Weekly Economic Release Summary: Household Income Data Growth Depends On How It Is Adjusted

However, there is a demographic shift that explains part of the poor growth.

No doubt that wage growth has been poor in the 21st century no matter what lipstick is put on the data.

We are bombarded by analysis of wage growth - and most of the analysis fails to paint a complete picture.

Recent data releases show rather poor income growth. Common sense would tell you these numbers are averages - and this would mean:

more-and-more new hires are being paid near minimum wage; and/or,

pay increases are barely keeping up with inflation

A recent post from The Conversation

At first glance, the latest data - which came out on Feb. 7 - look pretty good. They show nominal hourly earnings rose 3.1% in January from a year earlier... From December 2016 to September 2019, nominal wages rose 6.79% from $22.83 to $24.38. But after factoring in inflation, average wages barely budged, climbing just 0.42% in the period.

And from Sentier Research on real median household income:

Median annual household income has displayed a somewhat erratic pattern over the past several years. More broadly, there has been a general upward trend in median household income since the post-recession low point reached in June 2011. This upward trend was initially marked by monthly movements, both up and down. Many monthly changes were not statistically significant. By the summer of 2014 however, that uneven trend became dominated by a series of significant monthly increases. [click on the image below to enlarge]

The Cleveland Fed asked, "Is The Middle-Class Worse Off Than It Used To Be?". In this post, the authors have tried to identify certain changing demographics that are affecting income. One of the main reasons real median family income growth is relatively poor has been caused by an increase in single-person households and a decline in two-person households.

And once one adjusts real median middle-class household incomes by the number of household heads, one sees that single-person households are dragging household income down. The reasons are many why this is true with one-adult household tend to be younger (and therefore earning lower income). Two-adult households many times contain two people with equal incomes - and therefore have twice the income.

This analysis concluded:

In comparing household incomes of the middle class in the United States in 1980 to today, we conclude that real incomes for today's middle class are somewhat higher than they used it to be, particularly for households headed by two adults. It is also clear that failing to adjust for demographic shifts in the population relating to age, race, and education can indicate a more positive outlook than is truly the case.

And what was not mentioned in this Cleveland Fed analysis was that the costs of maintaining a two-adult household are not twice the cost of a one-adult household. Two-adult household cost-of-living are not much higher than one-adult households. And the other side of the coin, two-adult household discretionary spending should be proportionately higher than the one-adult household as they have more money left over after household expenses.

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index (February 2020) forecast marginally improved this month but still shows the lowest level of growth since the economic slowdown in 2016. The current reading still remains marginally below the 2016 minimum. The ongoing weakness of manufacturing, transport, and imports continues to weigh on our economic forecast - but what is changing is the trend direction which is showing a leveling off or possible improvement.

Although our index is now in negative territory similar to 2016, this penetration into negative territory is not yet severe or persistent - and our opinion is that our index is not suggesting an economic contraction at this point. But any continuing decline might be enough to suggest it is possible a recession is coming.

Our employment forecast is continuing to forecast POORER employment growth than in the first half of 2019.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week.

Overall this week: Consumer confidence improves

Manufacturing growth remains weak

Weak employment growth suggested

Inflation remains subdued

Transport continues weak - but improved - and remains in contraction

Economic Release Summary For This Week Release Potential Economic Impact Comment February Conference Board Employment Index improvement trend in play The Conference Board's Employment Trends Index - which forecasts employment for the next 6 months improved - with the authors saying "The improvement in the ETI, along with Friday's job report and other indicators, suggest that employment growth has been accelerating after several weak quarters in 2019". Econintersect evaluates the year-over-year change of this index (which is different than the headline view) - as we do with our own employment index. The year-over-year index growth rate accelerated by 2.3% month-over-month and up by 0.7% year-over-year. The Econintersect employment index improved. Both of these indices are predicting soft job growth 6 months from now but with economic dynamics supporting increased employment. December JOLTS continues to predict a drop in employment The BLS Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) can be used as a predictor of future job growth, and the predictive elements show that the year-over-year growth rate of unadjusted private non-farm job openings declined and dropped further into contraction. The unadjusted data this month remained well below average for the rate of growth seen in the last year. With this low average rate of growth, JOLTS is predicting lower employment growth than we have seen over the past year. JOLTS predicted the slowing of employment growth. January Container Counts improving trend in play but remains in contraction The container counts for the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach show export and import container counts in contraction - but the rolling averages are showing a clear improvement. A significant reason for the soft container trade data for West Coast ports is the trade war with China - and now the effects of the coronavirus. However, it is not the only reason as the global economy is weak. Simply looking at this month versus last month - this month was an improvement over last month. The year-over-year rate of growth improved for imports and improved for exports. The three-month rolling averages for exports and imports are in contraction but improved. January Consumer Price Index inflation creeping up According to the BLS, the Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) inflation rate was 2.5% year-over-year (up from the reported 2.3% last month). The year-over-year core inflation (excludes energy and food) rate was unchanged at 2.3% and remains above the target set by the Federal Reserve. The index for shelter accounted for the largest part of the increase of the CPI-U. Medical care services cost inflation was unchanged at 5.1% year-over-year. January Retail Sales sales a little soft this month Retail sales improved according to US Census headline data. The three-month rolling average improved. There was a downward adjustment to last month's data. The real test of strength is the rolling averages which improved. Overall, this report is considered worse than last month and inflation ate away much of the gain. Please consider that this data is not adjusted for inflation. There is no year-over-year growth in employment in this sector. January Import and Export Prices very little inflation in this sector Year-over-year import price indices inflation slowed but export prices are now growing year-over-year. Import prices slowed from +0.5% to +0.3% whilst export pricing grew from -0.9% to +0.5%. Import Oil prices were down 2.2% month-over-month, and export agricultural prices up 2.0%. Year-over-Year Change - Import Prices (blue line) and Export Prices (red line) January Industrial Production the downward trend remains in play The headlines say seasonally adjusted Industrial Production, or IP, declined month-over-month - and remains in contraction year-over-year. Our analysis shows the three-month rolling average declined. The best way to view this is the 3-month rolling averages which declined. Industrial production remains in a downtrend. Note that manufacturing is in contraction year-over-year - and capacity utilization remained in expansion year-over-year. Consider this report similar to last month. December Business Sales and Inventories at least its trend is no longer down Headlines say final business sales data (retail plus wholesale plus manufacturing) improved month-over-month. The rolling averages improved. Inventories remain elevated but they declined. Our primary monitoring tool - the 3-month rolling averages for sales - improved. As the monthly data has significant variation, the 3-month averages are the way to view this series. Overall business sales are better than the low point in 2015 - but are well below average for the values seen in the last 2 years. Note that inflation-adjusted sales are in expansion this month. Surveys manufacturing and services surveys remain weak but generally improved Small Business Optimism - The small business Optimism Index started the New Year in the top 10% of all readings in the 46-year history of the survey, rising 1.6 points to 104.3 in the month of January. Six of the 10 Index components improved, two declined, and two were unchanged, with the Uncertainty Index edging up slightly. Michigan Consumer Sentiment - The preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for February came in at 100.9 - up from January's 99.8 and slightly down from December's 99.3. Weekly Rail Transport positive news? Rail, beginning early in 2019, has changed from a reflection of a strong economic engine to contraction. Last week, after one year in contraction, total rail traffic moved into positive territory. However, this week total rail traffic moved back into contraction year-over-year - but the rolling averages of the intuitive carload sectors this week moved out of contraction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.