PALL: Why Palladium Is Not In A Bubble Yet

Sentiment and technical comparisons to past parabolic moves in silver and bitcoin suggest palladium is not in a bubble yet.

Palladium is in the midst of a parabolic up move after a 60+% gain in the past 6 months.

Palladium (PALL) has no doubt been the star performer in the commodity space with a staggering 400+% gain in the past 4 years. There is a compelling fundamental story behind the meteoric rise in palladium, which is well covered by fellow authors. To wit from Ron Struthers' piece:

Palladium is mostly used in the auto industry for pollution control with catalytic converters. Electric vehicles will be a long time coming to replace any significant amount of gasoline/diesel driven vehicles. Meanwhile, pollution standards are being tightened that will keep demand high. China has been gobbling up palladium since their China 5 pollution standards took effect in 2013. There is no doubt the demand will remain strong, but the real story is on the supply side. Source: "Palladium Is Soaring And Offers A Few Other Investment Opportunities" by Ron Struthers

On that note, we will cut to the chase and explore arguably the biggest question: Is palladium a bubble? We attempt to answer by comparing the recent price action and sentiment in PALL vs. 2 prominent bubbles in the last decade: silver and bitcoin.

The Mania Only Just Started in Palladium

There have been countless financial bubbles in various asset classes in the past centuries, and while their fundamental backdrops are different, their price trajectories often exhibit similarities in terms of the stages they go through. Below chart is perhaps worth a thousand words in illustrating the timeline of a bubble:

Source: The Geography of Transport Systems

Given palladium prices having increased fourfold since bottoming in 2016, it is safe to say that the "take off" stage has commenced and is most likely somewhere between the awareness and mania phase. Looking at the weekly price chart along with the RSI indicator, we notice PALL has broken out of its linear trend to turn parabolic since last year, suggesting it has entered the mania phase. Meanwhile, the RSI indicator recently spiked above the 75 level that had preceded the previous 2 overbought corrections:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Assuming that manic phase began when PALL launched vertically from 130 to 230 within 6 months, the question now is whether it is just the beginning or already the end. Using silver's (SLV) similarly explosive upburst a decade ago as a guideline:

Source: WingCapital Investments

We notice that silver's exponential rise after breaking out of the linear uptrend lasted for 6 months from September 2010 to April 2011 before petering out just under 50. During the parabolic move, SLV found resistance at 30, though that proved to be a brief hiccup before propelling to its final high. Another observation is that SLV's RSI indicator spiked to higher highs multiple times before ultimately peaking at 90. In the case of the bitcoin fever in 2017:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Similarly, its RSI indicator spiked to multiple new highs during bitcoin's parabolic up move before peaking at 90, coinciding with the blow-off top in bitcoin prices just under $20,000. Going back to PALL, even though its RSI has been signaling overbought conditions at 75, it is no higher than the levels set during previous short-term tops, and as such is not close to the degree of exuberance shown in silver and bitcoin.

Muted ETF Inflows Suggest Lack Of Public Participation

Despite the eye-popping rise in palladium in the past few years, there is reason to believe that the mania has yet to actually begin, due to the fact that cumulative ETF flows in PALL have been curiously negative during that time period:

Source: ETF.com

This suggests that the public largely has not participated in the tremendous gains via the ETF vehicle. Comparing to silver, the increase in inflows to SLV had been consistent with the exponential upswing in its price:

Source: ETF.com

Although flows data is not readily available for bitcoin, using volume as an alternative indicator, it paints a similar picture as trading volume spiked exponentially along with its price:

Source: Yahoo Finance

All in all, based on the lack of increase in inflows to PALL, we can infer that the bullish sentiment in palladium has remained rather subdued.

Beware of Selling Pressure From Futures Speculators

Meanwhile, futures speculators have been selling into the recent strength in palladium, as witnessed by their net long positioning dropping to the lowest since 2018 according to the Commitment of Traders report:

Source: Commitment of Traders

In fact, the recent peak in net long positioning did not even come close to the levels seen in 2017 in spite of prices breaking ever higher. This suggests skepticism among large speculators in the relentless gains in palladium. In the case of silver, it is worthwhile to point out that large speculators also sold into strength in late 2010:

Source: Commitment of Traders

As shown above, net positioning peaked in the midst of the parabolic up phase around September 2010 before plunging to multi-year lows when the blow-off top in silver occurred. Therefore, further trimming of net long positioning by large speculators could potentially be a negative signal for palladium.

To sum up, both sentiment and technical indicators suggest that palladium is not close to being in a bubble based on comparisons to the boom-and-bust cycles in silver and bitcoin. That being said, palladium obviously is highly speculative even as fundamentals appear to be sound. In addition, the interpretations of the various patterns described above are very much subjective. We would tread carefully with light long positions in PALL given the volatile nature of the instrument.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PALL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.