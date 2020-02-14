Storm Clouds For The S&P 500 As Gold Prepares For The Next Mania

As the old adage goes: There isn't a mania like the gold mania and the next one will be manic, so act now.

Introduction

The past year has seen gold start 2019 at sub $1300/Oz and it closed the year at around $1525/Oz, registering an increase of 17%. Overall, it wasn't a bad year for Gold Bugs so we can now turn our attention to 2020 which has kicked off in rather lackluster manner as the chart below clearly depicts.

Source: chart courtesy of Stock charts

On the other hand, the S&P 500 started 2019 at around 2500 and closed the year at 3150, registering a gain of 26%. The market corrected a number of times along the way, however, it remained the place to be for investors as the following chart shows.

Source: chart courtesy of Stock charts

Gold

The overall demand for gold declined in 2019 to 4355.7 tonnes for a drop of 1% when compared to 2018, according to the World Gold Council's Trends report. However, as the following chart shows Central Banks have been net buyers for 10 straight years. Also, of interest is that for the last two years their rate of buying has been the highest it has been for 50 years.

Source: World Gold Council

The price of gold has yet to set the world on fire but there is a tipping point out there that will be reached and will herald in the next mania in this tiny sector. I don't know what that point is but would suggest that gold prices hitting $1650/Oz would generate a certain amount of interest, news flow and airtime. Once investors start allocating a small portion of their funds to gold, then we will have a double whammy of investor purchases competing with Central Bank purchases, resulting in the price being driven to higher levels.

The S&P 500

The central banks have a propensity to lower interest rates and print more cash which means that there is a constant supply of cheap money that needs to find a home.

The President of the European Bank, Christine Lagarde recently told the European Parliament in Strasbourg that she realizes sub-zero interest rates and bond purchases can lead to overvalued asset prices such as real estate, but that governments need to do more to boost their economies. This tells us that the objective of 'normalizing rates' is no longer on the cards and the future could well be one of negative rates, a scenario that we have never experienced on a global scale.

The markets have done well and look set to continue making gains. The downside risks are trade wars leading to protectionism and possibly triggering an economic downturn. There are also Black Swan events such as the sudden appearance of the Coronavirus, where the death toll in mainland China continues to climb, with 1,113 deaths and 44,653 infections reported on Wednesday. Restrictions such as 'lock downs' and isolation of infected people will increase if this virus is not contained quickly. Restrictions of this sort will have a negative impact on productivity for goods and services and international trade.

Conclusion

The S&P 500 is long overdue a pullback and this could be the ignition that casts a shadow over the possibility of further capital gains for stocks.

There are signs of an economic slowdown particularly in the European Union where the UK is exiting to go it alone and other members may follow suit.

Investors in various market sectors will look to lock in their profits and reallocate some of their funds into an up and coming sector such as the gold market.

As the old adage goes: There isn't a mania like the gold mania and the next one will be manic, so act now.

If you are new to this sector, then acquire some physical gold first of all, then look to acquire a few good quality stocks. If you are of a hyperactive nature, then a well thought out options strategy might be of interest to you, but as always start small and go gently.

Your comments are very much appreciated as they do help to add some semblance of balance when debating a market sector which is in a state of flux.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: www.gold-prices.biz makes no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success.