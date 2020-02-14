Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/12/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/12/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Unifi (UFI);

Safehold (SAFE); and

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Amerco (UHAL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Vertex Pharm (VRTX);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Papa John's Intl (PZZA);

OKTA (OKTA);

Meritage Homes (MTH);

Fair Isaac (FICO); and

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

MarketAxess (MKTX); and

Kellogg (K).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Care.com (CRCM);

Schrodinger (SDGR);

PPD (PPD); and

Casper Sleep (CSPR).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Iac Interactivecorp BO Care.com CRCM JB* $502,724,416 2 New Enterprise Assoc 14 BO Casper Sleep CSPR JB* $15,000,000 3 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation BO Schrodinger SDGR JB* $9,999,995 4 Istar BO Safehold SAFE AB $2,306,250 5 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,312,690 6 Cahillane Steven A CB, CEO, TT, BO Kellogg K B $1,098,258 7 Simmons David S CEO, DIR PPD PPD JB* $1,080,000 8 Willow Grove BO Amerco UHAL B $1,043,466 9 Sharbaugh William J COO PPD PPD JB* $810,000 10 Langone Kenneth DIR Unifi UFI B $564,240

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Schnatter John H BO Papa John's Intl PZZA JS* $63,240,000 2 Leiden Jeffrey M CEO, PR, DIR Vertex Pharm VRTX AS $11,694,933 3 Hilton Steven J CEO, DIR Meritage Homes MTH S $10,143,244 4 Kurtz George CEO, DIR, BO CrowdStrike CRWD AS $9,017,103 5 McVey Richard M CB, CEO MarketAxess MKTX AS $8,481,255 6 Race Charles O OKTA OKTA AS $6,680,322 7 Altshuler David VP Vertex Pharm VRTX AS $4,191,771 8 Wehmann James M VP Fair Isaac FICO AS $4,159,106 9 Parini Michael VP Vertex Pharm VRTX AS $4,154,832 10 Koch C James CB, DIR, BO Boston Beer SAM AS $4,153,300

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.