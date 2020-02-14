PMX: Stubbornly Cheaper Than PML

Although both funds look quite rich to the rest of the market, PMX is our preferred fund.

Part of the PML premium derives from its more generous distribution profile and, consequently, a worse coverage picture.

This article was originally published a month ago - since then, the premia of both PML and PMX have reduced somewhat.

In this article, we apply our relative value approach to two PIMCO national municipal bond CEFs: Municipal Income Fund II (PML) and Municipal Income Fund III (PMX). Although both funds appear to hold very similar assets, their premia have diverged from each other. We think this is partly driven by PML's more generous distribution profile. Recent distribution cuts will likely pressure the premia of both funds lower and likely cause the premia to begin to converge again. This leaves us with a preference for PMX over PML.

As far as the big valuation picture, both funds look quite expensive against the broader sector. Part of this is justified by a much stronger historic return profile - both funds have delivered roughly 2-2.5% higher per annum returns vs. the sector average. Another reason was the relatively high yield which, in light of recent distribution cuts and still high premia, is less of a driver.

We think going forward, it's going to be more difficult for these funds to deliver similar sector-beating returns as overall yields are lower and PIMCO's reliance on cheap ARPS is reduced. However, for investors who wish to maintain an exposure to one of the two funds, we like PMX over PML.

PML vs. PMX

The NAV return correlation between the two funds is one of the highest in the CEF universe, ranging mostly between 98% and 100%.

Long-term historic NAV returns have converged after diverging in the early part of the previous decade.

If we zoom in on the last three years, the two portfolios look even more alike.

PMX appears to have a somewhat higher portfolio volatility over the last few years. Both the leverage and duration of PML is higher which leaves small differences in portfolio selection as the likely culprit.

From a pricing perspective, it is interesting to note that PMX used to trade at a higher premium to PML. This changed around 2017 when PML blew past and never turned back.

The premium differential is at a historic high of around 15%.

What could explain the PML premium over PMX? PML current yield beats PMX by about 0.15% which holds part of the puzzle. It also appears that the market is more closely focused on current yield since, on a trailing-twelve-month yield, PMX has been beating PML due to a special distribution in 2018.

If the two funds have similar yields and portfolios but different premia, it suggests that the earnings coverage should be quite different.

This chart below, which does not include data from recent distribution cuts, shows this is indeed the case. This should move coverage in both funds up by similar amounts but not change their relative positions. In other words, PMX should continue to boast higher coverage to PML by about the same differential.

One area where PML was ahead of PMX was in UNII. Those holders of PML who were aware of inferior coverage may have used its superior UNII position as a reason to keep an allocation to PML. In one sense, this strategy didn't work because both funds cut distributions by about the same percentage amount.

It is hard to find substantial differences in the allocations of the two funds. The positions in Ohio and New York bonds is reversed between the two funds at 7% and 9% and vice-versa. PML holds a bit more industrial development bonds while PMX hold a bit more power revenue bonds. Both have similar leverage and duration profiles and both use the same ARPS instruments for leverage.

Conclusion

Now that the fund's current yields are below sector average, we expect two things to happen: the premia of both funds to drop and the premia of the two funds to converge. We think the catalyst for this may be once the new distributions feed CEFConnect. The fact that the two funds had similar cuts may delay the premium convergence somewhat, however, given the two funds hold similar assets, we think PMX is the better relative option for those investors who wish to remain with PIMCO.

