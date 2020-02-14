Shopify: When Will It End?

Shopify (SHOP) released earnings Wednesday morning, and the results sent the stock 8% higher on the day. Shopify has been on a tear ever since breaking into the market and does not appear like it wants to slow down. Back on January 17th, I wrote an article advising shareholders to take some profits, and the stock has run up another 30% since. This stance was based on portfolio management and a very high valuation. Fast forward a month, and the story remains the same. Shopify remains highly overvalued and I continue to recommend shareholders take some profits as the stock surges on Q4 earnings.

(Source: TC2000.com)

How About Them Earnings?

I noted in my previous article that I fully expected earnings to be very strong, and strong they were. Diving into the numbers:

Total revenue in Q4 2019 was $505.2 million, a 47% increase from the Q4 2018.

Q4 2019 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.19. GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.32.

Subscription Solutions revenue grew 37% to $183.2 million. This increase was driven primarily by growth in Monthly Recurring Revenue, largely as a result of an increase in the number of merchants joining the Shopify platform.

Merchant Solutions revenue grew 53%, to $322.0 million. This was driven primarily by the growth of Gross Merchandise Volume.

Monthly Recurring Revenue, as of December 31, 2019 was $53.9 million, up 32% compared with December 31, 2018. Shopify Plus contributed $14.6 million, or 27%, up 2% year over year.

Gross Merchandise Volume for Q4 2019 was $20.6 billion, a 47% increase over Q4 2018. Gross Payments Volume grew to $8.9 billion, which accounted for a record 43% of Gross Merchandise Volume processed in the quarter, versus or 41%, for Q4 2018.

Gross profit dollars grew by 42%.

Net income for Q4 2019 was $0.8 million, compared with a net loss of $1.5 million in Q4 2018.

As you can see, it is very clear why the stock performed the way it did today. The company absolutely crushed earings and had posted some very impressive year over year numbers and investors reacted accordingly. Looking forward to 2020 Shopify expects revenues in the range of $2.13 - $2.16 Billion. This would mean a 35% increase in revenue year over year, which would be off the current pace. An adjusted operating loss in the range of $0 to $20 million, and capital expenditures of roughly $80 million largely related to new office space to accommodate the growing workforce.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Yes, the growth rate is still impressive, but it is a shade lower than what investors have gotten used too, but it has shrunk rather substantially in the last few years as we were at 90% growth in 2016. That said, earnings growth is going to continue to explode. As you can see above, analysts are expecting the company to break into positive annual EPS numbers in 2022-2023, but are expecting a dip from 2020 to 2021. This may lead to some buying opportunities. Looking below, we can see how the company is doing in terms of market share. Shopify currently sits second to the giant Amazon (AMZN) but has risen above the likes of eBay (EBAY), and Walmart (WMT). The largest challenge for Shopify going forward is continuing to steal market share from these three giants. Amazon is not about to roll over and give any of theirs up as they are after more and more.

(Source: Q4 2019 Investor Presentation)

What Does The Price Say?

Yes, Shopify delivered killer earnings and the stock deserved to go up based on those earnings. But the stock is very clearly overvalued as we stand today. This does not mean investors need to panic sell all of their shares by any means. Simply selling a portion of the shares and taking some profits on this incredible run. Looking below, we can see the valuations of both Amazon and Shopify. We have settled with the fact that Amazon does not trade based on PE or PB ratios, and the same could be said for Shopify, but the current run is leaving us with an insane valuation. Figure 1 shows Amazon currently sitting at 22.6% overvalued. Figure 2 shows Shopify currently 135% overvalued. I would argue these kinds of growth companies always trade on the overvalued side, but 135% is a little egregious for me.

Figure 1 (Source: Simplywall.st)

Figure 2 (Source: Simplywall.st)

Outside of a 30% correction, the stock is up about 300% since the start of 2019. For a stock that was already priced at $140, that is the next level when it comes to capital gains. Looking below, we can see exactly how 2019 went. That "small" 30% correction (relative when the stock was up 227% over 8 months) has been the only bump in the road. After bottoming out, the stock ramped back up and is now up over 100% since mid-November 2019.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking profits as a given stock climbs does two things for investors.

1. Lowers their overall exposure/weight in any one name/industry.

2. It allows them to reinvest those funds when there is a correction, or in other securities.

Please notice not any of these include shorting the stock. I am not suggesting this is the time, nor place to short the stock. Momentum is clearly on the buy-side of this trade. I am simply suggesting based on a potentially slower year, while the stock is this overvalued, that shareholders take some profits before the stock corrects again.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, I remain fairly bullish longterm on Shopify. I do not currently own the stock, but I am looking to buy into the company at the next best chance. I would not advise buying at this current valuation as the stock is clearly overpriced after posting extremely good Q4 2019 numbers. I fully anticipate a 20-30% correction in the next couple of months. It is at this point I would consider establishing a position, or repurchasing shares if I trimmed my current position today. Until then, we are all left wondering when will it end?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.