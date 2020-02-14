OpenMarkets Weekly: A Closer Look At Market Psychology
It's often said that when a market goes higher it climbs a wall of worry, but when it goes lower, it takes the elevator down.
Jack Bouroudjian looks at how market psychology can drive market performance in directions at odds with fundamentals.
As an example, he looks at WTI crude performance over the fourth quarter of 2019, when crude slowly climbed before a quick decline in price to end the year.
As an example, he looks at WTI crude performance over the fourth quarter of 2019, when crude slowly climbed before a quick decline in price to end the year. "The basic human emotions which accompanied crude prices going higher, then lower are the same for every market," says Jack.
