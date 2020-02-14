New Gold Guides For Another Year Of High Costs, But Life Of Mine Plans Look Good

New Gold (NGD) has just released its fourth-quarter and full-year results and provided new life of mine plans for Rainy River and New Afton mines. This is key news for the company, so let’s get straight to the new information.

The company reported revenues of $139.2 million and adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share, missing analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue. This is not a big surprise since the company’s fourth-quarter production report (I wrote about it here) indicated that the quarter won’t look great. For the full year, New Gold scored revenues of $630.6 million and a GAAP net loss of $73.5 million, or $0.12 per share.

In the fourth quarter, New Gold produced 101,423 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1862/oz. Rainy River’s AISC was $2429/oz as the company accelerated the completion of almost all deferred capital projects. For the full year, New Gold produced 486,141 GEO at AISC of $1310/oz, below the previous guidance of $1330–1430/oz.

On the balance sheet front, the company finished the year with $83.4 million of cash and $714.5 million of long-term debt. The nearest material debt maturity is due November 15, 2022, when the company will have to deal with $397.4 million of senior unsecured notes. The company also has a revolving credit facility with a maturity date of August 2021 and a borrowing limit of $400 million. Currently, $30 million is drawn under this credit facility.

Source: New Gold Q4 report

Production guidance for 2020 is essentially flat compared to 2019 numbers as New Gold produced 486,141 GEO last year. AISC expectation is roughly the same: $1260-1340/oz compared to $1310 in 2019. Investors and traders should keep in mind that New Gold decided to hedge a material part of its 2020 gold production (I wrote about it here) at prices well below the current $1580/oz. Obviously, the company’s management wanted to ensure the viability of the company as it prepared new life of mine plans, but the decision to hedge production hurt the near-term upside prospects for the stock.

The life of mine plans are more important fundamental catalysts than the quarterly earnings. In my opinion, they look good. Rainy River is expected to produce an average of 289,000 GEO annually at AISC of $967 per ounces over an eight-year life of the mine. Over its life, the mine will use a combination of open pit and underground mining. Underground mining is expected to begin in 2020 and reach peak production in 2025–2027. In turn, New Afton is expected to work until 2030 and deliver 260,000 GEO annually at AISC of $681/oz. Both mines will operate at levels above the 2020 guidance (245,000–265,000 GEO for Rainy River and 220,000–250,000 GEO for New Afton). On the financial side, the company expects that free cash flow generation will begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

As I write this, New Gold shares are under material pressure following the release of the earnings report and the updated life of mine plans. In my opinion, there’s nothing wrong with the mine plans which, if executed properly, will bring significant cash flow at current gold price levels. However, all these potential benefits will happen in 2021 and beyond since the company’s financial performance in the year 2020 will be constrained by higher AISC and hedging. Thus, investors will have to wait at least a year before they can see positive results from the company’s efforts. Also, higher AISC highlights the continued high spending on Rainy River (sustaining capital budget of $128 million-162 million), which is a negative surprise.

In my opinion, New Gold will remain a volatile stock throughout 2020. The life of mine plans promise a better future and gold is trending to the upside, so the company’s performance will get a material boost once the high sustaining capital spending and hedges come to an end. At the same time, the news about one more year of high AISC is definitely a major disappointment. It’s a traders’ stock right now, but if it gets even cheaper, it will be interesting as a longer-term buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.