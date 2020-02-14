BP: Recently Increased Dividend Remains Safe, Although Leverage Remains Concerning

Nevertheless even without any divestiture it appears they still retain the ability to fund up to two years worth of dividend payments through debt if absolutely required.

Whilst their financial position is decent, its ability to incur additional debt to fund dividend payments is limited and thus their safety net to handle volatile commodity prices is reduced.

Going forward into 2020 there is a good case to be made that their new slightly higher dividend payments can be entirely covered by organically generated free cash flow.

Throughout the last four years they have made a remarkable improvement covering their dividend payments and this should continue improving as Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments decrease.

Introduction

When BP (BP) released their results for the fourth quarter of 2019 they provided their shareholders with a handy dividend increase. Due to the current headwinds facing their industry I was quite surprised to see any dividend increase, even though it was only a modest of 2.40%. Given their current high dividend yield hovering at almost 7% and the current low commodity prices, largely due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and general market oversupply, it seems appropriate to assess their dividend sustainability.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last four years:

Image Source: Author.

During the last four years their dividend coverage has steadily improved from a terrible negative 148.93% in 2016 to a thin but stable 105.47% in 2019. It is very positive and reassuring for their dividend sustainability to see a clear and improving trend. This has occurred on the back of lower capital expenditure and more importantly surging operating cash flow, primarily from higher commodity prices but also lower Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments. Whilst their average dividend coverage during these four years of only 11.36% indicates that the majority of the dividends have been funded through debt, this does not necessarily mean this situation will continue into the future.

Naturally the exact extent to which they can cover their future dividend payments will depend on the prices of their highly volatile commodities, however, there are reasons to be optimistic when looking at the future. When looking at their guidance for 2020 it foresees their capital expenditure and effective tax rate being broadly flat with 2019, whilst their production is expected to slip slightly but most importantly, their Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments are expected to decrease quite significantly. If 2019 is utilized as a base line, their 2.40% higher dividend payments and $1.4b lower Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments leaves their dividend coverage sitting at a healthy 122.68%. This provides a slight margin of safety in case commodity prices are lower in 2020 than 2019. Whilst their slightly lower production guidance is disappointing, it does not materially change their situation nor should be permanent, with 2021 forecast to see significantly higher production.

Financial Position

Even though their dividend coverage has improved significantly and should be adequate going forward, their financial position will still be instrumental when providing protection to their dividend payments when riding out volatility. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their financial position is decent, unfortunately it has been slightly scarred over the years from funding their dividend payments and share buybacks with debt. This has seen their gearing ratio climb to north of 30% even when excluding their lease obligations, which indicates that their ability to continue funding their dividend payments through debt is limited to the short-term. Their main strength is their liquidity, with a current ratio of 1.03 and over $22b of cash both being very positive signs, especially when their interest coverage also remains strong at 15.05.

Admittedly their need to fund their dividends through debt was partly as a result of their Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments. These were ideally meant to be covered with asset divestitures, however, after acquiring BHP’s (BHP) shale assets this has only resulted in a net total of $221m since the beginning of 2016. Assuming there are no further material acquisitions during 2020 this should improve once the $6.072b of net assets currently listed as held for sale on their balance sheet are divested. Given this amounts to approximately 85% of their dividend payments for 2020 it should provide a short-term margin of safety in the event that their underlying operating conditions deteriorate significantly.

Looking towards the future they still retain the ability to cover their dividend payments through debt if their underlying commodity prices were to plunge. Assuming that none of their asset divestitures occur they would be able fund the entirety of their dividend payments through debt for approximately two years before their leverage would become too high. Naturally the length of time that they could fund their dividend payments through debt would also depend on their capital expenditure and the extent of any potential oil and gas price crash.

Conclusion

Given their fairly slim dividend coverage, current high yield and leverage I personally believe they should not have bothered providing any dividend increase. Nevertheless their dividend payments are still sustainable assuming that their underlying conditions remain broadly the same as 2019, which seems likely on average, although volatility is assured to also continue. Even though their financial position has been scarred slightly, thankfully they still retain adequate strength to provide a safety net in the short-term.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from BP’s Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fourth Quarter 2017 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.