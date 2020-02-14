Upland Software Acquires Localytics For Mobile Experience Tech

UPLD will need to make a strong turn toward positive earnings for the stock to have a meaningful upside catalyst, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

The deal provides UPLD with deeper mobile personalization capabilities for its Customer Experience Management [CXM] platform.

Quick Take

Upland Software (UPLD) has announced the acquisition of Localytics for $68 million.

Localytics has developed mobile application personalization and related analytics capabilities.

With the deal, UPLD continues to acquire technologies that build out its cloud offerings for its Customer Experience Management [CXM] suite.

However, management will need to make a strong turn toward positive earnings to produce a significant upside catalyst for the stock, so my current bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company & Market

Boston, Massachusetts-based Localytics was founded to develop mobile app technologies that enable organizations to personalize their application experiences to users and obtain better analytics for continued optimization.

Management is headed by Jude McColgan, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Managing Director at Sisu Ventures and President at Avast Software.

Below is an overview video of Localytics:

Source: Localytics

The firm's focus by industry is as follows:

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Telecommunications

Investors have invested at least $69.8 million and include Sapphire Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, Polaris Partners, and Foundation Capital, among others.

According to a 2019 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the market for application analytics is expected to grow from $1 billion in 2018 to $2.85 billion in 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 22.1% from 2018 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a strong growth in demand for mobile and web applications, higher use of smartphone platforms for advertising and increasing digital transformation activities by enterprises.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Upland disclose the acquisition price and terms as approximately $68 million in cash, paid out of cash on hand.

Localytics will add $20 million in revenue, so the Price / Sales multiple paid was 3.4x.

Management reaffirmed its current guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter and full year in 2020 and the deal for Localytics will add about 7% to 2020 revenue.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 Upland had $113.3 million in cash and equivalents and $465.1 million in total liabilities of which $339.2 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was $6.6 million.

In the past 12 months, Upland’s stock price has risen 27.9% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s growth of 42.5% and the U.S. overall market index’ rise of 21.0%, as the UPLD chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below. Notably, its biggest negative miss was the most recent reporting period:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,100,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,330,000,000 Price / Sales 4.73 Enterprise Value / Sales 6.60 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 27.56 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $63,200,000 Revenue Growth Rate 52.21%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings: Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, including EPS of $2.00, the firm’s shares would be essentially fully valued at their current level.

Commentary

UPLD acquired Localytics to add mobile personalization technologies to its Customer Experience Management system [CXM].

As Upland Chairman and CEO Jack McDonald stated in the deal announcement,

It is now vital for brands to deliver seamless, highly-personalized, mobile-focused experiences at key customer touchpoints. The addition of Localytics to our CXM Cloud offering now allows us to offer sophisticated mobile personalization at scale.

The point of Localytics’ technology is to help clients convert at a higher rate across all points of interaction, whether it’s messaging, apps, email or web.

Demand for mobile application analytics is forecast to grow at a rapid rate over the next few years as enterprises demand more capabilities, so Upland is right to incorporate Localytics’ tech into its platform.

While the deal won’t move UPLD in the near term, management continues to be on a path of acquiring firms to build out its cloud offerings, so I expect more deals like the current one.

However, based on a generous hypothetical earnings per share of $2.00 and a 10-year growth rate of an average of 12%, the shares would be essentially fully valued at their current level.

Upland is growing revenue smartly and through acquisition but management will need to make a decisive turn to positive earnings to generate a significant upward catalyst for the stock, so my bias is currently NEUTRAL.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.