Telenet Group Holding NV (TLGHF) CEO John Porter on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Telenet Conference Call. Let me introduce you, Mr. John Porter, CEO; Mr. Erik den Enden, CFO; and Mr. Rob Goyens, Treasury, Investor Relations and Structured Finance.

Sir, please go ahead.

Rob Goyens

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Rob Goyens, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations at Telenet. I would like to welcome all of you to our Q4 2019 earnings webcast and conference call.

I trust you've all been able to have a look at this morning's earnings release. The release and the presentation for this call can be found in the Results section of our Investor website. As usual, we'll start with John Porter, our CEO, who'll walk you through some of the main strategic and operational highlights of the fourth quarter. Next, our CFO, Erik den Enden, will guide you through our quarterly and annual financial results. And afterwards, we'll gladly open it up for Q&A.

Before we start, however, I would like to remind all of you that certain statements in this earnings presentation are forward-looking statements. These may include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations associated with the evolution of a number of variables that may influence the future growth of our business. For more details on these factors, we refer to the safe harbor disclaimer at the beginning of the presentation.

With that, let me now hand over to John.

John Porter

Thanks, Rob. Hi, everybody. It's John here. I'm very pleased to say that we ticked the boxes once again on all our full year 2019 guidance metrics. First of all, we did significantly better than forecast on the full year 2019 top line performance with a decline of only 1.2% on a rebased basis. Higher handset sales and higher production revenues at De Vijver Media, partially offset the impact of the loss of MEDIALAAN MVNO contract, lower interconnect and lower mobile telephony revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 1.7% on a rebased basis to €1,375 million with the same drivers as mentioned above. With substantial savings in our CapEx, we achieved rebased operating free cash flow growth of 18% and managed to generate €391 million of adjusted free cash flow, at the higher end of our guidance.

In light of the intermediate dividend paid in December 2019, and the robust adjusted free cash flow generated in 2019, the Board of Directors will propose a gross final dividend of €143.2 million or €1.30 per share gross to its shareholders at the April 29, 2020, Annual General Shareholders' Meeting. If and when approved, this final dividend will be paid in early May 2020.

We achieved our full year 2019 guidance, thanks to a solid set of operational KPIs, which underpinned the good start of our '19 through '21 strategic growth plan. We added another 39,000 new FMC subscribers in the fourth quarter 2019, bringing the total for full year 2019, to nearly 150,000 net additions. Resulting in a 37% growth year-on-year.

Thanks to the success of our fixed mobile conversion strategy, we were able to increase the full year 2019 fixed ARPU per customer relationship, by 3% year-on-year. As more and more customers opt for bundled service offerings, the mobile attachment rate increased 7 percentage points year-on-year to 59% in our 3P universe. This also explains our continued growth in mobile postpaid, adding 39,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter and almost 170,000 for the full year 2019.

In the B2B segment, we further signed multiple new large accounts, and I am also particularly pleased with the solid uptake of the brand-new KLIK FMC offer, driving growth in the SoHo segment. By launching 1-gigabit speed on our HFC network back in September 2019, we reconfirmed our leadership in speed and infrastructure.

Fixed traffic more than tripled amongst our gigabit subscribers compared to non-giga subs, underpinning the need for speed. We distributed 544,000 Wi-Fi boosters so far since the launch of the good flow campaign, in the summer of 2018, providing our customers best-in-class in-home connectivity, which is our top priority.

The BIPT mobile network drive tests done in September through October 2019, proved once again that we are also leading on the mobile side, with the highest up speed and download speed available in the Belgium market. Combining the best fixed mobile converged products, with the most inspiring entertainment experience has always been at the heart of our strategy. We updated our Play and Play More premium entertainment packages with the latest popular series and our fully owned free-to-air channels managed via SBS Belgium, can look back on a great year, setting a new historical record for 4, 5 and 6, closing 2019 with a 20.8% market share in the commercial target group of 18 to 54 year olds.

We also announced today, that together with DPG Media, our intention is to jointly launch a fully fledged new video streaming offer through a joint venture between the 2 companies. In this way, we want to respond to changing viewing behavior and together offer a local response to foreign streaming services. We expect the new company to be operational in the fall of 2020, pending approval of the competition authorities.

As the world around us is changing rapidly, we announced during the 2018 Capital Markets Day that we will transform our operating model fully to the agile way of working. By doing so, we can respond faster and better to changing customer expectations, we can improve efficiency and effectiveness, and we can increase engagement to attract and retain talent. We have made good progress on that side, and we are on schedule to implement this new way of working through the course of the first half of this year.

And finally, to conclude, looking ahead at the big themes for 2020, we'll be focusing on further driving our fixed mobile convergent products and improving our product tier mix. Secondly, leveraging our new and existing strategic partnerships. Third, continuing to innovate across our entire product suite. And finally, continue our focus on B2B and new business initiatives to drive top line growth.

And now I'll hand it over to Erik Van den Enden, who'll take you through the numbers.

Erik den Enden

Thanks, John, and welcome, everyone, to our full year 2019 earnings call. Telenet can look back at a successful year, during which we laid the foundations for healthy future profitable growth, reshaped our product portfolio and delivered on all of our financial targets. We also executed upon our shareholder remuneration timeline as presented during last year's Capital Markets Day.

Through our successful end-of-year campaign and revamped product portfolio, we enjoyed very strong net additions for all of our products in the fourth quarter. We added more than 39,000 net new FMC subscribers in Q4, bringing the total FMC customer base to just over 547,000 RGUs, which is an increase of 37% versus last year.

As such, the penetration of FMC subscribers relative to the total number of customer relationships was approximately 26% at the end of Q4 as compared to approximately 19% a year ago.

On the broadband side, we recorded more than 5,000 net adds in the quarter, which is our best quarterly performance since the first quarter in 2017. And in the digital TV area, we also saw an improved trend, driven by the awareness campaign around signal switch, which triggered the migration of analog TV subscribers towards a digital offering.

As you can see on the next slide, our revenues amounted to nearly €2.6 billion in 2019, up 2% year-on-year and mainly driven by the inorganic acquisition effects of the NEXTEL in the De Vijver Media acquisitions.

On a rebased basis, our top line declined by 1.2% in 2019, which was significantly better compared to our previously upgraded top line guidance of around minus 2%. The better-than-anticipated revenue performance was mainly related to higher handset sales during the fourth quarter, and higher production revenues at the De Vijver Media. We also succeeded in maintaining our cable subscription revenue broadly stable for the full year of 2019, despite certain competitive and regulatory headwinds. On the negative side, a rebased revenue was impacted by the loss of the MEDIALAAN MVNO contract, lower interconnect revenue and lower mobile telephony revenue. Excluding the loss of the aforementioned MVNO contract, our rebased revenue would have been broadly stable year-on-year and within the fourth quarter specifically, our top line was broadly stable versus last year at €673 million, thanks to handset sales and higher production revenues at De Vijver Media.

Turning to our cost base on the next slide. Our operating expenses declined by almost 1% in 2019 on a rebased basis. This was predominantly driven by 3 factors: firstly, a 14% decline in our other indirect expenses, reflecting our continued focus on operating leverage and tight cost control; secondly, a 4% reduction in our staff-related expenses, which reflected the impacts of the Unit-T joint venture and a lower average headcount as compared to the same period of last year, which was partially offset by higher network operating and higher outsourced labor costs. And finally, our direct costs were up 1% year-on-year with a noticeable increase in Q4, due to the higher costs related to handset purchases and also higher programming costs at De Vijver Media.

Let's now have a look at our adjusted EBITDA. On a reported basis, our adjusted EBITDA in 2019 increased 4% year-on-year to almost €1.4 billion, including the NEXTEL and De Vijver Media acquisitions and the application of the new IFRS 16 lease accounting standards as of the beginning of the year. The latter had a favorable impact of nearly €42 million on our adjusted EBITDA in 2019.

On a rebased basis, which means excluding the aforementioned inorganic effects and the impact of IFRS 16, our adjusted EBITDA contracted by 1.7% compared to last year, reflecting the loss of the MEDIALAAN MVNO contract and certain regulatory headwinds. And as John already mentioned, this was also in line with our full year 2019 guidance.

As expected, the decline in our rebased adjusted EBITDA was more outspoken in Q4 on the back of seasonally higher programming costs at the De Vijver Media and a tougher comparison base relative to a strong Q4 last year.

Moving on to capital expenditure. We succeeded in substantially reducing our investment intensity as compared to last year. Our accrued capital expenditures reached €587 million in 2019 and reflected the recognition of the U.K. Premier League broadcasting rights, which we successfully renewed for another 3 seasons in the first quarter. Excluding this impact and also excluding recognition of the 2G mobile spectrum license extension in 2018, our accrued capital expenditures decreased by 15% year-over-year, equivalent to around 21% of revenue in the period.

And as you can see in the right-hand pie chart, around 57% of our accrued capital expenditures in 2019 were scalable and subscriber growth related. We will continue to closely monitor our capital expenditures in order to make sure that they drive incremental returns.

Let's now zoom into operating free cash flow. A key metric to measure operational performance. We define OFCF as adjusted EBITDA minus accrued capital expenditures and exclude the recognition of football broadcasting rights and mobile spectrum licenses. The substantial decline in our accrued capital expenditures drove a 23% year-on-year increase in our operating free cash flow to €821 million. On a rebased basis, and excluding the IFRS 16 impact, we achieved an 18% increase in our operating free cash flow, which was at the upper end of our outlook.

Our adjusted free cash flow reached €391 million in 2019, including a robust €121 million in the fourth quarter. Hence, we delivered on our full year outlook of €380 million up to €400 million. At face value, our full year adjusted free cash flow decreased 7% relative to 2018. However, our 2018 adjusted free cash flow included a €94.2 million higher contribution from our vendor financing program. Excluding these impacts, our underlying adjusted free cash flow was actually up 19% year-on-year, driven by solid growth in our operating free cash flow, including a positive working capital trend in the fourth quarter.

Moving on to the next slide. We continue to enjoy a solid and healthy financial profile characterized by strong liquidity and a well spread debt maturity profile. At the end of the year, we had full access to €505 million of undrawn commitments under our revolving credit facilities, which can be used for general corporate purposes and is a further add on to our liquidity profile. On top of that, our cash balance reached over €101 million at the end of December, providing for a very robust liquidity profile.

Let's now spend a few moments on the successful refinancing of our dollar- and euro-denominated term loans, which we completed at the end of January of this year. We were able to reduce the margin on both loans by 25 basis points on a recurring basis. While at the same time, extending the tenure up to April 2028 and April 2029 on the dollar and euro loans, respectively.

Our weighted average cost of debt improved from 3.6% in the end of Q3 to 3.2% currently. As you can see on Slide 21, we face no debt amortizations prior to March 2028, which translates into a long-term weighted average maturity of 8.5 years. This leveraged neutral transactions will favorably impact our adjusted free cash flow in 2020.

Turning to the next slide, we reached a net total leverage ratio of 4.0x at the end of the year, exactly at the midpoint of our targeted net total leverage framework. The modest year-on-year decrease in our net total leverage was mainly driven by robust cash flow generation throughout the year and was achieved despite an attractive shareholder remuneration payout of €164 million in 2019.

And before opening up for Q&A, I would like to come back on our medium-term and 2020 financial outlook, and I will also update you on this morning's shareholder remuneration announcement. As you will remember, we presented our ambition to deliver sustainable profitable growth over the next 3 years at our Capital Markets Day in December 2018. Over the 2018 to 2021 period, we target a rebased operating free cash flow CAGR of 6.5% to 8%. This excludes the recognition of football broadcasting rights and mobile spectrum licenses. And it also excludes the impact of IFRS 16 on our accrued capital expenditures. Having delivered 18% OFCF growth in 2019, we are well on track to deliver on these targets.

Let's now zoom in on our full year 2020 outlook as communicated this morning. For 2020, we expect an improved run rate in both our rebased revenue and our adjusted EBITDA performance despite certain regulatory impacts and the continued impact from the loss of the MEDIALAAN MVNO contract in Q1.

For the full year, we expect broadly stable revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of around 1% on a rebased basis. As we substantially reduced our capital intensity in 2019 versus '18, our operating free cash flow growth will be lower in 2020 versus last year, targeting around 2% growth on a rebased basis.

We expect a firm increase in our adjusted free cash flow from €391 million in 2019 to between €415 million to €435 million in 2020. This increase is driven by higher operating free cash flow, lower cash taxes and lower cash interest expenses. The increase in adjusted free cash flow will fuel future shareholder remunerations, given our underlying capital allocation and shareholder remuneration framework. In light of the intermediate dividend paid in December 2019, and robust adjusted free cash flow generated in 2019, the Board of Directors will propose the gross final dividend of €143.2 million at the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the April 29, 2020. If and when approved, the final dividend will be paid in the beginning of May 2020.

The final dividend per share will be determined at the end of March based on the number of dividend entitled shares at that moment. As an add on to our total dividend paid over the full year 2019, the Board of Directors has also authorized a new share buyback program of up to 1.1 million shares for a maximum amount of €55 million, effective as of the end of February 2020.

With that, we continue to deliver against our anticipated shareholder remuneration time line, combining attractive shareholder payouts with robust underlying adjusted free cash flow generation.

With this, let me hand it back over to the operator for the Q&A session.

[Operator Instructions] We have one first question from Mr. Roshan Ranjit from Deutsche Bank.

Roshan Ranjit

Three questions for me, please. We saw a strong performance from De Vijver Media this quarter. It's possible to get a sense of how we should think about that performance through 2020. I appreciate it as a lumpy type of business segment, but I assume this is a kind of big support for your stable revenue guidance. And tied to that, in supporting that revenue progression, what impact is De Vijver Media having on your CapEx for this year? Because going back to the CMD, I would've thought that the CapEx decline fiscal year '20 versus fiscal year '19 would maybe be a bit bigger than what your guidance is kind of implying? And lastly, strong performance in your residential broadband KPIs, strong sequential improvement. Is it likely to return to a positive growth for just a residential component at the beginning of 2020?

John Porter

Okay. Erik, do you want to take the first two?

Erik den Enden

Yes, very sure. So Roshan, taking the first question. I think, indeed, we saw a strong performance of DVM. We had already said last quarter that it is a very seasonal business. So always, the momentum, both in terms of top line, but also in terms of profitability is always on Q4. So we were very happy with the performance of DVM, not only in financials, but also when we look at what they do on -- from a commercial perspective, they have been growing now market share in the relevant target group for three years in a row. So very strong. I think for 2020, I mean, we -- the plan is very much to build on that momentum and kind of further develop the business.

In terms of CapEx, so of course, DVM is a very different business than ours, media versus telecom. So their CapEx spend, because they capitalize the copyrights that they buy is, of course, structurally a bit higher. And with the full acquisition that we did this year, of course, that is impacting our CapEx profile. So when we set the guidance for the 3 years, of course, that was not yet including the DVM component.

Now having said that, it's not overly material, you should probably think somewhere between 0.5 to 1 percentage points, which also means that if you take this element out in terms of the CapEx profile for the telecom business, it is very close to the -- around 20% that we have given previously. It is also important, and I would like to stress that for next year, I guess, to take into account that, of course, in 2019, we only had 6 months of De Vijver Media CapEx in our numbers. Next year that will be a full year contribution. So -- whereas the absolute CapEx number might go up a little bit on an apples-to-apples basis. So if you compare 2019, with a full contribution from DVM and you set it off against the plan and the outlook for 2020, it is a flattish profile. So we're definitely not going to increase CapEx on a like-for-like basis next year.

John Porter

Yes, just following up on that, I mean, we are quite happy with the synergies and the performance of De Vijver Media. Since we've been involved every year, the market share of overall television and even more so commercial television has gone up and the power ratio has improved. So the revenue profile of both the production segment and networks has been moving in the right direction. But as Erik said not overly material to the overall result.

In terms of the performance of broadband, obviously, we'd like to see that continue. We -- I think the important thing to point out is that we no longer have the headwinds that we had through the SFR acquisition as we were migrating the customer base onto Telenet's network. So it's a much more sort of sustainable profile. Although we did have very successful campaign in Q4, but we also had net adds in broadband in Q2 last year. So we're cautiously optimistic that in both SoHo and in the residential business that we can maintain a positive profile in broadband.

Similarly in digital TV, we had the headwinds there associated with SFR and now we really have tailwinds, which is more associated with the analog switch off which will take place over the next 12 plus months and we're getting a much higher migration of the analog customer base into digital TV than we had originally anticipated. So that's a very gratifying result as well. But without giving any sort of forward-looking statements on actual RGU performance, I'd like to say that we're pleased with Q4 KPIs and we'll try to build on that this year.

[Operator Instructions] We have one first question from Mr. Roshan Ranjit from Deutsche Bank.

Emmanuel Carlier

Two questions. The first one is on your guidance for 2020. So that looks to be quite conservative, taking into account the 1% EBITDA growth, then €20 million lower cash interest and €30 million lower cash taxes. I'm just wondering if there are any other important free cash flow drivers in 2020 that I'm missing.

Then secondly, is on infrastructure. So we have seen quite some other telecom operators monetizing infrastructure. Is that something you consider to do either on the mobile tower side or maybe on the cable infra side? And then thirdly is on the shareholder remuneration. So if I take the dividend and the buyback into account, your net debt-to-EBITDA will drop below 4x. I think, at the CMD, you mentioned that the target range is 3.5 to 4.5, but rather around 4x. So that would mean that you have additional capacity to do more share buyback in 2020. So if you could just update us on your view on leverage and the potential impact on further SBB?

John Porter

I'll take the second one first and then let, Erik, answer free cash flow and shareholder remuneration questions. As you can see by our announcement today with the formation of the streaming -- of foreign streaming service with our friends at DPG, we -- I think we're really open to taking a fresh look at the structure of our business overall. That's not to say that we have any other specific plans, but it'll be pretty fool of us not to have taken notice of the value that the market places on infrastructure versus the value that the market places on customers. So in a nutshell, I would say, we are aware of those trends. We have met and understand the motivation of infrastructure investors. And we will continue to do the work to understand what the best way to improve shareholder returns is, but we don't have anything specific to say about it today. And then, Erik?

Erik den Enden

Yes. So on guidance, I'd just like to start with pointing out to the think we have been growing free cash flow quite a bit already in the sense that we grew it this year, 19%. If you take out vendor financing so from €330 million to €390 million. And also next year in the business and industry where top line is going to be broadly stable, and EBITDA is going to grow but -- together with OFCF, 1% to 2%. What we are announcing today is a 6% to 11% further increase, again, on top of the 19% that we had this year. So we do tend to believe that Telenet has been yielding a lot of free cash. And we're very keen to continue on the journey also next year. €

Of course, it is a range between €415 million and €435 million. And of course, we will work hard to make sure that we live up to that promise. In terms of the drivers, Emmanuel, indeed, we start with the OFCF, which is expected to grow at 2%. You've pointed out the -- in this -- sorry, the interest in the tax evolutions. There is indeed, one thing I would like to say about working capital because working capital this year has been exceptionally strong. You'll probably have seen that we improved working capital year-on-year by €30 million.

And that €30 million basically splits into 2 pieces. There is -- we have worked hard to focus working capital this year in the sense that we have had a strong focus on really producing or improving what we call core working capital, which is really the operational heart of the business. Specifically, we've worked very hard to reduce inventories. We've also continue to expand payment terms. So that is basically something that drove the free cash -- sorry, the working capital into 2019. Of course, there is a certain level that you need in terms of inventories. And even if you stay at a certain level, that does not create additional working capital anymore. So the big improvement in 2019 is going to stabilize a little bit over 2020. That is one element of this €30 million. Then other one is really one-off, where this year, we have -- because of the technical alignment of our billing systems, we had a positive one-off in working capital due to the build cycle alignment that we did across our product suite. And that is really a one-off that we had this year, that is not going to be the case anymore next year. So the very favorable evolution of €30 million is not something that we expect to see in 2020.

Emmanuel Carlier

And what is the amount of the last effect?

John Porter

€30 million.

The ABC alignment.

Erik den Enden

No, I mean, we don't break that out, that bit sizable. The overall is €30 million,

John Porter

But bill cycle [indiscernible].

Emmanuel Carlier

And then shareholder remuneration?

Erik den Enden

Shareholder remuneration. I think what we did today, two things. First of all, as part of our new strategic plan, we had clearly articulated the desire to start paying recurring dividends, which we started last year in December with our first intermediate one, it was, of course, a smaller part. So we have now -- well, I mean, the Board proposes the final dividend, which, if you bring it together, will be more or less €1.87 a share, which brings us to a 4.5% dividend yield. So there is one element that we are doing. If it all goes well, we will also reconsider -- the Board will reconsider final dividend at the end of the year and really what we started at the end of last year, initiating a recurring dividend streams, we aim to continue that for the future.

At the same time, we always said, listen, we will test this shareholder remuneration framework against the leverage, which, of course was very favorable. We were already at 4.1x in Q3, we were at 4.0x. So that test was well passed. But second, we also said that the remainder of the free cash flow, we would really take decisions as we go in the sense that we can decide to increase the dividend to opt for share buyback or to delivery shifting that is necessary. And today, we are just taking a first step. So the Board has looked at that. We have -- and the Board has approved a share buyback of 1.1 million shares, up to €55 million. We are now going to execute upon that program. And then from time-to-time, the Board will reassess the situation and take further decisions as it see fit.

Emmanuel Carlier

But so far, you don't really see a reason to change the midpoint, the 4x net debt-to-EBITDA. It's more because if you would do, I don't know, €150 million or €200 million in buyback, you would temporarily be above that range. Is that the way how I should read it, that you prefer to do it rather step by step?

Rob Goyens

Yes. So Emmanuel, Rob here. So I think, first of all, there is, of course, some seasonality in the free cash flow throughout the year. So typically, H1 tends to have a bit of an upward effect on our leverage profile, given where -- the moment where we paid the annual taxes, but also when now that we start to pay the final dividend. And then actually the leverage starts to come down again in the second half of the year. So there is some seasonality in the framework. I think overall, when we set the leverage framework at the Capital Markets Day, obviously, there was a long debated decision, and I think the midpoint of around 4x actually meets very nicely, also, some of the financial criteria that we have, like, there's a very robust free cash flow that we generate. So we have no plans, excluding any potential M&A to increase leverage beyond the current levels, but also no plans to actually delever from the current levels because when we look at our cash flow and especially the debt profile, as Erik already mentioned in the presentation that has been further extended to some recent refinancing transactions. So we have no debt amortizations prior to March 2028, with a weighted average maturity of 8.5 years. And the financing levels have actually been coming down. So that also adds to the free cash flow profile as well.

And so finally, the Board will, of course, continuously assess where the leverage trends. And we'll see based on that framework. I think it's also important to underline that -- so we have now communicated the final dividend, which is going to be the complement of the intermediate dividend that was paid in December. So that is the starting point of a total dividend versus 2019, if you will. And then there will be intermediate dividend to be paid in December of this year. And that, of course, will already be based on the 2020 free cash flow. And as you can see from the guidance, yes, that free cash flow number will be up severely versus 2019. So it's also then logical to assume that, that interim dividend will also increase and also aided, of course, by the underlying share buyback.

Erik den Enden

Absolutely. So we're not absolutely not religious about 4.0x. We always said it has to be around that number. It can be a little bit higher, it can be a little bit lower. I think the only thing we would not do is we lever up to, to kind of boost the shareholder returns with share buybacks, but it's around 4.0x, not one exact number.

Next question is from Mr. Nicolas Cote-Colisson from HSBC.

Nicolas Cote-Colisson

Two questions on network, please. The first one is on the mobile network sharing deal between Proximus and Orange Belgium. I was wondering what is it that you want from the competition authority. And are you able to -- are you willing to join the venture at a later stage? And if not, how do you deal with the -- I mean, the core disadvantage it may create eventually? And secondly, on the cable side, what is the take-up rate for your giga speed option? Can you see a strong appetite for extra speed on top of your 150 megabit per second that is coming as a standard?

Ann Caluwaerts



Yes. On the first question. This is Ann Caluwaerts speaking. The joint venture Proximus, Orange. The complaint we have done through the Belgium Competition Authority was based on the fact that the scope of this joint venture covering all technologies and the whole of the Belgium territory is very, very large. And this space -- despite 2 operators on mobile have the #1 and the #2 market position in Belgium. As you have seen the Belgium Competition Authority have asked to suspend the joint venture until 16th of March. And during that time, they will be requesting information from both Orange and Proximus in terms of details of how they will -- of what the possibilities are to look at a number of concerns. We also filed a complaint that will take longer. What we asked by -- for now is interim measures, certainly in advance of the spectrum auction of next year. But there will be, of course, the complaint is -- complaint uphold. So it will take longer for the Belgium Competition Authorities to look at that in detail, but our concerns are mainly the scope, all technologies and the right geographic area that it composes, and we would hope and expect that the competition authority put some limits to that.

John Porter

And on the competitive intensity of the JV versus Telenet. I mean the Telenet is not going to shirk from the opportunity to invest in 5G. In fact, we're deploying a test next week on latency in our virtual reality free-roam centers. We'll also clearly be participating in the 50 megahertz of spectrum that the government is going to make available later in the year. So from the standpoint of go to the market as a stand-alone company, I think we're pretty nimble, and we'll get out there and try to get our share of the opportunity. What the real opportunity for the JV is, of course, to lower the capital intensity. There is no specific advantage in terms of coverage or technology or anything else that the -- that we expect the JV to bring to the market. But -- and we're not opposed to ways to reduce capital intensity in a smaller, arguably subscale market for 3 mobile operators. It's just that we think that it needs to be done on a fair and reasonable basis. And so that's what we're asking the regulator to have a look at. But we will be right there toe-to-toe with whether it's one, 2 providers when the time comes.

And in terms of our ability to participate from a technology standpoint today, our understanding is, and I think it's accurate, is that the complexity of spectrum sharing amongst 3 operators is prohibitive. And that's not to say that won't change one day. And I believe that both Orange and Proximus have demonstrated through their willingness to work together that they are amenable to an open architecture 4G or 5G rollout. And I don't think they're specifically precluding Telenet. It's just that it's -- there are certain technological barriers to entry.

Erik den Enden

And I think, Nicolas, you also had a question on the giga speed boost option. So of course, it's still a bit early days since we launched the giga bit speed boost option, but definitely the trend that we are seeing underlying is favorable. You can also deduct that when you look at the ARPU profile and our fixed ARPU per customer relationship that we report, which showed a healthy 2% uptick year-over-year in the fourth quarter. What we can say for sure is that the traffic volume that these customers generate is moving up quite significantly. So tripling at this point. So we definitely see that this underpins the need for very high speed, reliable broadband connectivity. And of course, given where we are in terms of network, with our HFC network that puts us in a good overall competitive land spot. So we are very happy with the progress.

Next question is from Mr. Michael Bishop from Goldman Sachs.

Michael Bishop

Just two questions, please. Firstly, on the cost efficiencies, you flagged the move to Agile is going well. So I was just wondering whether you could update us on the ramp-up of the cost efficiencies that you communicated in the Capital Markets Day. From memory, you were saying that '19 was a year of effectively executing and then sort of '20 was a ramp-up and then a lot in '21, but it would be just great to hear your latest thoughts on the phasing? And then secondly, just following up on the free cash flow, drop through from operating cash flow. Could you just give us a sense of where you think the other items will be in 2020? So specifically, the cash out for the Premier League rights? And then any extra spectrum payments, I think, in Slide 20, you show them for 2019 sort of bucketed together, the €92.5 million. So just a comparable number for '20 would be great?

John Porter

Okay. On the first one, we have been having a negative CAGR in our overall end-to-end labor costs of around 5% year-on-year for the last 2 or 3 years. We need to -- our goal is certainly to maintain that trajectory, if not improve on it. I would say that from the pilots that we've had in place for the last 6 months or more than 6 months and from the -- we're in midst of migration of our residential organization to the full-scale Agile model, we're quite confident that we will see that as a base case for what we're attempting to do with the Scaled Agile transformation. More importantly, I think our other objectives of speed to market of customer centricity, the segment of 1 customer data, all the things that we're trying to do as well as employee engagement, and it's all working out to, if not ahead of, plan. We'll be in fully transformed by April. So we'll, of course, have more specific data for you there. But it's really about just continuing to maintain the trajectory and deliver a much more nimble versatile organization when it comes to rolling out new products and innovation. And so far, I would say we're right on track.

Free cash flow?

Rob Goyens

I think, Michael -- Rob here. So your question with regards to the other free cash flow drivers. So obviously, the question on spectrum is a relevant one because the current reading is actually that the big spectrum auction is going to be delayed until Q1 of next year. Obviously, there is currently process ongoing for temporary test licenses in Belgium on -- for commercial usage, but on a trial basis, so that will have a limited impact, if any, on this particular cash flow profile. Remember that notwithstanding, we tend to pay for the spectrum costs annually. So even in 2021, if we renew spectrum, there's not going to be a major bump in the free cash flow profile because of the annual installments that we have typically been opting for. For football rights, obviously, on the IFRS, those rights are typically capitalized for the -- upfront for the period of the entire contract. But of course, we only pay them on an annual basis. And so from a free cash flow perspective, there is no change in timing variances. So around 60% of the contract is typically paid prior to the start of the season, and then the remainder is paid after the winter break. So that should be fairly similar to where we had the phasing in 2019. And maybe just as a reminder here, so the big upside in terms of free cash flow that we see versus 2019, to Erik's point, is coming from the operating free cash flow growth, of course, aided by the lower cash taxes and interest savings. And of course, then partly offset by the working capital movements that Erik already explained, which are probably more important drivers than what we see elsewhere on either broadcasting rights or the spectrum.

Next question is from Nawar Cristini from Morgan Stanley.

Nawar Cristini

I have three questions, please. Firstly, on cable regulation, it looks like we should expect more delays here. Could you update us on the next milestone piece? Secondly, on Wallonia and on VOO specifically, it looks like conversations on the sale of VOO continue. If VOO were to be sold, how should we think about Wallonia from Telenet perspective? Do you see any attractive business case for Telenet to expand its services beyond the current footprint? And lastly, we saw one of your competitors, including e-press services to their bundles, which does trigger VAT service -- savings and hence ARPU uplift. I was curious to know if you have looked at this. And is there a scope for you to do something similar?

John Porter

Yes, cable regulation?

Ann Caluwaerts

Yes. So on cable regulation, it's correct that there is a bit more delay. According to the work plan of the regulator, it now looks like a final decision on the new wholesale pricing would be expected during the second quarter of 2020. And the adoption then would follow that. Not clear yet when that will be, but probably also towards end of Q2 is what we expect for the moment.

John Porter

Yes. And on Wallonia and VOO, I think my understanding is that the Providence is in deep due diligence/finalization of the sale -- the purchase agreement. And they expect to go through regulatory processing close in the summer. I think that's where they're positioned. As far as we're concerned, we are very interested in understanding what the ambition of the partnership will be. We certainly have options to support our customer base that's already in the South of the country, 300,000 base customers. And we are in a sort of advanced beta test on the fixed -- the wireless fixed substitution product, TADAAM. We have customers in the South on the TADAAM product. So we have alternatives to be more aggressive in the South, but we also would look to be more constructive in that approach depending on the approach of the new partners. So we're sort of taking a wait and see. No one's really seen the whites of their eyes yet, so we don't know what their real intent is, but we can assume being private equity that they want to make money. So we'll see how that goes.

On the news print products?

Rob Goyens

Yes, I think we've definitely noted that. Obviously, it's something that we consider it could be an opportunity. I think the two tests we will always apply to such initiative is, first of all, whether it's relevant and whether it's bringing something for the consumer base. And secondly, also if the business case works.

Next question is from Mr. Steve Malcolm from Redburn.

Steve Malcolm

I'll go for three, if I can. First, I just want to come back to De Vijver, I never pronounce that correctly, numbers and financials. Maybe you can help me out a bit. I mean it looks like you spent about €50 million to buy half that business. And the EBITDA this year was €44 million. So the EBITDA multiple of 2.5x. I guess you didn't buy it on that basis. So could you help us understand sort of how many -- how much of the cost you recategorized into CapEx? And just taking your comments, you said that the capital incentive was a bit high in the rest of the business. So I think the revenues were €120 million. So should we be thinking of CapEx in sort of 40, 30, 40 kind of region for that business? That would be great. Then just on the working capital. I heard the comments on inventory and stuff, that looking at your balance sheet, your inventory balance is tiny, and the press release mentioned the €70 million sort of rightsizing on customer billing cycles, is that just taking longer to pay your suppliers? Or is that a trade receivable kind of impact? Could you maybe just elaborate a little bit on that €70 million? And just on working capital. I mean I think the last two years, you've had about €100 million in each year from vendor financing and working capital. Can you just tell us exactly what you expect in 2020 versus those €100 million for the last couple of years? And I'll leave it at that, that would be great.

Rob Goyens

Okay, Steve. So I'll try to -- try just to maybe summarize a bit, and maybe you have to help us out here. So I think on the De Vijver Media part. So obviously, the €50 million that you referred to, only, of course, for the second payment, if you will, because we were already 50% shareholders. And so last year, in June, we decided to double down on the acquisition and we added another 50% for €50 million roughly. As Erik already mentioned previously, so part of the cost base of De Vijver Media, which is typically in programming, and especially regarding the large foreign studio deals, is capitalized under IFRS rather than being treated as an OpEx expense, which has around 1 percentage point impact on the total CapEx profile of Telenet. So that way, you can actually back out the underlying CapEx trend over De Vijver Media, but I think important here is that if you were to exclude De Vijver Media from the group CapEx profile, we would actually be around 20%, which is what we more or less said that we would be at during the December Capital Markets Day.

Then we will come back on the working capital piece lastly, but maybe to then jump over to vendor financing. So vendor financing actually was flat year-over-year in 2019. So the program didn't grow, which is also in line with our expectation. So we kept it stable, which means that what we upload in terms of invoices, which means that, technically speaking, we defer the payment of those invoices by up to 360 days. That matches more or less with the repayment of the short-term debt that we need to pay. So in that sense, it was basically a zero-sum game in 2019. Of course, there was some seasonality. So Q1 2019 still had a favorable inflow, which got reversed in the fourth quarter. So there will be some seasonality just because of seasonality of invoices during the year. And the expectation is that for 2020, the contribution of vendor financing should be 0 to the adjusted free cash flow. And so there is no growth, neither a decline that has been projected in these numbers. I think it's important that you will realize that we keep this program relatively stable now going forward. And I think the level where it is now, also looking at our debt maturity profile, the size of our revolver, for instance, but also looking at the cost of the program in terms of real hard interest is where we want it to be. So in that sense, stable outlook is probably the best assumption for now. And then if you could maybe help us out on that other question you had, Steve?

Steve Malcolm

Rob, I take that difference in time [indiscernible] understand that. What I was trying to say is that you had -- broadly speaking, you had €100 million on vendor financing in 2018. It was flat this year, obviously. You had €100 million in working capital in 2019, which I think in the press release you talked about €70 million alignments of billing cycles. That had a one-off benefit to working capital. I was trying to understand what that was? Because when I look at your balance sheet, the big move is obviously on trade payables. Your receivables and your inventories have barely moved year-on-year. So that would be the obvious place for that number to pop up. So I was trying to understand what that was? And you also talked about working capital, likewise, in Q1. So just to understand the phasing, you had €100 million from vendor financing in 2018, you had €100 million in working capital in 2019. I think of those things in the same bucket places, it's payables essentially. So just as we go to 2020, you've got €100 million of headwind on the working capital. Just trying to understand how that -- what that looks? Understand vendor financing will be flat. But the €70 million billing cycle under the sort of €100 million headwind would be useful to understand.

Erik den Enden

I see where you come from, Steve. So to be clear, the €70 million is basically the delta in working capital versus the two periods. So '19 versus '18. It's not all related to the billing cycle alignment if that was only to be true. So that contribution is actually part of that. But -- it's, of course, substantial part, but it is not the vast majority of that number. So generally, the way we approach working capital is definitely try to basically monitor both the incoming side, but also the outgoing side, which is, of course, to our procurement processes and the payments towards suppliers. So that, of course, needs to be a balancing act. And so that also was, of course, the driver to the underlying working capital. As we continue to focus on extending also, of course, the payment terms as well.

Steve Malcolm

Okay. Can I just ask one more quick one. Just in terms of your sort of base case for regulation. I mean there's some language in the release about the guidance for the year. Is the base case that the current proposed rates are what you have to face in Q2? Or is that what the guidance you set on?

John Porter

Yes, we're comfortable that our guidance is giving us scope for the prices that we expect. And obviously, we're leaning on the conservative side in terms of the impact on guidance. But we don't know exactly what's going to come out. But we're not -- the guidance is not at risk because of it.

Erik den Enden

No, I mean the guidance is indeed -- I mean the guidance is indeed what it is ranging from minus 1% to plus 1%, because, of course, the outcome on the tariffs is quite relevant, and it's extremely difficult to say. Of course, we are not happy with the tariffs that are proposed today. And that's also not our base case. We think that the prices should go up. But again, I think we made sure that the guidance is tested and robust for the outcome of the process.

Next question is from Mr. David Vagman from ING.

David Vagman

So first question is on the competitive dynamic in the Belgian market in 2020. And this question is also related also to the cable wholesale rate. So what would be your expectation basically for this year relative to 2019? Would you then expect this to involve higher marketing costs and more promotion? Maybe some further pressure on ARPU, especially in mobile?

And then my second question was actually coming back on the VOO Providence situation. My understanding is that you're kind of accepting the sale to Providence? You have no intention to appeal against that despite a process which somebody has said to be unfair? Yes, these are my 2 questions.

John Porter

Okay. On the competitive dynamics, there have been a lot of guns fired in the first half of last year while going into the third quarter as well. So there's a point at which you've done unlimited, you've done cheap, you've done sort of spec increases to the point where nobody's paying any usage fees anymore. And a lot of that's -- a lot of those guns have already been fired. So I'm actually -- my feeling is, and based on the sort of month-to-month flux in the market that I'm seeing, i.e., churn is pretty stable at a reasonable level, I don't know that there are any huge swing factors that we're looking for in 2020. I mean I think all the -- you see all the operators seem to be able to grow their business in 1 way or another. And we're all focusing on the areas in which we feel we have opportunity. And there are areas in which we're on the offensive and there are areas in which we're on the defensive. But I don't -- I think there's less and less swing factors, really, or levers to pull to increase the competitive intensity in the market. It's going to -- towards more stable rather than less stable. ARPU-wise, we're a company that is innovating and introducing new products, and we're trying to get people to opt-in to new things. We launched Safespot in the last couple of months. That's a product priced at €5. We bought -- we launched KLIK in our -- for our SoHo universe. That is driving an increase in ARPU. We have a number of things in the pipeline that should incrementalize ARPU against any potential sort of downgrade or weakness in the core business. So yes, so I'm not expecting any big movements this year.

On the VOO Providence front, yes, we have certainly noticed that they seem well down the road on completing that transaction. And we continually assess our options based on what -- how we want to move forward. But for the time being, we don't have any plans to take legal action, although anecdotally I would say that the process was extremely flawed. But I mean fighting city hall is probably not the solution. The solution is to try to find some ways to adapt to the new environment and see what the new joint venture is going to be up to. Now we do have several points of engagement already with VOO. They're a very good partner for us as an MVNO and doing very well there. We certainly have many areas of commonality around content. And sometimes we share rights. We take the Flemish region and they take the francophone rights. So there are a lot of things that we do constructively with that company as well. And it's just not today in our interest to be divisive.

David Vagman

And a very quick follow-up on this and on Providence. So would you rather expect them to be, let's say, very -- in a disciplined fashion, be a very rational player and not be -- act as a disrupter, if I understand you correctly? And then maybe looking at the North of the country at Flanders, would you expect a player like maybe like Mobile Vikings to try to launch a broadband-only offer or using the advantage of the new regulation to do something with it?

John Porter

Yes. I mean I think -- I don't know. I have been in private equity myself and the peak return is after 36 months. So if I can get cash-on-cash return in 36 months, you hit a home run. Between 3 and 5 years, you're playing in the average. And over 5 years, you're a failure. So I would expect that's their time frame as well. And if they can do things where they think they can get a cash-on-cash return within 36 to 48 months, they'll probably do it. But things like being a massive disruptor in wireless when you're seeing fourth operators crash everywhere from North America to Europe to all over the world, maybe that doesn't really fit into their timetable. So that's -- although I'm prepared to be surprised -- always, in Belgium, prepared to be surprised. But I don't really expect anything. I think they'd be more to the rational side. And in terms of another ISP coming around, I mean it's not a business for the faint-hearted. You see that Orange is saying, "Oh, we're turning positive with the new rates." And after 3.5 years and 0.25 million national subscribers, so -- I don't expect subscale players would really want to go there. Not to say they won't, once again, crazy stuff happens in this part of the world. But I wouldn't. Oh, and there she is. So yes, that's my point of view.

Next question is from Mr. Paul Sidney from Credit Suisse.

Paul Sidney

Just two for me, please. First one is on the broadband competitive environment, and we've seen both yourselves and Orange Belgium reports accelerating broadband adds in the quarter. Orange helped by their Love Duo brand and you helped by also some improved broadband stand-alone lineup that you mentioned in the text. Do you think -- is this expanding the addressable market for broadband in Belgium? Or do you think you're essentially doing better than your competitor?

And then just secondly, just a follow-up on the BIPT proposal around the provisional licenses. I can probably guess the answer to your question -- this question, but do you see any appetite for a new entrant coming in for one of these provisional licenses? And actually, could we view this as a positive catalyst, i.e., if no one comes in, do you think the whole issue of a new entrant sort of dies effectively?

John Porter

Well, I may be an outlier here, but I have, since day 1, really questioned the economics of the fourth operator in Belgium. This is a country with 11 million people and over 100% SIM penetration, and very highly performant operators as well. As you can see in the context of the JV and our commitment to 5G, we're both very committed. And I will say that ever since we started talking about the fourth operator, prices and -- have gone down and specs have gone up. So the headroom for the fourth operator is very, very questionable. So unless somebody wants to play the disruptor to get bought out game, then I don't see a lot of room for the fourth operator and even less today than I would have a year ago. So coming in and jumping on a provisional license where things -- you start hemorrhaging money, you don't have a certain -- there's no indication that there's going to be certain preferential rights for a new entrant in the provisional license. So I'm not anticipating that happening.

In terms of the broadband growth, both from us and Orange, and I probably see some broadband growth from Proximus as well. I do think the market is expanding. I mean we do get a certain amount of growth in homes and businesses in Belgium. And you see -- I mean we're at 93%, I think, broadband penetration as a market overall. But some of our growth comes out of SoHo as well. We are winning some market share in SoHo. We're winning market share in SoHo in Brussels, which is new territory for us. So I think the market can continue to expand in the range of sort of 1% per year and anything else on top of that is probably share shifting. But there's -- the share shifting is so around the margins that I think being massively disruptive to grab a point or two of share is a mug's game, so I wouldn't expect that to be part of the profile of this market.

Erik den Enden

I would just add that, of course, in terms of the overall market, that remains to be seen on what Proximus also publishes. But one thing that I would like to add to that is in terms of the ARPU and the value that customers attribute to broadband, that is something that we see very positively in the sense that our ARPU has been going up 3% year-on-year on fixed ARPU. And that is really driven, amongst others, by tier mixes. So we see a continuous and a persistent trend amongst our customer base where people really opt for higher quality, higher speeds and higher volume broadband products, and that is obviously a very encouraging trend.

Paul Sidney

Okay. So a quick follow-up on that. Should we now view SFR BeLux as a tailwind now for your KPIs rather than the headwind that was providing a year ago?

John Porter

It's not as windy as I'd like it to be, but we've certainly set that as an objective for the organization. We have a very high priority on Brussels.

Next question is from Mr. Ruben Devos from KBC Securities.

Ruben Devos

I had one on the B2B. You've highlighted that you've managed to sign multiple new large accounts. Just curious if you could add some flavor on the commercial performance and the ambitions in the business market at this stage? Would also be great if you could provide an update on the B2B market share, how it has changed versus the 22% that was disclosed at the CMD. Also I was curious given the priority on driving these WIGO like FMC offers, which are now called KLIK, if I'm not mistaken. I was -- we also have a sort of measure for these FMC subscribers versus the number of SME and SoHo customers similar to the residential penetration number you're giving of 26%?

And then the same question is related to the analog TV signal and switch off. So that will start in autumn and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Just wondering, after all these years, I would like -- what has led you to go ahead and initiate switch off? What sort of benefits do you see? And how will you cope with potentially increasing churn risk as customers migrate to digital?

And then lastly, any sense of the phasing in terms of migration for the analog switch off would be very helpful.

John Porter

Well, I'll start with the second one first. The analog switch off that has actually been underway for several months now, and we have tested with a couple of our regions already. So we have a very good idea of what the churn factor and the migration to DTV factor is, which -- we had very reasonably low expectations of churn and that the actual performance has outperformed our already modest expectations. So we're quite pleased with that. I think you can see that reflected in the profile of DTV in Q4, which is when we did those 2 test head ends. We're doing it because it's an enormous amount of bandwidth. I think it's 26 channels of analog TV, which translates into hundreds of channels of digital, which essentially provides both upstream and -- both downstream and upstream capacity for our HFC network. So it will enable us to not so much expand our speeds because our speeds are already pushed up to 1 gig, but our capacity.

So as you see, I'm sure all the telcos are reporting similar kind of numbers that data capacity is growing at between 30% and 50% per year, depending on how you look at it, and we need that capacity. It's not about capacity this year or next year. It's about capacity in 3, 4, 5 years. But also, it's freeing up more bandwidth for upstream products, particularly for our B2B business, which is a good segue to the B2B business, which we don't report segments of the B2B business. But anecdotally, I can say that we have now structurally separated the SoHo business from our LE and SME business. And it's moved more closely to our residential operations. So we expect to get some good synergies there. But the KLIK and the Online Essentials product, and the freephone business product, SoHo is very set up to compete very strongly. We also have a really good regional sales force sitting behind SoHo. And SoHo is more and more integrated into our retail network and into our third-party retail network. So I expect to see some decent P times Q growth in the SoHo business in the very near future.

In terms of the SME and the LE business, that business is run now exclusively with Martine Tempels as our -- the main lead, and we are starting to kick some goals that we wouldn't have kicked, otherwise, without the acquisition of NEXTEL. So customers want end-to-end solutions. They don't want to buy connectivity from 1 supplier and solutions from another supplier. And we have positioned ourselves very favorably in the government and in the municipal sector, in health sector, in the call center business, in smart cities, and so we've picked out some segments of the LE market that -- and SME market that we feel we can be very competitive in. And we're starting to see the integrated sale become a dominant sort of profile, particularly the LE, but also the SME business. So whether the customer comes to us because they need a soft switch or they come to us because they need a fiber to the premise, big fat pipe, we tend to reverse that sale and bring products to a connectivity customer and connectivity to a vertical service customer.

And we're also expanding our services with particularly more mobile solutions that are a lot more dynamic and smart IoT solutions such as smart parking solutions and video cameras and these kind of things. So we're pretty -- we're very optimistic about that business. I think it's fair to say that I think in the SME and LE space, I don't -- I think the 22% is -- would have been a blended number between SoHo and LE and SME. I think in the SME and LE, we're in the mid-teens. So a lot of upside there. And things are going pretty well.

Erik den Enden

Let me maybe just add 1 technical remark if I may. The KLIK, of course, is -- I mean since it's on cable, it is reported as part of our cable subscription revenues. You will probably remember that what we report under B2B is all noncable generated business, so fiber, et cetera. That is all but not KLIK. KLIK is part of cable subscription revenue.

Next question is from Mr. Jim Ratzer from New Street Research.

Jim Ratzer

I have two questions, please. First one, just going back to the CapEx questions from earlier. I mean from the guidance, it looks as if you are steering for accrued CapEx in 2020 to be about €550 million, €560 million. The consensus numbers were around €520 million this year, and also in 2021 and 2022. Just wanted to check, do you now see this kind of €550 million to €560 million as the new base level going forward into 2021 and 2022? Or do you think CapEx can still trend down from the 2020 level you're guiding on?

And the second question, just regarding potential M&A opportunities. We've had a few questions on VOO, but trying to get your latest thoughts on potential for a deal with VodafoneZiggo. Has there been any developments on that front? Is that something you still think could be a potential deal for Telenet in the near future?

Erik den Enden

Yes. So James, I'll take your first question first. So you referred to a €520 million consensus for 2019, but...

Jim Ratzer

2020.

Erik den Enden

Yes, indeed 2020. But that is not, I think, taking into account the De Vijver Media acquisition, right? So that is a number only for Telenet. So I think the number you quoted, all in, is about right. And again, that number is very comparable, if you rebase 2019 for a full contribution of DVM. So just the reported number, yes, all of the telecoms business in the last 6 months of this year. Again, if you take it, next year, of course, we'll have a full year contribution of DVM. So if you restate '19 for a full year contribution of DVM, it would be very close to the same number. So as I said, we are not going to be increasing CapEx on a relative basis. And also, if you look at this relative to revenues, DVM is more capital intensive because of the capitalization of the copyrights. But again, if you take this out and you look at the capital intensity of the telecoms business, that is close to the 20 -- around 20%. So -- or fully consistent with the around 20% that we gave earlier. So that's where we were in 2019 with the actuals. We expect to remain in that range for '21 as well. Sorry, 2020 as well.

Jim Ratzer

Got it. And, therefore, given that includes now DVM, that is probably a reasonably stable run rate going forward over the next couple of years as far as you can see?

Erik den Enden

Yes. I mean we -- probably, yes. But of course, this number does not include huge 5G rollouts. Of course, 5G, before we all get scared, it is a bit of a phased investment in the sense that there is first potential equipment on existing locations that you could replace over time if you want to go to the full rollout. You may also need to densify the network. And I think what we see with other operators, everybody is taking kind of a phased approach. So I'm not sure if that should drive CapEx up. But yes, I think that is probably the run rate that we see for now.

John Porter

Yes. And on VodafoneZiggo, we remain intrigued. We think there are significant opportunities to align the businesses. Right now, we don't have a counterparty that chooses to engage. So we're just sort of on hold. So in terms of anything in the near future, probably not. But I think my view is that over time, the strategic alignment and the synergies are very compelling and are going to -- people should be taking a look at them. But my understanding is that Vodafone has a lot of optionality on their plate, and they're not interested in engaging on this one right now. So that's the situation.

We have one last question from Mr. Tom [indiscernible] from Barclays.

Simon Coles

Simon from Barclays. Just on enhanced TV. You've obviously shown improving trends there. So are we potentially reaching sort of a period of relative stability? And then, I guess, linked to that, should we be reading anything into the OTT service that you're launching with DPG? Is that any read across the enhanced TV as well?

John Porter

Yes. I think we -- like I said, we're getting some tailwinds on DTV from the analog switch off. So we're getting more conversions from analog to DTV than we had anticipated, which is a good thing. And I would say that cord cutting as a concept is -- you don't see the same kind of trends here as you do in some other markets. There is no alternative to get -- getting basic television than getting it through Proximus or Telenet or Orange. And local television viewing is still very strong. And so for those reasons, I don't think -- we will continue to see attrition, but I don't think we'll see it at a rate of knots that some other markets have seen it.

And then the strategy with DPG. I mean we already have over 400,000 subscribers to our Play and Play More services. We think in light of the fact that we'll be losing certain rights that we enjoy in those services that the opportunity now is to create a more compelling foundational Flemish and international product service with original local content and with the best of what we can still get our hands on. We think it's going to be compelling. We think it's going to be the first streaming service that people in the local market choose for given the plethora of Anglo-Saxon products that they'll have to choose from after that. And we think it's a smart thing to do where we back ourselves to take that channel OTT and to make it available to any broadband customer who wants to watch a Flemish streaming channel. And we do that because we think we have, far and away, the most performant video platform and a number of other compelling reasons for people to stick with Telenet as a video option. So excited about that one and where it's going to go potentially. And we've got a really strong commitment from DPG on a number of fronts to make that product extremely compelling and to make it worth our while to enter into that JV.

We have no other question. Back to you for the conclusion.

Rob Goyens

All right. Thank you, operator, for the assistance. And thanks, everybody, for joining this call. I hope that all your questions have been addressed during the lengthy Q&A session. If not, Bert and I are freely available for any further follow-ups you might have. On our Investor website, you'll not only find all the relevant materials for the Q4 results, but you also find an updated Q4 and also roadshow calendar. So we look forward to meeting with you during one of our roadshows that have been scheduled. So we say goodbye for now, and we'll tune in later. Bye-bye.

