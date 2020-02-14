4 Undervalued Dividend Growth Stocks

Introduction

The U.S. stock market keeps hitting all-time highs. With the bulk of the gains in 2019 coming from multiple expansion, stocks are trading at high valuations compared to its historical averages. That makes it harder for income investors to find a good yield on their investments and protect their invested capital by staying away from overvalued stocks. Even many slow-growing income stocks from the utilities sector are trading at a P/E multiple north of 20x. But as always, it is still possible to find value in the market. In this article, I present 4 income stocks that are trading at attractive valuations and currently offer a solid dividend that is well-covered by free cash flow.

Company Ticker Yield FCF Payout Ratio Dividend Growth Streak P/Forward Earnings 5-yr average P/FE P/Free Cash Flow 5-yr average P/FCF Eastman Chemical (EMN) 3.49% 34% 10 yrs 10.2 10 7 7.7 Bank OZK (OZK) 3.68% 24% 22 yrs 9.6 13.3 5.4 20 MSC Industrial (MSM) 4.17% 58% 16 yrs 14.8 16.8 11.8 16 Unum Group (UNM) 3.84% 16% 11 yrs 5.3 8.5 3.7 7.2

#1 Eastman Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical is a diversified chemical company with the major end markets for its products found in sectors such as: transportation, construction, consumables, durables, industrial, food/agriculture, health/wellness.

The company is generating a lot of cash flow and is returning it to shareholders through growing dividends and buybacks. Over the last decade, Eastman has turned an average of 8% of sales into free cash flow, with the last two years showing double-digit figures for FCF/Sales.

The dividend currently yields 3.49% and is covered with a 34% FCF payout ratio. The latest 6.5% dividend increase marked the 10th consecutive dividend raise for EMN. Over that time period, the dividend has grown at an impressive CAGR pace of 11.6%.

Debt-to-equity ratio is just above 1 and the interest payments are covered around 6x over by EBITDA. The balance sheet is slightly more levered than I'd like to, but EMN is actively paying down debt. Around $370 million was used to pay down debt in 2019. Current long term debt minus cash/short term investments is around $5.72 billion and the company generated around $737 million of FCF minus dividends in 2019. They could have used more FCF for debt reduction, but as the share price is trading at an attractive valuation, I can understand why the management decided to buy back stock as well.

RISKS: Eastman Chemical is a volatile stock due to the cyclicality of the sector it operates in. As the company uses oil and natural gas for its products, it is also highly dependent on the prices of those commodities. Additionally, currency risk also affects their business, and the company expects a $0.30 impact to EPS due to the strong dollar.

#2 Bank OZK

Bank OZK is a US regional bank focused mainly on real estate loans, with commercial real estate loans making up a large part of OZK's business through its Real Estate Specialties Group.

Over the last decade, OZK has achieved a very impressive average ROE of 16.3%. Although it has declined in the last few years, the company is still achieving double-digit ROE. Net interest margins have been declining, but are still at a very impressive 4.15%, which compares favourably to industry average of 3.35%. Although the net charge-off rate spiked in 2018 to 0.38% due to a larger loan loss, it returned to 0.09% in 2019. Even with the spike in 2018, the company still achieved better ratios than the industry average in both years. Industry averages were 0.48% and 0.5% in those respective years.

The management is very shareholder-friendly, with a dividend growth streak stretching to 22 years. The company has moved to quarterly raises and has raised the dividend each quarter for the last 38 quarters. The current yield is 3.68% and is safely covered by a FCF payout ratio of 24%. Dividend growth for this bank has been really impressive. Over the last decade the dividend has been increased by a CAGR of 23%.

RISKS: OZK is dependent on the health of the overall economy. As the company largely makes money off lending, if the appetite for loans were to decline, OZK's business would suffer. Although the company is diversifying its loan portfolio, there are concerns over the high exposure to one type of loans - the commercial real estate loans. The one large loan loss in 2018 was the cause of the sell-off in 2018, and the share price has not recovered since then. Investors have also voiced concern over the RV/Marine lending segment. However, looking at the OZK's loan metrics, I believe this company has been punished extensively by the market.

#3 MSC Industrial

MSC Industrial Direct Co is an industrial distributor with an offering of more than 1.6 million products through its network of branches and fulfillment centers. The company mainly focuses on metalworking, maintenance, repair and operation products and services.

The company is showing great profitability metrics, average ROE and ROIC from the last decade were 20% and 17% respectively. The company has managed to turn around 8.3% of sales into free cash flow during the same time period. I also like that insiders own around 20% of shares, which closely aligns management's interests with shareholders.

MSC Industrial's shares currently yield 4.17% and the dividend is covered by a FCF payout ratio of 58%. The dividend has grown at a compounded average growth rate of 14% over the last decade and the latest raise was a very impressive 19%.

The balance sheet is in great shape. Debt-to-Equity is 0.2 and the interest payments are covered more then 24x over. Looking at the debt-to-EBITDA of 1.03, it indicates the company could pay off all its debt in a short space of time if it chose to.

The combination of great profitability, a high and sustainable yield coupled with a solid balance sheet make it an interesting dividend growth pick.

RISKS: Although the company has some international exposure, MSC Industrial relies heavily on US manufacturing. As the US Manufacturing PMI declines, MSM will suffer from weaker industrial demand.

#4 Unum Group

Unum Group is an insurance company offering financial protection products and services in the US, UK, and recently Poland.

The company is showing strong FCF generation and rewards shareholders through growing dividends and buybacks.

Over the last 10 years, the company turned an average of 11% of sales into FCF, raised its dividend by a CAGR of 13.5% and reduced the share count by 36%.

The current dividend yields 3.84% and dividend payments make up only 16% of free cash flow indicating that the dividend is safe and there is a lot of room for raises. The latest raise was 9.6%.

Looking at my usual balance sheet metrics, Unum Group has a solid balance sheet. D/E is 0.36, debt-to-EBITDA is 2 and interest payments are covered 8.6 times over.

RISKS: The main concern for Unum, and why it trades at such a low multiple, is its long-term care policies. The company doesn't offer them anymore since 2011 but they still carry the older policies on their books and according to Credit Suisse, the company needs another $5.7 to fund those policies. It is unclear exactly how underfunded those policies are right now, and the company hasn't offered any clear guidance. On the income side, Unum makes money off investing the float into bonds, so the low-interest rate environment reduces Unum's income from investments.

Summary

I presented 4 stocks from my watchlist that are trading at attractive valuations and pay a safe, growing dividend north of 3%. Please let me know in the comments below, if you own any of the stocks mentioned or have any thoughts on the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.