Natural Gas Continues To Melt - Bad News For Debt-Laden Companies Like Chesapeake

When a commodity's price falls to a level where the cost of production falls below the market price, it enters the bottom end of its pricing cycle. Raw materials can be highly volatile asset markets. Prices tend to rise to levels where production increases, inventories rise, and the elasticity of demand often makes market participants turn to substitutes. At the top end of a pricing cycle, the market usually runs out of buying, and the price declines. In the world of commodities, that decline can turn into a falling knife.

When a commodity falls below its cost of output, production declines, inventories begin to decrease, and the price eventually finds a bottom. With six weeks to go in the winter season, the price of natural gas continued to fall last week. Nearby natural gas futures on the NYMEX division of the CME fell below the $2 and the $1.90 per MMBtu levels in January. February sent the price below $1.80. The natural gas market appears to be heading for a test of the March 2016 low at $1.611 and the 1998 bottom at $1.61 per MMBtu. As the price drops, the pressure is intensifying for companies like Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK). Last year at this time, CHK was trading at the $2.40 per share level. At the end of last week, the stock was below 50 cents.

A smaller withdrawal than the past two weeks

I had expected the Energy Information Administration to report a decline in natural inventories in storage across the US of around 118 billion cubic feet for the week ending on February 7.

Source: EIA

As the chart illustrates, I was close as stockpiles declined by 115 bcf to 2.494 trillion cubic feet for the period. Stocks were 31.7% above last year's level and 9.4% above the five-year average for this time of the year. The decline was lower than the past two weeks when inventory withdrawals were at 137 and 201 bcf, respectively.

The price action in the nearby March NYMEX futures contract was more of the same following the latest supply data from the EIA.

Source: EIA

The ten-minute chart shows that the price of futures spiked to a high of $1.869 per MMBtu but spent the rest of the session falling. March futures settled at $1.826 on Thursday, February 13, and were trading around the $1.85 level on Friday, February 14.

Stocks will end the peak season at a much higher level than last year

With six weeks to go in the 2019/2020 withdrawal season of peak demand, inventories would need to decline by an average of 231.17 billion cubic feet to reach last year's low of 1.107 trillion cubic feet. Since the most substantial withdrawal this winter season was 201 bcf, stocks will be substantially higher in March when the injection season for 2020 begins.

The trend in natural gas remains lower, and last week, the price reached a new short-term milestone on the downside. In February 2016, the year that natural gas fell to a low of $1.611 in March, the low in February was $1.682 per MMBtu. Natural gas did not challenge that level last week, but it came close, and there are still two weeks left in this month.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights that the price traded to a low of $1.753 per MMBtu on February 11 before it bounced back above the $1.80 level. The energy commodity could not challenge the $1.90 level last week. Price momentum and relative strength indicators remained just below neutral readings at the end of last week. However, they crossed higher from oversold territory as the price rejected the $1.75 level after the lower short-term low. Open interest declined a bit over the recent sessions as the metric fell from 1.54 million to 1.45 million contracts from February 6 through the end of last week. New lows likely encouraged some speculative shorts to take profits on risk positions. However, the total number of open long and short positions remained appreciably higher than at the start of the withdrawal season when it dropped to a low of 1.157 million contracts in mid-November 2019. At least some of the rise of almost 300,000 contracts is a sign that the level of speculative short positions remains at an elevated level.

Moreover, any attempt at a rally could encourage even more short-selling, given the trend in the natural gas future market as we move towards March. The start of the spring is a time of the year when natural gas historically makes a seasonal low. In March 2016, the price dropped to just over the $1.60 per MMBtu level, which is a bullseye target for bears in the natural gas arena.

The low price threatens producers

The price of natural gas is approaching the lows from 2016, which is also the lowest price for the energy commodity in over two decades. Technological advances in fracking and massive discoveries of reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US have caused production costs to decline. However, the cost of extracting natural gas from the crust of the earth is not zero. Moreover, the US energy policy under the Trump Administration has been highly supportive of producers as regulatory reforms also served to lower costs. However, that could change after the November 2020 election as the opposition party has embraced the Green New Deal, which would increase regulations and could even ban fracking in some areas. The second half of 2020 could be a volatile time in the natural gas arena as the price is likely to begin to move higher and lower with political polls. The re-election of the incumbent President could weigh on the price as a regulatory status quo would allow the gas to flow. A Democrat in the White House in 2021 could result in a dramatic shift in US energy policy that reduces supplies and sends prices higher. Both scenarios may be bad news for producers of the energy commodity as the price is now approaching a level where production becomes uneconomic. If the price rises because of a change in the regulatory environment, it could prevent producers from extracting gas from reserves.

Natural gas is falling towards the bottom end of its pricing cycle as it approaches production cost.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The chart shows that the high price for the winter of 2021 stood at $2.574 per MMBtu at the end of last week. The price of natural gas for delivery in January 2032, which was the highest on the forward curve, was below $3.10 per MMBtu. The current level of natural gas prices for deferred delivery is quite incredible, considering the high in November 2018 was at $4.929 per MMBtu. The current picture is excellent news for consumers but has put producers in a world of financial hurt.

Chesapeake evaporates

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is a company that acquires, explores, and develops oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. In 2008, when the price of crude oil peaked at over $147 per barrel and natural gas rose to over $10 per MMBtu, CHK shares reached a peak of $74. Last February, CHK shares traded in a range from $2.29 to $2.99 per share. Since then, things got worse, pushing the energy-producing company to the brink of bankruptcy.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, CHK shares were trading at the 46 cents level at the end of last week. The price of the stock is now little more than a call option that the company does not go bankrupt. CHK is sitting on a mountain of debt and producing a commodity that is approaching a two-decade low at a price where production is not economical.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart shows, the last time CHK turned in a quarterly profit was in Q4 2018. The company will announce fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on February 26, and the consensus estimate is for a loss of 6 cents per share. If the past three quarters are a guide, the company will miss the estimates and report a higher loss for the final quarter of 2019.

Lower prices are the cure for low prices

It is tempting to purchase CHK shares at below 50 cents. However, the price of natural gas, earnings record of the company, its level of debt, and trend in the natural gas market are screaming that any long position in CHK is likely to make the stock an unpriced dust collector in portfolios.

Meanwhile, one of the things I have learned in the commodities market over the past four decades is that the cure for low prices is low prices. As CHK and many other producers fall off the face of the earth, production will decline. As output falls, inventories tend to drop. Moreover, the low price of the energy commodity is likely to cause demand to increase as consumers become less energy-conscious when turning up heat or air-conditioning over the short-term. Moreover, a dramatic shift in US energy policy could cause the flow of natural gas into storage to slow dramatically if the Green New Deal moves from political fodder to policy over the coming years.

CHK may go out of business along with a slew of other producers, but natural gas will continue to be a significant source of energy in the US and around the world. The lower the price falls over the coming weeks as the spring season begins, the higher the potential for a significant recovery in the price of the commodity. Natural gas has experienced explosive and implosive price moves over the past three decades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.