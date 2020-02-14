Upland Software: Growth Via M&A

Total debt and debt to equity are rising along with acquisitions. Share dilution is high.

Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) is one of those companies that I dread writing about. With approximately 25 acquisitions in 9 years, this company is really an M&A machine and it doesn't fit with the type of business that I normally analyze. Although I have difficulties analyzing the business, I can't argue with the company's success given the 3-year CAGR of 43%.

(Source: Upland Software)

Despite the apparent success of this business model, I do have some concerns regarding Upland Software and growth by M&A, in general.

I know this may come as a shock to readers, but growth by M&A doesn't come for free. Upland Software's debt level and debt to equity ratio have been rising as companies are acquired.

(Source: Portfolio123)

At some point in time, the M&A activity has to slow down or share dilution has to increase. I should point out that this company does have a fairly high level of share dilution already, on the order of 17% YoY.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Although company management is making acquisitions based on fit within certain product suites, I believe that there are too many acquired companies and a lack of focus on the development of core software applications, despite the company's claims to the contrary.

(Source: Upland Software)

The organic growth is only 6% despite the massive number of products in the Upland Software portfolio. I'm not seeing the big picture here.

In my opinion, Upland Software stock is extremely undervalued at present. And the company has some positive fundamental factors such as positive free cash flow, growing gross margin, and reasonable cash burn. However, I am torn by the business model. I believe that the high level of M&A activity is leading to a scattered product portfolio without a lot of synergy between applications. And I also believe that the M&A activity will have to slow or share dilution will become more apparent. For these reasons, I am giving Upland Software a neutral rating.

Recent Acquisitions

Upland Software has acquired six companies since the start of 2019. These include:

Postup Holdings on April 18, 2019

Kapost on May 24, 2019

Cimpl on August 21, 2019

InGenius Software Inc. on October 1, 2019

Altify Ireland Limited on October 4, 2019

Localytics on Feb 7, 2020

According to the company management:

... those acquisitions are similar to all the acquisitions we've done in that they're highly accretive. But I will say these last few acquisitions really the acquisitions over the past year or two have become increasingly more strategic as we are now building out our solution suites and not only executing against acquisitions that are immediately accretive from an EBITDA per share standpoint but also adding core strategic pieces to our solution suite so that we can better serve customers and better drive long-term growth.

Having been an engineer in a previous lifetime, I can say with some certainty that acquiring companies at this pace is chaotic and will not likely lead to a cohesive product suite. The sales team will end up with a massive portfolio of applications to sell, but the apps won't look and act similarly. Cross-selling won't be easy and the low organic growth rate of 6% is evidence that I am right.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth ones. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Upland Software is well below the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is very undervalued relative to its peers given the estimated future revenue growth rate.

Positive Factors

While I am giving Upland Software a neutral rating primarily due to the business model which I believe leads to a scattered set of products, there are some positive aspects of this company that readers should be aware of. These include positive free cash flow, growing gross profit margin, and a good SG&A expense margin.

The free cash flow margin is approximately 3% and has been positive since mid-2017.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The gross profit margin is ~73% and has been steadily climbing since 2015.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The SG&A expense margin is 49%, a very good figure that is typically seen only in relatively mature companies.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Summary and Conclusions

Upland Software is a company that grows by M&A. Its 3-year CAGR is 43%. Apart from the high level of revenue growth, this company has a good level of cash burn, positive free cash flow and steadily climbing gross margin. In my opinion, the stock is also extremely undervalued.

Despite the positive factors for this stock, I believe that the business model needs to change for the long term. Company management needs to focus on cohesiveness and synergy within the product families and curtail the M&A activities. They have more than enough product areas and I would argue that they are spread too thin for the size of the company. The evidence is in the low organic growth of 6%. When this number starts to rise and M&A activity slows then I will consider revising my neutral rating.

