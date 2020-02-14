Shinhan Financial Group: Exposure To Lime Asset Management Is Key Risk

Shinhan Financial made a KRW56.6 billion provision for Lime Asset Management in 4Q2019, and further provisions can't be ruled out.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Korea-listed financial services company Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) [055550:KS]. I have a mixed view of Shinhan Financial's recent acquisition of Orange Life Insurance. While this helps Shinhan Financial's diversification into non-banking businesses, the company paid a rather high price for the acquisition, implying 12 times P/E and 1 times P/B. Shinhan Financial also made a KRW56.6 billion provision for its exposure to hedge fund Lime Asset Management in 4Q2019, and further provisions can't be ruled out.

But negatives have been priced in to some extent, with Shinhan Financial's share price declining by -17% from its six-month peak of KRW45,800 as of December 23, 2019 to KRW37,900 as of February 13, 2020. Shinhan Financial currently trades at 0.47 times P/B and 5.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, both of which represent discounts to their respective historical average trading multiples. Shinhan Financial's historical five-year and 10-year P/B multiples were 0.65 times and 0.70 times respectively, while its historical five-year and 10-year forward P/E multiples were 7.8 times and 8.2 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.9%.

Readers are advised to trade in Shinhan Financial Group shares listed on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 055550:KS where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $30 million and market capitalization is above $14 billion.

Company Description

Started in 1982 and listed on the Korea Exchange in 2000, Shinhan Financial Group is the largest listed Korean financial services company in terms of market capitalization. Shinhan Financial has diversified businesses in banking, credit cards, brokerage, life insurance, and consumer finance among others, with non-banking subsidiaries contributing approximately 34% of the company's net income for FY2019.

Shinhan Financial Group's Subsidiaries By Assets

Source: Shinhan Financial Group's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Shinhan Financial Group's Subsidiaries By FY2019 Net Income

Source: Shinhan Financial Group's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Acquisition Of Orange Life Insurance Part Of Diversification Into Non-Banking Businesses

Shinhan Financial acquired an initial 59.15% equity interest in Orange Life Insurance for approximately KRW2.3 trillion in January 2019. Orange Life Insurance is South Korea's sixth largest life insurance company with respect to total capital, while Shinhan Financial's insurance arm, Shinhan Life Insurance, is the country's eight largest life insurance company.

In November 2019, Shinhan Financial announced that the company will acquire the remaining 40.85% stake in Orange Life Insurance via a share swap based on an exchange ratio of approximately 0.66 Shinhan Financial share for one Orange Life Insurance share. Shinhan Financial is financing the acquisition via a mix of new shares issuance and treasury shares. Share buybacks equivalent to the amount of new shares issued are planned to completely offset any dilution from new share issuance to finance the acquisition of Orange Life Insurance's remaining shares. Orange Life Insurance is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shinhan Financial, and Shinhan Financial has plans to merge Orange Life Insurance with its insurance arm, Shinhan Life Insurance in the near future.

I have a mixed view of Shinhan Financial's recent acquisition of Orange Life Insurance.

On the positive side of things, the Orange Life Insurance acquisition helps to diversify Shinhan Financial's earnings base to be less reliant on its core banking business, and also strengthen the capital base of its insurance arm, Shinhan Life Insurance via a merger with Orange Life Insurance in the future.

The acquisition of Orange Life Insurance is part of a growing trend of Korean financial services companies including Shinhan Financial diversifying into non-banking businesses to mitigate the negative impact of interest rate cuts on their core banking business. Net income contribution from non-banking subsidiaries as a proportion of Shinhan Financial's total earnings increased from 31% in FY2018 to 34% in FY2019, just taking into account the company's 59.15% stake in Orange Life Insurance. Shinhan Financial's earnings contribution from non-banking subsidiaries is expected to rise further in FY2020, as Orange Life Insurance becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Furthermore, Shinhan Life Insurance's RBC (Risk-Based Capital) ratio was relatively low at 226.6% as of end-FY2019, compared with 420.6% for Orange Life Insurance. This implied that Shinhan Life Insurance could have been required to raise new capital in the coming years to strengthen its capital base, if Orange Life Insurance was not acquired. A merger of the two insurance companies, Shinhan Life Insurance and Orange Life Insurance, will create a new combined entity with a higher RBC ratio compared with Shinhan Life Insurance on a stand-alone basis.

On the negative side of things, Shinhan Financial paid a hefty premium for the acquisition of Orange Life Insurance, and the company's capital adequacy ratios also decreased because of the acquisition.

Based on my estimates, the acquisition price for Orange Life Insurance implies a 1 times P/B multiple and a 12 times P/E multiple. Market consensus had expected Orange Life Insurance to deliver ROEs of 7.3% and 7.8% for FY2020 and FY2021 respectively. Paying a low-teens P/E multiple for a company with high single-digit ROE seems expensive. In addition, Shinhan Financial currently trades at a much lower 0.47 times P/B and 5.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E.

Shinhan Financial's CET-1 (Tier 1 Common Equity) ratio also declined from 12.5% in FY2018 to 11.2% in FY2019. At the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 5, 2020, Shinhan Financial cited the Orange Life acquisition as one of the key factors for the decline in CET-1 ratio, but guided that "starting from this year, CET-1 ratio will steadily recover based on stable earnings power without any further debt." Shinhan Financial's CET-1 ratio of 11.2% as of end-FY2019 is only slightly higher than the regulatory minimum of 10.5%, and this could potentially act as a constraint on Shinhan Financial's future acquisitions and dividend payouts.

Exposure To Lime Asset Management Is Key Risk Factor

At Shinhan Financial's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 5, 2020, the company disclosed that it had made a KRW56.6 billion provision in relation to its exposure to Lime Asset Management. The company also commented that "we don't know if there's going to be additional provisioning or if there's going to be a write-back, but we were on the preemptive and conservative side." This implies significant uncertainty over Shinhan Financial's exposure to Lime Asset Management, and the possibility of further provisions in the future.

In October 2019, Bloomberg reported that Korea's largest hedge fund with approximately $4 billion in assets under management was putting withdrawals on hold. Bloomberg quoted an official from Korea's Financial Supervisory Service saying that investigations are underway regarding whether "Lime's investments in convertible bonds breached laws and whether the issuers Lime bought CBs (convertible bonds) from are zombie companies."

Shinhan Financial has considerable exposure to Lime Asset Management, according to media reports. A December 30, 2019 Pulse News article highlighted that Shinhan Financial's subsidiary and securities arm Shinhan Investment Securities lent KRW350 billion to Lime Asset Management in the form of a total return swap. In comparison, Shinhan Financial only made a provision of KRW56.6 billion provision in relation to its exposure to Lime Asset Management in 4Q2019.

More importantly, there could be potentially serious repercussions for Shinhan Investment Securities and Shinhan Financial with respect to their exposure to Lime Asset Management, beyond just provisions. Shinhan Investment Securities is a key distributor for Lime Asset Management's funds. A news article published in The Korea Times on February 14, 2020 stated that "the Financial Supervisory Service suspects that Shinhan Investment sold the fund to investors, despite being aware that Lime's fund options involved a U.S. hedge fund that engaged in fraud." An earlier article published in Intellasia on February 12, 2020 suggested that Shinhan Investment Securities "faces a series of civil lawsuits and possible criminal prosecution."

At this point in time, it is difficult to assess the full financial and non-financial impact of the Lime Asset Management exposure on Shinhan Financial Group, which will remain a key overhang for the stock. Looking ahead, Shinhan Financial's future non-interest income growth could also be adversely affected, as retail investors shun financial products sold by Shinhan Investment Securities and other securities companies in light of the Lime Asset Management investigation. Shinhan Financial's non-net interest income grew +33% YoY in FY2019 and accounted for approximately 28% of the company's total earnings last year.

Valuation

Shinhan Financial trades at 0.47 times P/B based on its share price of KRW37,900 as of February 13, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year P/B multiples were 0.65 times and 0.70 times respectively.

Shinhan Financial is valued by the market at 5.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 5.1 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E. In contrast, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year forward P/E multiples were 7.8 times and 8.2 times respectively.

Shinhan Financial offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 4.9% and 5.3% respectively. The company declared a dividend per share of KRW1,850 for FY2019, implying a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% which represents an increase from FY2018's dividend payout ratio of 23.9%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Shinhan Financial include a failure to create shareholder value with the company's diversification into non-banking businesses, larger-than-expected provisions for Lime Asset Management going forward, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

