Prepare For Lots Of Volatility In Crude Oil

On January 8, 2020, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures ran out of steam on the upside at $65.65 per barrel. The high was just 95 cents below the peak price from 2019. Even though the "phase one" trade deal between the US and China appeared to boost optimism over Chinese economic growth, the price began to fall, and the decline turned into a collapse. A combination of rising inventories in the US, calm in the Middle East, and the outbreak of Coronavirus created a potent bearish cocktail for the price of the energy commodity. After falling to the bottom end of a trading range that had been in place since the early days of 2019, crude oil fell through the $50 per barrel level on NYMEX futures for the first time in over a year in early February. While the most recent low has been at $49.31, the trend remained bearish at the end of last week even though price bounced to the $52 level last Friday. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil double leveraged product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) replicate the price action in the nearby NYMEX crude oil futures contract.

A new level intensifies bearish sentiment

The crude oil market continues to face a potent bearish cocktail that took the price below the bottom end of a year-long trading range over the past two weeks. The calm in the Middle East following the January 8 face-off between the US and Iran, Coronavirus in China, and rising inventories in the US have pushed the price of the energy commodity lower. Oil-related equities have been signaling problems in the oil patch while other stocks rose to all-time peaks.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the decline in the price of crude oil since January 8. The energy commodity posted five consecutive weeks of losses that took nearby NYMEX futures to a low of $49.31 per barrel on February 4. While the price was above the $50 level at the end of last week, the trend remained lower. Price momentum and relative strength indicators continued to sit in oversold territory as of February 14. The measure of weekly historical volatility at 27.17% was significantly higher than at the start of 2020 when it fell to under 20%. Crude oil traded to its lowest level since the first week of 2019, and bearish sentiment continues to keep the price close to the recent low.

Open interest continued to point lower

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. The metric often provides clues about the sentiment of speculative risk positions in a market.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that the measure of open positions has made higher lows and higher highs as the price of crude oil declined. Rising open interest and falling price tend to be a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. The metric reached a low of 2.149 million contracts on January 17 when the price was over $58 per barrel on the March NYMEX futures contract. At 2.193 million at the end of last week, the price was over $6 lower, and the metric rose by around 44,000 contracts. However, open interest rose to a high of 2.267 million contracts on February 4, the day the energy commodity traded to its most recent low. The rise in open interest likely reflects an increase in speculative shorts positioning for further losses in the price of the energy commodity.

Markets can remain oversold for extended periods - inventories remain bearish

An oversold condition can lead to price recoveries, but on the longer-term charts, markets can stay in oversold territory for months.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, the slow stochastic and relative strength metrics sat in oversold conditions from early 2015 through March 2016 before turning higher. The indicators have not yet declined to the technical levels experienced during that period but continue to point lower. At the end of last week, they were trending towards the lows from late 2018 when the price of NYMEX futures fell to $42.36 per barrel, despite the bounce, which stands as the next level of critical support for crude oil.

The US is the world's leading producer of crude oil these days. Last week, the Energy Information Administration reported that daily output was back at 13 million barrels, a record level. Moreover, inventories of oil and oil products have been rising in the US since October.

Source: EIA

The chart shows the significant rise in US stockpiles since October 2019.

Source: API

The American Petroleum Institute also displays a substantial increase in inventories over the past months. Rising US stocks have weighed on the price of crude oil futures.

February can be an ugly month

The price of crude oil often falls to seasonal lows during the winter months. The last significant bottom came in February 2016 when nearby NYMEX futures reached a low of $26.05 per barrel. In early 2016, Brent futures reached a bottom of $27.11.

As we head into the spring season over the coming weeks, the pressure could ease in the crude oil market if the Coronavirus and threat of a global economic slowdown decline. The demand for gasoline will rise as the weather improves, which often lifts the prices of oil and oil products. In many past years, buying crude oil during the early months of the year was profitable. Over the past ten years, a purchase at the highest price in February led to gains eighty percent of the time.

Tempting OPEC to act - UCO for the daring contrarian

OPEC oil ministers have said that the sweet spot for Brent crude oil is between $60 and $70 per barrel. At $56.84 las Friday, the price is at a level that could cause the international oil cartel to review its current production level. At the late 2019 meeting, OPEC reduced production from 1.2 to 1.7 million barrels per day. The Saudis added another 400,000 barrels taking the total cut to 2.1 million barrels. The oil ministers agreed to meet in early March to review the fundamental state of the petroleum market. If the price remains below the $60 per barrel level, and the threat of a spread of Coronavirus impacts global economic growth, we could be in for another cut to address the low level of prices. OPEC does not have the same power to influence prices that it did before US production rose, but another reduction in daily output could serve to stabilize prices and send them higher at a time of the year when demand tends to increase.

At the same time, the November election in the US could stand as a referendum on energy policy. If Democrats adopt the "Green New Deal" and win the contest, the flow of petroleum will decline. US output rose to record levels because of technological advances in fracking, but regulatory reforms have turbocharged production. A change in administrations could cause the price of oil to rise as US output declines from 13 million barrels per day. Moreover, Iran remains a clear and present danger to oil supplies from the Middle East. Any provocative actions by the theocracy in Teheran could cause a sudden move to the upside like we witnessed in mid-September last year and again in early January.

With oil at the bottom end of its trading range, a surprise from the Middle East could result in a price spike over $60 per barrel. I have been writing that 2020 should be a far more volatile year for the oil market than 2019. The first move of the year fell shy of last year's high by only 95 cents. Crude oil traded at a low of $49.31 per barrel earlier this month. The low in 2019 was at $44.35. The top and bottom ends of the range over the past year have failed on several occasions throughout 2019 and into 2020. If OPEC decides to cut production, $49.31 could wind up being the bottom for this year. Therefore, I am more friendly to the oil market at below $52 per barrel as of the end of last week. However, the threat of a global slowdown means that a tight stop is advisable for any long position. I believe that the real action in crude oil futures could come during the second half of the year as the US election kicks into high gear.

The most direct route for a risk position in the energy commodity is via futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME for WTI and the Intercontinental Exchange for Brent futures. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil double leveraged product and its bearish counterpart SCO provide an alternative.

UCO and SCO hold a portfolio of swaps and futures positions to create double leverage exposure on the long and short of the WTI crude oil market. The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO has net assets of $337.97 million, trades an average of over 2.8 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio.

SCO's most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SCO has net assets of $75.35 million, trades an average of over 2.4 million shares each day, and charges the same 0.95% expense ratio.

The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures dropped from $65.65 on January 8 to a low of $49.31 on February 4 or 24.9%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, SCO rose from $11.17 to $17.96 per share or 60.8% as it delivered over a double percentage gain as the price of crude oil declined.

Over recent days, the price of oil rose from $49.42 on February 10 to $52.34 on February 14, or 5.91%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO rose from $13.36 to $14.92 per share or 11.6% over the same period.

UCO and SCO could be useful tools over the coming weeks and months as price volatility continues in the crude oil market.

A blow-off low that tests the December 2018 low before the end of February could be healthy for the crude oil market. However, the recent price action could be a sign that we have already seen the bottom. I will be trading oil futures and the UCO and SCO products with tight stops and a goal of catching a significant move in the energy commodity. I continue to believe that 2020 will be a volatile year in the oil patch.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.