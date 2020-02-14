LiveRamp's Day In The Sun Will Come

Despite all the good news and the iron-clad balance sheet, with cash over a quarter of the market cap, the shares have lingered for no apparent reason.

Its newer initiatives like CTV and its data market are growing even faster, and the company is benefiting from margin expansion and is already generating cash.

The company is growing fast, and its core business is likely to benefit from Google's phasing out of cookies.

We have written earlier about LiveRamp (RAMP), which plays an increasingly central role in the advertising ecosystem as a neutral platform for companies to onboard and exchange their customer data for marketing purposes.

Despite strong growth, an even stronger balance sheet, cash generation and copious buybacks, the shares have been lingering:

We don't see why this should continue, given that the company has multiple growth avenues left and is already benefiting from strong operating leverage. We bought 1000 shares at $39.03 for the SHU portfolio on February 12, 2020.

Growth

The most important growth vectors are:

New logos

Up-selling

New products

The company raked in 50 new logos, taking the number of direct subscription customers to 770. Bookings were also very strong, growing at 50% y/y, with 70% of these being up-sell bookings.

Here is a nice overview from the earnings deck:

Revenues are rising rapidly and losses are declining. Here are a few important metrics indicating the retention and up-sell opportunities that the company enjoys (from the earnings deck):

Cookie-cutter

Google is phasing out of third-party cookies in Chrome. While this will happen gradually over two-year period, it has the phone at LiveRamp ringing, as customers are looking for alternatives.

Luckily enough, LiveRamp does have alternatives, like its IdentityLink, an anonymous identifier working on multiple devices and channels forming LiveRamp's IdentityGraph, which is its mainstay business.

The company bills itself as the Switzerland of data-onboarding (from the 10-K):

Our technology ingests a customer’s first-party data, removes all offline data (personally-identifiable or "PII"), and replaces them with anonymized IDs called IdentityLinks, a true people-based identifier. IdentityLinks can then be distributed through direct integrations to the top platforms in the digital ecosystem, including leading DMPs and DSPs, publishers and social networks, personalization tools, and connected TV services.

In schematic form (from the 10-K):

The company's Data Store is basically a platform to buy and sell data, and with LiveRamp's identity resolution, these datasets can then be made complementary based on the IdentityLink to provide users with a fuller picture of the consumer journey through more media, devices and platforms.

There is an increasing adoption of IdentityLink, as this is increasingly seen as an open platform and LiveRamp can be seen as a data broker, and the increasing complexity and proliferation of identifiers is actually a tailwind for the company as customers seek a simple, open platform to consolidate their needs. From the Q3CC:

We have 12 SSPs live or committed to implementing IdentityLink in the bitstream including Index Exchange, PubMatic, Rubicon Project, TripleLift and Beachfront. We also have multiple publishers with code deployed on page. On the buy side we have 30 DSPs live or committed to bid on IdentityLink including Amobee, Criteo, DataXu and MediaMath. On the brand side we're seeing brands innovating with IdentityLink and starting to send data directly to platforms without any cookie sync using just the idea of creating a faster workflow and better match rates.

The company has developed an additional solution for the cookie-less world, called LiveRamp's ATS (Authentication Traffic Solutions), which was launched only last year:

the Advertising ID Consortium, embedding IdentityLink into the bidstream, launching the Open Internet Measurement Initiative, providing LiveRamp’s identity graph to demand-side platforms free of charge via IdentityLink for Real-Time Bidding, and now expanding that to include cookieless ad inventory with ATS. These initiatives all work together to offer publishers and their technology partners a path to sustainable business models.

Basically, ATS allows publishers to match consented user data with a LiveRamp IdentityLink, enabling people-based advertising on authenticated cookie-less inventory across the open Internet.

Management argues their technology is actually better than cookies (from the Q3CC):

So addressable reach is vastly increased. In addition, because we rely on consent based identity new pools of inventory can be accessed that are not available today when third-party cookies are blocked which vastly improves publisher yield and advertiser ROI. As its scales ATS will provide a more consumer friendly solution and finally buying an idea just works better. For example in 2019 we saw a continued marketer adoption and some initial results of the benefits of buying out of people based ID. 23% increase in measurable impressions, almost three times higher unique audience reach. 24% higher click-through rates and 20% higher publisher yields.

LiveRamp will benefit, but this doesn't immediately show up in the figures, as 80% of revenues are are subscriptions. However, as we pointed out in previous articles, the technology and infrastructure the company is offering enjoys considerable network effects.

The more parties there are using its IdentityLink, ATS and marketplace, the more these become ingrained in the industry's ecosystem and the more others will likely begin using these.

For instance, management argues that second-party data sharing is increasing, and LiveRamp offers a critical "save haven" platform for this (from the Q3CC):

By enabling data an audience collaboration in a neutral permission controlled safe-haven environment LiveRamp can ensure the data remains safe and secure while delivering the highest possible matches between partners. We are generating a substantial pipeline across industries including QSR, CPG, retail, telecom and entertainment.

Other growth areas for the company's newer products are:

Market place revenue was up 40%+

CTV (connected TV) was 50% higher than a year ago, powered by its acquisition of Data Plus Math.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 69% in Q3, up 500bp compared to a year ago, and non-GAAP operating loss declined from $19 million a year ago to $5.5 million in Q3, which was an 800bp improvement, with non-GAAP operating margin coming in at -5%.

Cash

While the company is still loss-making, these losses are narrowing, and more importantly, cash flow is already positive, with operating cash flow at $16 million in Q3 (ignore the part in the beginning, which is the result of the Acxiom break-up and one-off dividend).

Data by YCharts

With cash and cash equivalents holding of nearly a quarter of its market cap and cash flow turning positive, the company keeps buying its own shares, 2.6 million in the quarter for a total of $121 million. The buybacks in Q3 exceeded share-based compensation for the past 4 quarters, so the share count is decreasing:

Data by YCharts

LiveRamp has $767.2 million in cash and equivalents (and zero debt), which is over a quarter of the market capitalization.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect EPS to come in at -$0.64 this year (which ends in March 2020) and -$0.02 next year, so basically, operating leverage is not only leading to positive cash flow (as is already happening), but it will get the company close to breakeven, according to the average analyst expectations.

Conclusion

Quite frankly, we are somewhat baffled by the share price performance of LiveRamp. The company seems to have everything going for it. Growth is brisk, especially in new areas like CTV and the market place.

Its bread and butter business enjoys strong retention, it's raking in new logos, it has plenty of up-selling opportunities and the ARR is growing firmly, with the company becoming ever more central in the advertising ecosystem, benefiting from network effects.

LiveRamp is enjoying strong operating leverage and is already generating cash, of which it has plenty already, using it to buy back its shares left, right and center. What's not to like?

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.