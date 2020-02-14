Wall Street Breakfast: Stock Futures Seem Hesitant To Rise

Raytheon gets SEC subpoena

The SEC is investigating potentially improper payments made from contracts in the Middle East since 2014, Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) disclosed in its 10-K filing. The probe relates to payments made by the company or its Thales-Raytheon Systems joint venture with European defense electronics firm Thales (OTCPK:THLEF). Raytheon doesn’t expect the results of the inquiry to have a materially negative effect on results.

IEA sees oil demand declining for first time in a decade

The International Energy Agency slashed its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2020 by 365,000 barrels per day to 825,000 barrels per day, the lowest level since 2011, as the coronavirus dampens demand in China’s oil-hungry economy. In its latest monthly outlook, the IEA sees global oil demand shrinking by 435,000 barrels per day in Q1, which would be the first quarterly contraction since the global financial crisis in 2009.

Tesla prices $2B offering

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) capital raise is said to price at $767 per share, according to Bloomberg. That’s about a 4.6% discount to Thursday's close of $804. The car and battery maker planned to offer about $2B in stock along with a $300M underwriter option.

Tesla acknowledges 'health epidemics' as risk in filing

Although at the end of January the company played down the effect the coronavirus will have on its operations, Tesla’s (TSLA) 2019 10-K filing said the epidemic’s effect on global supply chains is unknown if the epidemic persists for an extended period of time. In the filings’ risk factors section, it said expenses and delays “could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition.”

Royal Caribbean tallies virus 2020 EPS effect

The cruise line has canceled a total of 18 sailings in southeast Asia and modified several itineraries, causing an estimated impact on its FY2020 financial performance of about 65 cents per share. Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) said if the company were to cancel all of its remaining sailings in Asia through the end of April — which is not currently planned — it would hurt 2020 financial performance by an additional 55 cents per share.

Roku jumps after Q4 sales take off

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) advanced 8% in premarket trading after a solid Q4 revenue rose 49% to $411.2M, beating consensus by $18.5M. Its operating loss of $17.4M narrowed from $26.5M in the year-ago quarter. And the company added a record 4.6M incremental active accounts, ending the year with 36.9M.

New Facebook app dings Pinterest

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) fell 2.6% in after-hours trading Thursday after Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) quietly released a potential rival app. Hobbi is an app for saving and sharing photos of activities such as cooking and home improvement. The app is available in the iOS App Store in Colombia, Belgium, Spain and Ukraine, The Information reports.