Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/12/20

Includes: EPD, SAFE, UFI, UHAL
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/12/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Unifi (UFI);
  • Safehold (SAFE); and
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • MarketAxess (MKTX); and
  • Kellogg (K).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Iac Interactivecorp

BO

Care.com

CRCM

JB*

$502,724,416

2

New Enterprise Assoc 14

BO

Casper Sleep

CSPR

JB*

$15,000,000

3

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

BO

Schrodinger

SDGR

JB*

$9,999,995

4

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$2,306,250

5

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,312,690

6

Cahillane Steven A

CB, CEO, TT, BO

Kellogg

K

B

$1,098,258

7

Simmons David S

CEO, DIR

PPD

PPD

JB*

$1,080,000

8

Willow Grove

BO

Amerco

UHAL

B

$1,043,466

9

Sharbaugh William J

COO

PPD

PPD

JB*

$810,000

10

Langone Kenneth

DIR

Unifi

UFI

B

$564,240

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Schnatter John H

BO

Papa John's Intl

PZZA

JS*

$63,240,000

2

Leiden Jeffrey M

CEO, PR, DIR

Vertex Pharm

VRTX

AS

$11,694,933

3

Hilton Steven J

CEO, DIR

Meritage Homes

MTH

S

$10,143,244

4

Kurtz George

CEO, DIR, BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

AS

$9,017,103

5

McVey Richard M

CB, CEO

MarketAxess

MKTX

AS

$8,481,255

6

Race Charles

O

OKTA

OKTA

AS

$6,680,322

7

Altshuler David

VP

Vertex Pharm

VRTX

AS

$4,191,771

8

Wehmann James M

VP

Fair Isaac

FICO

AS

$4,159,106

9

Parini Michael

VP

Vertex Pharm

VRTX

AS

$4,154,832

10

Koch C James

CB, DIR, BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$4,153,300

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.