Analyzing Recent Performance: The Anomalous Return Of Stocks And Bonds

Which asset is correct and what does this mean going forward?

During the past 14 months, economic growth has been empirically declining. Despite the decline in economic growth, stocks and bonds have generated returns that far exceed their historical average.

Bonds, historically, have an inverse risk-reward profile to stocks, benefiting from declining rates of growth.

Stocks have a significantly higher risk-reward profile during periods of above-trend growth and a weaker risk-reward profile when growth is below trend.

Throughout history, the trending direction of economic growth has been vitally important to the risk reward profile of stocks and bonds.

Throughout history, the economic cycle has been a significant driver of asset class performance. When economic growth is improving, stocks deliver strong returns, diminished volatility, and interest rates generally rise. As economic growth slips and moves into a downward trend, stocks generate muted returns with heightened volatility, while bond prices surge.

During the past two years, economic growth has undeniably weakened in the United States. Real GDP growth declined from 3.2% to 2.1%, the growth rate in core capital goods orders collapsed from 13% to 0%, and the manufacturing sector began to shed jobs, dropping 12,000 payrolls last month.

Economic Growth Weakened Over The Past Two Years:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Despite the material weakening of the US economy in the past year, both stocks and bonds delivered returns that exceeded their historical average.

The strong performance in Treasury bonds is less of a surprise as declining growth is generally favorable for bond prices. Stocks over the past year and a half, however, have generated a risk-adjusted return nearly 3x the average ratio seen during periods of declining growth.

The Anomalous Return Of Stocks and Bonds

Before analyzing the recent performance of stocks and bonds (particularly relative to volatility), it's crucial to establish a consistent method to track the direction of growth.

At EPB Macro Research, we separate data into three main buckets, long leading, short leading, and coincident.

Long leading data typically change direction up to a year before coincident data. Changes in interest rates or various monetary aggregates can act as long leading indicators.

Short leading data such as new orders growth and industrial commodity price growth can generally move several months before coincident data.

Economic Cycle Sequence: A Process Of Leading Indicators

Source: EPB Macro Research

Coincident economic data is the target. Coincident economic data includes data such as GDP, industrial production, consumption, income, and employment. Based on the official definition of a recession, we aggregate non-farm payrolls, industrial production, personal income, and personal consumption into a "coincident" index, allowing us to track the economy each month. The data included in the index does not offer any visibility into the future - for that, we need leading indicators.

EPB Coincident Index, Year Over Year (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Empirically, economic growth, defined by the widely-trusted data points above, has been declining since 2018, slowing to virtually the weakest level of this economic expansion.

Without much discussion about the direction of the leading indicators, analyzing the recent performance of stocks and bonds, during an empirical and undeniable deterioration in underlying growth, reveals abnormal returns relative to volatility.

When studying averages, if the current data point diverges wildly from the mean, analysts are quick to discount the validity of the study - in this case, the importance of economic cycles. The calls for the death of the economic cycle have re-emerged as risk assets generally increased throughout a period of declining, yet non-recessionary growth.

When correlations hold over many decades and also can be explained in practice (i.e., the correlation between earnings growth and economic growth), it's more likely that the outlier data points should be viewed with some degree of skepticism rather than a blanket surrender to a "new normal."

Last year, we highlighted various studies using the Global Manufacturing PMI (dating back to 1998) and the ISM Manufacturing PMI (dating back to the 1940s). The studies demonstrated that the direction of growth was critical to the performance of various assets. The specific data point is less relevant than the overarching takeaway, which is that declining growth causes assets to perform differently than improving growth.

The Coincident index graphed above is highly cyclical and slow moving. Using a smoothed trend line, we can separate growth into two periods, "above trend" and "below trend."

While leading indicators of growth were loudly calling for a downward inflection in economic data as early as the spring of 2018, the coincident index officially moved "below trend" in November 2018.

EPB Coincident Index, Year Over Year (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

We can separate the data series into these two periods, and using a 25-year look back, highlight the performance characteristics during "above trend" and "below trend" growth.

During periods of "above trend" growth, stocks generated an average annual return of 13.6% compared to just 4.9% during periods of "below trend" growth.

Long-term Treasury bonds, unsurprisingly, favor periods of "below trend" growth as do shorter-term bonds and gold.

Average Monthly (Annualized) Asset Performance:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

When running a balanced portfolio strategy that includes stocks, bonds, commodities, and gold, a confident view on the direction of economic growth allows you to overweight the assets that are likely to be in the most favorable environment.

The volatility profile of assets changes based on the economic cycle as well. Looking at the average annualized return divided by the average volatility or the return/volatility ratio for each asset highlights the disparity.

As the chart below demonstrates, assets have a greatly varying risk-reward profile during opposing growth regimes. During periods of "below trend" growth, the S&P 500 generally offers very low risk-adjusted returns compared to periods of "above trend" growth. The opposite is true for bonds, which is why continuing to hold an overweight allocation to Treasury bonds makes sense as long as growth remains in a downward trend.

Average Annualized Return / Vol By Asset:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The historical analysis is logical and has been presented in past articles. Since November 2018, the risk-adjusted return profile of nearly all assets has been well above historical norms.

Stocks, bonds, and gold have generated risk-adjusted returns that are multiples of the historical average. The volatility profile, however, is relatively consistent with the historical average - the return for assets has been higher than is typical with periods of sharply-deteriorating growth.

Directionally, stocks are the only outlier as the risk-adjusted performance of the S&P 500 since November 2018 has tripped the historical sample for "below trend" periods.

Bonds, while expected to perform well during periods of declining growth, also have generated risk-adjusted returns that are humbling, especially on the shorter end of the curve.

Average Annualized Return / Vol By Asset: Recent Performance Vs. Historical Average

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As mentioned, the volatility profile of stocks and bonds since the late 2018 pivot to "below trend" growth has been very consistent with past samples. The rise in assets, specifically stocks, bonds, and gold, has far exceeded the average sample.

The chart below shows the annualized return by asset since November 2018 relative to the annualized monthly return during all "below trend" growth periods.

Average Annualized Return: Recent Performance Vs. Historical Average

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The shift into bonds as an overweight position has been a successful transition over the past 1.5 years as Treasury bonds have delivered outsized risk-adjusted returns.

Stocks, specifically the S&P 500, have continued to deliver risk-adjusted returns that are more consistent with periods of increasing growth rather than decreasing growth.

Several factors may account for the deviant performance in stocks and the outsized return in bonds, benefiting both bulls and bears.

Unconventional monetary policy, investor psychology, optimistic expectations of the future, and more, may all be contributing factors to the above-average return in stocks and bonds.

The largest beneficiary is a balanced portfolio containing all assets as stronger return streams from a basket of uncorrelated assets leads to a higher risk-adjusted return and smaller drawdowns during the periods of market turbulence - seen briefly over the past two years.

What Does This Mean Moving Forward?

First, periods of significant outperformance are likely to be followed by some degree of underperformance. Thus, investors should likely lower their return assumptions, specifically in stocks which have deviated not only in magnitude but also in direction, rising sharply during a period of declining growth.

Treasury bonds have followed the economic cycle with impeccable precision, generating slightly stronger gains than past samples of "below trend" growth. Treasury bond investors have been rewarded for following the direction of growth.

As long as economic growth remains in a downward trend, history and the fundamentals of economics argue that Treasury bonds will continue delivering strong risk-adjusted returns relative to other more pro-cyclical assets.

Commodities, as an example, also have correlated with the cycle, declining over the past year, which is to be expected based on the historical analysis.

For investors that take a more balanced portfolio approach (as we do at EPB Macro Research), shifting an overweight allocation toward the assets that are likely to have the most attractive risk-reward profile will likely result in long-term outperformance. In this case, Treasury bonds have been the appropriate shift, despite the stronger than expected stock market gains.

Another point of note is that this period of "below trend" growth is not yet over. Leading indicators of economic growth have inflected on a long-leading basis and have shown some improvement in the short-leading bucket. A high degree of confidence in a meaningful cyclical upturn cannot be gleaned from the current state of leading indicators.

Economic Cycle Sequence:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

With a clear inflection in long leading data and minor improvement in short leading data, it's safe to assume the sharpest part of the slowdown is in the rearview mirror for now.

The economy will still have to grapple with the negative impact of the Coronavirus outbreak, an assessment that cannot be made with many reliable data points at this time. The economic data releases toward the end of the month will start to shine some light on the early economic repercussions.

From a risk-reward standpoint, speaking in terms of a balanced portfolio strategy, an overweight allocation to Treasury bonds still remains appropriate. Stocks have generated returns that are better than expected during economic downturns, which has been helpful to investors overweight stocks and has added extra return to portfolios that maintain more balance.

When the leading indicators of growth turn definitively higher, it will be time to lighten up on the overweight exposure to bonds in favor of assets that benefit from improving growth, namely commodities and stocks.

Evidence of a sustained upturn is lackluster and the overweight allocation to Treasury bonds remains consistent with history. To respect the inflection in long leading data and a minor improvement in some short leading data, at EPB Macro Research, we have removed extended duration bonds (EDV) in favor of the belly of the Treasury curve (IEI) and increased commodity exposure from extremely underweight to neutral.

A Simple Portfolio Strategy For All Markets At EPB Macro Research, we use the long-standing, predictable sequence of economic cycles to build a profitable, yet low-volatility portfolio. We look to profit from the economic cycle while minimizing risk and drawdowns, making you more confident with your investments. Members Benefit From: Institutional-Level Research

Model Portfolio Strategy

Direct Author Access

Quarterly Themes Presentation

More! "He has given me a valuable education and stabilized my investing life - for that I am grateful." "I feel that this type of service is beneficial not only to beginners but also professionals." CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long a portfolio of stocks (SPY, VXUS), Treasury bonds, commodities and gold.