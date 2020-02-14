AT&T: When The Market Crashes
About: AT&T Inc. (T)
by: Blue Harbinger
Summary
AT&T's 5.5% dividend yield is compelling, and the payments keep growing, but what happens when the market crashes?
This article reviews the health of the business, valuation, risks, dividend safety, and stock performance during historical market crashes.
We conclude with our opinion on whether long-term, income-focused investors should continue to own the shares.
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has increased its dividend for 36 years in a row, including a recent 2% increase in January 2020. But how safe will AT&T be during the next market crash? This