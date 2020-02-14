The Storm Is Ending For Activision Blizzard

Introduction

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is a company still recovering from a 50% drop in late 2018 after the company failed to achieve growth across its wide range of video game offerings. The recently reported fourth quarter of 2019 was a nice beat, however, as the company is once again beating analyst expectations. Continued strong operating execution combined with upcoming new consoles create catalysts for further gains in the stock price going forward. The stock could even return to the mid $80 highs it saw a less than a couple of years ago.

Q4 2019 Earnings

Activision Blizzard posted strong Q4 2019 results in February when the company reported on the 6th. GAAP EPS came in at $0.68 compared to an expected $0.36 on net bookings of $2.71B vs. $2.68B expected. Strong sales across the board contributed to this beat.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which launched back in October, grew by double-digit percentage over the 2018 release in the series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. This was hardly surprising, as Modern Warfare brings fans back to the early days style of Call of Duty games from a decade ago. Fans had been wanting for a modern, yet more basic, shooter for quite some time. Activision finally obliged, delivering a brand new, but rebooted Modern Warfare game. Clearly, this strategy worked. The game was yet again the number one selling console game of the year, and PC sales of the game grew by 50% over the previous title. Modern Warfare in-game content has also been a success, as the model for this franchise continues to evolve in the face of competition from free to play games.

On the Blizzard side of the company, World of Warcraft Classic continued momentum from the Q3 launch. It has been a while since this franchise saw growth. While I'm impressed with results so far, I continue to think World of Warcraft Classic will slowly taper off going forward a year or two from now. Overwatch launched on the Nintendo Switch, also helping to drive increased sales for this division.

Finally, the King division increased advertising revenue by 80% year over year in Q4 2019. The flagship franchise Candy Crush maintained a stable player base and was once again the top-grossing franchise across U.S. mobile app stores. COO Coddy Johnson on the Q4 2019 conference call was optimistic on King's ability to deliver robust growth in 2020.

Overall, Management guided for a slight decrease in revenue and EPS going forward in 2020. They did, however, guide for a 5% increase in net bookings in 2020 over 2019. Management has a history of outperforming their guidance, and given the strength in Modern Warfare, I could see the company achieving flat to slightly better results in 2020 over 2019. The next release of Call of Duty in late 2020 will likely be down from Modern Warfare this year, contributing to some of the expected decline in results; however, I think continued strength in World of Warcraft, Candy Crush, Overwatch, and Hearthstone could offset any weakness from Call of Duty later in the year.

Furthermore, new consoles from Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) are expected in time for the 2020 holiday season. New console releases are often a catalyst for growth for video game publishers like Activision, as gamers tend to spend more building up their game library on the new consoles. While it's still early and this doesn't apply to much of 2020, it could be a catalyst for significant growth in 2021.

Conclusion

Activision is beginning to turn the corner and find new pathways for growth once again. 2019 was a rough year as the company put up its lowest revenue numbers since 2015, but 2020 and, even more so 2021, are set up well for a return to growth. New consoles arriving in late 2020 should drive game sales in time for the 2020 holiday season and continue throughout 2021. Activision should continue to execute with strong operational performance across the company's best in class IP. The stock could return to the highs within a year if the company can capitalize on growth avenues through new consoles and new games.

