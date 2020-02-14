Starbucks Q1 2020 Earnings: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

If there's one thing the current US stock market hasn't been, it's boring. From Presidential tweets to Fed rate cuts, the US indexes went through a period of volatility last year before news of the first phase of a US/China trade deal was announced. Since that fateful October announcement, just about everything melted up including Starbucks (SBUX) which had been under pressure after initially warning 2020 growth may be slower than anticipated. Just when the coast appeared clear, news of the coronavirus outbreak in China hit the markets and sent Starbucks' stock lower due to its fairly high exposure in China. The company's recent first-quarter earnings release was also a mixed bag of the good, the bad, and the ugly. While earnings for Starbucks' core American markets remained strong, the company's continued bet in China has put both short- and long-term earnings under pressure due to coronavirus and increased competition, respectively.

The Good

The US economy is strong, even after expanding without a hitch for over a decade. The unemployment rate is at half-century lows and interest rates are only 150 basis points above zero. This recipe has sent all asset classes soaring and consumer confidence with it. Whether it's from higher employment rates, or ordinary investors cashing in on FAANG, MAGA, or even government bonds, they have money and have been spending it at Starbucks.

First-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues increased by 7% to nearly $7.1 billion, a new company record. Through corporate cost-cutting initiatives and with the help of a 5% increase in consolidated same store sales, non-GAAP operating margin increased by 80 basis points. Despite tax headwinds, non-GAAP EPS grew to $0.79 in Q1 2020 from $0.75 in the same period last year. For a company the size of Starbucks, very little of the company's headline results could be criticized.

Results from Starbucks' core Americas segment which contributed to 70.6% of total revenues were even stronger. Revenues in this key region increased by 8.6%, led by a 6% increase in US same store sales. Although the company's same store sales struggled in fiscal 2018, revenue growth remained strong and consistent.

(Data compiled from Starbucks' quarterly results. Revenue figures in millions.)

What is impressive about Starbucks' Americas segment revenue growth is it came from just 4% annual store count additions. Rebounding same store sales in 2019 boosted the segment's annual revenue growth to almost 9% on average during the past five quarters. Several initiatives including mobile ordering, delivery, rewards membership, and new cold beverage products were key contributing factors. With the Americas segment contributing to almost 71% of the company's total operating profits, this core market has been the main engine for Starbucks' earnings growth.

The Bad

One of my main bearish arguments against Starbucks is the company's high operating risk exposure in China. If asked ten or twenty years ago, I would have been all in on China. The investment environment has changed significantly in the past few years and Starbucks made the decision to accelerate its Chinese expansion at, in my opinion, the absolutely wrong time. Stakes were raised further with the move to purchase its remaining joint venture stake to fully own and operate all locations in China.

The first reason for my view is what I believe will be an inevitable decoupling between the US and the Chinese economies. Mistakes on both sides were made that will likely accelerate this event. China made the mistake of broadcasting its strategic economic goals with its China 2025 plan. The US may have overreacted by starting a trade war which only reinforced the necessity of China 2025 in the minds of its leadership. As a result of increasing tension between the two countries, consumer backlash on both sides will, in my opinion, arise. China's intention of delaying and limiting US retribution is perhaps the only reason why Chinese consumer sentiment hasn't already turned sour on US brands.

The main goal of China 2025 is to be self-sufficient by developing all aspects of its economy. This also covers consumer products which will eventually compete with US brands in the future. When Luckin Coffee (LK) went public last May, many in the US dismissed it as a serious long-term competitor based on articles I read that only looked at Luckin's headline losses. As I detailed in a LK article after its IPO, the company's operating metrics were misunderstood by many US market observers. From its continuing improving operations, I viewed Luckin as a significant threat to Starbucks' operations in China.

As it turns out, neither Chinese consumer backlash nor Luckin competition will be the main cause for Starbucks' earnings pressure in China. In the short to intermediate term, the outbreak of the coronavirus will hit Starbucks' earnings in its fiscal second quarter and perhaps into its third quarter. According to comments made in its first-quarter earnings conference call, over half of its locations in China have been closed since the start of the outbreak.

While Starbucks did not mention to what degree business has been impacted for stores remaining open, US peers operating in food and entertainment industries have indicated business traffic has declined by 40% to as high as 80%. As an upscale social meeting place, Starbucks locations in China may also suffer similar levels of traffic decline.

Since the company does not break out detailed individual operating metrics for its China business and because its international segment's metrics include franchise revenues, there is no accurate way to estimate what portion of its operating costs is fixed. As I detailed in a prior Starbucks article, company operated fixed costs could be estimated using an estimated cost breakdown for products sold, a cup of coffee in this case. The table below uses the same concept to illustrate the potential EPS impact on revenue loss.

Gross Profit As A Percentage Of Base Revenue ($745 million) Operating Expenses Operating Margin EPS Impact No Revenue Loss 85.00% 66.85% 18.15% $0.088 21.4% Revenue Loss 66.81% 66.85% -0.04% -$0.000 50% Revenue Loss 42.50% 56.85% -14.35% -$0.090 75% Revenue Loss 21.25% 56.85% -35.60% -$0.223

(EPS impact based on Starbucks' revenues in China in Q1 2020. Initial margins also based on Q1 figures. Theoretical margins based on 50% of operating costs being fixed.)

From this table and assuming Starbucks had half of its stores closed for the entire quarter and stores remaining open suffered a 50% revenue decline, quarterly EPS impact would be negative $0.31. Since operations were normal for the first three weeks in the current quarter and assuming store closures last throughout the rest of March, actual impact may be -$0.22 in EPS for Starbucks' fiscal second quarter.

Using 2003 SARS as a historical example, business activity for Starbucks' fiscal third quarter will also likely be impacted. It may not be until the second half of 2020 that business activity resumes to near normal levels prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus. In short, this event may impact Starbucks' fiscal 2020 EPS by negative $0.30 to $0.40, or potentially over 10% of the company's previous annual non-GAAP EPS guidance of $3.00-3.05.

The Ugly

The coronavirus outbreak could significantly impact Starbucks' earnings but it may not be the most negative news out in the past month. As mentioned above, Luckin Coffee could pose a long-term risk for Starbucks' operations in China. As I wrote in my last LK article, the company's sequential revenue growth and guidance suggested that it may be taking market share from Starbucks. One aspect of Starbucks' Q1 2020 earnings that stood out even more than coronavirus was the sequential decline of revenues in China. The coronavirus outbreak will only have a one-time impact on earnings this year but market share gains by an up and coming competitor could be bad news for many quarters to come.

For its fiscal fourth quarter 2019, Luckin Coffee guided for sequential revenue growth exceeding 45% on a sequential store count increase of approximately 21%. During the same calendar quarter, Starbucks' first quarter 2020 China revenues declined from $763 million to $745 million, or 2.4% despite a quarterly store count increase of 4%. Since Starbucks does not provide revenue figures in RMB, translated revenues from USD would need to be based on average exchange rates during the quarter. Using a daily weighted average USD/RMB exchange rate for each quarter, the following chart shows how Starbucks' China revenues have tracked since individual China revenue figures were released.

(Data compiled from Starbucks' quarterly results. RMB figures in millions. Revenue per store based on end of quarter store count.)

As the chart above shows, the latest quarter was the first quarter of a noticeable sequential revenue decline in constant currency. Revenue per store also declined to the lowest level since data became available. By itself this should be a red flag but the sequential decline is further magnified by the increase in delivery orders during the past year. The introduction of delivery services has boosted China same store sales in the past few quarters.

It's slightly margin-dilutive, but it does provide a higher ticket as well as a higher food attach.

As a percentage of revenues in China, delivery orders increased to 9% in the latest quarter from 7% in the prior quarter. Ever since delivery contributed to over 5% of revenues, transaction comparables improved from -2% to 1-2% in the past few quarters. Excluding the impact of delivery revenue, the sequential revenue decline in Q1 2020 was even worse and exceeded 4%. In addition, revenue growth has continued to trail physical expansion.

China Revenues China Y/Y Revenue Growth China Store Count China Y/Y Store Count Growth Delivery Ratio Revenue Ex. Delivery Q2 2019 $702.80 9.00% 3789 17.00% 5.00% $667.66 Q3 2019 $728.80 10.00% 3922 16.00% 6.00% $685.07 Q4 2019 $763.00 14.00% 4125 17.00% 7.00% $709.59 Q1 2020 $745.00 13.00% 4292 16.00% 9.00% $677.95

(Data compiled from Starbucks' quarterly results. Dollar figures in millions. Delivery ratios based on comments made in company earnings conference calls.)

Of course the sequential revenue decline could just be a single quarter blip but given Luckin's rapid revenue growth, investors should keep this metric on the radar. Continued revenue declines or lower revenue per store metrics could eventually put pressure on margins. As the table in the previous section shows, revenue declines beyond a certain mark could result in operating losses for Starbucks' business in China. I realize for some investors this may seem a stretch, but Starbucks already has a history of failing in international markets. The table below shows the company's international segment revenues excluding China fell on an annual basis with negative same store figures. If business in China starts to falter, the company's growth will depend solely on its core Americas segment which arguably is closer to saturation than any other market in the world.

China Total International Non-China International Q1 2019 Revenues $657.70 $1,504.00 $846.30 Q1 2020 Revenues $745.00 $1,571.10 $826.10 Total SSS 3.00% 1.00% -1.00% Transactions 1.00% -1.00% -3.00%

(Data compiled from Starbucks' quarterly results. Dollar figures in millions.)

Final Thoughts

As I mentioned in my last Starbucks article, its stock could be stuck in a trading range due to technical factors and a lack of earnings impetus needed to break above an already historically high earnings multiple. So far as the chart below shows, SBUX has traded in a range-bound by its 200-day moving average and an uptrend line dating back to the origins of the current rally which dates back to the summer of 2018.

(Daily chart for SBUX with 200-day exponential moving average shown in red.)

The current liquidity induced market melt-up should help SBUX remain above its 200-day moving average even as fallout from the coronavirus outbreak will likely materially affect earnings for the current and following quarters. If the resolution timetable for the coronavirus epidemic mirror SARS in 2003, it would be unlikely Starbucks issues preliminary positive news ahead of its next earnings report in about ten weeks. Thus until its next earnings report, the stock may be stuck in its recent range between the low $80s and low $90s.

If the current market melt-up has incorrectly factored the economic impact from the coronavirus, a change in sentiment could put pressure on stocks of companies that have business exposure to virus-infected regions. Combined with the potential increased competition from Luckin Coffee and considering Starbucks is already currently trading at the higher end of its historic P/E, the risk, in my opinion, should be tilted to the downside.

