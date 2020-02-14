Assessing If Steelcase's Recent Breakout Will Hold

We look at the financial statements to see if we can get a reversion to the mean here.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) is a furniture systems manufacturer based out of Michigan in the US. This company was founded over 100 years ago. This stock came across our desk due to its interesting valuation which we will get into.

As we can see from the long-term chart below, Steelcase recently broke out of a narrow trading range which lasted well over three years. Shares surpassed $22 a share late last year, but since then, have come back down to sub $19 levels.

We would expect the $18 level to remain firm if the share price goes lower in the near term. The reason being is that long-term resistance should now become long-term support for the share price.

The interesting fact about Steelcase at present is that despite the breakout, shares are still trading below their five-year historic valuation. Although Steelcase's book multiple (2.6) and sales multiple (0.6) are more or less in line with the company's five-year averages, its earnings multiple (14.7) and cash flow multiple (7.3) are well behind.

We write a lot about reversion to the mean with respect to company valuations. Furthermore, reversion to the long-term mean with respect to valuation is far more common in established companies (which Steelcase certainly is).

For example, the last time Steelcase's earnings were this cheap was back in 2016 when the earnings multiple stooped to 12.5. Subsequently, we saw a swift reversion to the mean in the space of 12 months when shares rose sharply to eventually close out 2017 trading with an earnings multiple of 17.1.

The question therefore is whether the same will happen this time round. To ensure, there isn't anything fundamentally awry, we go to the financial statements to monitor the underlying trends. Let's start with the income statement.

If we go to the income statement over the past eight quarters, we can see that gross profit in the third quarter this year (2019) came in at $316.1 million. This number is well up from the $250 million number in the same quarter of 2017. Top-line sales have fueled this growth, having increased by $183 million (24%) over this time frame.

Since operating costs have not grown at the same clip (12%), EBIT growth has flourished in recent quarters, reaching $75.3 million in Q3. We see the same trends in net income as interest and tax expense remain a small percentage of the firm's operating profit. Net income came in at $54.9 million in Q3.

The number of shares outstanding actually increased a tad over the past eight quarters. However, EPS growth is more or less on par with net profit growth during this time period.

On the balance sheet, we can see that cash increased meaningfully in the fourth quarter last year. This increase however seemed to have come from debt as long-term debt increased by more than $190 million in the same quarter. Receivables have grown by $100 million (29%) so this key line item is growing faster than sales at present. Inventory hit $248 million in Q3, which means this line item has grown by 33% over the past eight quarters.

Suffice it to say, we do not like seeing these key line items outpacing the company's sales numbers. Shareholders' equity ($931 million) and retained earnings ($962 million) continue to grow which is encouraging given the recent debt that landed on the balance sheet.

On the cash flow statement, we can see that Steelcase has no problem in generating free cash flow. In fact, in the firm's latest quarter, free cash flow per share came in at $1.36 per share. These types of numbers should ensure that there will be no problem in paying for investing activities as well as the quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. In the third quarter, the dividend payout ratio (based off of free cash flow) came in at 11%. Over the past four quarters on average, the same ratio comes in at 29.5%. These numbers are all bullish for the sustainability of the dividend.

Steelcase is expected to report $1.44 per share in fiscal 2019. Analysts who follow this stock expect just under 5% next year, and this seems to be the issue. Although Steelcase shares look undervalued at present, there seem to be question marks surrounding growth rates going forward.

What we have seen above though is that the majority of its key financial metrics are trending in the right direction. The sole areas of concern would be how receivables and inventory have been outpacing top-line growth in recent quarters. It will be interesting to see if we can get some change in trend here when the firm announces its fourth-quarter numbers next month.

