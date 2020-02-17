Jupiter Gold Corporation: Opportunities In Brazil

Brazil and gold - an interesting combination as the stock sits near the bottom end of its trading range.

Brazil and gold are two markets going in opposite directions. The Brazilian market has suffered for years because of political corruption. The election of Jair Bolsonaro in October 2018 raised hopes that the economy of South America's leading nation would improve. President Bolsonaro ran on an anti-corruption, nationalist platform. Since Brazil is a supermarket to the world when it comes to commodity production, Chinese investments in the country had been expanding. On the campaign trail, President Bolsonaro's warning resonated with voters when he asked if the nation wanted its future determined by decisions in Beijing or Sao Paulo. Meanwhile, weakness in the emerging markets and fires in the Amazon have weighed on Brazil's economy. Last week, the value of the Brazilian real probed below the 2015 low for the first time.

Gold has been in a bull market since the early 2000s. In June 2019, the yellow metal broke out on the upside when the price rose above the July 2016 and level of critical technical resistance at $1377.50 per ounce.

Jupiter Gold Corporation (OTCPK:JUPGF) is an emerging gold mining company with mineral rights in Brazil. The company has a tiny market cap, but it is early days for this emerging producer.

Mineral rights in Brazil

Jupiter Gold Corporation is a gold exploration company with interests in Brazil.

Source: Jupiter Gold

The company owns mineral rights in some of Brazil's leading gold mining provinces, including Paracatu, Crixas, the Iron Quadrangle, Serrita, and the Amazon. In the regions where Kinross Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, and other leading gold miners are producing the yellow metal, Jupiter Gold owns mineral rights totaling over 154,000 acres, according to the company's website and filings.

According to several press releases in 2019, JUPGF has had promising results from several of its prospective projects. The mineral rights for gold are in eight geographically diversified projects throughout Brazil, with one area also having potential for platinum group metals production. The Jupiter Gold projects either have tested positive for gold or have had previous gold production or artisanal mining.

One of the company's premier properties, the Alpha Project, has undergone extensive geological studies that show gold mineralization of 64,000 ounces, worth around $100 million at the current price for the precious metal. The studies only covered colluvial and saprolite layers of the crust of the earth to a depth of seventy feet but did not include the rock below, which could lead to a far more substantial deposit.

Jupiter Gold operates as a royalty company and has only one full-time employee, which keeps its overhead low. The company has been around since 2016.

Brazil is the world's 11th leading producer of the yellow metal

Brazil is a nation rich in natural resources, including agricultural commodity production as well as energy and minerals. The country is a significant producer of gold and other metals.

Source: GoldHub/World Gold Council

Brazil's production of just under 100 metric tons each year makes the South American nation the world's eleventh leading producing country behind Mexico and ahead of Uzbekistan.

Source: Brazil Gold Production

As the chart shows, Brazil's gold output has been rising over the past decade. As the price of gold moves to the upside, it is likely that this trend will continue.

A conversation with the CEO

I recently had a chat with Jupiter Gold's founder, Chairman, and CEO, Marc Fogassa. Mr. Fogassa was born in Brazil and is fluent in English and Portuguese. He has an impressive background, including an undergraduate degree from MIT, a Doctor of Medicine degree from Harvard Medical School, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

He worked for Goldman Sachs and in the VC business but found himself pigeon-holed in biotech. He has over two decades of experience in finance. He has acquired expertise in all aspects of the mining industry in Brazil, including exploration, development, workforce and management, mining and environmental regulations, and operations. His knowledge of Brazil and educational and employment backgrounds put him in an excellent position to nurture Jupiter into a gold mining production company over the coming years. Marc is also the CEO and Chairman of Brazil Minerals Inc, Jupiter Gold's largest shareholder.

Mr. Fogassa told me he believes the company's properties contain at least one to three million ounces of gold.

A highly speculative stock - risk/reward for the company with a gold-focused royalty model

I am a big fan of the royalty model as it keeps overheads low. We have seen great success using this form of corporate structure from companies like Royal Gold and Franco-Nevada. Jupiter Gold aspires to join the successful royalty model companies, but it has a long way to go.

As of February 14, the company had a tiny market cap of $1.622 million and trades an average volume of 915 shares. The stock has traded in a range from 25 cents to $2 over the past 52 weeks and was just above the low at 35 cents at the end of last week.

Jupiter gold is a highly risky company at this stage, but it is one to put on your investment radar. Even though gold and Brazil are two of my favorite investment areas these days, I will need to see progress from Jupiter over the coming months before considering an investment in the company.

Brazil and gold - an interesting combination as the stock sits near the bottom end of its trading range

The bull market in gold began in the early 2000s from a price of just above $250 per ounce. Gold rose to an all-time peak in 2011 at $1920.70 per ounce. A correction took gold to a low of $1046.20 in late 2015. The yellow metal consolidated below the $1380 level and above $1100 per ounce until June 2019, when it broke out to the upside above its critical technical resistance level at $1377.50 and moved to a high of $1559.80 in early September. Gold made a higher high in January 2020 at $1613.30. At above the $1580 level at the end of last week, the yellow metal remains north of the September high. All signs point to higher prices for gold. Low global interest rates have weighed on the value of all fiat currencies. Central banks continue to hold gold as an integral part of their foreign exchange reserves, and they continue to buy the precious metal. Gold rose to all-time highs over the past months in almost all currencies except for US dollar and Swiss francs. However, the price has been trending higher in both the dollar and the franc. The next leg of the bull market in gold began in 2019 and is likely to continue in 2020 and beyond.

When it comes to Brazil, the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar continues to tell us that the leading economy in South America faces challenges.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair declined from $0.63095 in 2011 to a low of $0.23040 in late 2015. The real remained above the 2015 low until this month when it broke below the $0.23 level to a low of $0.22805.

The weakness in the Brazilian currency has been a mixed blessing for the nation. Brazilian stocks have done well as the low level of the currency has made Brazilian exports more competitive in global markets.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) shows that the ETF that holds shares in many of Brazil's leading companies has made higher lows and higher highs since 2016. The low level of the Brazilian currency has worked to help businesses in South America's most populous nation and leading economy.

At 35 cents per share, Jupiter Gold Corporation is tempting. Marc Fogassa is an impressive business executive with investment banking and venture capital experience, not to mention MD and MBA degrees from Harvard. I view JUPGF as a bet on his success as much as a wager on gold in Brazil.

