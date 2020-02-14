Transocean February 2020 Fleet Status Report Analysis
About: Transocean Ltd. (RIG)
by: Vladimir Zernov
Summary
Transocean publishes its new fleet status report.
The report contains a number of developments, but most of them have been reported before.
There's still absolutely no light at the end of the tunnel for the company's stacked rigs.
Henry Goodrich
Following the release of Valaris (VAL) fleet status report (I discussed it here), Transocean (RIG) has provided its own fleet status report. The company added $366 million