Microsoft Goes Parabolic

Today, I will walk through some thoughts on the nearly decade-long move in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) including the more recent price action, liquidity, and valuation.

I will start with some fundamentals and thoughts about valuation, followed by liquidity factors, and, finally, a look at the charts, showing why I believe many have wrongfully called the stock parabolic, at least until now.

Market Cap

As most know, MSFT has moved up sharply in the last few months, surpassing a 1T market cap, reaching 1.4T. Questions I get range from "how is this even possible", to "see I told you it was a bubble", to the more succinct, "I love this stock!". As always, the reality is somewhere in the middle.

Fundamentals

I thought I'd start today with a conversation about the fundamentals. Let's look at some growth and quality factors, relative valuation, absolute valuation, the Fed model, and then some interesting long-term data.

Quality/Growth Factors:

As a factor investor, operationally, one cannot ignore the incredible growth and quality metrics the stock sports. Essentially, MSFT scores in the upper decile of numerous quality factors I track.

Operating margins more recently have also bounced strongly back to 36+%, which given the size of the name is pretty stunning.

Growth wise, the top-line is near double digits while the bottom line continues to scale, growing nearly 25% in the last 12 months.

Relative "Factor" Valuation

For those who have read my Intel (INTC) Breakout series, in part 5, I discussed how I like to use relative valuation based on factors (Intel the 20-Year Breakout, Part 5).

In MSFT's case, what I've done is taken everyone in technology with double digit revenue growth, bottom line growth of +25%, and an operating margin above 25%. The 5 companies are listed below and trade at an average P/S of essentially 17X vs. MSFT at 10X.

Visually, you can see the same data below. The thing I like about the visualization below is you can see the sheer size of MSFT relative to the group (bubble size = market cap). It also is definitely in the lower tier in terms of relative factor valuation, although one can debate if the whole space is inflated. I would definitely caution assuming 17X is the right multiple for this group.

Absolute Valuation

A look at MSFT on an absolute valuation basis is worth a consideration. The stock has now hit 10X sales, which matches highs seen during the '80s and mid-90s, but, obviously, not the bubble levels seen after '95.

My thinking on this is you can see we've basically hit ranges that should not be categorized as a 'bubble' as much as expensive. Detailed readers should note that due to strong margins overall, the P/S ratio will be more elevated to historical levels as more bottom line and cash flow driven multiples. For me, that doesn't change the valuation conversation that much but should be understood more broadly.

Fed Model

Further, when we take a look at the bottom line and apply some relative work to bonds, we can see how we got here. Today, MSFT has about a 3% FCF yield, 1% dividend yield, and 1.27% buyback yield. This equates to about a 5.06% total return vs. the federal funds at 1.50-1.75%. You can see this positive spread still exists which is likely part of the bullish action.

Of course, for the more experienced and/or detailed, if we normalize rates, that spread goes to basically .50% (4.5% normalized yield), and if we move to where the prior bull markets ended (~6.5%), that "Fed Model" figure goes underwater. Such is the nature of having to invest based on what one believes (normalized rates vs this new low rate world), but it's not a stretch to say it has room to run, while at the same time, understanding it would have likely topped by now in prior cycles.

One other final valuation point, interestingly, MSFT Enterprise Value has just caught up with the change in FCF per share. This speaks to the nature of bear markets in price and how when they eventually breakout the rallies can be massive. MSFT was clearly undervalued for a long time prior to this larger move.

So, is the Stock Technically Parabolic?

Log vs. Non-Log

Now that we've looked at the current valuation and where the stock has come from, I thought I'd first take a detour here to look at something more technical with respect to MSFT and that is a look at both the log and non-log chart. For those less inclined to use price, this is more a technical debate and something I see often in the dialogue.

The two-panel chart below plots the log chart of MSFT with the non-log below it. You can see the distortion. My primary point here is many have used the bottom panel to show the 'parabolic' nature of price, however, the top panel shows a more subdued rise. The above is the proper way to consider price and partly why I think those who have called it a 'bubble' for so many years have not been rewarded.

The key takeaway here is the price is far, far less parabolic when looking at the log chart. Many have been fooled by non-log charts while MSFT wasn't fundamentally catching up to historical levels fundamentally, and trending nicely on a non-log, more proper visual of price.

Further, for technical enthusiasts (and those looking to get a better handle on what is more reliable and not), a little more detail on non-log charts is shown below.

The idea here is that for those who use non-log charts, MSFT essentially has always been 'parabolic', even hundreds of dollars ago. Again, this is not the proper way to use price action and is arguably part of the misunderstanding of those saying it is a bubble, based on just the "chart", for say over 3 years (and in some cases 5+). In essence, using wrong approaches, coupled with half information (technical only), one generally ends up confused at best.

You can see below, based on the non-log, one could say it has always been parabolic, something that clearly wasn't the case, particularly on a fundamental basis.

So, is the stock "parabolic" now?

Well, that certainly depends. For those who read my series on Bitcoin ("The Bitcoin Bonanza"), where I warned of a dangerous top forming, we can still determine unsustainable extension type of price action, just using the log chart instead. I utilized RSI and moving averages in the Bitcoin piece but there are a multitude of ways to discern this.

Below, you can see since the breakout in MSFT on the log chart, we have seen the 'speed' lines start to increase, something that should warrant caution. Another rise in the speed line with the valuation at arguably a full level (vs. say the prior say 5 years) is certainly noteworthy.

When we apply some basic price action vs. moving averages on MSFT, we can see that, currently, the price is most extended, it's been from the 200-day moving average since essentially the rally began. Although not necessarily a "parabola", the data is definitely in a more rare setup.

It's important to understand that this condition of extension can be rectified with sideways price action as was seen numerous times, particularly in 2015.

Another way to look at this is in the longer term time frames. Below, I have plotted the weekly price vs. the monthly bollinger bands. You can see here too, price is outside the monthly bollingers, something that essentially hasn't happened since 2006 (detailed readers note the near-perfect tests of the middle of the monthly bollinger bands).

So, why is all this happening?

Well, one of the more obvious answers is liquidity. We all know the Fed has been on easy street for a long, long time, but we also saw them relent in December of 2018, and eventually start cutting rates again in the summer of 2019.

For those who understand monetary policy lags, it is generally 6-9 months before it really filters through to the economy (and/or financial markets). As you can see below, the latest rally that pushed price above all these technical measures started essentially as the lag hit.

The Fed balance sheet also cannot be ignored here. Although not as direct a relationship in my mind as many say (you can see MSFT still rallied as the balance sheet contracted), I do find it relevant that all of this is happening as the Fed is reflating its own balance sheet.

Buyback

MSFT also has implemented a strong buyback over the last 15 years that has been successfully executed primarily out of cash flows. Buybacks are often misunderstood but are a very strong outperforming strategy when used right. At Fusion Point, I have a buyback list with about 200 stocks on it at any given time.

Justified?

Well, where you stand depends where you sit. Right? I'm kidding, I have no idea how that even relates to this. But more seriously, it really depends on how one views markets and valuation, in general.

On a technical basis, the log chart is near term extended (and the non-log useless). That can correct pretty quick though.

On factor relative valuation perspective, it is certainly less than the rest of the comparables, although again, there is no proof the group should be at 17X.

On an absolute basis, it is expensive, in my view, and on the Fed model look, MSFT probably has some room to run, assuming one believes the current federal funds rate is sustainable (and that we will all continue to anchor to it over time).

The risks to each are technical, a pullback that is far deeper (to say the middle of the monthly bollinger) vs. a simple sideways correction, on a relative basis, that the entire group of strong factor tech stocks gets re-rated down, and on an absolute valuation basis, that the stock essentially corrects to something with a better margin of safety based on historical bond yields and the early 90s P/S ranges.

I'd encourage everyone to take this a step further and look at what growth markets are there for MSFT and where growth and quality factors can continue to grow, as I believe that is the bigger longer term story and will be extremely helpful in navigating the above.

Thanks for reading.

