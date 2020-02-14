Macerich: This High-Yield Mall REIT Is On Track After Earnings

Macerich remains on track for a return to solid FFO growth beginning in 2021, as the impact of recent redevelopment activity ramps up.

Management expects a modest decline in FFO per share to $3.40-$3.50 this year, largely due to the impact of Sears store closures and Forever 21's September bankruptcy filing.

Macerich (MAC) owns one of the best portfolios of any U.S. mall REIT. The vast majority of its NOI comes from A-rated properties, and most of these malls benefit from superb demographics: they are located in densely-populated, high-income areas where real estate is scarce.

These competitive advantages have served Macerich well over the past three decades. However, Macerich has experienced some pressure on its FFO in recent years due to the rapid decline of Sears (a key anchor tenant), an uptick in bankruptcies among major in-line tenants, and the REIT's own efforts to sell lower-quality properties. Investors have been merciless, and Macerich stock has lost three-quarters of its value since peaking five years ago.

That said, the factors impacting Macerich's FFO growth are transitory for the most part. Late last year, I argued that investors could expect a return to solid FFO growth starting in 2021. Macerich's Q4 results, 2020 outlook, and management commentary confirm that this is the likely timeline for the REIT's recovery.

A solid end to 2019

Macerich faced significant known headwinds entering last quarter. In addition to the lingering impact of Sears store closures and a slew of tenant bankruptcies that took place in early 2019, Forever 21 (Macerich's No. 2 tenant as measured by annual rent) filed for bankruptcy at the end of September.

Last week, Macerich reported adjusted FFO of $0.98 per share for the fourth quarter, down 10% from $1.09 a year earlier. However, this was right in line with its guidance. Full-year adjusted FFO per share reached $3.54, precisely at the midpoint of the $3.50-$3.58 guidance range provided a year ago. Same-center NOI was flat in Q4 and up 0.65% for the full year.

Macerich's ability to maintain its 2019 guidance in the face of a slew of tenant bankruptcies that took place during the year suggests that management is being cautious in its projections. That bodes well for 2020 (and beyond).

Headwinds will start to dissipate in 2020

Macerich's initial outlook for 2020 calls for another decline in adjusted FFO per share, to a range of $3.40-$3.50. The Sears and Forever 21 bankruptcies are the main reason for the projected decline. Combined, management estimates that store closures and rent reductions for those two tenants will reduce FFO per share by $0.09. Various non-cash items will create an additional $0.06 drag on FFO per share, while dilution from planned asset sales will have a $0.03 negative impact.

(Forever 21's bankruptcy will hurt Macerich's 2020 FFO. Image source: Author.)

Management also projected that same-center NOI will increase 0.5%-1% this year. That would be roughly in line with Macerich's full-year 2019 same-center NOI growth, but significantly better than its Q4 performance.

In short, Macerich's underlying FFO and NOI trends are flattening out. As the REIT laps the impact of the uniquely significant Sears and Forever 21 bankruptcies over the course of 2020, business trends should improve dramatically.

Of course, there could be additional tenant bankruptcy filings in 2020. However, that prospect is already covered in Macerich's guidance. The REIT's NOI and FFO forecasts include a significant "reserve" (100 basis points and $0.06 per share, respectively) for possible future bankruptcies. Depending on whether or not it has to use all of that reserve, Macerich may be able to return to year-over-year FFO growth by the fourth quarter.

The stars are aligning for 2021

The outlook is even brighter for 2021, when Macerich's recent redevelopment activity will start to pay off in a big way. Fashion District Philadelphia (which Macerich co-owns with Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) in a 50-50 joint venture) opened last September and ended 2019 at 65% occupancy. Occupancy will gradually rise to about 80% during 2020. However, while Fashion District will produce a significant amount of NOI growth this year, the FFO contribution will be minimal as Macerich stops capitalizing interest for the project.

By contrast, Macerich expects a substantial FFO contribution from Fashion District Philadelphia in 2021. The project is expected to surpass 90% occupancy next year (most likely in the spring) following the opening of Primark and two other major tenants.

(Fashion District Philadelphia's occupancy is rising steadily. Image source: PREIT.)

FFO from Macerich's major redevelopments at Broadway Plaza in the Bay Area and Scottsdale Fashion Square in the Phoenix area will also continue to grow. A Life Time luxury fitness club will open at Broadway Plaza in late 2020, while competitor Equinox will come to Scottsdale Fashion Square in 2021, along with Caesars Republic (the casino operator's first non-gaming hotel in the U.S.).

Another growing tailwind will come from the redevelopment of former Sears stores that have closed over the past couple of years. New tenants will open beginning in late 2020 at three former Sears locations in Macerich malls, with other tenants joining them in 2021. The tailwind from Sears redevelopments is likely to grow in 2022, as additional projects come on line, including mixed-use redevelopments of Sears stores at two of Macerich's top 10 malls.

Finally, Nordstrom (JWN) is set to open at Country Club Plaza in Kansas City next year, relocating from nearby Oak Park Mall. This move will reinforce Country Club Plaza as the region's dominant upscale shopping destination, driving NOI growth from this trophy asset beginning in 2021.

About that Simon-Taubman deal...

Macerich's earnings report last week was quickly overshadowed by the news that Simon Property Group (SPG) had agreed to buy Taubman Centers (TCO) for $52.50 per share: a roughly 100% premium to where Taubman stock had been trading just a few weeks ago. Shares of Macerich and other mall REITs spiked on Monday, thanks to this M&A news. However, Macerich stock has surrendered all of those gains over the past few days.

The Simon-Taubman deal has multiple implications for Macerich. On the one hand, it means that Simon Property Group probably won't be in the market for another major acquisition anytime soon. Simon had tried to buy Macerich five years ago (at roughly 4 times Macerich's current stock price, no less), so a sale to the biggest mall REIT had previously seemed like a realistic exit option for investors.

On the other hand, the acquisition of Taubman Centers at a steep premium by the savviest mall operator in the country proves the inherent value in Macerich stock. With Taubman off the board, Macerich will be the only pure-play owner of high-end malls left in the U.S.

Right now, investors have priced Macerich stock at a bargain valuation of less than seven times adjusted FFO. The REIT's dividend yield has reached 13%. (There's a chance that Macerich could cut its dividend by up to 33% to free up cash for redevelopments, but that would still leave it with a nearly 9% yield.) If Macerich can capitalize on the strength of its assets by returning to growth in 2021 and beyond as I expect, investors are likely to reevaluate their skepticism. That could enable Macerich stock to double over the next few years.

