Schlumberger - Oilfield Services Isn't Dead, Capture This Almost 6% Dividend

Net income is expected to double by YE 2023 as capital spending continues to recover, however, there are some risks worth paying attention too.

Schlumberger has a market capitalization of almost $50 billion, earned $1.4 billion in FCF in 4Q 2019, and has $13 billion in debt.

Schlumberger has continued to suffer since the start of the crash, however, oilfield services isn't dead, and analysts forecast great things.

Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) is the largest publicly traded oilfield services company in the world. The company has a market capitalization of almost $50 billion, with a dividend yield of almost 6%. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s recent difficulties in the oilfield services business support strong shareholder returns, despite its recent difficulties.

Schlumberger - Schlumberger

Schlumberger Energy Transition

Schlumberger has been forced to operate in a difficult environment, a bear market that has been transitioning dramatically.

Energy Transition - Schlumberger Investor Presentation

The transitioning industry combined with low oil prices mean that oilfield services have dramatically under performed changes in oil prices. This is the result of investor fears about the future of oilfield service companies. Traditional E&P companies at least have production and current cash flow to fall back on, however, oilfield service companies, like Schlumberger are much more dependent on capital spending fluctuations.

However, it’s worth noting that major exploration basins are beginning to recover. The Middle East has seen capital expenditures remain steady, not surprising given the low cost of oil there that stayed financially viable throughout the crash. Russia and Central Offshore capital spending have also remained strong. Offshore and North American land spending have started to recover, highlighting an overall industry recovery.

Despite the overall energy transition, oil and gas production will continue to remain consistent. Oil and gas, as a percentage of the world’s production, is expected to grow slightly from 54% in 2017 to 55% in 2030. That growth, with a recovery in capital spending, will provide a significant addressable market for Schlumberger. This will support the company’s finances.

Market Rank - Schlumberger Investor Presentation

Schlumberger is the largest company in most oilfield service sectors. This is especially due to various acquisitions and opportunities the company has taken, with its total addressable market growing from $95 billion in 2009 to $211 billion in 2018. That more than doubling in the addressable market lines up with recovering capital budgets from $280 billion among mid-large cap oil and gas companies in 2016 to $350 billion.

That recovery, while still nowhere near 2013 highs of almost $600 billion is a recovery that will allow Schlumberger to continue recovering. More importantly, as the largest and most knowledgeable oilfield service company, Schlumberger can out-compete its peers who have less scale or knowledge.

Schlumberger Earning Strength

Schlumberger’s operation as the largest business in a recovering industry is exciting to see. Let’s take a look at the company’s earning and financial strength.

Schlumberger Earnings Strength - Schlumberger Investor Presentation

The above image provides an overview of the company’s FY results. The company earned FY 2019 revenue of just under $33 billion, a similar result to FY 2018. The company had significant GAAP decreases from writing down assets, however, net income remained fairly strong (dropping roughly 9% YoY). With its current market cap, the non-GAAP P/E ratio was ~25, respectable in a down cycle.

The company’s revenue and net income have remained strong in-spite of the down cycle, highlighting the company’s earnings strength.

It’s also worth noting that the company is not currently covering its dividend, which amounts to more than $2.5 billion on an annual basis. The company’s net debt has ballooned to -$13.1 billion, although it’s worth noting that the debt hasn’t changed significantly since YE 2018. The company’s continued debt strength and earnings power, even without covering the dividend, highlights Schlumberger’s market position.

This highlights the company’s ability to generate FCF in a difficult market (which was $1.4 billion in 4Q 2019 pointing towards a recovery).

Schlumberger Future Strength

Going forward, I expect, despite a difficult market environment from a variety of fears, that Schlumberger will continue to perform well.

Analyst EPS Forecast - NASDAQ

The above image shows consensus analyst forecasts for Schlumberger earnings for 2020 - 2023. For reference FY 2019 Non-GAAP EPS was $1.47, an 8% decrease from FY 2018. However, as we can see, due to the slowly recovering capital spending, EPS is expected to recover significantly over the next 4 years. The company is focused on transforming itself and its business, which will help the company.

Net income is expected to increase significantly annually to a FY 2023 forecast of $3.2 / share. For a company with a market capitalization of just over $35 / share, that’s a P/E ratio of just under 11. This highlights the company’s recovery potential in a world where the S&P 500 P/E ratio is more than double that.

The company’s financial strength, with its $4.4 billion market capitalization is also worth noting. The company’s annual dividend is almost $2.8 billion with $1.6 billion in leftover cash and the almost 6% dividend. The company’s $13.1 billion in debt is easily affordable in that case - it could pay off ~12% of its debt on an annual basis. That’s an affordable debt load for most companies and it’s worth paying attention to.

This highlight’s Schlumberger’s future strength and earnings potential.

Schlumberger Risk

Despite the company’s continued strength throughout the crash, along with its dividend of almost 6%, the company does have two major risks worth paying attention to. These are the risks of lower spending along with the risk of increased internalization of oilfield services due to industry consolidation.

Schlumberger’s single largest risk is the risk of a decrease in capital spending. As we discussed above, capital spending declined rapidly from 2013, and has only started recovering slowly recently. That significant decline in capital spending hurts oilfield services, they make money from exploration. So far, indications are towards higher capital spending, with capital spending going up over the next few years.

Oilfield service companies make their money from this capital spending so fluctuations in it can hurt the company.

Alternatively, the company’s second major risk worth paying attention to is the risk of internalization of oilfield services due to industry consolidation. Schlumberger has pretax margins of ~13%. For a company like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), that can comfortably afford to buy Schlumberger several times over, and can easily afford Schlumberger’s equipment, contracting out this service is less important.

Rather, the company can easily afford the equipment and using it internally is a simple way to earn that 13% margin. Increased consolidation in the industry, as competitors buy each other during the crisis, means less customers for Schlumberger. As smaller companies are more likely to go bankrupt and have their assets sold to the big companies, that also means less customers. Each can hurt the opportunities for the company.

As a result, the risk of major industry consolidation is a risk worth paying significant attention to.

Conclusion

Schlumberger’s trading price might indicate that the oilfield services industry is dead. The company is the largest publicly traded oilfield services company in the world, yet its dividend is secure and approaching 6%. The company is trading at a P/E ratio of ~25, with ~$1.4 billion in FCF in 4Q 2019, a strong valuation given its $48 billion market capitalization at the bottom of the cycle.

As earnings recover, by 2023, the company’s P/E ratio could decrease to ~11. That low P/E ratio will mean significant cash flow generation - by 2023, the company should have ~$1.6 billion in annual cash flow after its dividend of almost 6%. That cash flow, given the company’s $13 billion in debt, can easily cover its debt. This highlights Schlumberger’s potential going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.