Clorox: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Introduction

I recently wrote an article about selling some Apple (AAPL) stock that I had held for many years because it had gotten overvalued and the expected returns were too low for me to continue holding it. In the comment section of that article, the question was asked why I was valuing Apple more like Clorox (CLX) than Microsoft (MSFT). My simple response was that in recent years, Apple's earnings growth was more similar to Clorox than it was to Microsoft. But upon taking a look at Clorox, which did indeed have similar valuation characteristics as Apple, it looked as if Clorox, like Apple, was probably worth selling as well.

For the past two years, I've made it a mission of sorts to warn investors about overvalued stocks and to suggest a long-only strategy as an alternative to holding expensive stocks. I then track that strategy with monthly updates and share how it is doing, so investors can judge for themselves whether it might be right for them. You can read the latest installment of that update here. It also contains an overview of the strategy and links for readers who would like to go deeper into the thinking behind it.

Not all stocks that look overvalued on the surface are, indeed, overvalued though. About 1/4th of the stocks I examine that look like they might be overvalued at first turn out not to be overvalued enough to warrant a "Sell" rating. So, let's take a look at Clorox to see where it stands. In order to determine that, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns for stock investments: Returns that come from changes in market sentiment and returns that come from earnings. I calculate these expected returns based on the previous economic cycle, and then I combine the two return expectations to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. I also check to see if there is anything that might make this cycle different than those in the past. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR greater than 12% a "Buy," in between 4-12% a "Hold" and less than 4% a "Sell."

Source

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession.

Clorox's current blended P/E is 26.38, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 19.92. With most stocks, unless there is a dramatic change in their business over time, their P/E will fluctuate up and down around its long-term mean, which F.A.S.T. Graphs labels as the "normal" P/E in blue. If over the course of the next 10 years the P/E were to revert to its normal level and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -2.77%. So, if the market simply changed its mind about how it feels about the stock and reverted to its long-term "average" feeling over the course of 10 years, and nothing else changed, an investor buying the stock today should expect to lose -2.77% per year for 10 years with this investment, based just on sentiment alone.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple - we want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components to this - the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield.

Data by YCharts

Clorox's forward earnings yield is currently +3.81%. The way I like to think about this is if I bought Clorox's whole business for $100, I would earn $3.81 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

But that's not the end of the story. Business earnings do not typically stay the same every year. Sometimes earnings grow, sometimes they shrink, and sometimes they fluctuate both up and down. So, in order to estimate how much money the business might earn over ten years, one needs to estimate how the annual earnings might change over that time period.

There are as many ways to estimate this as there are investors. My approach (for businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical) is to base my forward expectations on the earnings of at least one full previous economic cycle (so that at least one recession is included in the estimate). For businesses whose earnings are highly cyclical, earnings history is not very reliable, so I use the price history from at least two previous economic cycles for those highly cyclical stocks. In Clorox's case, earnings are fairly steady over time and don't fluctuate much, so it is appropriate to use earnings and earnings growth to estimate future returns.

Earnings Growth

Now we know what Clorox is currently earning via the earnings yield, and I think that it is reasonable to expect the earnings pattern from the current cycle to continue over the next decade. The next step is to estimate its earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next ten years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Let's start by looking at how much shares were reduced since June 2007, where I started the previous F.A.S.T. Graph.

Data by YCharts

Clorox has reduced its shares outstanding by about 9.59% since 2007. When I back these buybacks out, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate for Clorox of +4.31%, which is a pretty slow growth rate, but probably one that can be counted on.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Clorox's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $3.81 the first year, and that amount would grow at +4.31% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $148.34. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +4.02% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, it will produce a -2.77% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +4.02% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +1.25%. This is below the 4% threshold I use for a "Sell" rating, so Clorox is currently a "Sell" for me.

Time Until Payback Perspective

Since with Clorox there is a big gap between the market sentiment returns and the actual business returns, some long-term investors might want to just ignore the market sentiment and focus solely on the business.

I think this is a legitimate way to think about long-term investing (that's what Warren Buffett does). But I think if one does that, one of the key questions an investor should ask is, "How long will earnings from this business take to pay me back on my investment?" In other words, if I invest $100, how long will it take for my $100 investment to return an additional $100 so that I end up with $200?

The shorter this time until payback is, the better the investment. But just as importantly, when the time until payback gets quite long, I think an investor really has to think about whether they can predict earnings and earnings growth that far into the future. Personally, I prefer investments that pay me back in 8 years or less, but in some cases with a very predictable business, I might be willing to accept a 10-year time until payback. Additionally, I would look to sell if the time until payback exceeded 16 years in most cases, and I would likely never hold onto a stock if the time until payback was over 20 years because I don't think it's possible to predict that far into the future. Each investor will have to decide what time until payback they are willing to accept for each business, but having a solid number to reference when making that determination can be very useful.

When I calculate Clorox's time until payback, I get about 17 years, assuming we have one recession during that time period. (The last recession didn't affect the company's earnings much, but it did have one year with 0% EPS growth, so it did affect earnings a little bit.) If an investor was really in it for the long term and only cared about the business and wanted to ignore market sentiment altogether, 17 years is about what it would take to earn an amount equal to their initial investment if the next cycle is similar to the previous one based solely on the business performance. That is beyond my 16-year sell threshold, so using this metric, Clorox would be a "Sell" for me as well. If an investor doesn't mind waiting 17 years for their investment to pay for itself, the good news about Clorox is that it is the type of business you might reasonably be able to predict that far into the future about with a decent degree of accuracy. So, if I was going to own a stock that took this long to pay for itself, I would own one like Clorox rather than some tech company that needs 20% earnings growth for 17 years in order to reach the same outcome.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

Since I think Clorox is a decent business but is simply priced too high, it's worth looking at the odds of the price falling to a level where we could buy it near its average P/E ratio if we sell at today's levels versus what we might miss out on by rotating out of the stock at today's prices.

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. What I want to know is, if the stock reverts to the mean in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy the stock at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

Forecasting out 3 years to June 2023, we can expect to add $33.65 to Clorox's current price. That gives us a price estimate 3 years from now of $198.41 using today's 26.38 blended P/E ratio. If the P/E at that point reverts to its mean, the price would fall about -24% and produce a price of $150.79, which is below where the stock trades at today.

So, even if we were to go over three years before the stock price reverts to its average P/E ratio and assume the analysts' growth expectations between now and then are correct, we would still probably get a chance to at least get back to even on the stock after trading out of it. If a correction were to start tomorrow, however, we could expect to lose over -24% of today's price. And if we were to have a recession, we could expect the price to fall much more than that. Based on the last cycle, when the stock traded down to about a 13 P/E, the stock price could fall -50% during a recession from current levels.

For these reasons, I don't see much opportunity risk in rotating out of the stock today. My current suggestion is that owners of Clorox who would like to avoid part of the eventual correction in the stock rotate out of it and into a 50/50 mix of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) until Clorox stock price falls to a more reasonable level that offers better forward returns. They should also have a strategy in place that identifies the next recession in a timely manner so they can move to cash if it looks like a recession is imminent. My expectation is that owners would be able to increase the number of Clorox shares they own by 20-25% using this strategy without spending any additional money.

I will track how this idea performs each month going forward, along with many other high-quality, overvalued stocks I have written about this year. Click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page if you would like to follow the progress of this idea.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV, RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.