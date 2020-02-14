Passage Bio To IPO Soon, Promising Gene Therapy Pipeline Against Rare Diseases

Passage Bio (PASG) intends to raise $125 million in an IPO. This is according to an S-1 registration statement filed with the SEC. This biotech has a lead gene therapy program that is looking to help potentially reduce symptoms for and/or cure a rare disease known as GM1 gangliosidosis. Besides this lysosomal storage disease, it is targeting another one known as Krabbe Disease. Then, it has a gene therapy that is targeting frontotemporal dementia. It prides itself on having a good vector and delivery route technology for its gene therapy. It will likely do well on its IPO, but how it does afterwards will depend upon data and competitors. One such competitor, which has its own gene therapy for GM1 gangliosidosis, is Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT). Besides this company, there are several others working on developing a gene therapy either for GM1 gangliosidosis or GM2 gangliosidosis.

Gene Therapy PBGM01 For Treatment Of GM1 Gangliosidosis

Passage Bio has a gene therapy known as PBGM01, which is being developed to treat patients with GM1 Gangliosidosis. The thing is that GM1 Gangliosidosis is an inherited lysosomal storage disorder. These patients get this disease because of a mutation of the GLB1 gene. Why is the mutation of this GLB1 gene important? That's because patients then have a deficient enzyme known as lysosomal β-galactosidase or beta-gal. The lack of a beta-gal means accumulation (storage) of GM1 ganglioside and oligosaccharides. The storage of these products in turn destroys nerve cells (neurons) in the brain and spinal cord of the patient. Eventually, these patients start to get progressively worse over time. It is the most severe form of the disease, because mortality can occur by the age of 2. Even worse, there are no approved disease-modifying therapies for it.

Having said that, Passage Bio has a long road ahead for itself. That's because its programs are in the early stages of clinical development. The reason why is because there is a lot of work that needs to be done just with this program alone. The biotech launched a Natural History Study to evaluate both patients with Type 1 and Type 2 GM1 gangliosidosis. This study is being done to determine the symptoms and progression that occurs for those who have this disease. That's the good news. The bad news is that an IND filing to begin a phase 1/2 study for GM1 gangliosidosis is not expected until sometime during the 1st half of 2020. That means the study itself won't actually start treating patients until the 2nd half of 2020. Data is then likely not expected until the 1st half of 2021.

The Natural History Study is being conducted by the Orphan Disease Center (ODC) in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. This is important to know, because the gene therapy technology is being developed at the University of Pennsylvania by James Wilson. James Wilson is a pioneer in the gene therapy space. About 20 years ago, he ran into a major setback with the death of a patient but, since then, has found a safer virus to use as a delivery vehicle for gene therapies. He co-founded REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) back in 2009. The gene therapy from Novartis (NYSE:NVS), known as Zolgensma, was founded on the new AAV type discovered by Wilson's work. Currently, there are about 42 companies that are using AAVs, which utilize patents from Wilson.

Risks To Business

Passage Bio may be looking at developing a gene therapy for GM1 gangliosidosis, but it isn't the only one. Axovant Gene Therapies is another biotech which is advancing its own gene therapy product AXO-AAV-GM1, for the treatment of patients with this rare disease. Not only that, but this biotech is further along in that it had already reported a positive update with the first child dosed with its gene therapy product. It is continuing to enroll for Part A of the registrational study for both Type I (late infantile) and Type II (juvenile) patients with GM1 gangliosidosis. It is expected that it will report results in mid-2020. If Axovant continues to post positive results with its gene therapy, it will remain a solid competitor in this particular space. However, on the flip side, no clinical data has yet been achieved for Passage Bio's PBGM01. Another potential competitor is a French company by the name of Lysogene. Lysogene's gene therapy is an AAVrh10-based type. It got its gene therapy through a strategic collaboration with the University of Massachusetts Medical School (UMMS) and Auburn University (AU). Not only that, but it has the backing of a solid manufacturer Brammer Bio. Brammer Bio is a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and has robust industrial-scale manufacturing to produce AAV-based products.

Financials

Besides the $125 million IPO, Passage Bio has been able to raise cash in prior transactions. It ended 2019 with approximately $159 million in cash. During 2019, it was able to achieve a few rounds of successful fundings. At first, there was funding from Round A, in which the biotech was able to raise $115.5 million. After that, round B saw an additional raise of $110 million. The biotech burned about $39.9 million in the year ending December 31, 2019. One the IPO is completed, it will have much more cash on hand. The combined cash on hand would end up being around $284 million. If it was to continue with its current operating plans, it likely won't run out of cash until Q3 of 2021.

Conclusion

Passage Bio may end up being a good gene therapy company to own. I expect its IPO to do well on the open. Even if it doesn't start off strong, the use of gene therapy is starting to become successful in being able to treat patients with rare diseases. These types of therapies are not aiming just to treat diseases, but to instead act as potential cures. That is, gene therapies correct the deficient genes that cause the disease in the first place. It also has a few other programs to kind of de-risk its pipeline a bit. The first of which, PBKR03, will be used to treat patients with Krabbe disease. This is another lysosomal storage disorder just like GM1 gangliosidosis. PBFT02 will be used to treat patients with frontotemporal dementia. The downside to both of these programs is that phase 1/2 studies won't be initiated until the 1st half of 2021. Based on all this evidence, I believe the biotech will get a temporary bump on the day of its IPO. However, considering that it is very early in the process, it is more of a wait and see scenario. Another trade opportunity will present itself again in the 2nd half of 2020. That is when it will announce the initiation of its phase 1/2 study, using PBGM01 to treat patients with GM1 gangliosidosis. That may be another catalyst for the stock at that time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.