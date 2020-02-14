Fairfax Financial Holdings' (FRFHF) CEO Prem Watsa on 2019 Year End Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCPK:FRFHF) 2019 Year End Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Your host for today's call is Prem Watsa with opening remarks from Mr. Derek Bulas. Mr. Bulas, please begin.

Derek Bulas

Good morning and welcome to our call to discuss Fairfax's 2019 year-end results. This call may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ perhaps materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of uncertainties and risk factors, the most foreseeable of which are set out under risk factors in our Base Shelf Prospectus, which has been filed with Canadian securities regulators and is available on SEDAR.

I'll now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Prem Watsa.

Prem Watsa

Thank you, Derek. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Fairfax's 2019 year-end conference called. I plan to give you some of the highlights and then pass the call on to Jen Allen, our Chief Financial Officer, for additional financial and accounting details. But to begin today's conference call, I'd like to comment on last night’s press release announcing Paul Rivett’s retirement. Paul told me recently that for family reasons he wanted to retire as President of Fairfax. And it was a great sadness that I accepted his decision. For 17 years, Paul has given us all and has been instrumental in our success over that time.

I've had the pleasure of working very closely with Paul all those years and I will miss him greatly. He retires with our gratitude and with all our best wishes to him, his wife Janice and his children and his retirement. Paul will continue to work on projects for us and will remain the chairman of the boards of some of our non-insurance investments. So we thank you very much Paul and Paul is here with us. Paul?

Paul Rivett

Thank you, Prem. Prem, as you said, I started at Fairfax in late 2003 and became the President seven years ago and began doing these conference calls two years ago at the end of 2018. And working with you and the entire Fairfax family has been a joy and an honor and a privilege. There is no better place to work. It's always been fun at Fairfax, whether defending the organization or helping to grow the company over the years, working with such talented people and in assisting other businesses and individuals along the way. Over the last two decades with this fantastic team and atmosphere, I've given everything I had to help better this business and it has been great fun.

It is for personal reasons that I've decided to step back from working to spend more time with my family. And that said, as Prem mentioned, I'll continue to sit on the board of several Fairfax investee companies. To Prem, the entire Fairfax family and all our great shareholders, I'm so grateful for my time at Fairfax and I look forward to watching the exciting future of the organization continue to unfold. Thank you Prem for everything.

Prem Watsa

All right. Thank you, Paul. And Paul, of course, we will be at our AGM and you'll have a chance to say hi to Paul. So ladies and gentlemen, we'll just go right into our fourth quarter call, year-end call. Fairfax’s net earnings were $2 billion in 2019 versus $376 million in 2018, which equates to net earnings per share were up approximately $70 per share versus $11.65 in 2018. Fairfax’s book value per share in 2019 increased by 14.8%, adjusted for the $10 per share common dividend paid in the quarter of – first quarter of 2019. The book value ends the year at $486 per share.

We had record earnings, as I said, in 2019 at just over $2 billion, but became just shy of our 15% target for growth in book value. If not for some foreign exchange movements and pension expense had went through other comprehensive earnings, we’d have passed 15%. Our companies continue to have good results with a strong combined ratio of 96.9% consolidated, strong reserves and producing an underwriting profit of $395 million for the year. All of our major insurance companies generated combined ratios of less than 100% percent with Zenith leading the charge at 85.2%, Northbridge at 96.2%, Brit at 96.9%, Odyssey at 97.2%, Allied World at 97.5% and Crum & Forster at 97.6%.

For the year, operating income was strong at $1.1 billion and our net gains on investment for the year were $1.7 billion. This consisted of realized gains in our investment portfolios of $612 million. That includes ICICI Lombard, BDT, Brookfield, and C-SPAN and unrealized gains of $1.1 billion, principally Eurobank, CIB Bank, BDT, Go Digit and C-SPAN. As we've mentioned at our annual meetings and in our annual reports and quarterly calls with IFRS accounting where stocks and bonds are recorded at market is subject to mark to market gains or losses. Quarterly and annual income will fluctuate and investment results will only make sense over the long-term. Of course, these results were after taking mark to market losses in BlackBerry, ex-co, Stelco and Fairfax Africa. Our underwriting income continued to increase with a lower consolidated combined ratio and strong organic growth continuing at our companies.

Our insurance and reinsurance business, net written premium increased year-to-year – year-over-year by approximately 10% in addition to an increase of 9% in 2018 primarily due to growth at Northbridge, Odyssey, Crum & Forster and Allied World. Zenith is our only company not seeing premium increases as workers’ compensation rates in the United States continued to decrease. At the subsidiary level, the change in net premiums written for the year and the fourth quarter were as follows: Odyssey Group for 2019 up 17% and the fourth quarter up 25%; Crum & Forster for the whole year 18%, for the fourth quarter 27%; Northbridge 15%, for the fourth quarter 20%; Zenith was down 9% for the year and minus – and down 7% for the quarter; Brit was flat for the year as Lloyd's restructuring took place and for the fourth quarter they were down 7%; Allied World was up 6% for the year 2019 and 7% for the quarter.

So you could see on a quarterly basis our – the premiums were have been increasing very significantly. If you look at our quarter – on a quarterly basis and for the whole year, 2019, first quarter was up 4%, this is the net written premium, second quarter plus 6%, third quarter plus 12% and fourth quarter plus 13%. And these are mainly because of rate increases. Rate increases have been accelerating during the year and we expect this trend to continue in 2020. We continue to look to put more of our cash to work without reaching for yield or taking duration risks. Over the last 24 months, we have invested our cash in short-term U.S. treasury and short-term investment grade bonds. We have also deployed some of our cash into real estate and mortgages. We now have an annual run rate of approximately $850 million in interest and dividend income and continue to focus on redeploying cash.

In December, as you saw on the press release, the company entered into an agreement to sell a 40% equity interest and it is wholly-owned European Run-off group for cash of approximately $600 million to OMERS. Pursuant to the sale, OMERS and company will jointly manage the European Run-off after completion of the sale, which we expect to happen in the first quarter. With our partners, we hope to work together to help European Run-off expand given the many opportunities that they're seeing there in London, particularly. At the closing date, the company will deconsolidate European Run-off from its Run-off reporting segment and apply the equity method of accounting for its remaining equity interest. The transaction, of course, is subject to regulatory approval and, as I said, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. The assets and liabilities of European Run-off are presented as held for sale in the company's consolidate balance sheet at year end.

We remain conservatively positioned with common shareholders’ equity of $13 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $11.8 billion in the previous year and holding company cash and marketable securities have $1.1 billion. Always looking to be soundly financed first, we have begun to repurchase our partners interest and our insurance companies as well as repurchasing Fairfax shares. During 2019, we repurchased 479,000 shares. And since the fourth quarter of 2017, approximately two years, we have purchased over 1.2 million Fairfax shares. Fairfax India had an excellent year in 2019 as its book value per share increased by almost 22% to $16.89, almost $17 a share. Bangalore International Airport had an increase in its valuation because of its second runway and second terminal and a validating investment by a third-party investor for 10% of our position. For more details, please refer to the Fairfax India press release.

Fairfax Africa had a difficult deal mainly because of mark to market losses in Atlas Mara and CIT. So its net asset value dropped by 9%. We expect its net asset value to come back to $10 per share soon. For more details, again please refer to the Fairfax Africa press release. You'll remember we continue to hold CPI-linked deflation flow of contracts with a notional amount of $100 billion and an average remaining term to maturity of 2.8 years. We carry these contracts at only $7 million and they continue to provide us with downside protection in the event of a catastrophic ton of world events. As of December 2019, we have $10 billion in subsidiary cash and short-term investments in our portfolio, which is approximately 26% of our portfolio investments to take advantage of opportunities – opportunities that come our way.

We have another 5.4 billion of approximately one year treasury bills classified as bonds and approximately 3.6 billion of high quality corporate bonds with an average maturity of 1.5 years. In total, we have approximately $19 billion in cash and short dated securities, which has almost 50% of our portfolio investments. Our investment portfolios will be largely unimpacted by rising interest rates as we have not reached for yield. In fact, we will benefit from rising investment income. With a run rate of approximately $17 billion in gross premium, a huge focus on underwriting discipline, our portfolio of approximately $38 billion, which does not include the RiverStone UK portfolio, which we will continue to manage. And HWIC, our investment subsidiary operating in a stock pickers market all grounded in our fair and friendly culture built over 34 years. We expect to generate 15% return for our shareholders over time. We think the best is yet to come.

I will now pass the call over to Jen Allen, our Chief Financial Officer. Jen?

Jen Allen

Thank you, Prem. Before I discuss Fairfax’s 2019 results that I would like to acknowledge Paul and thank him for his unparalleled support that he's provided to me in the finance team over the years. We wish Paul all the best in his future. We wanted to also let you know that in addition to the press release that was issued yesterday that all of the details and our 2019 financial results will be made available in our annual report, which will be posted on the company's website on March 6, 2020.

Turning to Fairfax's consolidated results for the full year 2019, I will highlight the results of our operating companies and then finish with our consolidated financial position. For the full year 2019, Fairfax reported net earnings of just over $2 billion or $69.79 per share on a fully diluted basis, which as Prem noted was a record year for the company. That compared to net earnings of $376 million, or $11.65 per share, on a fully diluted basis in the full year of 2018. The full year 2019 net earnings primarily reflected strong and investment gains and higher interest dividend income and strong underwriting results at the operating company.

Underwriting profit at our insurance and reinsurance operations in 2019 increased to $395 million with a combined ratio of 96.9% compared to an underwriting profit of $318 million and a combined ratio of 97.3% in 2018.

The increase in underwriting profit of $76 million principally reflected a lower accident year loss ratio, partially offset by lower debt, favorable prior year reserve development. Current period catastrophe losses in 2019 totaled $498 million represented 4.0 combined ratio points principally related to Typhoon Hagibis at $146 million or 1.2 combined ratio points, Typhoon Faxai at $76 million or 0.6 combined ratio points and Hurricane Dorian $66 million or 0.5 combined ratio points.

That was lower than the current period catastrophe losses in 2018 of $752 million that represented 6.5 combined ratio points. In 2018 it principally related to the California wildfires, Hurricane Michael and Typhoon Jebi.

Our combined ratios benefited from net favorable prior year reserve development in 2019 of $480 million representing 3.8 combined ratio points that compared to net favorable prior year reserve development in 2018 of $789 million representing 6.8 combined ratio points.

Net premiums written by our insurance and reinsurance operations increased by 10% in 2019, principally reflecting increases at Odyssey Group, Crum & Forster and Northbridge.

Looking to our operating company results starting with Northbridge, Northbridge’s underwriting profit of $47 million and a combined ratio of 96.2% in 2019 was fairly consistent with its 2018 underwriting results. 2019 reflected lower non-catastrophe loss experience related to the current accident year. Principally improvements in their transportation business partially offset by lower net favorable prior year reserve development.

Northbridge’s underwriting profit in 2019 included net favorable prior year reserve development of $67 million representing 5.4 combined ratio points reflecting better than expected loss emergence across all major lines of business. This compared to net favorable prior year reserve development of $107 million representing 9.5 combined ratio points in 2018 reflecting better than expected emergence on automobile and casualty lines of business.

The underwriting results in 2019 included $12 million that represented one combined ratio point of current period catastrophe losses that principally related to storms in Ontario and Quebec that compared to current period catastrophe losses in 2018 of $19 million that represented 1.7 combined ratio points.

In Canadian dollar terms Northbridge's net premiums written increased by 18% in 2019, reflecting price increases across the group, strong retention of renewal business and growth in the new business.

Moving on to Odyssey Group in 2019 Odyssey Group reported an underwriting profit of $90 million at a 97.2% combined ratio compared to an underwriting profit of $181 million at a 93.4% combined ratio in 2018. Lower underwriting profit in 2019 reflected lower net favorable prior year reserve development and higher current period catastrophe losses.

Odyssey Group’s combined ratio in 2019 benefited from net favorable prior year reserve development of $230 million, which represents a 7.2 combined ratio points principally related to better than expected emergence on non-catastrophe losses of $148 million, primarily related to better than expected emergence from both non-catastrophe loss experience principally in the casualty, auto, marine and aviation lines and property catastrophe loss experience that compared to net favorable prior year reserve development of $346 million or 12.5 combined ratio points in 2018.

Current period catastrophe losses of $280 million represented 8.8 combined ratio points in 2019 principally related to Typhoon Hagibis at $88 million or 2.8 combined ratio points, Typhoon Faxai at $42 million or 1.3 combined ratio points and Hurricane Dorian at $25 million or 0.8 combined ratio points and that compared to current period catastrophe losses of $252 million that represented 9.1 combined ratio points in 2018 that principally related to the 2018 California wildfires, Hurricane Michael and Typhoon Jebi.

Odyssey Group wrote $3.4 billion of net premiums in 2019, which represented an increase of 17% from the prior year. This reflected growth in all divisions with the majority of the increase related to U.S. insurance, with growth in the U.S. cross motor and financial product lines, the London market in Odyssey's new line business and it's U.S. casualty reinsurance.

Moving onto Crum & Forster, Crum & Forster’s underwriting profit in 2019 improved to $52 million with a combined ratio of 97.6% from an underwriting profit of $33 million and a combined ratio of 98.3% in 2018. The increase in underwriting profit was principally due to higher business volumes and profitable lines of business and lower current period catastrophe losses partially offset by increased commissions as a result of growth and higher commission lines of business.

Crum & Forster's net premium written increased by 18% in 2019 primarily reflecting growth in accident and health, surety and program and surplus and specialty lines of business.

Looking to Zenith, Zenith National reported underwriting profit in 2019 of $109 million with an 85.2% combined ratio compared to an underwriting profit of $140 million with an 82.6% combined ratio in 2018. The decrease in underwriting profit in 2019 principally reflected the impact of price decreases due to continued favorable loss trends.

The underwriting profit in 2019 included $82 million or 11.2 combined ratio points of net favorable prior year reserve developments, which reflected net favorable loss development trends for accident years 2013 through 2018. Net premiums written by Zenith of $721 million in 2019 decreased by 9% from $789 million 2018 with the decrease primarily reflecting price decreases due to continuing favorable loss trends.

Brit Insurance in 2019 reported an underwriting profit of $51 million and a combined ratio of 96.9% compared to an underwriting loss of $77 million and a combined ratio of 105.2. The year-over-year improvement in Brit’s underwriting results principally reflected a decrease in current period catastrophe losses and a decrease in the attritional loss ratio, partially offset by a decrease in net favorable prior year reserve development.

Current period catastrophe losses of $70 million represented 4.3 combined ratio points in 2019, principally related to Typhoon Hagibis at $25 million or 1.5 combined ratio points, Typhoon Faxai $12 million or 0.8 combined ratio points and Hurricane Dorian $24 million or 1.5 combined ratio points. That was significantly lower than current period catastrophe losses of $210 million that represented 12.7 combined ratio points in 2018 that related to the California wildfires, Typhoon Jebi, Hurricane Florence and Michael.

Net favorable prior year reserve development was lower in 2019 at $47 million and represented 2.8 combined ratio points reflecting better than expected claim experience across most lines of business compared to $99 million that represented 6.0 combined ratio points in 2018.

Brit’s net premium written decreased by 1% in 2019 after excluding the one-time intercompany reinsurance transaction with Runoff in 2018 that's eliminated on consolidation. The decrease reflected an increased use of proportional treaty reinsurance in the marine and property lines of business partially offset by growth in premiums written primarily growth in their reinsurance segment that was partially offset by lower business volumes due to reductions in non-core lines of business.

Allied World reported an underwriting profit of $58 million and a combined ratio of 97.5% in 2019, compared to an underwriting profit of $43 million and a combined ratio of 98.1% in 2018. The improvement in underwriting profitability principally reflected lower current periods catastrophe losses partially offset by net adverse prior year reserve development in 2019 compared to net favorable prior year reserve development in 2018.

Current period losses in 2019, we're $85 million or 3.7 combined ratio points principally related to Typhoon Hagibis at $31 million or 5.7 combined ratio points, Typhoon Faxai at $20 million, 0.8 combined ratio points. Hurricane Dorian $14 million and 0.6 combined ratio points. That compared to current period catastrophe losses in 2018 of $223 million or 9.8 combined ratio points that principally related to the California wildfires, Typhoon Jebi, Hurricane Florence and Michael.

Net adverse prior year reserve development of $32 million or 1.4 combined ratio points in 2019 reflected deterioration in both the insurance segment and the reinsurance segment compared to net favorable prior year reserve development of $97 million or 4.2 combined ratio points in 2018.

Allied World's net premium written increased by 3% reflecting growth in gross premiums written partially offset by decreased premium retention, primarily were driven by increased reinsurance purchase in their insurance segment.

Moving to Fairfax Asia, Fairfax Asia’s underwriting profit increased to $6 million at a combined ratio of 97.0% in 2019 and that compared to an underwriting profit of $0.4 million at a combined ratio of 99.8% in 2018 with the increase in underwriting profit principally reflecting higher net favorable prior year reserve development.

Our Insurance and Reinsurance Other segment reported an underwriting loss of $18 million and a combined ratio of 101.7% in 2019 compared to an underwriting loss of $49 million and a combined ratio of 104.6% in 2018. The decrease in the underwriting loss in 2019 principally reflected higher net favorable prior year reserve developments primarily at Group Re, Fairfax Central and Eastern Europe and Bryte Insurance that was partially offset by a higher current period catastrophe losses primarily related to the Chilean riot.

And finally looking to Runoff, excluding the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter 2018 reinsurance transactions Runoff reported an operating loss of $219 million in 2019 compared to an underwriting loss of $288 million in 2018. The decrease in operating loss in 2019 principally reflected the Runoff of Advent’s unearned premiums and lower loss on claims partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Losses on claims in 2019 reflected net adverse development at U.S. Runoff of $216 million principally related to the strengthening of asbestos, pollution and other latent claim reserves. That was partially offset by European Runoff net favorable reserve development of $66 million.

As Prem noted on December 20, 2019 the company entered into an agreement to contribute its wholly owned European Runoff group to a newly formed RiverStone Barbados company that will be jointly managed with OMERS

Pursuant to the agreement, OMERS will subscribe for a 40% equity interest in RiverStone Barbados for cash consideration of approximately $600 million. At the closing date the company will deconsolidate European Runoff and remove from the Runoff reporting segment and commence the equity method of accounting to its joint venture interest in RiverStone Barbados entity.

At December 31, 2019 on our consolidated balance sheet the assets and liabilities of that European Runoff operation were presented as held for sale in the Company's balance sheet and as Prem noted, the transaction is subject to regulatory approval with anticipated closing in the first quarter of 2020.

Looking to our consolidated results of Fairfax, our consolidated interest in dividend income increased year-over-year from $784 million in 2018 to $880 million in 2019, primarily reflecting higher interest income earned on increased holdings of high quality U.S. corporate bonds, partially offset by lower interest income earned on decreased holding over U.S. municipal bonds.

Fairfax recorded a provision for income taxes of $262 million at an effective tax rate of 12% in 2019 with the lower effective tax rate in 2019 primarily due to income earned outside of Canada that's taxed at lower rates and the recognition of previously unrecorded U.S. foreign tax credits.

Our total debt to total cap ratio excluding our non-insurance companies decreased to 24.5% at December 31, 2019 from 25.0% at December 31, 2018 primarily as a result of the increase in total capital.

We ended 2019 with an investment portfolio, which included the holding company cash and investments of $39 billion slightly higher than the $38.8 billion held at December 31, 2018. Book value per share at December 31, 2019 was $486.10 million compared to $432.46 million at December 31, 2018 an increase of 14.8% adjusted for that $10 dividend that the company paid in the first quarter of 2019. And now I'll pass it back over to you Prem.

Prem Watsa

Thank you very much Jen. We look forward to answering your questions. Please give us your name, your company name and try to limit your questions to only one so that it's fair to everyone on the call. Okay, Annie we are ready for the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question is from the line of Jaeme Gloyn from National Bank Financial. Your line is now open, please go ahead.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes, good morning.

Prem Watsa

Good morning, Jaeme.

Jaeme Gloyn

Premiums growth, obviously really solid, I was hoping you could break out what organic growth was in Q4.

Prem Watsa

Yes, so organic in Q4 was approximately 13% in terms of net written premium. So basically Jaeme we are seeing rates increase, accelerated rate increases through 2019. And we've been very careful in not writing, not increasing our premiums over the years in a soft market, in fact decreasing it. And so and now we're expanding. We grew in 2019 on an accelerated basis, quarter-by-quarter that's why I’ve showed it to you. And we think that trend continues in 2020.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And where do you think leverage can reach and how quickly can Fairfax achieve those levels?

Prem Watsa

You mean in terms of premiums to equity and that type of leverage you're talking about?

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes, so in the past we've gone to a 1.5x net written premiums to shareholders' equity. But our companies, we are very decentralized. So each of our precedence, particularly the big ones, Odyssey, Allied World, Crum & Forster, Brit, they're all ready to expand. They know what to do. It has to, it's not just the price increases. You have to get the right margins because there's all sorts of potential risks of the insurance business.

And we have the ability to expand as much as we like in the next few years. And in the past, 2001 this is an that’s a much bigger company today than we were in 2001. But in 2001, after September 11, 2002, three 2003 and 2004 we more than doubled our premium in those three years.

Right now we have $17 billion in gross premium, approximately $13 billion in net written premium. But that's how you look at it in total, but what you should look at is each of the $4 billion in Odyssey, approximately $4 billion in Allied and on and on. And all of those companies have the ability to expand if the pricing is appropriate. And at the moment it seems like it's appropriate.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. And can you balance that that sort of commentary with share repurchases given the stock trend and the low book, it would seem like a decent use of capital to repurchase shares as well can you balance those two competing uses of capital?

Prem Watsa

Yes, of course. Of course, first is to help our companies grow because these opportunities don't last forever. And secondly is to buy back our stock. Yes. But we have to do it in a financial way, we have to do it in a way that doesn't put us at risk. And so we, that's the balance Jaeme that we're going through in terms of using only excess funds that we think we won’t need and so far expansion potential in the insurance business and buy back our stock.

So we bought some and by the way, I've said publicly that we want to buy our shares. We don't want to issue shares. We don't want to expand. We've got a very diversified platform of the insurance, reinsurance business all over the world. But I said that over 10 years, so it's over time, not like every quarter. We will buy it as when we feel comfortable to take advantage of it and but we're not going to do it at the expense of a financial position or at the expense of our insurance company’s ability to take advantage of a good pricing.

Jaeme Gloyn

Great. Thank you.

Prem Watsa

Thank you very much. Jaeme. Can we have the next question Annie?

Operator

Absolutely, our next question is from the line of Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open sir? Go ahead.

Mark Dwelle

Yes, good morning.

Prem Watsa

Hey good morning Mark.

Mark Dwelle

Couple of questions, can you help with the holding company cash was about $1.7 billion at the end of last quarter and it's under about $1 billion even or so at the end of this quarter. Can you help with just a couple of the major items that accounted for the move from $1.7 billion to $1 billion?

Prem Watsa

Yes, Jen?

Jen Allen

Right. Sure. So at the end of the last quarter, the $1.7 billion represented, we had 500 million drawn on our credit facility that's been fully repaid in the fourth quarter. There was also some residual capitalization put into our underlying insurance companies to help them with growth.

Mark Dwelle

Okay. That's helpful on that.

Prem Watsa

And Mark, as we've said we get another $600 million in the first quarter as and when this RiverStone U.K. closes. And so we like to build our cash and marketable position to a higher level than $1.1 billion.

Mark Dwelle

Okay. that's helpful. The second question, there was a sizable loss in the fourth quarter related to the profit share in associates and non-insurance entities. Could you talk a little bit about what was there? I'm sure it's probably some type of a mark-to-market, but just to help understand it.

Prem Watsa

Yes, for sure. Mark. Jen, would you answer that please?

Jen Allen

Sure. So Mark, maybe just on that summarized income statement there'll be more details in our MD&A when it comes out in the annual report, to give you more clarity. But high level, I think there's a couple of things to note in that non-insurance companies line. So in there, we have Thomas Cook that you recall is a consolidated investment, but it owns the underlying Quess shares that were demerged in the fourth quarter. Upon that demerger, there was $191 million, but that's an impairment on the Quess shares relating to the non-controlling interest of Thomas Cook. That full $191 million is attributed to the noncontrolling interest line on the Fairfax net P&L, so zero impact to our book value per share. It's a growth presentation.

The other thing to note on that non-insurance operation line is also Fairfax India is presented in that line before we do our consolidation. As Prem noted, that they had a excellent quarter and an uptake, principally related to the Bangalore airport. As a result, they accrue for a performance fee of about $48 million. That's also in that line as an expense. But the way the consolidation works, we have the benefits coming through on the Fairfax line at $48 million. So it's the net benefit that you would actually see in our results of the 66% that we retain. So there is a little bit of noise on kind of a one-off transaction in those lines, just to clarify.

Mark Dwelle

That's helpful. And then just one last item if I can, you mentioned within the Runoff segment that there were asbestos charges, typically, that's all in the fourth quarter. Could you just quantify how much impact that had on the fourth quarter results?

Prem Watsa

You said $216 million in gross in U.S. asbestos. We had some redundancies in the U.K. and the net impact was $150 million. And of course, Mark, we have interest and dividend income, and you have gains and losses on the stock side, take them all together and approximately, it's about a $50 million loss in our runoff company in – at a U.S. runoff company, or the total runoff company is about $50 million loss. And so asbestos has been a problem for some time.

And the plaintiff's lawyers, this is what they call social inflation, plaintiff's lawyers have been extending their reach into also sorts of nooks and crannies to get anything that's got a little asbestos, as they come after the companies. And we think it might be somewhere here in the next few years might be peaking, but we happen to have the best team in RiverStone, very well versed team for asbestos in environmental settlements. We've made acquisitions on that front also. And so we think we know what we're doing. And we'll grind it to a halt as time goes by. But it is a industry-wide concern as the plaintiff's lawyers extend that reach. They've gone through – they've been coming after the insurance companies and other companies for decades now. And somewhere here, we think it'll peak out, but it is still something that we watch very carefully and we look at it every year.

Mark Dwelle

Appreciate the color, thanks very much. Take care.

Prem Watsa

Thank you Mark. Next question Annie?

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Tom MacKinnon from BMO Capital. Your line is now open sir.

Prem Watsa

Good morning Tom.

Tom MacKinnon

Good morning Prem. Question with respect to your minority insurance partners. And they've helped you make acquisitions in the past. And I think the trend has been to sort of help – to buy them out. But the RiverStone acquisition seems to go a little bit the other way, where you're actually selling some of the stuff back to them. So do you see – envision an increasing role with these partners going forward? Or do you envision a role where you're going to be buying up your ownership from these partners going forward?

Prem Watsa

Tom is our insurance companies, and we've been buying back our partners' interest over time. So like that would be Brit and that would be Eurolife and that would be Allied. Allied comes this year. So yes, so we'd be looking to eventually own those companies 100%. They are insurance companies and over time, we'd be looking at only 100%. In terms of the RiverStone, we've taken that – we've taken OMERS as a partner, and we think what we've done is that, as a partner, we've allowed – that allows us to deconsolidate. And our U.K. company now, RiverStone, there's a lot of Lloyd's companies, and there's a lot of runoffs in the U.K. So it helps us to finance that separately with our partner. And eventually, there's all sorts of possibilities, including taking it public at some point in time. So we're looking at Riverstone U.K. in a separate basis. But it's very much – it's been a great performer, U.K., and we think the big advantage is it allows us to finance it separately from the Fairfax insurance companies.

Tom MacKinnon

And what would be the – in order to take Eurolife and Brit and Allied up to 100% ownership, what's left for you? What kind of cost do you see of that over the next few years?

Prem Watsa

Yes, so the Eurolife will be doing it sometime this year. That will probably do it right from the company itself. We've done very well in Eurolife, so that won't need much money. And for Brit, we need about 10%. We have to be buyback and we're looking at buying back that as soon as we can. And then Allied is – opens up in June, I think somewhere in June, July and then we have the ability to do that. I think the – for Allied, Peter, if I remember, it was something like 1.5 billion something like that, that we need to buy at some point in time in the next three, four years.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. And what about – and in the Brit, does that – what's the dollar amount on that?

Prem Watsa

Brit, we don't have to, but it's approximately 100 million…

Tom MacKinnon

Okay.

Prem Watsa

Plus minus 100 million, yes.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. Thanks for that.

Prem Watsa

Thank you. Thank you, Tom. Can we go onto the next question, Annie?

Operator

Absolutely. Your next question is from the line of Christopher Gable, an Individual Investor. Your line is now open, sir.

Prem Watsa

Hey, good morning, Christopher.

Christopher Gable

Good morning. I would like to follow up a little bit on the rated share repurchases, which personally I had a higher expectation for the rate since I was up there on 10/17. There's about 4% has been purchased back. And you mentioned that you were trying to reduce it over time from 20 to 23 and today is the first time I heard you that your timeframe was 10 years. I thought it was shorter, but if…

Prem Watsa

Yes, I quoted in our annual report and I quoted and I talked about it in our AGM. The King of buybacks is a guy by the name of Henry Singleton.

Christopher Gable

You know the name.

Prem Watsa

Yes, you know the name, but it's something like 85% of their shares outstanding, but they bought it – but he bought it 10, 15 years. And I wanted to make sure that we've got a platform, Christopher, that of 17 billion worldwide insurance and that doesn't include about 2 billion from Eurolife and from Gulf insurance company and some from Digits in India. And so we've got better product 20 billion. We don't have to buy anything more. When we grow at 10%, we are growing at 1.7 billion plus minus another Brit is how we look at it, right.

So we're going to have a tremendous ability going forward when we can balance as we were saying our financial position, ability to finance our insurance company's growth and buyback stock. Over time we will be buying back a significant amount of our stock, but we don't want to do it at the expense of our financial position and we don't want to, as I said, do it at the expense of restricting the growth in our insurance companies.

Christopher Gable

Okay. Thank you very much.

Prem Watsa

Okay, perfect. Next question, Annie.

Operator

Absolutely. Our next question is from Mikel Abasolo from Solo Capital Management. Your line is now open.

Mikel Abasolo

Well, thank you very much for taking my question, Prem.

Prem Watsa

Good morning.

Mikel Abasolo

Good morning, yes. I have one quick specific one and one more general if I may specific one and has to do with realized gain on Go Digit.

Prem Watsa

Yes.

Mikel Abasolo

I am surprised by that. In the annual report of 2018, I see that your 45% stake in that company amounts total of 3.4 million and the company lost money in the year 2018. So I was curious about that.

Prem Watsa

Yes, so that's a good question. And this is a company that's totally digitized, right, that’s all digital growing like a weed and two years Kamesh Goyal, who’s the founder of the company, has grown it to $300 million and more recently he's been able to raise – we can only own at the moment 49%. He's been able to raise about 10%, a little more than 10%, at a valuation of 800 million plus. And so, we might have put, I don't know, 140 million, something like that, 150 million. So that increase for our shares going - from 800 plus to what we put is where that 350 billion comes from. But – Jen, do you want to add to that?

Jen Allen

Sure. Maybe just to give you Mikel a little bit more color, there are two components to that investment that we hold in Digit. So the part that you're referring to is the common stock and a small portion of some pref shares that we own. As Prem noted, we're limited to a 49% interest in India. Those shares at a historic cost were about $16 million, currently carried at nil because we do our equity pickup on that basis of the 49%. The large unrealized gain that you've noted of just over 350 million relates to the convertible pref shares. So that's where we as – as Prem indicated, they had three private equity firms come in and value the company at over 850 million. Our share percentage of that on the convertible prefs that are a mark to market basis of what you're seeing come through on that unrealized gain. It's not the equity accounted position.

Mikel Abasolo

Right, excellent. Thank you very much for the clarification. And if I may – I have one more general and I'm coming back with this year after year, almost year after year. And that is – I guess that if there is a stock pickers market, I'm pretty confident that that Fairfax will do very well even if the discrepancy or the divergence between growth and value does not close soon enough. But I'm very worried that you confront a general call in the stock markets. You are as aware as I am that the Shiller P/E is at record levels, valuations, any way you look at them. They are extreme. And my worry is that if there is a general collapse or a slow collapse in the stock market. I'm still very confident that Fairfax’s common stock would do much better than the indices, but I fear that you'd be dragged down and of course you cannot spend relative dollars.

Prem Watsa

No, that's great. And you never know in the stock market 50% drop, 30% drop, which it could easily do, how we would do, but I do mentioned to you to look at our 2002, 2003 and 2004 annual report, in 1999 to 2002, the stock market dropped 50%. This is of course the .com bust, but the whole market dropped 50%. And our equity portfolios went up 100%. So, there's a – - value has been had a tough time for years and years and years, perhaps the whole decade. So if some of these high flying stocks come down, you may not be surprised that the value stocks do well. If history is any guide, that's what's happened before.

Mikel Abasolo

Yes. I'm worried that this time it will be systemic, which it wasn't in 2001, 2002, 2003.

Prem Watsa

And it might well be that. Might will be that. It might well be right on it. But thank you for your question and we will, Annie, move on to the next one.

Mikel Abasolo

Thank you.

Operator

Absolutely. Thank you. The next question is from the line of Jeff Fenwick from Cormark Securities. Your line is now open, sir.

Jeff Fenwick

Hi, there. Good morning.

Prem Watsa

Hey, good morning, Jeff.

Jeff Fenwick

So, Prem, obviously, to begin, the headlines of late has been the spread of the coronavirus, and I've been getting some questions about that with respect to Fairfax. So can you just frame for us a little bit, maybe the extent of the risk exposure from Fairfax's perspective with respect to things like is this interruption insurance and that type of thing. Is there any sort of commentary you can offer up on that front?

Prem Watsa

Yes, so on the insurance side, Jeff, business interruption or anything else would be very minimal yet, very minimal. We haven't seen any pickup in claims. And we're looking at size, for example, in the past. We don't expect that to be significant, but it could affect some of our investments, business travel might be slow and some other businesses, you hear them all making comments at the – from the investment side, that might be slower. But from the insurance side, it's that's highly unlikely that will be affected by the coronavirus.

Jeff Fenwick

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you. And then maybe just turning to the investment gains. Specific to Q4, fairly sizable equity gain there. Was that the Go Digit came with it loaded principally in the fourth quarter?

Jen Allen

That’s correct, yes.

Prem Watsa

Yes, well, that…

Jen Allen

That was in the fourth quarter.

Prem Watsa

Yes, that was exactly right, Jeff.

Jeff Fenwick

Okay. And then maybe just one last one here. I know with the – part of the market – pardon me, needs to be associated with some capacity leaving the market, notably from Lloyd's. Do you think that's sustainable? Or as they sort of reorganize there and we see the rates improving, does that capacity starts to come back into the market in fairly short order?

Prem Watsa

Not at short order, it will come back, but not in short order. And if history is any guide, again, if you see what happened in the past, you get a few years of significant price increases. You had some big companies, like Lloyd's is one, AIG has publicly said they are reducing their capacity significantly, that I think they've dropped it by 75% and a lot of the other large European companies have dropped. The social inflation, there's CAT exposure, so these hurricanes that come into Florida, big losses, right, that has taken some time to hit and when it turns, price increases are taking place now. But as you said, Jeff, it'll turn, but you might have a good one for a few years. That's what's happened in the past.

Jeff Fenwick

Okay, thank you for that. That’s all I had.

Prem Watsa

Thank you, Jeff. We will – last question, Annie.

Operator

Absolutely. It’s from Sardeep Banerjee, a Private Investor. Your line is now open, sir.

Sardeep Banerjee

Hey, guys. Good morning, Prem.

Prem Watsa

Yes, good morning.

Sardeep Banerjee

Congratulation on the great result on Fairfax India and Fairfax Financial. So I have a quick question on Bangalore Airport on Fairfax India side. So I don't know if you have already discussed this, but– so encouraging infrastructure, who did Fairfax serve into? Is it to OMERS? Or did you guys release that information? Or who did…

Prem Watsa

We haven’t released that yet. We will release it sometime, but we haven't released it yet. We just said that it was a third-party institutional investor who validated the investment.

Sardeep Banerjee

Okay. But my question is that is the multiple that Fairfax India sold it to – I mean, to third-party investors, is it a very – is it a very high, like is it a reach valuation. So my question is coming from that. And can we assume that the future gain would be muted for the Bangalore Airport?

Prem Watsa

No, I mean, you should look at it like this. The whole – we happen to be fortunate about the airport at a valuation, 100%, now I'm talking, at about $1.4 billion. And so the valuation here was about $2.8 billion, less than $3 billion. That $3 billion for Bangalore International Airport, which is going from 30 million passengers, second terminal, second runway to 45, 50, 60, 70 and ultimately after 90 million passengers. If you look at Shanghai, it's trading in excess of US$20 billion. So this is trading at $3 billion, and it's a long ways off from Shanghai, I understand that. But this is a private airport, it's really well run, and it's in the third-largest city in India, as you know, in Bangalore, and there's a ton of software engineers there, almost as many as in Silicon Valley.

Sardeep Banerjee

Thanks. It helps. Thanks, Prem. And I can validate that, I've been to the airport and it's really phenomenal. I mean, it's probably the best airport I have been to, except Dubai. Another final question is that Fairfax India share repurchase, right?

Prem Watsa

Yes.

Sardeep Banerjee

So if you look at 30th September, the normal course issuer bid cancellation, so as we all know, right, as you already mentioned that Fairfax India share value is undervalued, right? So why then out of $3.5 million that you guys could buyback, only you bought back [indiscernible] it an indication of management that is not that undervalued or any comment on that?

Prem Watsa

No, no, no. It’s like anything else. We buy as much as we can. And I forget exactly how much we've bought. We've disclosed it, but with a net asset value of close to $17 and stock is trading at $12.5, I don't think you need a lot of work to be done to figure out that it's pretty undervalued. And India is in a tremendous with Mr. Modi getting reelected last year, he's got a huge opportunity in the next five years.

Sardeep Banerjee

Thanks.

Prem Watsa

So thank you very much for your questions. And Annie, thank you very much and I think there is no more questions, Annie. So thank you for joining us all on the call. We look forward to seeing you at our Annual General Meeting, AGM, on April 16. We invite you all to come for the meeting, and Paul Rivett will also be there. So we look forward to seeing you all. Thank you very much.

