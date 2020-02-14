Macy's: An Undervalued Iconic Retailer Determined To Remain Relevant In The Modern Age

Investor sentiment is so negative on the retail space, that specific securities may turnout to be under-priced as it is plausible that reality turns out somewhat better vs. expectations.

The retail sector backdrop in the U.S. is not the greatest at the moment, arguably it's challenged, maybe it could even be described as horrible. And frankly, the ongoing rationalization of the U.S. retail industry is likely to persist for years to come until the retail footprint reaches some reasonable equilibrium that is economically supportable in the modern age of the U.S. consumer. However, this does not mean that ALL brick and mortar retailers are destined to fail. If you consider traditional brick and mortar retailers across a continuum-ranging from the left hand side described as "structurally well positioned with significant competitive advantages" all the way to the right hand side described as "at serious risk of failure"-it seems plausible that investor sentiment could get out of hand at times thus incorrectly under-pricing some securities in the process as they incorrectly assess where some companies lie on this continuum...as well as incorrectly assess the likelihood that some companies could be successful in improving their specific situation and will manage to remain relevant in the modern consumer economy. And when any number of alternative scenarios play out that are not as bleak as the embedded perceptions in depressed security prices, shareholders who bought in at depressed levels will likely be rewarded.

My view is that Macy's (M) is likely one of these opportunities. My thesis is that Macy's stock represents a compelling risk/reward opportunity for investors with a healthy risk appetite for a turnaround story and a long-term approach to investing. In my view, current market prices (~$16/$17 per share) are likely overstating the speed and magnitude of the erosion in Macy's business and furthermore essentially price-in very little, if any, probability that management's turnaround program will be sufficient to stabilize the erosion-let alone make any improvements to the business.

Best I can tell, and I am by no means an expert, Macy's is probably not on the far-left side of the continuum (well positioned with structural competitive advantages vs. the competition). However, I also struggle to believe that they are SO poorly positioned that Macy's is essentially a lost caused doomed to outright failure, regardless of any actions that management can take from this point forward. In my view Macy's is more likely somewhere in the middle, perhaps best described as ho-hum/mediocre. And in fairness, it's plausible that in the absence of pro-active and effective leadership from management and employees, Macy's is at risk of transitioning from an iconic brand turned mediocre to a secular decline towards the right-hand side of the continuum towards "irrelevant"…maybe eventually to the brink of the far right-hand side, "at risk of extinction". However, it is clear to me that management is acting to prevent this path from playing out by making hard decisions to optimize across the board (stores and corporate) by cutting costs where necessary and investing where the investments seem prudent and more likely to succeed in keeping Macy's a relevant and a successful iconic brand long into the future.

Based on my analysis I estimate the intrinsic value of Macy's between $22-$24 per share. I reached this estimate by utilizing a simple FCFF discount valuation model. This basic model assumes FCFF = EBITDA*(1-tax rate) less re-investment. Revenue was treated probabilistically while most other items were treated as normalized variables vs. revenue based on the previous 10 or so years of data. One exception is net income (and therefore EBITDA), where I normalized the model vs. revenue based on the data as far back as 2000 - as that time horizon encompasses two recessions and the resulting outputs were generally more conservative vs. using just the previous 10 years alone.

Key Model Assumptions/Theme:

Revenue, currently around $25B is likely to decline meaningfully over the next 2-3 years as fleet rationalization continues before returning to growth in year 4. Growth of 3-4% emerges in year 4, but quickly begins to moderate and converge to the 10-year nominal interest rate by year 10 and beyond around 1.5%. As noted above, I treat revenue growth probabilistically by simulating a 1,000 outcomes of revenue growth per year in alignment with my description of the most likely (average) path of declining, growing and then converging with a standard deviation of 20%. The resulting distribution of revenue growth embedded in the model is depicted in the table below:

Revenue Growth Assumptions (Based on 1000 trials) N1 N2 N3 N4 N5 N6 N7 N8 N9 N10 1st Quartile -21% -19% -15% -9% -9% -12% -13% -13% -13% -12% 2nd Quartile -6% -5% -2% 4% 4% 1% 2% 1% 1% 0% 3rd Quartile 8% 9% 11% 18% 17% 16% 17% 15% 15% 14%

For the purposes of the valuation I assume the EBITDA margin will likely remain in-line with historical normalized data over a 20 year period around 8%. In theory this assumption could prove conservative as one of management's core objectives with the turnaround program is to optimize their strategic position by reducing their exposure to less profitable stores in decline, reducing overhead expenses, and leveraging future investments into more profitable stores capable of growth - none of which is explicitly depicted in my EBITDA margin assumptions in the valuation.

I assume cost of capital rises from a low point of 5.1% to 6.6% - essentially assuming that someday over the next 10 year period interest rates will be higher than they are today.

Tax rate remains unchanged at 24%.

Re-investment remains in-line with historical normalized ranges vs. revenue.

Growth beyond the 10 year period equals the 10 year nominal interest rate, which was ~1.5% at the time of writing.

Based on my valuation process/inputs/analysis, I assess the intrinsic value of Macy's between $22/$24 per share with a distribution of probable valuations depicted in the histogram graph below:

Considering where the current share price of Macy's lies on the range of plausible intrinsic values depicted on the graph above (based on my assumptions), I would tend to argue that the market is pricing in a downside scenario that is too severe and assumes no credible probability that management (or any other activist shareholder at a later stage) stands a plausible chance of stabilizing the business...let alone turning the business around. As such, best I can tell, Macy's represents a compelling entry point to get into a decent risk/reward opportunity. However, this will likely be a story that plays out over the next 2-5 years, not 6 months, and it could very well be the case that Macy's becomes cheaper in the near term as transitory headline risks could spook investors or trigger short sellers remain significant - case in point tourism slowdowns attributable to corona-virus, etc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.