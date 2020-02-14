The Coronavirus Outbreak Could Boost American Airlines' 2020 Profit

However, American Airlines could actually be a net beneficiary from the coronavirus outbreak, particularly because it has led to lower oil prices.

Initially, the coronavirus outbreak appeared to many investors to be another risk to profit growth in 2020.

Last month, American Airlines (AAL) released a disappointing outlook for 2020, as the grounding of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX continues to weigh heavily on the airline giant. The company said it expects to produce adjusted EPS between $4 and $6 this year. While that would be roughly in line with its 2019 adjusted EPS of $4.90, it's far worse than management's initial outlook for 2019, which called for adjusted EPS of $5.50-$7.50.

However, the near-term outlook for American Airlines has improved significantly since the company gave its guidance three weeks ago. That bodes well for the airline's ability to produce earnings near the high end of its guidance range and start paying down debt at a rapid clip.

China flight cancellations should boost profits

Shares of global airlines tanked a few weeks ago as the scale of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak became clear. It's natural to expect fears about the virus' spread to dampen air travel demand, particularly for travel to China. Indeed, two weeks ago, the Trump Administration banned most foreign nationals who have visited China recently from entering the U.S. As a result, American, Delta Air Lines (DAL), and United Airlines (UAL) have all temporarily suspended flights to China.

Initially, American Airlines suspended its four flights a day to mainland China through late March, while leaving its two daily flights to Hong Kong intact. Soon thereafter, it suspended Los Angeles-Hong Kong flights through March 27 and Dallas/Fort Worth-Hong Kong flights through February 21, reflecting the downturn in demand. Earlier this week, the carrier extended the flight cancellations for all China routes (including Hong Kong) through late April.

The suspension of U.S.-China flights could be painful for United Airlines, which is the leader in that market. By contrast, American Airlines loses tons of money in the region. It canceled its routes from Chicago to China in late 2018, calling them "colossal loss makers". Management is even considering canceling its service from Los Angeles to mainland China rather than bringing it back after the coronavirus outbreak gets under control.

Thus, the forced suspension of its six daily flights to Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong could actually boost American Airlines' profitability over the next three months -- particularly since this is a seasonally weak period for travel to China.

(American Airlines' China routes lose money. Image source: American Airlines.)

In Q1 2019, American reported passenger unit revenue of just 8.9 cents in the transpacific market, compared to 9.86 cents on transatlantic routes. China flights probably underperformed this regional average by a wide margin, as American's flights to Japan benefit from the carrier's joint venture with Japan Airlines, while demand to Australia and New Zealand is seasonally strong at this time of the year (summer in the Southern Hemisphere).

The main question is how American will redeploy the roughly 10 aircraft that would be serving the Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong routes. Now that American has extended the flight suspensions, that will be easier. Management has discussed upgauging some flights to Australia and using widebodies on hub-to-hub routes.

It's a good bet that the airline will find more profitable ways to deploy these aircraft, even on short notice, particularly with the 737 MAX grounding constraining domestic capacity. After all, American only flies to China for strategic reasons (it would lose corporate contracts if it didn't fly to China and management hopes China service will eventually become profitable).

Coronavirus has knocked oil prices down

The temporary suspension of its China flights could provide a modest earnings boost for American Airlines, because those flights are so unprofitable. However, the even bigger positive catalyst from the coronavirus outbreak is that oil prices have plunged.

Three weeks ago, when American Airlines provided its initial guidance for 2020, it expected to pay an average of $2.00-$2.05 per gallon for jet fuel in Q1 and $2.05-$2.10 per gallon for the full year. However, those estimates were based on prices as of January 21. On that date, Gulf Coast jet fuel cost $1.74 per gallon, which was already down from $1.95 per gallon two weeks earlier.

Since then, jet fuel prices have tumbled further, averaging about $1.50 per gallon in recent days. There's no guarantee that prices will hold near that level, but if they did, American's average fuel price for 2020 would be at least $0.30 per gallon lower than what the company has forecast. Holding all else equal, that would boost net income by about $1 billion and adjusted EPS by more than $2.

Data by YCharts

Even if American Airlines' incremental profit from lower fuel prices is only half that amount (either because fuel prices rebound or some of the fuel cost savings is competed away), it would give the airline a good chance of meeting or exceeding the high end of its EPS guidance range.

A competitor just collapsed

Finally, Qatar Airways-backed Air Italy announced recently that it will shut down later this month. That should give American Airlines a boost in the transatlantic market, as it competes with Air Italy on its routes from New York and Miami to Milan.

The New York-Milan route will remain highly competitive, as several other airlines provide nonstop service. By contrast, American Airlines will now regain a monopoly on the Miami-Milan route, which should lead to significantly better pricing going forward. Air Italy's collapse also may enable American to redeploy some of the capacity it is pulling out of China on its routes to Milan during the busy spring break and Easter periods.

American Airlines needs a little luck

For more than a year, American Airlines has been pursuing a solid strategic plan to expand its operations in Dallas/Fort Worth, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C., while exiting loss-making markets. These key hubs account for the majority of the carrier's flights and are disproportionately profitable. Shifting capacity from unprofitable routes to the markets where American has its biggest competitive advantages should drive strong profit growth.

Unfortunately, the 737 MAX grounding severely hurt American Airlines' earnings in 2019 and will do so again in 2020. A spike in flight cancellations last year related to a labor dispute with American's mechanics also put pressure on profitability. And while American recently reached a tentative agreement for a new labor contract covering its mechanics and several other work groups, it had to make big concessions on pay to get there. Other work groups currently negotiating new contracts (including pilots and flight attendants) are sure to demand similar pay improvements.

In short, these headwinds have prevented American Airlines from capitalizing on the earnings growth opportunity from expanding at its most profitable hubs thus far. By contrast, lower fuel prices, the temporary suspension of loss-making China routes, and (to a lesser extent) the collapse of a transatlantic competitor could enable American to post better-than-expected results this year.

Delivering good financial results in 2020 is critical for American Airlines, as it has more than $6 billion of debt coming due over the next two years. Solid results would enable the company to pay off most of that debt using free cash flow, dramatically improving its balance sheet. That could position American Airlines stock for big gains if the company's plan to grow in its most profitable markets finally pays off over the next couple of years.

