Molson Coors: It's Miller Time, It's Dividend Time, It's Turnaround Time.

The technical set up the company faces is better than at any point in the past 4 years.

In November, Robert initiated a position in Molson Coors. I will be joining him as a shareholder of the company.

Introduction

In November, Robert initiated a position in Molson Coors(TAP) following his analysis of management’s turnaround plan. 2020 will be a big transition year for the company, and positive earnings and revenue growth should be expected in 2021. The full year results which were recently published reveal a first look into the strategic changes which have been going on at Molson Coors. Many turnaround plans are vague and mostly PR stunts done by mature companies which are out of touch. Not with TAP. While the company was late to catch up with changes in its market, it is now working double time to reinforce its core brands, streamline the business and move “beyond beer”.

The stock is currently trading around $55.50 and yields 4.11%. I will be joining Robert as a shareholder of Molson Coors, as the stock presents an interesting technical buildup, the best setup the company has seen in the past 5 years. If the company can continue to deliver on its turnaround, the stock could go up to as much as $70 by the end of the year. Based on our MAD Scores, TAP has a Dividend Strength score of 91 and a Stock Strength score of 74.

In this article, I will walk you through the stock’s dividend profile before considering its potential for capital appreciation using our factor scores.

Dividend Strength

Robert and I always talk about “dividend strength” and “stock strength” but what do these mean? Dividend strength measures in a unified way a stock’s dividend safety and its combination of dividend yield & dividend growth potential. Essentially it identifies the type of dividend stock you want to own if you’re investing for dividends.

Dividend safety should never be compromised, it is a sine qua non of dividend investing. Most investors get this. But so is dividend potential: the combination of dividend yield and future dividend growth. What is the point in having a safe dividend, if it is a measly amount which grows at a snail like rate? Investors are best served by looking for stocks which have both safety & potential.

Dividend Safety

Molson Coors has an earnings payout ratio of 177%. This makes TAP's payout ratio lower than only 9% of dividend stocks. This would look quite bad, if it weren’t for the fact that TAP recorder a massive impairment charge in 2019, which isn’t a cash movement, but looked a lot like a “big bath” impairment, as Robert mentioned in our previous article. This is why I prefer to look at cashflow payout ratios.

TAP pays 22% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is lower than 57% of dividend stocks & pays 42% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 52% of dividend stocks.

31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 Dividends $1.6400 $1.6400 $1.6400 $1.6400 $1.9600 Net Income $1.93 $9.26 $6.53 $5.15 $1.11 Payout Ratio 85% 18% 26% 32% 177% Cash From Operations $3.73 $5.28 $8.62 $10.76 $8.74 Payout Ratio 44% 32% 20% 16% 23% Free Cash Flow $1.61 $2.40 $4.23 $6.34 $4.71 Payout Ratio 102% 69% 39% 26% 42%

In other words, TAP’s dividend is super well covered. The company has been paying its dividend for over three decades, without ever cutting it once.

I doubt a dividend cut is on the horizon in the next year, or the next decade.

TAP’s dividend is safe.

Dividend Potential

Molson Coors has a dividend yield of 4.11% which is higher than 77% of US dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 39% during the last 12 months which is high above the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 9%.

While the 5 year dividend CAGR is extremely satisfactory for a stock which yields 4%, investors should be warn that TAP’s dividend policy is quite bumpy. The company targets to pay 20-25% of EBITDA, and increases its dividend when it sees it fit, often generously as the latest raise has shown.

In the latest earnings call, management said:

And as our full year 2019 trailing annual underlying EBITDA has our current annualized dividend within our target range of 20% to 25%, we do not anticipate the Board of Directors will change our dividend rate at this time.

Investors shouldn’t expect an increase in dividend this year, and I don’t expect one to happen for at least another 5-6 quarters. This might put off some investors, yet over time, TAP’s dividend has always prevailed.

Dividend Summary

TAP has a dividend strength score of 91 / 100. The dividend is safe, potential is good, but the dividend policy is bumpy. Often, bumpy dividend policies like TAP’s put me off, but I’m willing to put up with it, because I’m getting more than just dividends. Sure I’m able to get a safe income, which increases generously over time, but I’m also able to play defense with this stock. This consumer staple isn’t going anywhere in a recession, and amid its turnaround offers ample opportunity to generate capital gains. I feel like I’m getting the best of all worlds with TAP.

Stock Strength

Ok TAP pays a great dividend, but what about capital appreciation? The stock has been in the doghouse for the past 3 and a half years, since peaking in October 2017. Where is it heading now? To answer that question, I’ll look at the three factors –value, momentum & quality—which comprise our stock strength score, our metric which assesses a stock’s potential to beat the market over upcoming quarters.

Value

TAP has a P/E of 50.00x

P/S of 0.93x

P/CFO of 6.34x

Dividend yield of 4.11%

Buyback yield of -0.14%

Shareholder yield of 3.97%.

According to these values, TAP is more undervalued than 82% of stocks, which is encouraging. The Value Score is unchanged from when Robert analyzed the stock in November.

At less than 1x sales and less than 7x cashflow, TAP is priced like a company which has no potential for growth. Yet I believe that is unfair on the company. The declines in volumes of Coors light, and Miller lite have stabilized and might even start to reverse amid new more in touch marketing campaigns. The stock is entering new super growth areas like hard seltzers, with its new brand Vizzy. While a trademark infringement lawsuit was filed a week ago by a company which produces a seltzer called Brizzy, I don’t personally believe the case is likely to go in favor of the company behind Brizzy. TAP got its trademark for Vizzy approved, and the products, while competing, look different enough to avoid confusion.

If TAP is successful in its turnaround, the current price is a bargain. I believe the stock is worth 20% to 30% more based on standard industry multiples of sales and cashflow. TAP could be worth as much as $70 per share.

Value Score: 82 / 100

Momentum

But value alone isn’t sufficient. Investors need to get back on board and bid the stock up for the underlying value to be realized. TAP trades at $55.50 and is up 5.37% these last 3 months & up 6.71% these last 6 months despite being down -6.23% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 48% of stocks, which is a considerable improvement over when Robert covered the stock in November. This isn’t yet enough to say that the stock will break out and hit new highs, but if we look at the long term technicals, an interesting trend is emerging.

The chart above charts TAP’s stock price since July 2017 until now. The stock peaked around $110, and had been in a descending channel pattern ever since, as indicated by the two black lines on the chart.

Then in April last year, the stock broke out of that channel, and the resistance line effectively became a support line until last summer when the stock broke up and away from that as well.

The stock is now in striking distance of its 200 day SMA, an event which hasn’t occurred once since the stock started its multi-year decline. During the trading session following the company’s earnings release, the stock briefly broke through the 200 day SMA and the $60 mark –a level with lots of historical resistance— before bouncing back down to its 20 day SMA.

In upcoming weeks, the stock will face a crucial test: Can it challenge the $60 mark again, and consolidate above it, and above its 200 day SMA? If it can, TAP’s price recovery could be well under way, and this would set the stage for the stock to return to $70 by the end of the year, provided that management continues to deliver on the turnaround.

Momentum score: 48 / 100

Quality

TAP has a gearing ratio of 1.1, which is better than 59% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have decreased by -7% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 12.5% of liabilities. Each dollar of assets generates $0.5 in revenue. TAP depreciates 144.7% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 61% of stocks. TAP has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -7.2%, which is better than 46% of companies. This makes TAP’s quality better than 60% of stocks.

TAP is a well rounded quality stock, which is great. The low gearing ratio means the company is under no pressure during its turnaround, which is a luxury not all stocks can afford. The company’s a cash cow, and it is here to stay. I’m satisfied with TAP’s quality metrics as nothing strikes me as being a potential red flag

Quality Score: 60 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 74 / 100 which is encouraging. TAP is a high quality stock which looks cheap. It is going through a turnaround plan, which is starting to show early signs of success. The stock’s momentum and relative price strength is recovering, and if the company is able to challenge the $60 level again in upcoming weeks, it could set the stage for fantastic gains in 2020. If it doesn’t, we will likely see a continuation pattern for most of the year with the stock trading between $50 and $60.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 91 & a stock strength of 74, Molson Coors is a great choice for dividend investors who want a conservative stock with downside protection that pays a great yield and has the potential to bring impressive gains over the next couple of years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.