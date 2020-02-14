Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF) CEO Christophe Cuvillier on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF)
Q4 2019 Results Conference Call
February 12, 2020 12:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Christophe Cuvillier - Group CEO and Chairman of the Board
Jaap Tonckens - Group CFO and Member of Management Board
Jean-Marie Tritant - President of US, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
Conference Call Participants
Pierre Clouard - Kepler Cheuvreux
Bruno Duclos - Invest Securities
Florent Laroche-Joubert - ODDO BHF
Bart Gysens - Morgan Stanley
Stuart McLean - Macquarie
Jaap Kuin - Kempen & Co
Sander Bunck - Barclays
Presentation
Christophe Cuvillier
Good evening, and welcome to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Full Year 2019 Results Presentation. 2019 was a very intense year in a still-difficult environment for retail real estate. So I'm very happy to announce that we delivered adjusted recurring