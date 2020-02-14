Fingerprint Cards AB (FGRRF) CEO Christian Fredrikson on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fingerprint Cards AB (OTC:FGRRF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Christian Fredrikson

Yes. Thank you, Stefan, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the call. As usual, we will be discussing Fingerprints' progress and performance in Q4. And let me start by giving you the main highlights as well as always an update on the business. If we look at our top line, it is encouraging that we grew our sales by 8% compared to Q3, which has traditionally been a seasonally stronger quarter for us than Q4. This was driven by strong sales of capacitive sensors for smartphones, where we continue to have and even improving our world-leading position. In relation to Q4 2018, sales was down by 10%, driven by the decrease in average selling price as well as a relatively weaker sales outside of the mobile area.

Our gross margin was in line with the level we saw in the first 3 quarters of 2019 as we have stabilized around that pace of 23%. And it was a couple percentage points higher than in Q4 2018, despite the lower ASP and the relatively low proportion of sales outside of mobile, where margins are typically higher. We are not happy with this gross margin level and continue our efforts to ensure a competitive production cost as well as broadening our business into new product and application areas.

As you may recall, last quarter, our net profit was helped by the strengthening of the dollar against the Swedish krona. In Q4, the effect was reversed as the dollar weakened against the SEK. This had a SEK17 million negative impact on net profit in the form of unrealized changes in exchange rates on currency accounts. Our cash flow from operating activities was strong at SEK82 million. And our cash position at the end of the year at SEK564 million was good.

I would like to say a few words about the coronavirus outbreak as well. Obviously, this is a lot in the news. And we can all see the strong actions the Chinese government have taken to contain the virus spread. There is a great deal of uncertainty as this is a developing situation. Both myself and my team are personally in daily contact with our customers as well as all parts of the supply chain. This is to make sure that we understand how different partners are getting their factories and logistics back online.

What is clear is that this outbreak is having an impact on the tech supply chain. And China is a big part of the global tech supply chain of today. Many factories in China are not running at full capacity, although many of them expect and have done significant capacity improvements in -- and will do in the next few weeks and have done already in the last few days. Also, there have been challenges and continue to be challenged in terms of transportation of goods.

Our analysts expect a lower GDP and consumptions for smartphone sales in China will be impacted in the short term. There will, of course, also be a bounce-back of some kind as the situation improves. All in all, we are expecting a dampening effect on our operations, although the extent of the impact is still unclear and we're working on. But we have good cooperation across the whole chain at the moment.

Next slide, please. Looking at market launches and business development, 12 new smartphones with our technology were launched. 2 of these were equipped with our new ultra-thin side-mounted sensor, the FPC1540, which we launched in Q4. This sensor works very well in the most recent smartphone models, for example, in devices that are borderless or foldable. We are seeing that the capacitive technology is being embraced to an increasing extent in new areas of applications. Examples in Q4 include Chromebooks, smart suitcase and a door lock expansion.

During the quarter, we also launched our Touchless 2.0 platform. By combining iris and facial recognition, we can offer a high security level without compromising user friendliness. Touchless 2.0 offers a more secure and more cost-effective alternative to advanced facial recognition, not only for smartphones but for a number of applications in various industries.

As you know, we have been talking about biometric payment cards for a long time, both as a company and as an industry. But I think recent developments indicate that biometric is now finally underway to making its entry into the card payments area.

First, we saw the world's first commercial launch of biometric payment cards in Q4, albeit in very limited volumes. This launch was conducted by Cornèrcard in Switzerland in November 2019 with our partner, Thales, as the supplier of the card, which includes Fingerprints' T-Shape sensor module and software platform for payments. This was a great moment for us as a company and for the industry as a whole.

And at the beginning of 2020, Thales announced that the company's card, in which Fingerprints' technology is integrated, has been certified by Mastercard. This is an important step that enables card issuers throughout the world to offer their customers now finally biometric payment cards. Next slide, please. The Mastercard certification is certainly positive news. But I think that we will still need to wait for a while for any large-scale commercial rollouts. And with mass or large-scale commercial rollouts, I mean hundreds of millions of biometric curtailment costs. I think we'll see that some of the market trials we're involved in will transition now directly into commercial offerings during this year. And they will start targeting likely premium segments in the first wave. There will also continue to be follow-on trials during this year. And we will see additional parallel trials now coming up in 2020.

While we don't expect material volumes this year, we are prepared and refining our offering and working together with our partners to make the whole system flow even better. We engage directly with all top 3 card producers in the world, who together control around 3/4 of the market. We also work with, for example, Secure Element and inlay partners. And this allows us to reach smaller card producers lacking in full in-house capabilities.

Next slide, please. If we look at this from the consumers' perspective, it's clear that there is appetite for biometric payment cards. We recently did a study in China, France and the U.K., which confirmed this. And we actually see a significantly high interest also in China, which was quite interesting.

Next slide, please. So what has the feedback been so far for these trials? In general, it has been very good. The statements on this slide are based on feedback from market trials in several countries. What we can see is that people find these cards to be convenient, secure and reliable. Fingerprint authentication for contactless transactions is clearly and greatly appreciated since it means that the payment can finally be listed, thanks to the higher security level. Most people say that they would upgrade their current favorite cards to a biometric one if offered and when offered. In fact, one study concluded that half of the participants will actually be willing to pay a higher monthly fee for a biometric card. These trials have also generated insights into the preferences for enrollment. And it clearly seems that home enrollment is preferred.

Also, a limited number of POS terminals have old software releases, which we have learned. And this should be easily fixed by the schemes. Discovering issues such as this during limited market trials is, of course, valuable, trying out different solutions under real conditions, collecting feedback from consumers and fine-tuning parts of the system ahead of the coming broader rollout. Next slide, please. We continue to make progress against our strategic priorities in Q4. When it comes to strengthening our position in mobile area, we expanded our product portfolio, as I have already mentioned, the slim-fit FPC1540 side-mounted capacity sensor as well as the Touchless 2.0 platform. We're also continuing our work to capture position in a growing market for under-display sensors. We are now running a few R&D tracks in this area with different time horizons.

So far, we have not secured any design wins. But our ambition of capturing a significant share of this market remains. But it has clearly taken more time than we initially estimated to enter this market. And we will continue, and it is important for us, to ensure the level of security and quality that Fingerprint is known for once we enter. We will, of course, update you when we have something more tangible to communicate around this.

If we look at the new market outside of the mobile area, we participated in the world's first commercial launch on biometric credit cards by Cornèrcard in Switzerland as well as in the U.K.'s first market trial for biometric cards by Natwest with the card provided by our partner, Thales. We also strengthened our portfolio in this area by launching FPC BM-Lite, our biometric software platform for payments. This platform is, for example, used in the commercial launch in Switzerland I just mentioned as well as in the U.K.'s first biometric credit card pilot. Next slide, please. So let me quickly summarize before handing over to our CFO, Per Sundqvist. Our sales performance was good with an 8% sequential increase. We are doing and continue to do well in the capacitive sensors for smartphones, and we have again strengthened our position in this market. We are not happy with our margins, and we will continue to focus on improving and launching successful new products and working on the product mix, which will be important in this context.

In the quarter, we expanded our product portfolio with the FPC1540 sensor. Responding to customer demand, this slim sensor enables a range of the latest smartphone designs, including borderless and foldable phones. Also, we launched our Touchless 2.0 platform combining iris and face regulation. As I have pointed out, our goal of capturing a significant share of the under-display market remains even if we have not entered yet. In the quarter, we participated in the world's first limited commercial launch of biometric payment cards in Switzerland. And our technology was also, as I said, used in the U.K.'s first biometric credit card trial.

With that, I thank you, and I'd like to hand over to our CFO, Per Sundqvist. Please go ahead.

Per Sundqvist

Thank you, Christian, and good morning, everyone. Our revenue came in at SEK381 million, a decrease of 10% compared to the same period last year. The main reasons behind the decrease are weaker sales outside of mobile and the declining average selling price. As a mitigating factor, however, the strengthening of the dollar against the SEKhas had a positive impact on our revenue. And that means that if we expressed in constant currency terms, the revenue declined 16%. A side note on that is, for us, the average SEKto USD rate was 9.63 versus 9.04 last year.

On a positive note, our revenue grew by 8% compared to the previous quarter, which historically has been a seasonally stronger quarter for us than Q4. Our gross margin improved by 2 percent points compared to Q4 last year and was in line with the first three quarters of this year. Our operating profit came in at a negative SEK15 million versus a negative SEK25 million in the same quarter last year. Operating profit was impacted by a SEK2 million positive currency translation effect. However, the ratio of fixed cost to revenue also increased as a result of the decline in the quarter.

These factors combined are the 2 main factors behind the decrease of the operating margin. And that can be highlighted in the red line in this chart. Our net income was a negative SEK19 million versus a negative SEK17 million in Q4 2018. We had a significant negative impact on net income from the effect of unrealized changes in exchange rates on currency accounts amounting to SEK17.2 million. This is entirely due to the weakening of the U.S. dollar versus the SEKduring the fourth quarter.

Next slide, please. This slide highlights the development of revenue and gross margin on a 12-month rolling basis. The decrease in revenue in this period is due to the ASP decline and the relatively lower share of revenue from applications outside of the mobile industry in the last couple of quarters. However, if we look at the gross margin over time, it has been quite stable in recent quarters at 23%. As Christian already pointed out, we are, of course, not happy with this level and are continuing to strengthen our efforts to improve profitability, both by increasing efficiency across the board and also by diversifying our business into new segments.

Next slide, please. Excluding other operating income and expenses, our operating expenses for the third quarter were SEK105.4 million versus SEK116.9 million in Q4 last year. Development costs of SEK16.3 million were capitalized during the fourth quarter, which correspond to 31% of total development costs versus the 19% in Q4 2018 and 51% last quarter. The OpEx increase compared to last quarter is mainly due to: a, currency effects as well as to the fact that; b, we capitalized a smaller portion of the R&D expenses in this quarter.

Next slide, please. Our core working capital, that is, in this context, accounts receivable plus inventory less accounts payable, was SEK215 million at the end of the quarter, which compared SEK324 million in the same quarter last year and SEK257 million in last quarter is a slight improvement. We continue to work very actively to manage our working capital. And working capital as a percentage of revenue is significantly lower than last year.

Next slide, please. Our cash flow from operating activities was positive SEK82 million, which should be compared to a negative SEK26 million in Q4 last year. Our cash position remains strong at SEK564 million versus SEK540 million in the same quarter last year and SEK537 million at the end of Q3 2019. Our investing activities, mainly capitalized development expenditures, was negative SEK19 million versus negative SEK31 million last year.

And by that, I thank everyone for listening, and we are now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Francois Bouvignies.

Francois Bouvignies

The first question I had is on the virus. Just to clarify, you have been very clear on your statement. I was just wondering if the impact -- do you see any impact now? Or is it something that, for now, you don't see anything and we will see going forward?

Christian Fredrikson

I think that we see, I think typically -- maybe, Francois, I can answer like this, that typically you have the Chinese New Year. And that always makes the quarter weaker as you know well. But clearly, with the shutdown that has happened and the strong actions that the Chinese government has taken to stop the spread of the virus, it has had an impact in -- and it will have an impact in Q1 in terms of dampening the demand and because factories have not been in full capacity.

Francois Bouvignies

And also, I mean if we look at last year, you had a very good quarter last year. So I was just wondering if in Q1, it's not going to have more impact, I mean, in terms of year-over-year trend.

Christian Fredrikson

I don't want to give any guidance as we don't give that now. But it will have a dampening impact. Of course, this has been a very Chinese phenomenon in the beginning, right? So all the else part of the world, it has not -- has had an impact. But of course, the logistics of China is a big part of the high-tech industry overall, right? So then it kind of spreads from there. And that's why it's dampening the industry. But the demand has been -- the main impact has been China obviously if you look at the demand part of it. And the supply chain has a kind of a secondary impact a bit later, if you may, right? Because you have filled the channel before with phones, right? So maybe that comes in kind of 2 phases in that perspective, the dampening impact.

But also, I would say -- I would also say, by the way, that all the learnings, if I look at the -- it's very -- it's not easy to compare different outbreaks, right? But we had the SARS. But at the time, China wasn't as dominant in high-tech industry at that time. But clearly, we expect also and everybody expects a bounce-back once this kind of is over. But when it is over, and I suppose none of us knows actually how that -- and I'm not a medical expert either. We're following this very closely. We have very close discussions with all the supply chain partners as well as all the customers daily actually on exactly how their factories are now coming up.

Francois Bouvignies

And what can you do, I mean, on yourself to limit the impact in terms of supply chain?

Christian Fredrikson

I think what we are doing is, including me personally, it's a daily contact now. So we are in daily contact all the time. And we have a very good view from that, I would say, in terms of what the customers can see in terms of demand in China and how that is progressing. But also then the whole supply chain, how people are returning to factories, how the factories are getting up to speed again after this. They are coming up now. But there are different parts when it comes to either substrates or LGA or production of wafers.

So there are very different places where we have factories. So what we can do is, of course, understand clearly how it goes and see through that we can help in using the factories that we have in China and outside of China as our partners to maximize our capabilities to support our customers in this ramp-up still. And everybody knows that there will be a bounce-back also. So that's why people are looking at how to build also the capabilities to respond to that one once it happens, right?

Francois Bouvignies

Okay. One word on optical, I mean you said that this is taking a bit more time. But should we still expect some design wins this year, you think?

Christian Fredrikson

I mean our target is absolutely to have design wins this year. Yes, for sure, absolutely. And -- but yes, it has taken us longer than we wanted. There is no getting away from that one, for sure.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay. And on R&D, I mean you said that the OpEx has been up. I mean this quarter was particularly strong versus last quarter. Just wondering exactly, I mean you mentioned currency. But I mean currency versus last quarter, it's not that different. So just quarter-on-quarter, it's a big bump. So just maybe it's a seasonal high quarter. But just trying understand, I mean should we take this OpEx as a run rate? Or how should we think about '20 just to get an idea?

Per Sundqvist

Well, I think you should see Q4, in this case, a bit more of a situation where we have had a little bit less activity on what we have been capitalized for the balance sheet. We have the same run rate on OpEx normally in R&D as we've had all in the other quarters this year. However, this particular quarter, what we put on balance sheet and the project activities was slightly lower. Hence, the actual money flowing through the P&L rather than into the balance sheet was a bit higher than they have been in the couple of last quarters.

Francois Bouvignies

So for '20, what kind of level of OpEx we should...

Per Sundqvist

I'd say it's a forecast, so we usually don't go into that type of discussion.

Christian Fredrikson

But basically, Francois, from so we're not increasing. We haven't been increasing the OpEx. No. So it's exactly this balancing that you can see between activations. So we're not increasing our cost base here, maybe slightly but very small. It's not a big increase in cost.

Operator

There are no further audio questions.

Stefan Pettersson

So we have a few questions from the web as well. So the first one is on the T-Shape sensor. The question is: Do you announce T-Shape orders after you have the first volume order from Gemalto in February 2019?

Christian Fredrikson

I suppose we will -- we don't see ourselves announcing specific purchase orders anymore going forward. But once we get new launches or commercial launches in certain banks and certain countries, we would see ourselves launching those for sure, yes, so that we can give the information on the correct level. Just to go for a smaller purchase orders, no, that we wouldn't go for. We have huge volumes and there's no point in going out for specific purchase orders. Thales, or I suggest you call Gemalto, it's just calling in basically then all the existing contracts that we have basically then.

Stefan Pettersson

And previously, you said that you're working on a new generation of T-Shape. Do you have any updates on this?

Christian Fredrikson

Yes. We will continuously work on improving both technically as well as the cost efficiency. And as always, we will drive costs down. And it will be actually quite clearly strong moves that we need to do in the payment card industry as we did in the mobile industry. So I think that, that learning, we will utilize. And there is a lot that we can improve actually when it comes to cost efficiency, which we will take into the [indiscernible] industry as a new version. So we will have many new versions, I'm sure when we get into it. And we are working on the next version, full speed actually. And that is also being at -- going to be with our partners at the moment. So yes, there is a new T-Shape version, for sure, or it's not a T-Shape. We don't call it the T-Shape anymore. But yes, there will be.

Stefan Pettersson

And do you expect volume orders with smart cards to start on the current generation of T-Shape or only on the next?

Christian Fredrikson

No. We will have orders on T-Shape, for sure. And that's, of course, what we are now delivering into both the trials and when the new commercial deals will happen. So it will be T-Shape now and then we will gradually phase over with the new one as that has gone to all the getting ready and going through all the tests and so forth, right?

Stefan Pettersson

And if we look at the area of access and smart cards, which one do you expect to grow faster this year, so 2020?

Christian Fredrikson

I don't -- access -- I supposed the potential growth in smart cards will be quite good if you look at it's starting from such small volumes. But it will not be big volumes this year still for us in smart cards. But we will see several commercial launches, so access will be far bigger still for us. Percentage-wise, the growth will be much higher, of course, in smart cards, but still not huge volumes for us, for sure. And mass market, I would define as hundreds of millions of cards, as we have in mobile phone industry. So that would -- that is still a bit a way for us in smart cards.

Stefan Pettersson

And how much do you think biometric smart cards need to cost in order for banks to be interested in a major rollout?

Christian Fredrikson

I think now when we start, the prices are clearly a part of the formula, for sure, now it is more important to get going. And I think that we will see a very strong price erosion in the cards. I think the first ones have been priced in with everything that is there. It's been even around $10. I'm sure it will go below $5 very fast actually. And then from there, a bit down and then you are actually in the levels where you can do volume rollouts. And I do remember how we have taken the prices in mobile have gone from $5, $6 to $1, $1.50, right? So I think that we know how to take cost down and the industry will, for certain, expect that as well, so -- but I don't see our capabilities to take cost down that would hinder the mass volume rollout. So we will be in time for that. That's what we have planned as well.

Stefan Pettersson

And if we look at iris recognition, when do you expect Touchless 2.0 to be launched in a device?

Christian Fredrikson

This year. Yes. So I think that's the plan, to get it out after the new -- for the new version. So it will be out this year. That is the target that we have set on ourselves.

Stefan Pettersson

And you've also talked about an ultrasound sensor. When can we expect this to be launched by an OEM?

Christian Fredrikson

I think that our full screen development that we are working on, we have said earlier as well, we don't give updates on this one. We are clearly focusing on optical now to get the optical out. And the full screen is much more complex. So we don't even give any dates on this one. That's a very different project for us clearly in terms of the difficulty and technological challenges.

Stefan Pettersson

Okay. And that was the last question on the web.

Christian Fredrikson

All right. Yes. With that, if there are no more questions, I thank you very much. And thank you for joining for us for this call. And I look forward to discussing with you again in this format when we do our Q1 report, which will be published on May 13. Thank you very much for joining, have a very nice day and afternoon wherever you were calling in or logging in from. Thank you very much, and take care. Bye now.

