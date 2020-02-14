Valued-By-Parts, BMW Promises No Outperformance

However, because of their substantial debt load, after valuing these companies and Rolls Royce within their portfolio, we cannot conclude that BMW is undervalued.

Our investigation of Daimler AG (OTCPK:DMLRY), a company that holds interests in many vigorous joint ventures and hosts a successful luxury sports car brand, helped us conclude that the company was quite undervalued. Given that BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is a similar German manufacturer, even a partner to Daimler in their Your Now joint venture, we thought that the same sum-of-parts analysis could be extended to them to uncover an opportunity. Although there were indeed a lot of similarities, even a carve-out valuation of luxury car segment Rolls Royce, we discovered that a difference in their debt loads rendered BMW an inferior although fairly valued investment in light of the regulatory horizon for their ICE business in Europe. To outline our thinking of how we came to that conclusion, we will first discuss the Your Now joint venture.

Your Now Joint Venture

Your Now is a mobility powerhouse shared between BMW and Daimler containing several mobility services. Although the other services within Your Now are interesting, we will focus on the Free Now and Share Now services, which are a ride-hailing service and a free-floating car sharing service, respectively.

Free Now is rapidly growing with over $2.7 billion in sales this year, making it a ride-hailing market contender along with Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT). Considering their already substantial revenue, the margin of the whole Your Now joint venture is probably somewhere around -20% given that BMW's share of losses is just over $300 million. Although similar to Uber, Free Now differs in that their drivers have to be licensed, giving them downside protection against any regulatory and union responses that would threaten companies that are displacing the guilded taxi industry. Free Now's sales are expected to double in 2020, so applying Uber's Price/(2020 Sales) multiple to Free Now's expected 2020 revenue we can value BMW's 50% stake at $9.2 billion.

Share Now's car-sharing model is also a very interesting and comprehensive addition to the plethora of services being offered in the new mobility economy. Although there are no publicly available financial statistics for Share Now, based on the similar fleet size of Yandex's (YNDX) car sharing service, we can use their spin-off valuation by Goldman Sachs of $7.7 billion as an analogue for BMW's 50% stake, which we value at $3.85 billion. This figure should be conservative as we expect that the multiple on a Russian business is likely to be lower than on western counterparts.

In total, these two services amount to a $13.05 billion valuation. Considering the other services in the Your Now portfolio including Moovel, a sustainable transit solutions company and integrated Your Now itinerary builder, as well as Charge Now, effectively a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) supercharger network, the $13.05 billion is a low-ball figure.

Rolls Royce

Rolls Royce is another valuable asset in the BMW product portfolio. It is a very well established brand that has been behind some of the most exclusive and luxury vehicles in the past century. Brands like Ferrari N.V (NYSE:RACE) have been successfully trading at high multiples similar to those of the luxury fashion industry, and although not a sports car, we think that Rolls-Royce can command the same kind of multiple with its premium brand.

To value Rolls Royce we begin with estimating their total sales. On a TTM basis they've sold 5225 units as of Q3 2019. These sales have actually been growing substantially at double-digit rates, so we should also consider these a low-ball figure. Using these unit sales we can calculate the TTM revenue based on the price and volume mix of Rolls Royces sold in the last quarter, assuming the current proportions continue into perpetuity. We determine the average sales price as shown below:

Multiplying this by the TTM units sold we arrive at $1.96 billion in sales. Assuming a slightly lower EBIT margin than Ferrari at 20%, we get an EBIT for Rolls Royce at $393 million. Applying the 32x P/EBIT multiple for Ferrari, we get a valuation of $12.63 billion for Rolls Royce.

Valuation-By-Parts

Now we have a figure for the sum-of-parts valuation excluding the regular BMW automotive and motorcycle segment totalling $25.68 billion.

Taking the TTM EBIT for BMW's automotive and motorcycle business excluding Rolls Royce and an anti-trust legal charge incurred in Q2, we can discount the NOPAT assuming no-growth in perpetuity. This is a conservative assumption given that their EV portfolio is becoming increasingly robust, able to compete with a more dominant Tesla (TSLA) in EV, and that ICE vehicles aren't expected to be phased out for at least a couple more car lifecycles with the EU aiming at 2050 targets for substantial emission declines and carbon neutrality. ICE is likely to have more staying power than the market expects, especially as the EU and other governments look to other strategies to hit its long-term carbon neutrality targets such as Carbon Capture and Storage (NYSE:CCS) and biofuels, which according to the CCS Global Institute has seen as is likely to continue to see growth in facility operation.

Overall, BMW's ICE business will likely have space to exist after this fundamental shift towards more sustainable mobility with the overall business being especially safe given their Your Now interest and EV product portfolio. As such we can assume that their EBIT will at least hold up into the future.

Using BMW's $47.80 billion market cap, we can imply the equity value of BMW's motorcycle and non-Rolls Royce automotive segment at €18.41 billion. Assuming a 28% cash tax rate on TTM auto/motorcycle EBIT to get NOPAT, the implied WACC for BMW is 6.66%.

The 6.66% WACC is based on non-operating bonds, provisions and cash that we could attribute to the automotive/motorcycle segment exclusively. Because we think there might be mispricings across the board in automotive due to hidden assets, electrification and the dividend focused investor base, we like to look at market implied WACCs rather than at multiples to get an idea of how much risk the market attributes to a business. We make an assessment relative to equity risk premiums, cost of debts and the now negative interest rate environment in Germany. Given BMW's excellent credit rating with substantial non-operating debt capitalisation providing tax deduction benefits, a 6.66% WACC from our analysis is a figure that we think is more or less fair for the BMW automotive business, indicating that the market prices in both the Rolls Royce and Your Now value as well as the risks to automotive companies in general as discussed next.

Risks and Mitigants

Risks to BMW primarily regard the automotive business segment. The first risk is that Trump may very well set tariffs against European car manufacturers. In a similar vein, consequences of Brexit may include tariffs against BMW's cars in the substantial British market as well as on parts to their British factories. Both of these would have a significant impact on sales, especially Trump's tariffs as the US is an important market with a dearth of local alternatives. Thankfully BMW is one step ahead with their Spartanburg facility which positions their SUV business well for any trade tensions with the US.

Other risks include that of a recession, of which investors are becoming more cautious. This risk is especially relevant now amid concerns about the systemic impacts of the coronavirus. Needless to say, recessions in end-markets will always have a dramatically negative impact on car sales and their manufacturers' stock prices.

Additionally, there is the risk related to the shift to EVs. CAPEX requirements have been very high for legacy automakers as they've attempted to electrify their fleet. BMW has been very ambitious with the size of EV product portfolio, but even after downward revisions, they still have quite a few in the pipeline like the iNEXT. Although CAPEX may continue to be high, a substantial amount has already been done, and compared to Daimler which has worried investors with the failure to sell its EQC into some important markets, BMW's EVs have been doing better albeit falling short of Tesla. We think that this is why BMW isn't receiving a sharper discount like Daimler and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), the latter of which is making effectively no full-EV investments.

The final risk to our fair valuation conclusion is a technical one. The comparables we used to value Your Now services may be overvalued themselves. This is worrisome with regards to Uber, which many are disappointed about since its weak IPO. All of the ride-hailing businesses are valued against Uber, so if it declines we'd have to tune down Your Now's valuation too. However, we have been otherwise conservative with our model, including the no growth assumptions on BMW's NOPAT as well as for Rolls Royce contrary to recent sales trends. As such, any sensitivity in the Your Now valuation should be offset by our conservatism.

Summing Up

Based on our valuation-by-parts analysis, subject to sensitivity and uncertainty, we conclude that BMW doesn't offer the same outstanding upside that Daimler does at this point in time given the fair automotive business discount rate. Due to the difficulty in driving acceptance of EVs, and the cost of developing the necessary infrastructure in more dispersed geographies, government targets for increased EV uptake are still far in the future. Additionally, the comprehensive search for options to reduce carbon emissions go substantially beyond promoting EVs, including CCS, which would allow for expansion of gas-fired capacity without jeopardising emission objectives. However, in spite of a sharp and possibly unfair discount still being applied to ICE product portfolios at this time, the market is attributing a fair value to BMW, recognising that they will have relevance in the EV revolution which is becoming recognised as a probable future of mobility with even private investment by oil companies into the European EV infrastructure beginning.

Our fair value is based on conservative assumptions, so there are opportunities for outstanding returns to those that see reason to be bullish on BMW. For example, the Your Now portfolio could continue to increase in value given the movement towards that paradigm of mobility. Additionally, assets not considered like Charge Now and the Ionity supercharging network that BMW has a 25% stake in could become very valuable as critical motorway infrastructure to EVs. Furthermore, our underlying no-growth assumptions could prove to become inaccurate if Rolls Royce and the automotive business in general continue their growth. However, applying those same assumptions to Daimler, which shares in all of these promising joint ventures, gives us a much better upside as long as you believe in the eventual success of Daimler in EV and the substantial horizon on ICE vehicles. As such, we are looking past BMW in the automotive sector for companies with more promising upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.