CNX Resources: Estimate 3-Year FCF = 70% Of Market Cap
Expect $800 million in free cash flow over next three years, or 70% of market cap.
Nearly 80% of natural gas volumes hedged over this period minimizing uncertainty of cash flows.
See as double based on 2023 strip prices; a quadruple in a $3 gas environment.
Stressed Appalachian peers could present interesting acquisition opportunities.
This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) represents an incredibly cheap, low-risk, long-dated option on a natural gas recovery. With ~80% of gas volumes hedged at prices substantially higher than strip over the next three years, $442 million of expected CNX Midstream (NYSE:CNXM) distributions and IDR cancellation payouts, and $102 million of cash tax refunds, I expect CNX to generate approximately $800 million of free cash flow by the end of 2022, or ~70% of the current market capitalization. In the meantime, many of its Appalachian peers will be in an existential crisis should current strip prices prevail. Post 2022, I believe CNX can generate $1.70/share of FCF at the 2023 strip of $2.45, or $3.30/share in a $3 gas price environment with net-debt-to-EBITDA ratios of 1.8-1.2x, respectively. Furthermore, CNX should be in prime position to add value as distressed competitors are forced to sell assets at compelling valuations. Taking this into account, I believe CNX should garner a valuation between $13 and $25, or 2-4x the current price. Below, I will walk through my assumptions in more detail as well as discuss different valuation scenarios.
Note that CNX has 186.6 million shares outstanding, $2,048 million in debt, and owns 50.7 million CNXM Common and Class B units.
Three-Year Free Cash Flow Snapshot (2020-2022)
|E&P incl. hedges
|446
|CNXM LP distributions
|307
|IDR Elimination Payments
|135
|Tax refunds
|102
|Non-core asset sales
|150
|Cash interest expense
|(353)
|Cumulative FCF
|787
|Per share
|$ 4.22
|Share px
|$ 6.10
|% of market cap
|69.18%
E&P Operations
Using the current three-year strip price of $2.27, I would expect CNX to hold production flat at 540 bcfe/year. On an unhedged basis, it would be roughly free cash flow neutral assuming $450 million per annum in sustaining capex. I calculated hedge gains of $465 million over this period.
|2020-2022
|Px
|Volume
|Revenue
|NYMEX
|$ 2.27
|Basis Differential
|$ (0.30)
|Realized (mmbtu)
|$ 1.97
|Conversion factor
|1.084
|MCF
|$ 2.13
|1,533.0
|3,268
|NGLs
|$ 16.00
|13.8
|221
|Condensate
|$ 35.00
|0.8
|27
|Total (mcfe)
|$ 2.17
|1,620.4
|3,516
|LOE
|(0.11)
|Taxes
|(0.05)
|T, G & C
|(0.95)
|G&A
|(0.13)
|Cash Op Cost
|(1.24)
|Op. Margin per mcf
|$ 0.93
|Operating margin
|1,506
|Other operating expense
|(175)
|EBITDA
|1,331
|Capex
|(1,350)
|E&P FCF ex-Hedges
|(19)
|Hedge gains
|465
|E&P incl. hedges
|446
*Note: I use CNX figures provided in 4Q Presentation for basis loss in 2020. In 2021 and 2022, I calculate basis loss back to reconcile with figure "NYMEX + Basis (fully-covered volumes)" found on page 34 of 4Q Presentation against my assumption of a $.30/mmbtu average differential. Although I believe my approach is rational, I am not 100% confident in my methodology here and don't have disclosures on long-dated basis hedges nor basis at specific delivery points.
|Hedge book
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Average px (mmbtu)
|$ 2.04
|$ 2.33
|$ 2.42
|Hedge px (MCF)
|$ 2.96
|$ 2.91
|$ 2.99
|Hedge px (mmbtu)
|$ 2.74
|$ 2.68
|$ 2.76
|Hedge gain (mmbtu)
|$ 0.70
|$ 0.35
|$ 0.34
|Hedge volumes (MCF)
|478.3
|417.0
|281.0
|Hedge volume (mmbtu)
|518.5
|452.0
|304.6
|Hedge gain NYMEX
|361
|158
|102
|Hedge loss Basis
|(28)
|(68)
|(61)
|Net gain
|333
|91
|41
|Total
|465
CNXM Distributions and IDR Payouts
This is straightforward as CNXM has given long-run distribution growth guidance (4Q Presentation Pg. 8) and is contractually obligated to make $135 million of IDR cancellation payments to CNX. Note that three million CNXM Class B units convert to common units on 1/1/2022.
I think CNXM is also worth a look here. At the current unit price of $14, investors would receive back 45% of their initial investment over the next three years in distributions while maintaining an elevated coverage ratio and revenues largely backed by a nearly fully-hedged CNX. As the majority owner of CNXM, CNX also stands to benefit from unit appreciation should they divest units down the road.
|Period
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Cumulative
|Distributions
|$ 1.81
|$ 2.08
|$ 2.39
|$ 6.29
|Units owned
|47.7
|47.7
|50.7
|Net to CNX
|86.3
|99.3
|121.4
|307.0
|IDR payments
|50.0
|50.0
|35.0
|135.0
|Total
|136.3
|149.3
|156.4
|442.0
Tax Refunds
In the 4Q presentation, CNX said it expects approximately $51 million of tax refunds in both 2020 and 2021 (pg.36). This may conflict modestly with its 2020 FCF guidance in which it states it will receive $62 million in tax refunds in 2020 (Pg. 16 footnote 3). To be conservative, I use the lesser of the two figures. Note that CNX does not expect to be a cash tax payer for the next 4-5 years.
Non-Core Asset Sales
CNX states in its guidance that it expects $50 million in asset sales for both 2020 and 2021. I also roll this assumption forward for 2022. I believe most of these assets will consist of surface acres and right-of-way sales on the massive 150-year-old acreage position vs. cash-flowing production.
Cash Interest Expense
I model $124 million of cash interest expense in both 2020 and 2021, coming down to $105 million in 2022, reflecting the pay-off of the 2022 Notes. Total cash interest expense of $353 million over three years.
Valuation
By the end of 2022, CNX will have low leverage, low base production decline, and $140 million of CNXM annual distributions. I model $300 million of sustaining capex to capture the dramatically reduced base decline after three years of flat production. For my valuation, I assign a 10x FCF multiple and discount that back three years at 10% for a valuation range of $13-$25.
|Normalized
|Px
|Volume
|NYMEX
|$ 2.45
|$ 3.00
|Basis Differential
|$ (0.30)
|$ (0.30)
|Realized (mmbtu)
|$ 2.15
|$ 2.70
|Conversion factor
|1.084
|1.084
|MCF
|$ 2.33
|$ 2.93
|511
|NGLs
|$ 16.00
|$ 16.00
|4.60
|Condensate
|$ 35.00
|$ 35.00
|0.26
|Total (mcfe)
|$ 2.36
|$ 2.92
|540.13
|LOE
|(0.11)
|(0.11)
|Taxes
|(0.05)
|(0.05)
|T, G & C
|(0.95)
|(0.95)
|G&A
|(0.13)
|(0.13)
|Cash Op Cost
|(1.24)
|(1.24)
|Op. Margin per mcf
|$ 1.12
|$ 1.68
|Operating margin
|604
|908
|Other operating expense
|(50)
|(50)
|EBITDA
|554
|858
|Capex
|(300)
|(300)
|FCF
|254
|558
|CNXM Dist.
|140
|140
|Cash Interest
|(80)
|(80)
|Entity FCF
|314
|618
|FDSO
|186.6
|186.6
|FCF/Share
|$ 1.68
|$ 3.31
|Multiple
|10
|10
|Value
|$ 16.81
|$ 33.14
|Discounted 3 years at 10%
|$ 12.63
|$ 24.90
|Leverage profile
|Current Debt
|2,048
|Cash
|15
|2020-2022 FCF
|787
|Starting 2023 Net Debt
|1,246
|Strip
|$3
|Starting 2023 Net Debt
|1,246
|1,246
|EBITDA + CNXM Dist.
|694
|998
|Net debt to EBITDA
|1.80
|1.25
Disclosure: I am/we are long CNX, CNXM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.