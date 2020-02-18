CNX Resources: Estimate 3-Year FCF = 70% Of Market Cap

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) represents an incredibly cheap, low-risk, long-dated option on a natural gas recovery. With ~80% of gas volumes hedged at prices substantially higher than strip over the next three years, $442 million of expected CNX Midstream (NYSE:CNXM) distributions and IDR cancellation payouts, and $102 million of cash tax refunds, I expect CNX to generate approximately $800 million of free cash flow by the end of 2022, or ~70% of the current market capitalization. In the meantime, many of its Appalachian peers will be in an existential crisis should current strip prices prevail. Post 2022, I believe CNX can generate $1.70/share of FCF at the 2023 strip of $2.45, or $3.30/share in a $3 gas price environment with net-debt-to-EBITDA ratios of 1.8-1.2x, respectively. Furthermore, CNX should be in prime position to add value as distressed competitors are forced to sell assets at compelling valuations. Taking this into account, I believe CNX should garner a valuation between $13 and $25, or 2-4x the current price. Below, I will walk through my assumptions in more detail as well as discuss different valuation scenarios.

Note that CNX has 186.6 million shares outstanding, $2,048 million in debt, and owns 50.7 million CNXM Common and Class B units.

Three-Year Free Cash Flow Snapshot (2020-2022)

E&P incl. hedges 446 CNXM LP distributions 307 IDR Elimination Payments 135 Tax refunds 102 Non-core asset sales 150 Cash interest expense (353) Cumulative FCF 787 Per share $ 4.22 Share px $ 6.10 % of market cap 69.18%

E&P Operations

Using the current three-year strip price of $2.27, I would expect CNX to hold production flat at 540 bcfe/year. On an unhedged basis, it would be roughly free cash flow neutral assuming $450 million per annum in sustaining capex. I calculated hedge gains of $465 million over this period.

2020-2022 Px Volume Revenue NYMEX $ 2.27 Basis Differential $ (0.30) Realized (mmbtu) $ 1.97 Conversion factor 1.084 MCF $ 2.13 1,533.0 3,268 NGLs $ 16.00 13.8 221 Condensate $ 35.00 0.8 27 Total (mcfe) $ 2.17 1,620.4 3,516 LOE (0.11) Taxes (0.05) T, G & C (0.95) G&A (0.13) Cash Op Cost (1.24) Op. Margin per mcf $ 0.93 Operating margin 1,506 Other operating expense (175) EBITDA 1,331 Capex (1,350) E&P FCF ex-Hedges (19) Hedge gains 465 E&P incl. hedges 446

*Note: I use CNX figures provided in 4Q Presentation for basis loss in 2020. In 2021 and 2022, I calculate basis loss back to reconcile with figure "NYMEX + Basis (fully-covered volumes)" found on page 34 of 4Q Presentation against my assumption of a $.30/mmbtu average differential. Although I believe my approach is rational, I am not 100% confident in my methodology here and don't have disclosures on long-dated basis hedges nor basis at specific delivery points.

Hedge book 2020 2021 2022 Average px (mmbtu) $ 2.04 $ 2.33 $ 2.42 Hedge px (MCF) $ 2.96 $ 2.91 $ 2.99 Hedge px (mmbtu) $ 2.74 $ 2.68 $ 2.76 Hedge gain (mmbtu) $ 0.70 $ 0.35 $ 0.34 Hedge volumes (MCF) 478.3 417.0 281.0 Hedge volume (mmbtu) 518.5 452.0 304.6 Hedge gain NYMEX 361 158 102 Hedge loss Basis (28) (68) (61) Net gain 333 91 41 Total 465

CNXM Distributions and IDR Payouts

This is straightforward as CNXM has given long-run distribution growth guidance (4Q Presentation Pg. 8) and is contractually obligated to make $135 million of IDR cancellation payments to CNX. Note that three million CNXM Class B units convert to common units on 1/1/2022.

I think CNXM is also worth a look here. At the current unit price of $14, investors would receive back 45% of their initial investment over the next three years in distributions while maintaining an elevated coverage ratio and revenues largely backed by a nearly fully-hedged CNX. As the majority owner of CNXM, CNX also stands to benefit from unit appreciation should they divest units down the road.

Period 2020 2021 2022 Cumulative Distributions $ 1.81 $ 2.08 $ 2.39 $ 6.29 Units owned 47.7 47.7 50.7 Net to CNX 86.3 99.3 121.4 307.0 IDR payments 50.0 50.0 35.0 135.0 Total 136.3 149.3 156.4 442.0

Tax Refunds

In the 4Q presentation, CNX said it expects approximately $51 million of tax refunds in both 2020 and 2021 (pg.36). This may conflict modestly with its 2020 FCF guidance in which it states it will receive $62 million in tax refunds in 2020 (Pg. 16 footnote 3). To be conservative, I use the lesser of the two figures. Note that CNX does not expect to be a cash tax payer for the next 4-5 years.

Non-Core Asset Sales

CNX states in its guidance that it expects $50 million in asset sales for both 2020 and 2021. I also roll this assumption forward for 2022. I believe most of these assets will consist of surface acres and right-of-way sales on the massive 150-year-old acreage position vs. cash-flowing production.

Cash Interest Expense

I model $124 million of cash interest expense in both 2020 and 2021, coming down to $105 million in 2022, reflecting the pay-off of the 2022 Notes. Total cash interest expense of $353 million over three years.

Valuation

By the end of 2022, CNX will have low leverage, low base production decline, and $140 million of CNXM annual distributions. I model $300 million of sustaining capex to capture the dramatically reduced base decline after three years of flat production. For my valuation, I assign a 10x FCF multiple and discount that back three years at 10% for a valuation range of $13-$25.

Normalized Px Volume NYMEX $ 2.45 $ 3.00 Basis Differential $ (0.30) $ (0.30) Realized (mmbtu) $ 2.15 $ 2.70 Conversion factor 1.084 1.084 MCF $ 2.33 $ 2.93 511 NGLs $ 16.00 $ 16.00 4.60 Condensate $ 35.00 $ 35.00 0.26 Total (mcfe) $ 2.36 $ 2.92 540.13 LOE (0.11) (0.11) Taxes (0.05) (0.05) T, G & C (0.95) (0.95) G&A (0.13) (0.13) Cash Op Cost (1.24) (1.24) Op. Margin per mcf $ 1.12 $ 1.68 Operating margin 604 908 Other operating expense (50) (50) EBITDA 554 858 Capex (300) (300) FCF 254 558 CNXM Dist. 140 140 Cash Interest (80) (80) Entity FCF 314 618 FDSO 186.6 186.6 FCF/Share $ 1.68 $ 3.31 Multiple 10 10 Value $ 16.81 $ 33.14 Discounted 3 years at 10% $ 12.63 $ 24.90

Leverage profile Current Debt 2,048 Cash 15 2020-2022 FCF 787 Starting 2023 Net Debt 1,246 Strip $3 Starting 2023 Net Debt 1,246 1,246 EBITDA + CNXM Dist. 694 998 Net debt to EBITDA 1.80 1.25

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNX, CNXM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.