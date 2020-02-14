Revisiting Radius Health

Today, we revisit Radius Health whose shares lost nearly 30% of their value since the company announced an enrollment delay in its pivotal abaloparatide patch trial in early November 2019.

Today, we circle back on a 'Tier 3' biopharma concern that we have not looked at in some time. We revisit this name in the in-depth analysis presented below.

Company Overview:

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is a Waltham, Massachusetts based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of therapies for osteoporosis and endocrine diseases. The company currently has one commercial asset, anabolic therapy, TYMLOS. It is also conducting three Phase 3 trials that include label expansion and transdermal delivery of TYMLOS as well as a breast cancer candidate that is on the auction block. Radius was formed in 2003 and went public in 2014, raising net proceeds of $50.4 million at $8 per share. The company's stock currently trades near $20, reflecting a market cap of ~$900 million.

TYMLOS

TYMLOS (abaloparatide) is a subcutaneously injected synthetic peptide analog that engages the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor and is approved for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available therapy. It is a copy of the PTH-related protein as compared to Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) blockbuster anabolic therapy Forteo, which is a copy of the PTH. Forteo and TYMLOS were the only two branded anabolic osteoporosis therapies on the market - with anti-resorptive agents such as Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Fosamax and Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) monoclonal antibody Prolia comprising the balance of the market - until Amgen's sclerostin inhibitor Evenity was approved in April 2019.

After demonstrating superior reduction in bone fractures versus other bone-builder meds, including Fosamax, Prolia, and Evenity, it was approved in 2017 and generated 2019 net sales over $172 million, up ~73% over 2018. Lives covered by both commercial and Medicaid insurance are nearly 100%, with Medicaid Part B expanding from 67% to 79% on January 1, 2020. Owing to TYMLOS's coverage, effectiveness, and ease of storage - it does not need to be refrigerated like Forteo - it captured ~52% of all new anabolic patient prescriptions written in December 2019.

And with the worldwide market for osteoporosis therapies estimated at $8 billion in 2019, buttressed by an American female patient treatment pool of ~2.7 million, of which only ~50,000 are being treated with anabolic drugs, the opportunity for TYMLOS appears significant. Despite its blockbuster potential, TYMLOS is leaning into several headwinds. First, it is limited to a maximum of two years of treatment within a patient's lifetime. Second, owing to Forteo recently losing exclusivity (and market-leading Prolia in 2021), biosimilars will present a challenge going forward. Third and most important, its burdensome once-daily subcutaneous injection regimen is off-putting to would-be patients.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Abaloparatide Patch

To that end, Radius has developed a once-daily, five-minute wearable patch version of abaloparatide that demonstrated increased levels of propeptide PINP, a biomarker indicating bone formation, at day 29 in a Phase 1b study and is undergoing evaluation in a Phase 3 trial. The pivotal ~470-patient non-inferiority study, which has received Special Protocol Assessment from the FDA, is randomizing patients 1:1 abaloparatide patch to abaloparatide-SC. Non-inferiority will be achieved if the lower bound of the 2-sided 95% confidence interval for the estimated treatment difference (patch minus SC) in the percentage change from baseline in lumbar spine bone mineral density (BMD) at 12 months is above -2.0%. If the patch achieves this primary endpoint, the landscape of the osteoporosis market could be dramatically altered. The feeling on the Street is that Radius's patch will demonstrate non-inferiority, creating an opportunity for TYMLOS to take market share not only from other anabolic treatments but also from other anti-resorptive therapies - potentially tripling the size of the anabolic market within the osteoporosis treatment universe.

However, data from this trial, which most analysts had anticipated to be read out sometime around YE20, is now expected in 2H21 due to a higher-than-expected rejection rate at screening, which pushed the enrollment completion date from YE19 to likely 2H20. As part of the SPA, the FDA mandated that the patient population for the Phase 3 patch study match the previous TYMLOS trial, which in terms of eligibility meant that patients be predominantly treatment-naïve. As a result, many patients are not meeting the criteria for inclusion. On the back of this delay, shares dropped 17% on the first day and are now nearly ~30% lower since the news first broke on November 5th, 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

TYMLOS for Male Osteoporosis

In addition to a new delivery system, Radius is testing TYMLOS for a label expansion into the treatment of male osteoporosis, which represents ~10% of the anabolic market. The Phase 3 trial involves ~225 osteoporotic men, who are being randomized 2:1 abaloparatide-SC to placebo, with the primary endpoint the change in spine BMD at 12 months compared to placebo. A top-line readout is expected in 2H21.

Source: Company Presentation

Elacestrant

Radius's other treatment avenue (for now) is oncology, where it is evaluating a selective estrogen receptor degrader (elacestrant) in the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. Specifically, it is being investigated as a 2nd or 3rd line treatment of estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) and human epidermal growth factor 2 negative (HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer in patients who have received prior treatment with one or two endocrine therapies, including cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor. Patients are being randomized 1:1 elacestrant to investigator's choice of approved hormonal agent with the primary endpoint progression-free survival in the overall patient population and in patients with estrogen receptor 1 gene mutations. Like Radius's other two Phase 3 studies, top-line data is anticipated in 2H21.

Source: Company Presentation

Unlike the other two assets being investigated in Phase 3 studies, Radius plans to divest itself of elacestrant and its entire oncology program, which also includes early-stage RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for hormone receptor positive breast cancer. Management cited a lack of oncology expertise in its osteoporosis sales force as one of the reasons for its pivot. Radius is in talks with potential partners for its oncology portfolio, but its value, be it an outlicense or outright sale, hinges on the results of the elacestrant Phase 3 study. Any divestiture prior to the data readout would likely have a significant uncertainty discount priced in.

Source: Company Presentation

2020 Outlook

The other compelling reason for exiting oncology is cash. Returning to the patch study, assuming eventual approval, the enrollment delay not only shrinks the time of Radius's first-mover status but may also compel a dilutive return to the capital markets. Even though TYMLOS's 2019 net sales of ~$172+ million exceeded the range of expectations to which the company guided the Street, if it can't grow future revenue fast enough to finance future R&D and SG&A, the company will have to raise cash, one non-dilutive option being the sale of its oncology assets. The Street was expecting 2020 TYMLOS sales growth of 45% to ~$250 million, but management disappointed with its first forecast, a range of only $220 million to $235 million.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Some of those future funding concerns were allayed with the closing of financing that included a $55 million term loan and a $20 million revolver with a $20 million accordion right around YE19. Of the $95 million total, access to $30 million is contingent upon the patch's clinical development, and $40 million is conditioned upon accounts receivable and inventory levels. It appears as if ~$30 million has been drawn down to date, leaving Radius with access to an additional ~$65 million of contingency dependent capital. In addition to these debt instruments, the company has ~$190 million of convertible debt due 2024. The company exited 2019 with cash and marketable securities of ~$160 million and expects to burn slightly less than $80 million in 2020, the largest expense being its three ongoing Phase 3 trials. This algebra and a little extrapolation suggest a cash runway into 1H22, given no movement on the sale of its oncology portfolio.

The Street is a mixed bag on Radius with two outperform ratings sandwiched between three buys and three holds. Their median-twelve month price target is $35 a share.

Beneficial owner Biotech Growth NV added 100,000 shares to its position after the patch trial delay news in early November. It owns nearly 15% of Radius.

Verdict

With data from three Phase 3 trials not forthcoming for another 18-24 months, Radius's fortunes will rise and fall with TYMLOS sales - including news of any inroads made by biosimilars - and any news regarding the divestment of its oncology portfolio. Radius could trend higher, but until results of the potentially landscape-changing patch trial are public, there isn't any news that will propel the stock demonstrably higher. However, I still like the longer term value on this name. This dynamic makes shares of RDUS a solid candidate for a buy write strategy. This is what I have done recently to add some exposure to this name.

