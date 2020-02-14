H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:HRUFF) Q4 2019 Results Conference Call February 14, 2020 9:30 AM ET

Before beginning the call, H&R would like to remind listeners that certain statements, which may include predictions, conclusions, forecasts or projections in the remarks that follow may contain Forward-Looking Information, which reflect the current expectations of management regarding future events and performance and speak only as of today's date. Forward-looking information may requires management to make assumptions or rely on certain material factors and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the statements in the forward-looking information. In discussing H&R's financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we may reference certain financial measures, which do not have a meaning recognized or standardized under IFRS or Canadian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers.

Thomas Hofstedter

Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us today. I would like to welcome everybody on the call. And joining me today are Larry Froom our CFO; Patrick Sullivan, COO Primari's and Philippe Lapointe , COO, Lantower.

Mr. Larry will summarize our quarterly and annual financial results, Pat will then provide an update to our retail portfolio followed by Philippe who will update us on our [Indiscernible] portfolio. And finally I will conclude with some closing remarks followed by your questions. Over to Larry.

Larry Froom

Thanks Tom. Good morning, everyone. I will begin with some high level remarks, starting with

FFO. Funds From Operations, FFO Q4 2019 basic diluted and normalized FFO was $0.44 per unit compared to $0.43 per unit in Q4 2018. For the year normalized FFO was $1.74 per unit consecutive $1.73 per unit in 2018.

Although these are small increases, we view it as quite an achievement given that we completed approximately $1.8 billion of assets sales over the past 24 months, compared to $645 million of property acquisitions during the same period.

Part of these acquisitions were for newly constructed U.S. residential properties that were leased up during 2019. We are expected to generate approximately $4.8 million more in FFO in 2020, than they did in 2019.

Part of the proceeds from the asset dispositions will use to foundation H&R development pipeline. During the course of the year, we invested over $300 million into development therefore future FFO growth is now completed and stabilized.

With have three years development projects scheduled to be completed in 2020. River Landing in Miami, Phase 1 of Hercules in San Francisco and the Pearl in Austin. And in Canada and Ontario, we are pleased to announce we recently leased the largest of the three industrial [indiscernible] that currently has under construction to take proposed for 10-years. Occupancy is expected to commence in Q3 2020.

Additionally, part of the asset disposition proceeds were invested in redeveloping the former Target and Pier Stores in our portfolio. We are expecting growth in rental income of approximately 4.3 million from new tenant occupying that space.

Our developments in Long Island City, New York, Jackson Park was completed during the year and generated $10 million of FFO at our 50% share. In September, interest only financing of $1 billion was secured by the property for 10-years at an annual interest rate of 2.25%.

After repayment of the construction financing H&R received$195 million distribution from the joint venture, which was used to repay other debt. The project and yield on budgeted cost is expected to be 6% and the level of yield on H&R's net cash contribution, investment is expected to be approximately 50%.

We believe the majority of the vacancies in our office and industrial segments and in addition committed retail occupancy at December was 94.1% versus actual occupancy at 91.5%. Debt-to-total assets for the financial segment at year-end was 44.4% with subsequent to year-end with $256 million mortgage receivables that was achieved by the Atrium was received. These funds were used to repay debt, which reduced the debt to total asset ratio is 43.4%.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to Pat to give us some update on our retail division.

Patrick Sullivan

Thank you Larry and good morning. Leasing activity during the past two years has been very strong with our leasing teams completing more than 400 transactions during each year. Including 250 new lease deals of which there were 35 new large format transactions.

While our occupancy rate and net operating income have been negatively impacted by the closure of Sears and other kind of bankruptcies, we are starting to realized a positive moment as tenants begin to open from their redevelop boxes.

During the last quarter of 2019, more than 220,000 square feet of box stores opened in a portfolio, and approximately 280,000 square feet of new stores will open until 2020. There continues to be tenant demand for spaces in our portfolio and we anticipate strong leasing activity once again in 2020.

Our occupancy rate at the end of 2019, was 91.5% compared to 89.3% at the end of the third quarter, while our occupied and committed rate rose to 94.1% from 93.8%. 12-months rolling same-store within our enclosed mall portfolio of 145 per square foot, a decline from the end of 2018, but in-line with productivity figures posed in both 2016 and 2017.

With respect to alter the sales volumes we have been reducing the amount of CRU area for the past few years, which is a result for the most part of expanding existing tenants or leasing space in both cases, the large format tenants were not included in our sales reporting area. Many of these new large formats tenants such as Winners, Mark, Urban Planet and Old Navy have been great additions to our properties and generated significant traffic.

With our anchor development projects nearing completion, we are slowing opportunities to diversify our shopping centers place to include office and residential uses. By way of example, with the City of Ottawa planning for the light rail transit, the [indiscernible] in Ottawa in the next few years, we relocated the food court to the main level of the mall with a goal of utilizing the second floor for office uses.

Recently we completed two long-term leases with public works one for 53,000 square feet and another for 9500 square feet. In addition, we are in the preliminary planning stages for residential diversification at Orchard Park in Kelowna, Stone Road in d'Orleans in Ottawa at Dufferin Mall the approval process to have significant residential density is in progress. And we expect to start construction on that project in approximately two years.

Thank you and I will turn the discussion over to Philippe.

Philippe Lapointe

Thank you Pat. Good morning everyone. We have got some memorable update for this quarter and so I’m delighted to share the latest news from Lantower Residential.

As mentioned in the previous quarters, one of our strategic initiatives is to examine our existing portfolio to determine if any reallocations would be accretive to the overall portfolio. As we alluded in the last quarter's call, we were under contract to sell two legacy assets for Lantower's portfolio.

In January of this year we successfully disclose the Magnolia growth a 1984 vintage property in Houston, Texas, and Tribeca, a [indiscernible] vintage property in Dallas, Texas. Magnolia growth purchased for $16.7 million in 2014 sold on January 23, for 23.9 million representing an IRR 24.2%. Tribeca purchased for 52.3 million in 2015 sold on January mounted for 66 million, representing an IRR 17.6%. In light of this disposition, we expect to disclose a new acquisition next quarter.

On the portfolio front, the Lantower Residential portfolio consisted of 7,500 or 7,507 apartments across 23 properties at the end of the fourth quarter when excluding Jackson Park. Following the recent dispositions in January, the Lantower portfolio excluding Jackson Park has a weighted average vintage of 2014 representing one of the newest portfolios in the sector, and underscore our intent to maintain quality portfolio supportive of long-term growth potential. On the operations front, at the end of the fourth quarter, Lantower's portfolio was approximately 91% occupied and over 92% occupied when excluding our lease-up properties.

On the financial front, our same-asset quarter end operating income increased in U.S. dollars from $9,559,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $11,165,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. This equates to same asset quarter-over-quarter operating income growth of 16.8%.

Our same-asset operating income increased again in U.S. dollars from $48,456,000 during the year ended of 2018 to $42,912,000 during year-ended in 2009, representing an annual operating income growth of 6.1%. The above average 15.8% year-over-year operating income growth, primarily due to the rental growth. The most notably stabilization of a few assets in our portfolio.

On the development front, our Phase 1 Sunrise project, the 321-unit Class A garden-style multifamily project in Orlando, Florida is scheduled to break around in the first quarter of this year. We look forward to expanding essential Florida development pipeline and disclosing more so Class-A development opportunities in 2020.

And with that, I will pass along the conversation back to Larry.

Larry Froom

Thank you, Philippe. Before we begin the Q&A portion of the call, I would like to highlight few items. Firstly, leverage continues to trend lower, debt to total assets pro forma the receipt of the $266 million [indiscernible] was 43.4%, down 120 basis points from 44.6% a year earlier.

Prudent leverage has always been core to our strategy and the trends to lower leverage of the past few years allow us me to truly invest more in developments and also provides us with significant strategic flexibility.

Second, our development pipeline of value created projects is large insight. In 2019, we delivered our flagship Jackson Park development which reached 96% occupancy in Q4. Securities as Larry as mentioned a 10-year interest only mortgage at the return to all of us 31 million U.S. were original investment resulting the 50% lever return on our equity investment of the project.

the project. River Landing is nearing completion. Publix is scheduled to open in April of this year and being the first tenant followed by the balance of the retail space with residential leasing commencing very shortly.

We advancing our intensification plans at Dufferin Grove Village 145 Wellington, 55 Yonge and the, 320 Front Street in Toronto and in Burnaby, BC. Phase I, based in one of our 2.79 square foot Canada industrial development will complete this year, the Toronto industrial market expected to be zero vacancy and rents continue to rise.

Augmenting Canada, we have a number of additional industrial development opportunities in the Toronto market providing attractive opportunities to grow our exposure to the strong market with state-of-the-art properties.

In December 2019, we issued a mortgage receivable for $124.1 million secured against 12.4 acres of land in Jersey City, New Jersey for a two-year term. The loan is expected to increase up to $160 million and bears interest at 10.0% per annum.

The land is adjacent to Liberty State Park with views of Downtown Manhattan and the Hudson River. The project is zoned for 1.7 million square feet of commercial space and 1544 residential units. But the full residential development option accounts for 2835 units.

The location is accessible to multiple nodes of transportation including the grocery path station, 0.7 miles away and direct access to Manhattan to Penn Station and Wall Street and 10 minute ferry transit ride to Google's Manhattan campus as well as access to Manhattan lower west side. The REIT has options to convert its loans into an 80% equity ownership interest in the projects.

In the U.S., our trade line is multivested. Our Massachusetts development projects will see deliveries this year, which are the landing in Miami in Q2. This year Phase 1 of our Hercules projects in San Francisco and the Pearl in Austin will be delivered in 2021 these completions will be followed by Shoreline in Los Angeles, Sunrise in Orlando, Phase 2 of Hercules and Esterra Park in Seattle. All these developments are expected increase NAV of units and as appropriate as they completion over the next couple of years.

Lastly, we have fielded another questions over the past six months regarding the Brown County, our candidates both of interest which we need not sell its business to the U.S., we confirmed the lease obligation at The Bow is assumed by the new lease and sell them and rented as required when terms of lease.

So any further developments regarding the Boris, we will provide more detail at the appropriate time. Today, we don't have anything further so far this front. We have made significant progress on our goals in enhancing our share growth profile, reducing leverage. We expect investments we have made in these areas continue to grow in our financial performance in the years ahead.

With that, I will turn it over to the operator for your questions. Operator.

Dean Wilkinson

Thanks good morning everybody.

Thomas Hofstedter

Good morning Dean.

Dean Wilkinson

Yes, Larry. First one is probably for you on River Landing, as that flips over from pod to IPP. Will we see the same kind of lack of capitalizing, like what we saw at Jackson Park, so you have that a bit of dilution and then as you lease up you catch that back up over the course of the next year, year and a half?

Larry Froom

Yes, it should be exactly like as far as the Jackson Park, and 30% kind of disclosure for River Landing at that happens.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay and with the magnitude of that be about the same given what your full interest is that versus when it was in Jackson Park?

Larry Froom

No. Jackson Park is bigger and the retail leasing will occur a lot quicker at one time as far as the residential leasing will be over the next 18-months to 24-months. So the residential part will be the same kind lease up as Jackson Park or as the retail will be a lot different.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. Great. And how much is that the quarterly capitalization of interest right now?

Larry Froom

The quarterly capitalization of interest on River Landing specifically?

Dean Wilkinson

Yes.

Larry Froom

Give me a second to look it up. I think we are running at around $3.5 million a quarter.

Dean Wilkinson

2.5 million a quarter? Okay.

Larry Froom

3.5.

Dean Wilkinson

3.5, great. And on the loan advanced at Jersey City. I'm just trying to triangulate that exact location. Would that be the lot which is currently being used for the Zeppelin Hall Biergarten?

Larry Froom

No, it is on the [indiscernible], the Marina is right there, it is right at the foot of the Marina.

Dean Wilkinson

Towards right at the foot of Marina, wow that is a fantastic location.

Larry Froom

Yes. [indiscernible] new highway, its bout the highway, bout the Marina which we will have the [indiscernible] Manhattan and you have the Jersey Park where you have [indiscernible] on the Midtown Manhattan.

Dean Wilkinson

So you would be able to come out of that residential development right into the fairy?

Larry Froom

Correct.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. There is zoning in place right now. Is that something that is going through sort of an application and permitting process and then you know -.

Larry Froom

The zoning gets in place, as I mentioned it is a mixed use zoning or all residential, it is totally plate everything is good to go. We have no affordable housing component in it at all. We are just now doing our master planning and permitting.

So the first phase of the residential will be ready to go in around a year and all residential commercial, it is really a question of how Premark it, we will not building a commercial set building and either end and life sciences is a potential there as well.

Dean Wilkinson

Good. Great location. Can you disclose who the partner is on that?

Larry Froom

I think so, Argent Ventures from Manhattan.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. And last question for me is and maybe for Philippe. As you are rounding out the markets that you are in Landtower, are there any other markets or perhaps markets outside of specifically the U.S. that you may be looking at and how big do you need to be in any given market for the scale to make sense?

Philippe Lapointe

So it is a very good question. I think as of right now obviously there is nothing in news regarding anything outside of the U.S. As it relates to entering a new market in the U.S. it is something that we are always kind of opinion, I would say, though, that we believe that more attractive acquisition or development opportunities are in the markets that we are currently in.

So I would love to expand our position in Tamp, in Orlando. I would like for us to consolidate some of our markets in Texas, and Raleigh and Charlotte just keep doing very, very well and opportunities there are few and far between, but we obviously wouldn’t mind aggregating a more solid position in those markets.

So, I think our focus is more predictive on that and then going to [indiscernible] Atlanta, Georgia or Phoenix.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay, great. Well we are looking forward to Alex hosting a property tour down in River Landing sometime in the near future. I will hand it back. Thanks, guys.

Sam Damiani

Thanks and good morning everyone. Just to start off on the [indiscernible] city project to a couple other questions that had. What will be the budget on the first phase of residential that year Tom you are saying you could start this year.

Thomas Hofstedter

We don't have the numbers yet. We don't have the - once you have the [indiscernible] distribute the first phase time, all the blocks within a 15 acres might have to be first allocated and figured out. We also have a 2.2 net acres park that we have to which is the water park that has to be considered. So, we are not at that stage yet to announce the budget on [indiscernible].

Sam Damiani

Okay. And what would be I guess the next steps. You mentioned, you are doing some planning and permitting and whatnot. But is there a sort of the next major step that we could look forward to in the next few months?

Thomas Hofstedter

Yes. Exercising our option would be smart. So right now to mange, we have nine-months to look at this and towards the end of the year we would actually pulling the trigger on it where you can go through the entire master planning process [indiscernible] at the block with giving us optionality on the commercial. So we are not going to pull the trigger on yet, it still doesn't matter.

Sam Damiani

Okay. Finally, that your partner Argent Ventures, what sort of experience do that they have in this type of development historically?

Thomas Hofstedter

I have known them for like you make that into couple of hotels, when used to go to parks America and they will reacted to that business as well. To answer your questions, they are currently building in Jersey some residential and they have been very active in the redevelopment of Penn Station area office. They have been around for past 40-years and have a lot of experience both into residential and commercial New York area markets.

Sam Damiani

So do you see need to bring in other partners on this project, given this sign at all ago?

Thomas Hofstedter

[indiscernible] substantially we went there last time in our own. On a very strong [indiscernible] life science markets. So that would involve a partner for sure and then there is [indiscernible] into the interviewing brokers. So go ahead in the life sciences and just in case there is a campus potential for us on the big problems out there.

Sam Damiani

Okay. And I just one more to Miami River, I know as the cost went up this quarter. Any color you could provide there as delivery of what?

Thomas Hofstedter

Yes. [indiscernible] couple of reasons. One of the major reasons is that we are trying to negotiating with a very, very large attractive, I think the largest 27,000 square foot restaurant space, the TI over the restaurant space are substantially more and centupling we also are negotiating on the office space with a user that again the TI has gone up.

The rents could go up and not necessarily entire infrastructure for the development and just a few cost of rents, nothing too significant. It is really more that the overall quality of the outside of the retail has gone up and there is cost [indiscernible] there.

Sam Damiani

And then also I notice the budget went up a bit on Sunrise development in Orlando. Any particular reason there?

Thomas Hofstedter

No. I think as of right now we are doing our best to certainly engineer to cause down, but as you candidly once we are often done those differences will be negligible.

Sam Damiani

Okay. One more question. Just on the debt maturities, there is a good chunk of mortgages coming up in 2021. What sort of rates on refinancing that should we expect is reasonable, and I’m not sure which properties, in which those are secured by?

Larry Froom

Sorry. All came what we expect to get currently on those mortgages?

Sam Damiani

Yes. If you were to finance it today.

Larry Froom

It would be, we have got a 10-year of financing, would probably be spread of off 180 Bips call it to be conservative together [Multiple Speakers].

Thomas Hofstedter

It is just looking at secured market, you know where we trade at.

Sam Damiani

Okay. But are those mortgages in the U.S., Canada like would you do more U.S. mortgages, more Canadian mortgages?

Larry Froom

Most of those coming up are in Canada.

Sam Damiani

Lovely, okay. Thanks, I will turn it back.

Thomas Hofstedter

Thanks Sam.

Jenny Ma

Thanks, good morning. Just wanted to dig into your developments a little, there has been a number of new projects that you have identified. I'm just wondering if you have actually mined through the entire portfolio to look for densification or the development opportunities. Are you really going at this on a property-by-property basis?

Thomas Hofstedter

I don't really understand the question, we are looking at the macro going other properties like certain properties under scrutiny to see where potential development is.

Jenny Ma

Well, I guess my question is, have you looked through the entire portfolio for all the potential projects down the road?

Thomas Hofstedter

So we have announced [indiscernible] specifications which we are working on, which are real. Attach to them, some of the densification that was more. I think the answers is, today every single property is being looked at for densification potential. And between the [indiscernible] portfolio of 145 Wellington, 65 The End Street, 310 Front Streets, 310 Front Street [indiscernible] which is substantial. The office portfolio has a lot of potential to densification impact. Pat mentioned a few of the shopping malls densification. I think the answer to your questions, every single property than we looked at as far as best street densification.

Jenny Ma

I guess what I'm getting at is can we expect to see potential new developments being announced down the road or I mean this is lot of chew on, so is it going to be more committed on the type or are you going to focus on the -.

Thomas Hofstedter

So specifically in the office property, this time is brand new which we have substantially do something sooner rather than alter as we move on some excess land there. And the rest that when we think about the time because of [Indiscernible] process it takes time.

Right now [indiscernible] taking advantage of starting front street 55 or 145 all in. I think those take time to offset, but the potential still get and replaced the office and as you know, interesting story that exists in and all those properties. So there is great potential, we are going to really substantial to the [Indiscernible].

So again, those are all real very real, very accessible to do, but when it will be actually launched in redevelopment, I think answers that it is going to take some time to rule out the [indiscernible]. I would say the earliest you are going to in 55 and 145 or Front Street is probably in line.

Jenny Ma

Okay, that is actually a good lead into my next question. So specific to the downtown Toronto properties. I know 145 Wellington, you are looking to replace the office space and add residential. But just given how tight the office market is, in some of these properties. How are you looking at whether or not you expand the office component and balance it with residential or is it really just trying to maximize the residential in these properties?

Thomas Hofstedter

Well the quantity of Downtown Toronto is very simple. It is in round numbers. Residential were to be put off to 125 a foot. So there is only the necessity for REIT essentially fund the insurance companies to incur cash flow, continuous cash flow that they actually pay more for the office component the residential component [indiscernible] always with more for the past number of years the Toronto office.

So for mapping at that I think the simple answer is it is the word of mouth step is if you look at all of our peers are now live from shopping centers have been shopping centers last substantial. The mixed use of development is diversification within the REIT world has now become the norm and therefore it is acceptable to go - residential, I think that the recurring income can happen from residential just as much as it happens from office and [indiscernible] is the best usually residential in today's age.

Those have a whole flow of new office products coming to the market in our Toronto which will release on the pressure on the rents. And right now the residential component is still returning higher numbers. Resident land values are going up. We expect the 325 a foot down in Toronto for some of the better sites. And office space we really leveled off.

So I think the answer to the question at this stage all of our developments are going to be mixed use that we are talking about whereby the office component will replaced and [indiscernible] that will be able to residential.

Jenny Ma

Okay, so I guess if you look at Front Street for example, would it make sense actually eliminate the office component and maximize res? Or is there a need to vacate some of that office.

Thomas Hofstedter

There is no need, but we wouldn’t do that. That goes way down the road, but there is ability to go ahead and take the smallest of the towers and replace that with a large tower. And we have actually had plans to really be submitted to the city to do that and actually leaving the balance of the complex impacts and creates a residential floor above the office.

Jenny Ma

Okay. And do you have a sense of what the remaining lease term on downtown Toronto assets is?

Thomas Hofstedter

Well they vary in every single building. But as I said, realistically speaking five years out.

Jenny Ma

Five years. Okay, well I look forward to seeing the plans. I will turn it back.

Matt Kornack

Good morning guys.

Thomas Hofstedter

Good morning Matt.

Matt Kornack

With regards to your U.S. residential developments where your minority interest. Have you at this point given that they are coming up in terms of completion of construction decided on which one you would like to keep versus sell or at what point do you think we will know what that decision is?

Thomas Hofstedter

[indiscernible] many, many years and we have made those decisions which will be flex decision. I think the philosophy - this gives us the opportunity and entry in a higher [indiscernible] I'm going to actually first went to go ahead and purchase our partners actually wish to sell. But we really think it is by collective decision of all the three partners as to what is the game plan is.

It gives us access to markets which we are much more expensive, much more difficult to [indiscernible] San Francisco, Los Angeles [indiscernible] purchase. So we have not made that decision. That is decision pretty early on in the game love, lot of these [indiscernible] is probably two years out, San Francisco sooner and later for one person who isn't necessarily that we want to pull the trigger in the first step. [indiscernible]

Matt Kornack

Fair enough. Net- net it doesn't sound like - it sounds like it may be a self funding program to some extent in terms of what you sell versus buy anyways, because it doesn't sound like it you would necessarily keep everything.

Thomas Hofstedter

That is correct.

Matt Kornack

Okay. On the industrial side, I mean congrats on the leasing, it seems like that project is going ahead well. Does that sort of get you more keen to expedite the process on the rest of the phases or how are you thinking about that project going forward?

Thomas Hofstedter

We have [indiscernible] in two other projects in Toronto that we will be looking [indiscernible] as well. So we are totally comfortable with the Toronto market.

Matt Kornack

Okay. On the CapEx side it has been elevated for a while now, I guess it is probably largely related to the retail, anything of the target and Sears but should we anticipate that to come down in 2020? Or will continue through 2020 and then come down subsequently?

Larry Froom

I think it will continue into 2020 and then hopefully 2021 we should see a decrease.

Matt Kornack

Okay. Last question with regards to same property NOI growth, obviously this year you had a few things go against to you, but you don't have many lease maturities in terms of percentage of the total portfolio. And also, you have got some upside in terms of occupancy. It seems like with the trajectory coming out of this quarter. Should we expect a pretty good year next year is or is there anything in the existing lease profile that we should see as a net negative against those positive trends?

Larry Froom

We expect seeing positive trends from all of our segments [indiscernible]. Each one should be up.

Thomas Hofstedter

[indiscernible] As far as lease expires [indiscernible].

Matt Kornack

Okay. And then no early sort of renewals and extensions similar to Bell that you would anticipate this year?

Thomas Hofstedter

I wouldn't say that, we are always looking to do that [indiscernible] never seen of that.

Matt Kornack

Fair enough. Okay. Thanks, guys and congrats on the quarter.

Thomas Hofstedter

Thank you.

Larry Froom

Thanks Matt.

Mario Saric

Hi good morning. Just sticking to the mixed use intensification actually which is ramping up over the next couple of years as you noted. Can you highlight how you think about recognizing some of this intensified - your IFRS largest overtime, because it varies across the street in terms of how companies are dealing with it. So how should we think about your recognition policy going forward?

Thomas Hofstedter

In the beginning, we have not any developers put anything into it? The question is when it is really zone and right, I don't know we will look at it again. So the type of industry does. But at this stage again, you don't have any justification values recognize in IFRS. That will be depended or not so much, it will be better what the rules again [indiscernible] everyone's doing what the auditors basically say should be done. But nothing is there right number intensification uptake.

Mario Saric

And then switching gears to older letter. You kind of highlighted the substantial progress we have made in terms of improving portfolio quality diversifying. The U.S. balance sheet leverage is coming down as you highlighted in the total. You kind of highlighted pursuing further opportunities to simplify the investment profile, which I'm just curious, if you can elaborate on what you mean by that and what are some of the things you are thinking about?

Thomas Hofstedter

Larry, you want to answer that question. Okay, Larry over to you.

Larry Froom

I think it is just on the theme Mario, that we go in and trying to always simplify. The disclosures we have done simplifying the buckets that we have with the first segments and we are trying to simplify that [indiscernible] lot easiest to understand. And nothing more than that.

Mario Saric

And my last question in terms of capital allocation, you kind of mentioned no update of bout today. But with balance sheet leverage having come down like it has, were you seeing kind of best opportunities from a risk adjusted return perspective to redeploy capital today? Should you see further liquidity coming in ecosystem?

Thomas Hofstedter

So we are growing our division as well now. We have the [indiscernible] opportunities, we have industrial opportunities and some of the industrial fields that we are looking at. We don't see any real opportunities in the office development, and there Primari’s is basically going to go ahead and pull its money into the intensify its own properties and begin to capital upgrade its properties. So I think the answer the question is really the focus is on residential growth, industrial growth, and capital identification [indiscernible] not exactly there is brining a hole in our pocket.

Mario Saric

Like how do you think about the risk adjusted returns of buying back units today versus development expanding your portfolio?

Thomas Hofstedter

We have a lot of ideas and a lot of things on the go. And so we mature those ideas were enough to pull the trigger and necessarily buyback we have a rebound. We are very focused on this [indiscernible] and I don't think the solution is just to establish just sitting back doing nothing. That being said, so I think the balance sheet to give us the flexibility afforded us the luxury of master planning our structure going forward and strong balance sheet. So right now the answer to your question is, we are going to keep the strong balance sheet to use it for implement it for our overall strategic initiatives going forward.

Mario Saric

Okay. I would concur Dean’s earlier commentary the Jersey City project something was quite interesting. Thank you.

Thomas Hofstedter

Thank you.

Sam Damiani

Thanks just a couple quick follow up. Tom you mentioned two other industrial projects in the GTA you are looking at. Are those the land of the books today or land you are looking at acquiring it then whereabouts in the GTA?

Thomas Hofstedter

Land we are looking to acquire in the Western part of the City. [indiscernible] Toronto, and making numbers where the current market values were to building. So we are looking at some relationships that we have to go ahead and build onto that. But again, if you can too importantly know, the numbers just don't work.

Sam Damiani

Great. Look forward to that. And then second question is a tougher growth. You mention construction potentially two years now, what gives you the confidence on this owning? And I guess the timing and do you have all specialty with the project to north going ahead.

Larry Froom

I think, we have been in the preliminary planning stages with [indiscernible] community. It is moving the process. Right now it is [indiscernible] but I think we have got pretty good guidance on timing given where the projects to the north, how long it took to get through the process for that.

Thomas Hofstedter

[Indiscernible].

Sam Damiani

Great. Thank you.

Thomas Hofstedter

Thanks Sam.

Thomas Hofstedter

Thank you, everybody. And have nice happy Valentine's Day. Nice weekend.

