is picking up sort of faster than expected and where momentum is still sustaining. Thank you.

Olivier Pomel

So, what I can tell you is, if we single that you probably some monitoring, which was our initial product it would be super high growth SaaS company. I'm thinking very soon. The APN and launch products both in hyper growth and have significant scale when they are disclosing the exact scale. But I can tell you that they are going faster than it will go at the finale scale, [indiscernible] product initially.

And then for the other products, the only one that will be on the market for some time is synthetics, the others, we either just started charging for them or we haven't even yet start charging for them, you know for example we haven't started charging for a RUM yet, but we started charging for NPM in December. So these deal are very new.

We have [indiscernible] stories about them. I mean we mentioned one customer in the script that out of it - one last one is out of from MDM and we have more stories like that, but we see so far let's go from the newer products and because they are more recent. But we see very broad adoption.

Now synthetics has been on the market [indiscernible] spend charging for during the summer, has a large user base and keeps growing. And so we are very hopeful. We can’t say which of these products is going to go faster in the end and have the bigger footprint, you know it is still very early for many of them. But in general we are very satisfied with the adoption we see and we believe that there is going to be a lot of long-term growth. Thanks to all of these products.

Sanjit Singh

I appreciate the color Olivier. Thank you.

Chris Merwin from Goldman Sachs

Chris Merwin

Great. Thanks very much for taking the question. So, I just wanted to ask you about the traction you are seeing in particular with enterprise accounts. Can you talk about which of your non-infrastructure products in particular are resonating with that segment and what are some of the reasons that you are hearing from this customers about why you are winning relative to some of your competition? Thanks.

Olivier Pomel

So, in enterprise look, we are going to learn majority of cases we used to own more of the products. Right. the break down is the same as we have in the other configuration, it is going to be typically infrastructure [indiscernible] structure in APM. There is no not to very notable difference in the [indiscernible] there.

We will see that the there is a bit more fiction in adverting, APM at scale strategically the dollars, even though that [indiscernible] multiple products dollar from day one are going to be higher for customers that adopt log than they are offer customers that adopt APM, but both are going to go overtime. So, there might be a longer fuse on the growth in APM for example.

Chris Merwin

Great. And then just a quick follow-up on pricing. You obviously came up with a new pricing mechanism for logs that seems to be resonating in the market. And now I guess a lot of competitors are trying to replicate the broader products that you have put together. So when you talk to customers, is there a lot of sensitivity to price or are they just very much more focused on the functionality and therefore you have less sensitivity around how you are charging for the products?

Olivier Pomel

Well, there is sensitivity for customers is not so much on the process itself, but as you know there two things. One is the value and two is the controls we have over it. So the way we make all of our products - all of our pricing work is that we want to give all the controls to the customers so they can align with [indiscernible].

So that is what we have done with what you mentioned on the lock side and where we also have versions of that for APM and infrastructure monitoring products. Where we want to make sure customers have the controls and don't end up being prisoners [indiscernible] at scale.

Chris Merwin

Great. Thank you.

Raimo Lenschow

Raimo Lenschow

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So, right now the bulk of the investment we are making is in the R&D and product types, so that is where we are starting. We are still very early in security. We are not charging for anything yet there. So it is going to take some time, before we see a full implications on our go to market organization.

But I would say in the short-term, the signals we get from customers and from the only products we have are that one does a great deal - a great amount of open space when it comes to cloud environments, new environments that need to be secured. So customers have a need to have a gap there [indiscernible] being adopted bottom up, which is the rest of what we have done, which is that exactly what the rest of what we have done.

So initially the go to market is very well aligned with what we have done in the past. And we see signs of that being a fit. In the longer term there might be more changes required and more customization to the staff team.

But in general anyway, we are making changes and customization to the staff team as we have more and more channels to go to market. And we gather two customers that are in different geographies, different sizes that might need different way to access them.

Raimo Lenschow

Okay, perfect. And then one on the networking side. So historically the networking mentoring were also a little bit different because you had to be on the different switches et cetera, is that changing with kind of some open source projects, et cetera. Or how is it possible to do it now because it used to be like a separate game?

Olivier Pomel

Well I mean. So first of all, we are not going to net of monitoring with the objective and ripping and replacing everything and that people already use on prem today. Our starting point is customers have a significant footprint in public and private cloud and then want to extend that visibility to on prem network devices. So this will be limits the, I would say the subset of devices we are starting with. Just like selecting these types of customers.

And then, you know, when it comes to integrating with all of these and it is sort of what we do already right, I our infrastructure monitoring products, integrating with a lot of different devices, [indiscernible] testing's intuition in the real world with a lot of small customers, shifting them. That is a core competency of the company. So that is not going to happen overnight obviously but that is definitely something we keep investing in.

Raimo Lenschow

Okay, perfect. Thanks, very helpful, well done.

Brad Zelnick

Brad Zelnick

Olivier Pomel

So, we see, so today we see a great adoption from the login product in enterprises. It is always on equal footing, give or take with the APM product as the second product has been adopted in his environment. And it is the higher dollar amount typically because there is less friction to send a lot of data from day one. It is also going very fast to know, again because those environments are going by staff themselves.

In terms of the community dynamics in most cases, customers are having anything in those in thought ways even though they all have some other login vendor on-prem. So the most larger enterprises are going to have a [Splunk] (Ph) everybody knows. Enterprises have a Splunk on-premise it is not it looks like altogether and adopting the difference platform altogether income environment.

So, that is what we, we don't try to go and replace the on-prem environments before we are well established in next generation probably in product class. That is our strategy.

Brad Zelnick

Thanks Olivier. And maybe just a follow-up to that in reference to the competitor that you mentioned, have you seen any changes in the market now that, that they have had pricing changes in effect for a number of months? Does that in any way, change the pricing dynamic for you and the competitive win rates that you are seeing?

Unidentified Company Representative

There is no changes that we could see on. The situation is exactly the same as it was in the last quarter we committed on.

Brad Zelnick

Very helpful. alright, thank you so much.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks this is actually [indiscernible] Olivier you put out a really interesting report a couple of weeks ago on the state of server less. It really makes kind of a strong case for the growth and the technology. Can you talk a little bit more about how this trend impacts Datadog specifically and then maybe things you can do to invest reposition for it?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So, to answer the last part of your question, firstly, we are definitely investing heavily in supporting server less and to us this is the next stage in the continuum of evolution for the way infrastructure is being package and run.

To step back a little bit when you look at when [indiscernible] 15-years ago, we had physical hardware, then we moved on to VMware type VMs and they were very static and go anywhere. Then we have [Indiscernible] there were smaller VMs that could go up and down every second. Then you have containers, there were small VMs, smaller [indiscernible] that could grow up and down every mille seconds.

And then you had these [indiscernible] that are going to get smaller containers let's get back, go up and down every microsecond until. So, all of that is basically one big continuum that goes from a few things that are moving very statically to lots and lots and lots and lots and lots of tiny components that keep coming up and down and being combined in different ways.

So the way we see it, as we were shift its actually happening in terms of the value to provide it goes from the round time towards the observability and the understanding of that run time. So we think in the end this creates more value for us [indiscernible] complexity for our customers, make sure that the people understand what the machines are doing and can keep changing what the machines are doing and manage it and manage the experience of it. And the more complexity the better for us. So we think it is definitely a development that close the market in our favor.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. That is really helpful. And then, David, kind of addresses another quarter that we described as accidentally profitable, when we are thinking about investments in the 2020. Can you just talk about some of those levers you have during quarters or during the year to ramp up investments if you continue to see outperformance on the top line?

David Obstler

Yes. I think that is what we said last time, which is a lot of the outperformance has been going to the bottom line. It has to do with hiring plans. We are planning based on um, a little more of a conservative case and then we have been outperforming, the levers to pull to hire more quickly. Most of the hiring is in R&D and in sales. And then the second would be to change the marketing dollars to the extent we can do some more marketing or trade shows. Those are the levers we can essentially pull in a quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright. Thanks for the time.

David Obstler

Yes.

Sterling Auty

Sterling Auty

Olivier Pomel

It is a bit of both. The renewal rates are generally stable, I would say trending up softly overtime. They are already pretty high, so there is not a lot of room for them to grow. And we have seen just more customers go to the work. As we scale the organization in general, we are seeing more customers grow through the door.

David Obstler

Yes, I would say the new logo performance, in the second half of the year was stronger than first half. It is related to our development of the sales team and the ramping and as we said it is broad based for instance AMEA, which we were developing perform very well in the second half of the year and new logos and that is because of the ramping and the sort of the build out that we had been doing last year and the year before.

Sterling Auty

Got it. And then one follow-up. When you look at in a new enterprise logo that comes in and buys all three pillars, where are you finding that primary point of contact is in the organization for that type of customer? Are you all the way to the CIO level in an enterprise account, or are you finding that you are still finding success either in a division or a geography and then expanding upward from there?

Olivier Pomel

Well, typically it is going to be a cloud initiative and it is going to be more because its cloud and because its new. So they are going to be relatively small team that is driving that, and that team is going to - because its new and because there is the future that team is going to be connected to the leadership team in general.

So sometimes the CIO, sometimes some other people there and that team is going to have preview of the whole environment, to start with which is right. It is actually a straightforward for us to answer with multiple products at once.

Sterling Auty

Perfect. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys thanks, this is [Parthiban] (Ph) for Brent. You talked about strong net new ARR adds on the international front. Just any commentary on whether on how either purchasing patterns, sales cycles, competition, sort of compare from what you are seeing here in North American and Europe?

Olivier Pomel

Okay. The min comment is that we really see the cloud migration happening in the rest of the world. It is something that - if I need to happen that to happen, you just combined with the fact that we sell sales teams and segmenting then in [indiscernible] parts of the world in India we are two years ago in APAC last year. The condition of that you would drive the stuff were seeing there. I will say it is still early ramping the things that it will take more time to work reliably, but we have seen some great signs. And in Q4 we had very strong performance in EMEA and in APAC, great logo and great successes is there both on the mid market side on the enterprise side. So we are very, very optimistic in the future but it is still early.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it okay. And on the lending ARR side, are you seeing anything meaningful with the cohort in the fourth quarter relative to prior quarters? Either greater infrastructure usage on landing or attach on multiple products from the, when the initial deal is signed?

Olivier Pomel

We see a bigger attached with more products.

David Obstler

Which is causing a larger land slowly but surely. But and it is just been progressive throughout the year as, as the attach rate of additional products has gotten larger.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, it makes sense. Thank you guys. Congrats.

Olivier Pomel

Thanks.

David Obstler

Thank you.

Brad Rebeck

Brad Rebeck

Olivier Pomel

So not it yet dutifully side a press release once we have the outcome of it. There is going to be upset at some point. I would say nothing to a very short-term. We still have to be a free to build out the teams there [indiscernible] more things we need to do, but we are investing.

Brad Rebeck

Got it, okay. And David, on your last comment there a moment ago about larger labs, is there any risk in the short-term that with bigger land you start to see the last net dollar expansion because of the bigger starting point?

David Obstler

We said that is one of the reasons, we said that we want it to be prudent in our guidance long term, but we haven't seen that today. We have seen, as all we mentioned that net retention to be very stable and strong in the second half of the year.

Brad Rebeck

Perfect. Thanks very much.

David Obstler

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks this is actually [Robert Magic] (Ph) I believe you mentioned that you haven't started charging yet for something new product. Should we expect the high level of pent up demand next quarter and has that been fully built into your Q1 guide? Thanks.

Olivier Pomel

So in general, we had a lot of demands from synthetics because we actually had customers using it four or five months before we started charging for it. I think in these case we will start charging quicker, so there probably will be bit less pent up demand, the products might have a bit more friction, you know in synthetics, which we found to be a very low friction products [indiscernible] for tons and tons of customers to get started with it.

At this point, our expectations for these products are baked into guidance but as multi-sided products and obviously some of them are going to be a bigger hit than others in the long run we are optimistic that we get a lot of upside, but in the short, I mean, they are going to have like a reasonable small impact.

Unidentified Analyst

Appreciate it.

Jack Andrews

Jack Andrews

Olivier Pomel

That is a great question. So that is also a big investment for us, you know in enabling the sales force and making sure they really know everything we can sell now. In what situations though, when we land a customer, which is where the bulk of the, I would say the hard part of the sales job is taking place. We land with the marquee [indiscernible] monitoring, which is very, very, very, which is a great feet for the pain customer are feeling from day one when they deploy the cloud.

And then logs and APM that customers also understand very well and fully expect not to be part of the same platform. So there is not lot of a challenge there in terms of training the taskforce and making sure we can present everything in a way that makes sense to the customer.

Now as we grow with customers over time and as we put more products in front of them and make sure that they know they can also use a regional monitoring or performance monitoring or synthetics and others, I think there is definitely more investment to do that, to make sure that we can really capitalize on that. So that is one of the levers for growth we have and one of the things we are investing in.

David Obstler

Yes. And as we mentioned, I mean we are pretty much selling a platform, so I mean, you can tell that from the attach rates. And so, in that case, the salesperson is able to sell that platform that is what the client wants. We also augment the salesperson with sales engineers who are expert across the platform and in products. So they are not out there alone. They are being helped by some technical presales.

Olivier Pomel

But at the end of the day, the adaption for all this production mostly friction less. So we see for example, we see adoption dynamics that are fairly similar between large [indiscernible] that are higher enterprise sales and sales engineers and SMB mid market that are going to be lower touch and handled by customer success team.

So usually that customers can find their way and [indiscernible] new products. There is still probably some upsides if we can figure out the best way to enable customer centric teams and the sales teams to go and productively present new products to customers.

Jack Andrews

Appreciate the color. And just as a follow-up to that, could you expand a little bit more on the new partner network? I mean, which channel are you most excited about and you know, who should we be keeping an eye on in terms of, you know, partnership could really move the needle for you?

Olivier Pomel

Well, I know it is very broad coverage and it depends on the different parts of the world. In the U.S. it is going to be mostly a size, either a local a size or regular a size. In other parts of the world you are going to find when you are more important [indiscernible] Europe in Asia you would have a lot more channel for example, so it really depends on the part of the world. The program has been design have broad appeal and then we have teams on the ground that I believe to live these programs to go and recruit very specific types of channels and retailers.

Jack Andrews

Alright. Well congratulations and thanks for taking my questions.

Olivier Pomel

Thank you.

David Obstler

Thank you.

Bhavan Suri

Bhavan Suri

Olivier Pomel

So our product actually, so wouldn't it be his, or solving the problem of complexity for our customers and that sort of our complexity doesn't start or stop at the [Indiscernible] ID, logs over or what's happening when you trace an application in production, it actually covers everything, wall to wall between the social skills the engineers on Viking, the output of the application for the business and all devices, remediation tasks that need to take place to keep it going in production. So as time goes by, we extend the footprint of that platform to, we cover as much as possible of that space. So for example, we add even we announced, a providing products, that is very interesting because it is another step towards bridging the gap between Dakota developer's rights and what's actually running in production. And we had to set a differentiated approach to actually very excited about it even though it is also another part of we are touching for you. So we do see the value of having as broad coverage as possible, end to end is in between the order would come to developers and readmissions not doing?

Bhavan Suri

I think it is helpful. I'm not staying on line. So, they just out what, what bridges likes gaps. You guys obviously have player, the other players in the market, but at some point that the gap still exists between that idea of development, integration and implementation and lots of people doing real time CICD. But it feels like given the data and the model you have, that that gap should be easier for you to bridge than anyone else? Well, this category to respond to that or not?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. That is why we think optimistic about the future. That is why we keep investing before we think of the opportunity because when you think of the, what next as valuable is that, because we said it from the infrastructure with different everywhere now, not just in this small set of machines or environments we didn't put everywhere we need to see to tell you if it is working therefore we defaulted aware. And then because of the way we did, we designed the product to bridge that gap between different teams and be very easy to adopt. We used by every single engineer every day. And that combination of deployed everywhere used by everyone, is what gives us the surface of contact with the customer so that we can actually keep felling there gaps and add stuff in the middle and cover more and more of the problem space. So as you mentioned this tons and tons to do, I mean it is a very large problem space which means develop the value we can pull on.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. Let me have a quick follow-up there. Just more tactical now on the vertical side and obviously virtualization matters and probably last [indiscernible] how you are thinking about virtualization and how your first vertical markets. Thank you.

Olivier Pomel

I think we are not there yet in terms of virtualization. Right now the opportunity as far as we concern is horizontal. I think maybe when we further along into cloud migration that is something that might make more sense maybe also when we expanded to different product categories that might be a little more specific toward the our customers are doing with the data. That is also something that might make sense. But today with occurring to the product we were not really verticalizing.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. Thank you for taking my questions guys and congrats again. I appreciate it.

Olivier Pomel

Thank you.

Pat Walravens

Pat Walravens

Olivier Pomel

Alright, so I have two focuses. So focus number one, hiring enough of the right staff people in enabling them everywhere in the world. And that is the best predictor of success one year from now. And focus number two, hiring of the best engineers and turning them and retaining them which is the best product of success two years from now. And that is, if we can get all that done, we will be fine.

David Obstler

Yes and my, my focus is on providing scalability and the infrastructure and the transparency of information to support that, whether that be in the hiring process, the information around sales or products, et cetera, and, support that so we can see what's going on and make good business decisions.

Pat Walravens

Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

So, congrats on our very strong impressive results, echoing of Brad's earlier remarks and others. One of the most impressive trends within your results is that you are able to land initial deals with more than your core infrastructure product. Obviously, you know, that is what you guys are known for. And then obviously there is also a fairly high percentage of customers already adopting multiple products which is obviously, again, very impressive. Just trying to better understand is their concerted sales effort perhaps traditional incentives or does sales process to push what is multi-product adoption, especially on the initial manuals. Or is it just simply customers asking for them from the start, again, just try to better understand what's driving this very impressive multi-product adoption trends. Thanks.

Olivier Pomel

There is no incentives for it. The incentive is that customer wanting [indiscernible] if we have more of the products, so it is easier to sell.

David Obstler

The platform, single pane of glass observability platform is being led by the clients. You know, as we talked about, we are looking at clients first and where we - our product strategy and we are following that and it is very much, pulling up.

Olivier Pomel

The compensation is converting you go to it.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Yes. That is great. So it is definitely marketed driven, which is delegation of your product and technology out there. They will click the for contract costs was up quite a lot, which is obviously a good sign. I'm just curious if there was a, if there any kind of a special commission payout for a certain thoughts or on higher payouts on the initial land deals just to go see since like a proposal on declutter. I'm just trying to better understand, the strong uptick in deeper contract costs beyond a strong sales execution and perhaps some accelerators kicking in?

David Obstler

Yes. There is no special deals or anything different in the commission plan. It is purely the sales performance and those getting into accelerators. So, it is all related to the sales performance.

Olivier Pomel

I would add if anybody is listening to disclose and you can say we have high expenses because of accelerators. We have been lost commissions to switch to apply.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright. Thank you so much. Congrats.

David Obstler

Yes. Thanks.

Olivier Pomel

Alright, thank you. So in closing, I like to repeat that we are very pleased with results of Q4 four and for 2019 as a whole. We actually didn't go with that scale. We have proven the efficiency of a model and we have the most traction. That being said, we still feel that we are just getting started. We will have a two minute couple of sheets you ahead of us and have many issues go through 2020 and beyond.

With that, I would like to thank all the customers for their trust and of course all of our employees for their hard work, dedication and success to would have been a fantastic year together not a complete, but I believe the best is yet to come. Thank you.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect. Thank you.