De Marsac: Central Banks May Soon Deflate The Bubbles They've Created

With risks rising in all corners of the market, central banks have made a fragile web that they cannot help but continue spinning, says Etienne de Marsac, Head of Absolute.

We need to pay attention to various signals of excess leverage, excess liquidity, absence of notion of risk, and greed, Etienne de Marsac, Head of Absolute Return at Sunny Asset Management, told Real Vision's The Interview.

de Marsac said that, while the central banks have been extremely successful at addressing liquidity and solvency issues, he feels that we may be slowly but surely approaching the end of the bubbles it has created.

He argued that these bubbles will deflate - either naturally, when people come back to reason - or because the regulator or the central banks will start to focus on them. If a financial crisis emerges, he thinks it will come from the central banks trying to deflate them.

"Right now, the central banks are injecting liquidity, injecting money, purchasing directly assets in the primary and the secondary market in the name of the financial stability," he said. "But at the end, the paradox is that in the name of this financial stability, they are provoking what they want to avoid. That is to say, financial instability everywhere - excess of capital, misallocation of capital, zombie corporates, zombie banks."

With so much uncertainty in the environment and possible structural changes on the horizon, de Marsac said, for his portfolio, he likes selective, high-yield names within the European or American sector, high-return currencies like the Aussie, gold and other precious metals, and Eurodollar call options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.