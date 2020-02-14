Nutrien: Unique Assets, Durable Business

Reported EPS understates true earnings power as the heavy investment cycle of the past is over.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is the product of a merger between Potash Corp. - one of the world's largest owner and producer of raw chemicals used in fertilizers and Agrium - a large farm retail business.

From the Potash side of the business, Nutrien's main fertilizer products are potash, nitrogen, and phosphate. Of the 3, potash constitutes the largest of Nutrien's production by revenue and profit contribution.

Nutrien is the largest potash producer operating in Canada, and Canada has - by far - the largest production of potash situated in a geopolitically stable location. The next 3 potash producing countries are the likes of Russia, Belarus, and China. The 5th largest potash producer is Germany, but it only has roughly half the volume of 4th place China.

For investors who want to bank on an increasingly urbanized world that relies on increasingly dense food production that depends on the increasingly higher application of fertilizers, Nutrien is one of the very few opportunities available in a developed market.

But like any commodities, prices of fertilizers also follow a cycle. One key benefit of the merger between Potash and Agrium (besides achieving cost synergy, which was in itself no small potato with annual run-rate savings of 650M or 1.13/share achieved as of 2019) is to smooth out the commodity cycle to some degree.

Agrium's farm retail business complements Potash's farm input wholesale business, in that as the commodity prices of the farm input drop, the retail prices which are sticky do not drop as much, so the retail profit margin increases to compensate for the decrease in the wholesale profit margin. Vice versa is true when commodity prices rise. Together, they cause the overall results of Nutrien's business to be more stable and predictable.

Speaking of commodity cycles, fertilizers seem to be coming out of a trough, with price recovering a bit from its 2017 low and is expected to stabilize around the current level.

Fertilizer Price Index

High potash price during the early parts of the last decade led to over-investment in potash mines, which led to oversupply and a price crash in the latter part of the decade.

Since then, investments in new potash mines had been minimal, with notably large projects such as BHP Group's (BHP) Jansen mine shelved or on-hold until price recovers. If potash price stays at around its current level as forecast, it may never be economical to restart those projects.

Nutrien's predecessor Potash also participated in over-investment during the period of high prices. But as prices crashed, Nutrien placed a number of their ready to near-ready production mines into a dormant state. These are their brownfield projects that can be turned on on a short notice and greenfield projects that can be turned on with relatively small CapEx.

Nutrien was already one of the lowest cost producers of potash. Their ownership of brownfield and greenfield projects means it also has the capacity to bring more production online with significantly less capital investment and time than its competitors - this makes Nutrien a swing producer of potash who is best placed to react to any price changes.

This also means that the reported earnings understate Nutrien's true earning power.

Nutrien's reported earnings include relatively high depreciation expenses, which is a result of high capital expenditures from yesteryears when new mines were developed during the past investment cycle. Nutrien no longer needs to maintain that level of capital expenditures given the availability of dormant capacity.

As such, EBITDA is a closer measure of Nutrien's economics going forward. I used their adjusted EBITDA as the basis which removes non-recurring items, but I included back share-based compensation expense, interest expense, and taxes based on the long-run tax rate, as I see those as recurring costs to shareholders.

Also, in order to calculate the true earnings available to owners, we need to back out the Sustaining CapEx that is required to upkeep existing production.

Based on the methodology above, here are the results in the 2 years since the merger (2019 results are estimated based on guidance from Q3):

Adjusted EBITDA Share-based Comp Sustaining CapEx FinEx Tax Owner Earnings # of Shares EPS Earnings Yield 2018 3944 116 1085 538 551.25 1653.75 612 2.70 6.22% 2019 4150 127 1050 551 557 1865 573 3.26 7.50%

Figures in million USD except per share data

Earnings improved year-over-year, largely driven by the aforementioned cost synergies. The 2019 earnings yield of 7.5% is a 1.4% premium to my required rate-of-return of 6.1% (composed of 10-year US treasury yield of 1.6% as the risk-free rate, plus an equity premium of 4.5%).

Converted to price, this represents a price target of 53.44, a 23% premium to today's market price, which is a very attractive valuation for an investor who wants to own a durable business with some very unique assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.