Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF) CEO Christophe Cuvillier on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF)

Q4 2019 Results Conference Call

February 12, 2020 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christophe Cuvillier - Group CEO and Chairman of the Board

Jaap Tonckens - Group CFO and Member of Management Board

Jean-Marie Tritant - President of US, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Conference Call Participants

Pierre Clouard - Kepler Cheuvreux

Bruno Duclos - Invest Securities

Florent Laroche-Joubert - ODDO BHF

Bart Gysens - Morgan Stanley

Stuart McLean - Macquarie

Jaap Kuin - Kempen & Co

Sander Bunck - Barclays

Presentation

Christophe Cuvillier

Good evening, and welcome to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Full Year 2019 Results Presentation. 2019 was a very intense year in a still-difficult environment for retail real estate. So I'm very happy to announce that we delivered adjusted recurring