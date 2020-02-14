Dividend Champions Analysis: Canadian National Railway Is The Newest Champion

Overview

In this article I present an analysis of a modified list of the Dividend Champions. I analyze all stocks in the list except the Dividend Kings. I track the Kings separately due to their long-term success in growing dividends. You can read my recent analysis update on the Dividend Kings from mid-January. Most of the Kings are overvalued at the current moment with the possible exception of 3M Company (MMM). I analyzed 3M in a recent article. The top five stocks in my ranking model in order are A.O. Smith (AOS), BancFirst Corp. OK (BANF), Ross Stores Inc (ROST), T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA). There is one addition to the Dividend Champions List: Canadian National Railway (CNI). I provide a summary analysis of Canadian National Railway, which ranks highly in my model at No. 6.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Background

In these analyses I use nine criteria that permit rapid quantitative screening based on the dividend, earnings growth, dividend growth, dividend safety, and valuation. The nine criteria used in quantitative screening are:

History of increasing dividends

Dividend yield

5-year EPS growth rate

5-year dividend growth rate

10-year dividend growth rate

Payout ratio

Long-term debt-to-equity ratio (D/E)

5-year beta

P/E Ratio for trailing twelve months

The goal here is to identify stocks for further research not make buy or sell decisions. There are often qualitative factors for each stock that must be researched before making an investment decision. For instance, I also evaluate P/E ratio relative to past 5-years or 10-years and dividend-to-FCF ratio. Other qualitative factors can also include management history, recent M&A activity, and effect of tariffs and trade wars on revenue.

Top 5 Dividend Champions In Each Criteria

The table below lists the stocks in this analysis from the Dividend Champions list in order of consecutive years of paying a growing dividend. These stocks come from a wide range of industries but there are quite a few industrial, chemical, financial, utility, and real estate stocks in the table. The green highlighted rectangles in each column list the five stocks that rank the best in that criteria. The red highlighted rectangles indicate negative growth rates. The yellow highlighted rectangles indicate that the data was not available or not applicable. For example, Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) has negative equity, so the D/E ratio is undefined.

List of Dividend Champions

Source: Data from dripinvesting.org as of January 31, 2020

The Dividend Champions that have the most top 5 rankings in this analysis are A.O. Smith Corp, Roper Technology Inc (ROP), and Ross Stores Inc (ROST) who all rank highly in three criteria. A.O. Smith, which is a manufacturer and seller of water heaters, has very high 5-year earnings per share and 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates. The stock’s relative valuation has come down quite a bit since late-2019 as has the valuation. The yield is now better than the broader market. However, the stock still faces significant headwinds due to a slow housing market in the U.S. and the downturn in China. In addition, the impact of the coronavirus epidemic in China is largely unknown at this point. Small investors should probably exercise some caution at this juncture with A.O. Smith.

Roper is now a technology software company and has very high 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates and also a very low payout ratio. However, the company has a very low yield that is well below the market average and a sky-high valuation of over ~30X trailing earnings. The stock price has gained since Fall 2019. I track Roper but I am not optimistic that the valuation will come down with earnings rising so fast.

Ross Stores, a discount retailer in the U.S, has very high trailing 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates, and a very low payout ratio. But the yield is very low, and the valuation is high for a retailer. The company is still growing rapidly but I expect growth to slow as Ross now has over 1,700 stores.

Graphical Analysis of Yield Versus Other Criteria

In the following sets of graphs, I plot the dividend yield versus the other criteria. The individual data points are labeled according to their yields and can be cross-referenced with the table above. Stocks that I highlight in this discussion are labeled in the graphs.

For those seeking income and some dividend growth there are several energy stocks to pick from the Dividend Champions list including ExxonMobil Corp (XOM) and Chevron Corp (CVX). ExxonMobil is yielding ~5.6% and Chevron is yielding ~4.8%. But investors should be wary as both companies are facing headwinds with low oil and natural gas prices and secular changes in the utility and automotive industry. This has led to declining top and bottom lines that in turn have caused the payout ratios to rise. In the case of ExxonMobil the trailing payout ratio is over 100%, while the trailing payout ratio of Chevron is over 75%. Both values are above my threshold criteria for dividend safety. But if I was to pick one of the two companies, I would pick Chevron. The Dividend Champion with the highest yield is still Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) mostly due to a plummeting stock price. The stock is down more than (65%) since its peak in mid-2016. Investors should be wary of this stock in my opinion despite the high yield.

Source: Dividend Power

In the second and third graphs I compare dividend yield versus 5-year dividend growth rate and also versus 10-year dividend growth rate. In general, Dividend Champions with high yields tend to have low dividend growth rate and those with low yields tend to have higher dividend growth rates. There are still some with yields greater than 3% and reasonably high trailing dividend growth rates. Two options for investors include Southside Bancshares (SBSI), and Franklin Resources (BEN). In my opinion the former is a better choice since the latter has negative trailing 5-years earnings per share growth. Active asset managers, such as Franklin Resources, are faced with intense competition from passive asset managers and the shift of investor preference to index funds.

Source: Dividend Power

Source: Dividend Power

In the fourth graph I compare dividend yield versus D/E ratio as a measure of safety. Ideally, a stock should be in the top left corner of the graph. Stocks with too much long-term debt may not raise the dividend significantly. In the worst case, the dividend may be frozen or cut due to high interest payments or principal payments. Most stocks in the graph below have a dividend yield less than 4.0% and a debt-to-equity ratio less than 2.0. Several stocks have no long-term debt including Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC), RLI Corp (RLI), Pentair Ltd. (PNR), Eaton Vance Corp (EV), T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), First Financial Corp. (THFF), Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY), SEI Investments Company (SEIC), Westamerica Bancorp (WABC), and Expeditors International (EXPD). I personally like stocks with little to no debt since it tends to lead to solid dividend growth and share buybacks.

Source: Dividend Power

In the fifth graph I compare dividend yield versus dividend payout ratio as another measure of dividend safety. Ideally for this graph a stock should be in the top left corner. A high yield with a low payout ratio is a reasonably safe dividend. On the other hand, stocks in the bottom right corner should be avoided due to high payout ratios and low yields. There are several stocks with yields that are high and payout ratios that are excessive. For me that means over 100%. The exception are REITs, which normally have payout ratios over 100%. The three stocks that standout on this chart are Franklins Resources, People’s United Financial (PBCT), and Weyco Group (WEYS). These three stocks all have yields over 4% and dividends that are well covered by earnings. Investors may want to research these stocks further.

Source: Dividend Power

In the last graph I compare dividend yield versus trailing P/E ratio as a measure of valuation. In this graph a stock would ideally be located toward the top left corner. I would like to buy stocks with good yields but low valuations. Stocks that fit this metric have generally decreased in number over the past several months due to the bull market. But still, there are several stocks that fit these criteria including Universal Corp, AT&T, ExxonMobil, Chevron, People’s United Financial, Mercury General, Weyco Group, and Franklin Resources. After screening, one could compare a stock’s current valuation relative to the historical P/E multiple.

Source: Dividend Power

Ranking Model

In this section I present a scaled ranking model using the aforesaid nine criteria and weight each one according to their importance to me. The model tends to reward stocks with better dividend growth characteristics. But saying that, stocks with low dividend safety or high valuation multiples tend to rank low. Companies with good scores tend to have Dividend Power scores of 9.0 or greater indicating that they are performing well in all nine criteria.

The model also accounts for a stock’s criteria rising above or falling below a critical value. If a criterion is above or below the critical value, then that criterion would be zero. For example, I want stocks that have a payout ratio below 100% but sometimes the payout ratio goes above 100% due to a drop in EPS resulting from economic headwinds or company specific short-term issues. The model assigns a zero for that specific criteria for these stocks. It is not a sell signal, but the stock will rank low and thus it may not be suitable for adding to the position at that time. Similar logic applies to other criteria.

The top five stocks in the ranking model in order are A.O. Smith [DP Score = 9.37], BankFirst Corp OK [D.P. Score = 9.27], Ross Stores [DP Score = 9.22], T. Rowe Price Group [DP Score = 9.22], and Walgreens Boots Alliance [DP Score = 9.22]. These stocks tend to have high 5-year EPS growth rates, high dividend growth rates, low D/E ratios, and reasonable valuations. The lowest ranked stock is Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) [DP Score = 5.70] due to the negative 5-year EPS growth rate, high payout ratio, and high valuation. Other low ranked stocks include Meredith Corp (MDP), Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP), and Aqua America Inc (WTR).

This month I provide a summary analysis of Canadian National Railways since it is new to the Dividend Champions list and ranks highly in my model with DP Score of 9.18.

Canadian National Railways (CNI) – Canadian National Railways Company is a giant rail and transportation company that traces its foundation to 1919. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company has a network of over 20,000 rail miles across Canada and the U.S. The railway hauls intermodal containers, petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, forest products, metals and mining, automotive shipments, and coal. In addition to rail services, the company offers trucking and freight services, storage, logistics, and distribution services. The rail network provides CNI a wide moat. It is almost impossible to recreate a rail network of the size and span owned by the company in a reasonable amount of time due to the cost. The wide moat is reinforced by the highest margins in the rail industry. From the dividend perspective, the company has had a trailing 10-year growth rate of ~13.6% and the current yield is ~1.8% based on a forward dividend of $1.66, about the same as the broader market. CNI has raised the dividend for 25 consecutive years. The dividend is very safe with a forward payout ratio of ~36% based on the forward dividend and consensus 2020 earnings per share of $4.63. However, the dividend is not as well covered by free cash flow. In fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $5,923M and capital expenditures were $3,865M giving free cash flow of $2,058M. The dividend required $1,544M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 75%. This is above my threshold but the monopoly like nature of railways permits one to make an exception here. In any case, capital expenditures were high in 2019, so the ratio may drop in 2020. Debt is not much of an issue either since interest coverage is over 14X. The stock may be somewhat overvalued since it is trading at over 21X earnings at the moment. Overall, small investors may want to look at CNI in greater detail if the price comes down.

Final Thoughts On The Dividend Champions

Stock prices are still trending up and valuations are going up. It is becoming increasingly difficult to find dividend paying stocks that are trading at low valuations. Most of the Dividend Champions with high dividend yields are facing one or more difficulties in their business or end markets. If one is seeking solely income, then there are a few choices, but payout ratios are high, and one should consider the risks. Of the top 5 stocks in my ranking model I still like T. Rowe Price the best. The valuation is still lower than that of the broader market even with the recent price gains and the company just raised the regular quarterly dividend over 18%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP, MCD, ECL, BDX, WST, MKC, ITW, TROW, MDT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.