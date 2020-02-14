SAIC To Acquire Unisys Federal Unit For Govt. Transformation Skills

However, the stock may be fully valued at its current level, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

SAIC is expanding its government practice through acquisition focused on government priority areas for upgrading IT infrastructure and operations.

Unisys Federal provides a range of IT transformation consulting and related services to U.S. federal agencies and the Department of Defense.

SAIC has agreed to acquire Unisys Federal for $1.2 billion in cash, minus tax benefits of approximately $175 million.

Quick Take

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced the proposed acquisition of Unisys Federal for $1.2 billion.

Unisys Federal has developed a consulting, implementation and managed services practice for the U.S. federal government.

With the deal, SAIC adds security-cleared headcount in government transformation priority areas, but my bias on the stock is NEUTRAL at this level.

Target Company & Market

Reston, Virginia-based Unisys Federal was founded to provide a wide range of IT modernization and digital transformation capabilities to U.S. federal agencies and the Department of Defense.

Management is headed by President Venkatapathi Puvvada, who has been with the firm since 2006 when he joined as VP and Managing Partner for US Federal Civilian Agencies.

Unisys Federal’s primary offerings include:

Advanced Analytics

Application Services

ClearPath Forward

Cloud and Infrastructure Services

Digital Workplace

Industry Solutions

Security Solutions

According to a 2019 market research report by Bloomberg Government, the market for U.S. federal IT grew by 9.5% in fiscal year ended 2018.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of The industry reached $64.7 billion in total revenue

The main drivers for this expected growth Pentagon spending on unclassified contracts in the absence of U.S. sequestration limits that had existed previously.Also, civilian agencies spent a record $30.8 billion for FYE 2018, with double digit spending growth occurring for the departments of Veterans Affairs, Treasury, State and Education.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

SAIC disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $1.2 billion in all cash with the present value of tax assets of $175 million ultimately lowering the deal’s net price of $1.025 billion.

The acquisition was valued at a 10.5x adjusted EBITDA multiple, net of the $175 million tax benefit.

The firm expects to fund the deal through cash on hand and taking on additional debt.

Management provided the following financial impact expectations from the proposed deal:

Immediately accretive to growth Increases Year 1 adjusted EBITDA margin by around 30 basis points Increases adjusted EPS in Year 1 by 6% to 8% and in Year 2 by 10% to 12% Increases free cash flow by more than 10%

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of November 30, 2019 SAIC had $162.0 million in cash and equivalents and $3.3 billion in total liabilities of which $1.9 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended November 30, 2019 was $393 million.

In the past 12 months, SAIC’s stock price has risen 23.1% vs. the U.S. IT industry’s growth of 36.5% and the U.S. overall market index’ rise of 20.8%, as the SAIC chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $5,430,000,000 Enterprise Value $7,500,000,000 Price / Sales 0.86 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.24 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 14.71 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $289,880,000 Revenue Growth Rate 31.25% Earnings Per Share $2.62

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $77.74 versus the current price of $93.19, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

SAIC is acquiring Unisys Federal to continue to build out its federal transformation practice.

As SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene stated in the deal announcement,

This exciting opportunity advances our strategy by building on our modernization capabilities, increasing customer access, accelerating growth and enhancing shareholder value. The financial benefits of acquiring Unisys Federal are compelling, including accretion of adjusted EBITDA margins, non-GAAP earnings per share, and cash generation.

It’s a challenge to grow a government consulting company organically, as there is a limit to the number of security-cleared employees to hire.

So, for SAIC to grow via acquisition may be a necessity, but only as long as it can do so without overpaying and being able to integrate teams and generate cost synergies.

The deal promises to be accretive across major metrics, to enhance and deepen its capabilities across U.S. federal government priority areas and to increase its access points to new customers within the sprawling federal purchasing system.

However, SAIC’s stock has risen significantly over the past 12 months and a very generous DCF analysis indicates that it may be fully valued or even overvalued at its current level.

Although government spending on IT transformation is likely to remain strong into the future and SAIC will certainly gain its portion of that spending, my bias on the stock at its current level is NEUTRAL.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.