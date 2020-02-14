Pretium Resources: History Repeats Itself, Investors Have To Face Another Bloodbath

The 2020 guidance is well below the projections of the April 2019 updated mine plan. The main problem is the lower-than-expected gold grades.

The problem is the 2020 production and cost guidance that projects production of only 325,000-365,000 toz gold at an AISC of $910-1,060/toz.

Yesterday, Pretium Resources (PVG) released its Q4 2019 financial results, as well as its 2020 production and cost guidance. Although the Q4 numbers were more or less in line with the revised guidance, which Pretium's CEO Joseph Ovsenek tried to highlight, the 2020 guidance presents a huge disappointment. Another evidence that the company got into a crisis is the announced "Leadership Transition Plan." In other words, the current CEO is about to be replaced soon. The resulting market reaction was understandable. On February 11, Pretium's share price ended the trading session at $9.57. The next day, after the pre-market earnings and guidance release, it opened at $7.72. The low of $7.43 was reached soon after the market open. Subsequently, the share price climbed up to the $8.23 level, only to close the day at $7.55. There are not many reasons to expect the share price to recover anytime soon. Except for a strong gold price growth.

In Q4, Pretium produced 96,237 toz gold. From this point of view, Q4 was Pretium's best quarter of the whole of 2019. The gold production increased by 9% quarter over quarter, and it was in line with Q4 2018. While the gold recoveries remained stable, around 97%, the average throughput set a new record high, at 4,065 tpd. Mainly due to the mill expansion, the throughput rate increased by 40% compared to Q4 2018. Compared to Q3 2019, the throughput rate increased by more than 20%. In this light, the 9% quarterly gold production growth doesn't look so good. The main problem is the declining gold grades. In Q4, the mill feed grade equaled only 8.3 g/t gold, which is the worst result since Q1 2018. The lower than originally expected gold grades are a constant problem Pretium has to face. And it is also the main reason for the disappointingly low 2020 production guidance.

Source: Own processing, using data of Pretium Resources

Although Pretium's production increased quarter-over-quarter, the unit costs increased too. The total cash cost increased by 8% to $692/toz gold, and while the AISC experienced a 1.4% decline, the total cost of sales increased by 1.2% to $961/toz gold. With the exception of Q2 2019, the Q4 total cost of sales was the highest since Q1 2018.

Source: Own processing, using data of Pretium Resources

Due to the strong gold prices, the Q4 revenues equaled $135.5 million. It is slightly better than in Q3 2019 and by almost 25% better than in Q4 2018. However, despite higher revenues, the operating cash flow decreased due to the higher production costs. In Q4, the operating cash flow equaled $66.1 million, which is 15% less than in Q3. On the other hand, due to the notably improved gold prices, it is 54% more than in Q4 2018. Pretium's net income grew to $20 million compared to Q3, mainly due to the lower Q4 deferred tax expenses ($10.1 million vs. $21.9 million). The adjusted earnings remained almost unchanged ($33 million vs. $34 million). The Q4 EPS equaled $0.11 and the FY 2019 EPS equaled $0.22. Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Pretium Resources

Pretium ended the year 2019 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments worth $23.2 million. The cash on hand remains low, as Pretium is very aggressive in its debt repayment efforts. As of the end of Q4, the total debt amounted to $382 million and the net debt amounted to $358.8 million. Compared to Q4 2018, the net debt decreased by 38%. Pretium's ability to generate significant cash flow and to reduce the debt rapidly is very important, as it limits the pressure on the share price that follows after each of the disappointing production news.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Pretium Resources

As can be seen, Pretium's financial performance isn't bad. The company is able to generate significant cash flows and its overall financial condition keeps on improving. The problem is that the expectations from the Brucejack mine were set very high. The original plan was to produce 404,000 toz gold per year over the mine life and 504,000 toz gold per year over the first eight years. The AISC was originally projected around $450/toz gold. This was long before the production started and long before the mill expansion was realized.

But the reality is much less impressive. In 2018, the first full year of production, Brucejack produced 376,012 toz gold. In 2019, it was only 354,405 toz gold. And according to the guidance, in 2020, 325,000-365,000 toz gold should be produced. The midpoint of the guidance is 345,000 toz gold, which is even less than the 2019 production, despite the fact that 2020 will be the first full year of post-expansion production. And the 2020 production levels should remain almost unchanged also over the years that will follow.

Source: Own processing, using data of Pretium Resources

The fact that something is really wrong can be clearly seen in the chart above. The chart shows the expected gold and silver production, as projected by the updated 14-year mine plan for the Brucejack mine, released in April 2019. As can be seen, right now, Pretium expects the actual 2020 production to be significantly lower. And neither the cost guidance is positive. The cash costs should be $725-830/toz gold and the AISC should be $910-1,060/toz gold. Compared to the 2019 AISC of $888/toz gold, the cost guidance indicates a meaningful move in the wrong direction.

The consistent underperformance is probably the main reason why Pretium announced the "leadership transition plan." According to the news release:

Pretium’s Board of Directors has initiated an external search for a new President and CEO. Joseph Ovsenek has agreed to continue to serve as President & CEO while the search is underway.

Besides the CEO, Warwick Board, the Vice President for Geology and Chief Geologist, is also leaving the company.

As can be seen in the chart above, the steep share price decline pushed the RSI deep into the oversold territory, close to an extreme level of 20. The share price is very deep below the 10-day and the 50-day moving averages. The chart also shows that the current share price decline is even more dramatic than the huge January 2018 collapse that followed after the surprising initial announcement of operational issues. The question is how deep will the share price fall before it starts to recover.

The nearest support level is in the $6.5-6.6 area, another one is around $6. It is possible to expect the negative sentiment to pull the share price down to the support levels. However, barring a major gold price decline, the supports should hold. Pretium expects a 2020 free cash flow of $100-170 million. This applies for a gold price of $1,450/toz; however, right now, the gold price stands at $1,575/toz. At a share price of $6.5, Pretium's market capitalization would be $1.18 billion. At a free cash flow of $100 million, Pretium's price-to-free-cash-flow ratio would be 11.8. At a free cash flow of $170 million, the ratio would be 6.9. The ratio of 11.8 is relatively low, given the safe jurisdiction of British Columbia and a healthy balance sheet. At a ratio of 6.9, Pretium could be considered undervalued. The main question is whether the 2020 guidance is finally reliable. This question should become more clear by the end of March when another update to the resource estimate as well as to the mine plan should be released.

What I like about Pretium's Q4

The debt was reduced significantly.

The company is able to generate significant cash-flows, despite the gold grade issues.

What I don't like about Pretium's Q4

The gold grades hit a new quarterly low, at 8.3 g/t.

The operating cash flows declined quarter over quarter.

The 2020 production and cost guidance is highly disappointing.

The disappointing 2020 guidance along with the "leadership transition plan" raises the question of how bad the situation really is.

