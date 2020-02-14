SBM Offshore N.V. (SBFFF) CEO Bruno Chabas on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
SBM Offshore N.V. (OTCPK:SBFFF)
Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call
February 13, 2020 4:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Bruno Chabas - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Wood - Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Barril - Chief Operating Officer
Erik Lagendijk - Chief Governance and Compliance Officer
Conference Call Participants
Peter Testa - One Investments
Mick Pickup - Barclays
Henk Veerman - Kempen & Co
Thijs Berkelder - ABN AMRO
Vlad Sergievskii - Bank of America
Santiago Domingo - Solventis
Andre Mulder - Kepler
Presentation
Operator
Hello and welcome to the SBM Offshore Full Year 2019 Earnings Update Call. Throughout the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode and afterwards there will be a questions-and-answer session. Just to