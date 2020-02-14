AGNC Investment Corp.: A New Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock IPO

Introduction

As I'm sure you all know the London Interbank Offered Rate (or LIBOR) is the most popular global benchmark interest rate used for determining the interest rate for various debt instruments. In short, due to the realization that this benchmark is susceptible to manipulation, British regulators decided to phase LIBOR out by the end of 2021. However, many companies continue to use this indicator when issuing their fixed-to-floating fixed-income instruments, as most of these companies are actually REITs. This is also the case with this IPO. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stock issued by AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by AGNC Investment Corp. - the prospectus.

It is interesting to see the company uses the same ticker symbol as an old issue, issued in 2012 and redeemed in September 2017:

For a total of 20M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $500M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

AGNC Investment Corp. 6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: AGNCP) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.125% before 04/15/2025 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.697%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 04/25/2025. Currently, the new issue trades close to its par value at a price of $24.89 and has a Current Yield of 6.15% and a YTC of 6.27%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be sitting at 5.13% and 5.23%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

The Company

AGNC Investment Corp. ("AGNC") is an internally-managed mortgage real estate investment trust ("REIT"). We invest predominantly in agency mortgage-backed securities ("agency MBS") on a leveraged basis, financed primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. Our principal investment objective is to provide our stockholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of monthly dividends and net asset value accretion. We generate income from the interest earned on our investment assets, net of associated borrowing and hedging costs, and net realized gains and losses on our investments and hedging activities. We utilize an active portfolio management philosophy with the goal of preserving net asset value over a wide range of market scenarios. We were founded in 2008 and are headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "AGNC."

Source: Company's website | About Us

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AGNC:

For 2019, the common stock has paid a $2.00 yearly dividend. However, in May 2019, AGNC has cut its monthly dividend from $0.18 to $0.16 and thus its yearly dividend becomes $1.92. With a market price of $19.13, the current yield of AGNC is at 10.04%. As an absolute value, this means it will pay $1.05B in dividends. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series F preferred stock) of the company is around $103.48M.

In addition, AGNC has a market capitalization of around $10.27B and is the second-largest mortgage REIT only lagging behind Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of AGNC Investment Corp.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in December 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's balance sheet

As of Q4, AGNC had a total debt of $98.95B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series F preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which have a market cap of $932M.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of AGNC but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-Term Debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. We prefer market value vs. book value as the main reason is that equally valued common stocks should have equally valued preferred stocks. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue we have a ratio of 10,270/(98,950 + 1,432) = 0.10 , which seems extremely low but still as a mREIT, against the company's debt stands more than $100B in mortgage-backed securities.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. We prefer market value vs. book value as the main reason is that equally valued common stocks should have equally valued preferred stocks. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue we have a ratio of 10,270/(98,950 + 1,432) = , which seems extremely low but still as a mREIT, against the company's debt stands more than $100B in mortgage-backed securities. FFO/(Debt and Preferred Payments) . This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the data from the Income Statement and the Cash Flow Statement is 1,168/(2,149 + 103) = 0.51 .

. This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the data from the Income Statement and the Cash Flow Statement is 1,168/(2,149 + 103) = . P/FFO - This metric is very important to us as well because it gives us an idea of how the market treats the company's profitability. The higher the ratio, the more stable and sustainable the future cash flows are. Imagine a very stable business model and a worse business model being valued at the same P/FFO metric. The arbitrage theory will not let this pricing exist for a long time, because there will be inflow in the better model versus an outflow in the worse model. The bigger the ratio, the safer the cash flow to the common stockholders, and the safer the dividend of the common stock, the safer the preferred. This ratio stays at 8.97 with adjusted funds from operations at $2.13 per share yearly and common stock priced at $19.13. The related "FFO yield" stands at 11.13% while the company has a dividend yield of 10.04%.

The AGNC Investment Corp. Family

AGNC has 3 more outstanding preferred stocks:

AGNC Investment Corp. 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCN)

AGNC Investment Corp. 6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCM)

AGNC Investment Corp. 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (OTC:AGNCO)

All three of the company's preferred stocks, like the new IPO, are fixed-to-floaters, pay quarterly distributions and also are not rated. However, they have a higher nominal yield than the new IPO, 7.00% for AGNCN, 6.875% for AGNCM, and 6.50% for AGNCO.

By Years to Call and Yield to Call:

By Yield to Call and Current Yield:

As being the lowest nominal yielder, AGNCP also has the lowest Current Yield of all four. However, all issues are trading above their par value and what is more important is their Yield-to-Worst that is actually their Yield-to-Call. Moreover, after their call date, all preferred stocks change their nominal yield to a LIBOR spread. With Yield-to-Call of the newly issued preferred stock of 6.27%, AGNCP is slightly better than the second-highest AGNCM with a YTW of 5.97%. Also, the new IPO has a year more than AGNCM of call protection and a higher LIBOR spread thereafter.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the AGNC's other preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). It is immediately apparent the close correlation last year between the preferred stocks and the ETF, taking also into account the total outperformance of PFF.

All REIT Preferred Stocks

You can see in the section below a comparison between all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks with a par value of $25 in the "Mortgage Investment" sector (according to Finviz.com). It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. For a clearer view, Arlington Asset Investment Corp.'s (NYSE:AI) preferred stock, AI-C, will be excluded from the bubble charts as it is the only one to trade below its par value.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

With its 6.15% Current yield, the new IPO has the lowest return from the group.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 6.27% YTC (Yield-to-Worst), AGNCP is located somewhere in the middle.

Here is the full list:

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate and has a par value of $25.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, the Issuer may, at its option, redeem any or all of the shares of Series F Preferred Stock (and the depositary shares) within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred at a cash redemption price of $25.00 per depositary share plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined below), the Issuer has provided notice of its election to redeem some or all of the Series F Preferred Stock (and the depositary shares) (whether pursuant to its optional redemption right or this special optional redemption right), the holders of depositary shares representing interests in the Series F Preferred Stock will not have the conversion right described below under "Conversion Rights" with respect to the shares of Series F Preferred Stock called for redemption.

Source: FWP Filing by AGNC Investment Corp.

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to finance the acquisition of agency securities, non-agency securities (including credit risk transfer securities), other real estate- related assets and hedging instruments, other investments in, or related to the housing, mortgage or real estate markets, and for other general corporate purposes. Pending this utilization, we may temporarily invest the net proceeds in readily marketable, short-term, interest-bearing investments, including money market accounts, which are consistent with maintaining our qualification as a REIT. Such temporary investments would be expected to provide a lower net return than we hope to achieve from our targeted investments in Agency securities, non-Agency securities, and other mortgage-related assets.

Source: 424B5 Filing by AGNC Investment Corp.

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $500M, AGNCP is a possible addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

Despite the recent dividend cut, the company is still paying more than $1B for its common stock dividend that is 10x more than what it needs for its preferred stocks that are senior to the company's equity. Moreover, the yearly dividend of AGNC is equal to the face value of all outstanding preferred stocks, but excluding the newly issued Series E. With more than $10B of market capitalization, the company is the second-largest mREIT in the US as only NLY is larger. This is also the reason why AGNCP is the lowest nominal yield of the sector. As for the returns, there is a slight advantage over its "brothers", by having a Yield-to-Worst of 6.27%. As regards to the sector, as I've already mentioned, it is expected that AGNC's issues to lag in terms of return. Despite they are not rated by the S&P, AGNC's securities are quality ones. Overall, I consider the new IPO as a good one.

